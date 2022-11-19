Story Saved
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
7 Best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor for a modern indian kitchen

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 19, 2022 16:47 IST
Summary:

Electric tandoors make cooking so much more fun. BRIGHTBERG is a known name in the niche; select the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor for your home and start cooking tandoor items with perfection!

Best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor

When it comes to cooking classical Indian recipes at home, like vegetarian and non-vegetarian grilled and tandoor items, nans, etc., an electric tandoor can be a useful asset. The best part is that all your favourite dishes can be cooked hassle-free, circumventing the traditional way of cooking, like charcoal, mud, or clay-made tandoor. Electric tandoors work with the help of electric motors. Easy-to-use, stylishly designed, and fast cooking – all these and multiple other benefits help cook delicious tandoori dishes with professional acumen. You can treat your family, friends, and guests to restaurant-like recipes every time and all right from the comfort of your home with the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor. BRIGHTBERG is one of the premier brands creating novel designs and superior quality products. With a philosophy of being focused on engineering superiority and innovation, the company has an amazing product line that is highly durable, user-friendly, and affordable.

Here are the ten best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors that make cooking tandoori items like chicken tikkas and tandoori, paneer tikka, barbeque, pizzas, naans, etc., a breeze.

7 Best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors

1. BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Electric Black Tandoor

Looking for an easy-to-use electric tandoor that doubles up as a toaster, baking oven, or grill? This is the one for you – the best BRIGHTBERG Electric tandoor. This electric tandoor is fitted with a heating element that works efficiently at 2 KV. The stainless-steel & aluminium body is shockproof. The window is made from toughened glass. All elements are made from durable materials. Additionally, it has a compact design making it portable and can be fitted anywhere in your kitchen.

Specifications

  • Black Colour
  • 1-year warranty
  • Stainless-steel & aluminium body
  • Weight: 4 kg
  • Power consumption/voltage: 2000 Watts/ 2KV
  • Power cord: 3-pin, 16 A
  • Components included: 4 grill skewers, one grill tray, a pair of Hand gloves, one magic cloth, one recipe book and a pizza cutter.
ProsCons
Small and portableHeavyweight 
Simplifies regular cooking tasks like grilling, roasting, and baking  
Affordably priced  
Easy to use features  
Simple maintenance routine  
Supports non-stick cooking  
Made in India  
BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Electric Black Tandoor with Pizza Cutter, Recipe Book, Nonstick Sheet, Grill, 4 Skewers, Glove (29 Quart)
34% off 2,990 4,500
Buy now

2. BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Electric Tandoor For Home Fitted with Stainless Steel Element and Cement Sheet

BRIGHTBERG presents an automated electric tandoor that makes cooking and grilling a breeze. It is simply a good contender for the best BRIGHTBERG Electric tandoor.It is a blessing to make things like grilling, baking, toasting, warming food, barbequing, etc., fast, and easy. You will love entertaining guests regularly as it takes care of most of your cooking stresses. All elements used are highly reliable with a shock-proof body that makes it so much safe to use. The toughened glass window and an additional heating element add to the safety index.

Specifications

  • Black Colour
  • Cast iron made
  • Power consumption/Voltage: 2000 Watts/ 2KV
  • Power cord: 3-pin, 16 A
  • Stainless-steel element
  • Cement Sheet
  • Automated timer and heat controller/regulator
  • Components included:4 grill skewers, 1 grill tray, a pair of hand gloves, 1 magic cloth, 1 recipe book and a pizza cutter.
ProsCons
Shockproof body Heavyweight 
No pre-heating required Fragile handle 
One-year warranty for manufacturing defects Cleaning can get a bit tedious 
Can be used easily  
Easy to keep it clean  
Compact design ensures less space utilization  
BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Electric Tandoor For Home Fitted with Stainless Steel Element and Cement Sheet with Automatic Timer & Heat Controller & with all Freebies Accessories(Pizza Cutter, Recipe Book, Grill, Handle, Glove, 4 Skewers, 4 Legs, Magic Paper(Non Stick Sheet)(2000W, Black, Regulator/Temperature control)
27% off 3,299 4,500
Buy now

3. BRIGHTBERG Medium Combo Electric Tandoor

This best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor is a must in your kitchen to support a healthy lifestyle. The cooking tray is aluminium-made, armed with heat-resistant handles made from Bakelite. There's an additional heating element that works fabulously even without pre-heating. Like all other electric heaters from the brand, this model, too, has a shockproof body that ensures enhanced safety for the user. Thanks to the six components in the package, you can use varied cooking styles to serve the perfect recipes to your friends and family each time.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Aluminium cooking tray
  • Heat-resistant bakelite handles
  • Shockproof body
  • 16 A Power cord with three-pin
  • Power consumption/voltage: 1500 Watts/ 230V
  • Extra components included: Magic Cloth Skewers (4 Pcs), grill, tray, a pair of hand gloves, recipe book, and pizza cutter.
ProsCons
Shockproof body At 5.8 kg, this electric tandoor can be a bit on the heavy side
No pre-heating required  
One-year warranty for manufacturing defects  
Less power requirement  
Helps bake, grill, and prepare tandoor items  
BRIGHTBERG Medium Combo Electric Tandoor for Home with All Accessories and 1 Year Warranty
31% off 3,099 4,500
Buy now

4. BRIGHTBERG Cast Iron Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter

Made from cast iron, this electric tandoor with an aluminium tray works effortlessly with less power consumption. Weighing 3.5kg, it can be handled with ease. It has an elegant design helping it fit in anywhere in your kitchen or outdoors.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Material: Cast iron and aluminium
  • Power consumption: 1500 Watts
  • Weight: 3.5 kg
  • Aluminium Tray
  • Extra components included: non-stick sheet, a recipe book, a pair of safety gloves, and a pizza cutter.
ProsCons
Made for safe use The tray size is small. May not be suitable when cooking for a big gathering
Lightweight at 3.5 kg  
One-year warranty  
Extra heating element for safety  
Looks elegant  
Pre-heating not required  
Serves multiple purposes   
Reasonable pricing  
BRIGHTBERG Cast Iron Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter, Magic Cloth, Grill, Skewers, Aluminium Tray and Recipe Book (Black, BERG-B-1)
38% off 2,345 3,790
Buy now

5. BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Barbecue Grill and Electric Tandoor

Now you can treat your guests to some Indian tandoori delicacies without spending too much time or using too much of your effort. Use this electric tandoor from BRIGHTBERG with its small size, occupying one comfortable corner in the kitchen without using too much space. This dual-purpose appliance supports healthy cooking, vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Power consumption: 1500 W
  • Input voltage: 230V
  • Power cord: 3-pin 16 A
  • Compact size
  • Cast iron build
  • Aluminium tray
  • Components included:Non-stick sheet, one Recipe book, Glove, Grill, 4 skewers, non-stick sheet, 2 side handles, 4 legs and pizza cutter
ProsCons
Hassle-free cooking May not be suitable when there are more people at home
Ideal for cooking for a small family  
Oil-free tandoori preparations  
Can be used for defrosting and reheating  
Shockproof body  
Durable appliance  
Two-year manufacturer warranty  
BRIGHTBERG Heavy Weight Barbecue Grill and Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter, Recipe Book, Nonstick Sheet, Grill, 4 Skewers, Glove (Black, Mini)
47% off 2,399 4,500
Buy now

6. BRIGHTBERG 2000W Electric Tandoor LARGE Size

This best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor comes with a 21.5 inches aluminium tray that has an upper and lower regulator. This is a heavyweight tandoor made from iron, so it is a good option to fit in your outdoor barbeque section.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Made from iron
  • Power consumption: 2000 Watts
  • Weight: 8.7 kg
  • Voltage: 220V
  • Window made from toughened glass
  • Components part of the package: a pair of gloves, legs, grill, magic paper, pizza cutter, kebab skewers, and a recipe book.
ProsCons
Shockproof body A bit too bulky for placing inside your kitchen 
Extra heating element  
Durable body  
Elegant design  
1-year manufacturers’ warranty  
Perfect for bigger gatherings  
Perfect for roasting, toasting, grilling, baking, etc 
BRIGHTBERG 2000W Electric Tandoor LARGE Size"21.5 Inches"Upper Lower & Both Regulator -Aluminum Tray with Accessories Like Wire Rack Sticks; Recipe Book; Cool Touch Handle (Black) Comboo
29% off 3,200 4,500
Buy now

7. BRIGHTBERG "15 Inches" Big XXL

The shockproof make of this iron electric tandoor makes it safe for use at home. Ergonomically designed, it comes with a durable outer body and an extra heating element that ensures maximum safety. Use this electric tandoor to make paranthas, naans, paneer and chicken tikkas, muffins, cakes, and so many other items for family and guests.

Specifications

  • Build: Iron
  • Colour: Black
  • Power consumption: 2000 Watts
  • Weight: 8.7 kg
  • Voltage: 220V
  • Extra components in the package include magic paper, a grill, skewers, pizza cutter, legs, recipe book, and glove.
ProsCons
Toughened glass window Maybe a bit oversized for your kitchen
Extra heating element  
Shockproof and elegant design  
Durable  
1-year manufacturers’ warranty  
BRIGHTBERG "15 Inches" Big XXL Upper/Lower/Both & Regulator system electric tandoor with free extra Accessories Electric Tandoor
30% off 3,149 4,500
Buy now

Best 3 features for the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3

Heavyweight Electric Black Tandoor (29 Quart) 

PortableAffordableEasy to use 

Automatic Timer & Heat Controller Electric Tandoor 

Non-sticky Cast iron made No pre-heating required 
Medium Combo Electric Tandoor Less power requirement Bakelite handles Shockproof body 

Cast Iron Electric Tandoor (BERG-B-1) 

Pre-heating not required Reasonably priced Use for multi-purpose cooking 
Barbecue Grill cum Electric Tandoor from BRIGHTBERG Good for a small family Two-year warranty 1500W power required 
2000W Electric Tandoor with big size Aluminium Tray Iron made Bigger tray 8.7kg weight 

BRIGHTBERG 15 INCHES electric tandoor 

Toughened glass window Elegant Shockproof design 

Best value for money

The best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor that’s value for money is the heavyweight electric black tandoor (29 Quartz). It has all the features of a good compact electric tandoor that helps not just make amazing tandoori items but also grill, bake, toast, roast, warm and reheat food. It is one of the most competitively priced in the market.

Best overall BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor

The best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor overall is the BRIGHTBERG Cast Iron Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter which simplifies most of your tandoor-related work in the kitchen. Made for safe handling, the appliance is easy to use and clean. The cast-iron-made tandoor is ideal for a healthy lifestyle.

How to find the BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor?

When buying an electric tandoor, you must consider some critical features and assess them thoroughly. The size of the tandoor should be evaluated on priority. It should be based on your requirement. Next, look at the power that the device consumes. The best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors mostly have a power consumption metric of 2000W. It means that the device heats up and cooks fast. These electric tandoors are good to use when you are entertaining guests at home.

The next feature that you should consider is the operational aspect. Some electric tandoors have a 180° opening that makes handling it easier. Also, floating hinges on the grill help you seamlessly achieve your baking dreams. Also, consider the portability feature of the tandoor, especially if you need to carry it in and out of your kitchen regularly. Go in for an ergonomically designed tandoor with friendly functional features.

Take into account the maintenance aspects so that it does not binge on your time, causing you after-party stresses. Lastly, look at the warranty period offered by the manufacturers. Most of the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoors come with a year's warranty for manufacturing defects. And last but not the least, the price of the electric tandoor is an important consideration when bringing it home. All these features make the BRIGHTBERG Cast Iron Electric Tandoor with Pizza Cutter a great option for your home.

Price list for the best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor

S.noProductPrice
1.Heavyweight Electric Black Tandoor (29 Quart) Rs. 2,999.00 
2.Automatic Timer & Heat Controller Electric Tandoor Rs. 3,299.00 
3.Medium Combo Electric Tandoor Rs. 3,099.00 
4.Cast Iron Electric Tandoor (BERG-B-1) Rs. 2,345.00 
5.Barbecue Grill cum Electric Tandoor from BRIGHTBERG Rs. 2,399.00 
6.2000W Electric Tandoor with big size Aluminium Tray Rs. 3,200.00 
7.BRIGHTBERG 15 INCHES electric tandoor Rs. 3,149.00 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

7 Best BRIGHTBERG electric tandoor for a modern indian kitchen

