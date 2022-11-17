7 best Faber kitchen chimneys to keep your kitchen smoke-free

The 7 best Faber kitchen chimneys

There are a few considerations you should make while choosing the ideal chimney for your kitchen. Make sure the chimney is the appropriate size for your kitchen first. It should be tall in size while still being manageable in height for cleaning. Second, ensure that the chimney is constructed from sturdy materials so that high temperatures and regular cleaning do not damage it. Finally, you should also check the chimney's warranty to see if it is adequate. By doing this, you may be certain that you can have it fixed or replaced if it ever starts to malfunction. Check out the list here featuring the best Faber kitchen chimneysand make your pick accordingly. 7 best Faber kitchen chimneys 1. Faber HOOD ORIENT XPRESS The Faber HOOD ORIENT XPRESS Chimney is a wall-mounted chimney designed to imitate the hoods found in restaurants. It features suction technology which draws in smoke and fumes more efficiently and keeps your kitchen smoke-free. The chimney also has a minimalist control that makes it easy to operate. The chimney is made from high-grade stainless steel with a curved glass body for an elegant finish. It is made with the latest filtration technology, offering a clean kitchen environment. Specifications: Model : ‎‎HOOD ORIENT XPRESS 3D IND HC SC BK 60

: ‎‎HOOD ORIENT XPRESS 3D IND HC SC BK 60 Energy Consumption : ‎180 Watts

: ‎180 Watts Noise Level : 68 dB

: 68 dB Airflow Displacement : 1250 CMPH

: 1250 CMPH Mounting Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Filterless Technology Not suitable for small kitchen Gesture control Powerful motor for suction

2. Faber Hood Alpha Curved Glass Wall Mount Chimney The Faber Hood Alpha Curved Glass Wall Mount Chimney is a powerful and stylish chimney which will make your cooking experience a breeze. Equipped with an oil collector, it helps clean the oil deposit by collecting it at one point and directing it to the exhaust pipe. The durable glass material helps in preventing any possibilities of corrosion and rusting, while the beautiful black finish makes it stand out! It has a suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr & comes with LED lights on both sides to help you light up your kitchen at night. Specifications: Model : ‎‎‎HOOD ALPHA HC PB BK 60

: ‎‎‎HOOD ALPHA HC PB BK 60 Energy Consumption : ‎180 Watts

: ‎180 Watts Noise Level : 58 dB

: 58 dB Airflow Displacement : 1100 CMPH

: 1100 CMPH Mounting Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Filterless Technology Only 2-watt LED Oil collector and Thermal Auto-Clean Push button

3. Faber Venice Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Its superb design and attractive colour combination can add a unique and modern look to your kitchen. The hood features 2 x 1.5 watt LED lights that illuminate your cooking area and make your food shine with brilliance. The powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity ensures that the air circulates effortlessly around the cooking area while automatically regulating itself according to the kitchen's temperature variations. This feature ensures that the appliance works efficiently and consumes less power. Specifications: Model : ‎‎‎HOOD VENICE FL SC AC BK 60

: ‎‎‎HOOD VENICE FL SC AC BK 60 Energy Consumption : ‎180 Watts

: ‎180 Watts Noise Level : 68 dB

: 68 dB Airflow Displacement : 1200 CMPH

: 1200 CMPH Mounting Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Best suction power Low overhead light Silent operation Gesture control

4. Faber HOOD EVEREST SMART Fabre HOOD EVEREST SMART is a smart wall-mounted chimney hood with a large capacity, a touch and gesture control system and an auto-clean function. With its black finish, curved glass, and touch controls, the chimney is equipped with a 3-5 burner stove. In addition, it comes with 2 x 1.5 watt LED lights to illuminate the kitchen and includes an optional perfume chamber to perfume your kitchen. Specifications: Model :‎HOOD EVEREST SMART IND HC SC BK 90

:‎HOOD EVEREST SMART IND HC SC BK 90 Energy Consumption : ‎180 Watts

: ‎180 Watts Noise Level : 68 dB

: 68 dB Airflow Displacement : 1250 CMPH

: 1250 CMPH Mounting Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Size: 90 cm

Pros Cons Large operating area Little noisy Heat Auto-Clean The warranty period is minimum Powerful motor for suction

5. Faber HOOD PRIMUS PLUS The Faber HOOD PRIMUS PLUS is a new premium range hood from the house of Faber that provides optimum home ventilation. It has been designed from top to bottom with high-quality materials to ensure its durability and to last for years. The hood has a suction capacity of 1500 m3/hr, which means it can cleanse even the fastest oncoming fumes within seconds. It also comes with 2 x 1.5W of LED lighting, so you don’t need to worry about the dark anymore while cooking. Specifications: Model :‎HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY HC SC BK 90

:‎HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY HC SC BK 90 Energy Consumption : ‎180 Watts

: ‎180 Watts Noise Level : 58 dB

: 58 dB Airflow Displacement : 1500 CMPH

: 1500 CMPH Mounting Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Size: 90 cm

Pros Cons Filterless Takes up more space in a small kitchen Thermal Auto-Clean Touch control

6. Faber Polo Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Besides providing the best indoor cooking experience, the Faber hoods also include a wall-mounted range hood and a 2-4 burner stove (for chimneys mounted on the wall). Featuring Touch and Gesture control with LED lamps, this stylish range hood is ideal for your kitchen. The Faber also comes in various finishes to match or accentuate your kitchen decor. Faber Hood benefits from advanced technologies and is designed to ensure easy installation, maintenance, and long-lasting durability. A must-have for your kitchen. Premium Hoods are designed to be stylish and sleek, with an attractive finish and a host of advanced features to make your life easier. Specifications: Model : ‎‎‎Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 60

: ‎‎‎Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 60 Annual Energy Consumption : ‎180 Watts

: ‎180 Watts Noise Level : 59 dB

: 59 dB Airflow Displacement : 1200 CMPH

: 1200 CMPH Mounting Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Smart LED lights Makes noise Curved back Filterless

7. Faber HOOD CLASS PRO The Faber Hood Class Pro is a wall-mounted chimney hood fitting up to 4 burners. It has a 1000m³/hr suction capacity and an adjustable baffle filter for extra airflow control. In addition, the advantages of having integrated lighting and chrome panels give this hood a pleasing look and make it perfect for contemporary kitchens. It comes with a 6-roll filter and adjustable dishes and is suitable for Indian kitchens. The Faber HOOD CLASS PRO is a pyramid-type, wall-mounted extractor hood for large kitchens with heavy frying/grilling or climatized smoking areas. Specifications: Model : ‎‎‎HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60

: ‎‎‎HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60 Energy Consumption : ‎180 Watts

: ‎180 Watts Noise Level : 52 dB

: 52 dB Airflow Displacement : 1000 CMPH

: 1000 CMPH Mounting Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Push button Non-stainless-steel body Baffle filter Low noise

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber HOOD ORIENT XPRESS Filterless Technology Gesture control Powerful motor for suction Faber HOOD ALPHA Filterless Technology Oil collector and Thermal Auto-Clean Push button Faber HOOD VENICE Best suction power Silent operation Gesture control Faber HOOD EVEREST SMART Large operating area Heat Auto-Clean Powerful motor for suction Faber HOOD PRIMUS PLUS Filterless Thermal Auto-Clean Touch control Faber Hood Polo Smart LED lights Curved back Filterless Faber HOOD CLASS PRO Push button Baffle filter Low noise

Best value for money A Christmas tree-shaped chimney will look good in your kitchen, especially when it fits your pocket. Faber Hood Class PRO PB BK LTW 60 is the ideal model. Its unique feature is – it has a noise cancellation option that makes your kitchen soothing and fresh all time. Grab this product today. The cool appearance, good features, and easy maintenance make this one of the best Faber kitchen chimneys for your home. Enjoy a smoke and grease-free cooking experience every time without fail. Best overall Faber brand has many chimney models in the market, but this model, Faber HOOD ORIENT XPRESS 3D IND HC SC BK 60, is the best. The dimension is made in such a way that it can be installed even inside a tiny kitchen. Some of the unique features contain an oil collector and auto-clean technology. The finishing type attracts anyone the most as it is powder coated. It draws in unhealthy smoke and oil fumes more efficiently and keeps your kitchen smoke-free. Visit the site to see the discounts and return policies. How to find the perfect Faber kitchen chimneys Faber is a trustable brand for kitchen chimneys; people have been using the brand for ages defined. But market competition and individual criteria for buying a kitchen chimney have changed over time. It would be best to look for higher suction feature technology to keep the kitchen odour-free and smoke-free during and after cooking your favourite meal. The latest filtration technology should not be compromised to keep your kitchen chimney auto-clean. The hood-mounted chimneys are often regarded as the best Faber kitchen chimneys. The chimney should be equipped with a minimum 3-burner capacity. Otherwise, the point of buying a chimney is wasted. When compared on all the parameters, Faber Hood Orient Express can be the best option for you. Product price list

S.No. Product Price 1. Faber HOOD ORIENT XPRESS 18,990 2. Faber HOOD ALPHA 9,490 3. Faber HOOD VENICE 10,990 4. Faber HOOD EVEREST SMART 12,490 5. Faber HOOD PRIMUS PLUS 15,900 6. Faber Hood Polo 11,790 7. Faber HOOD CLASS PRO 6,990