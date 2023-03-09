A complete guide for best Epson printers

Epson printers are perfect for both office and household use
Epson is an unmatched name in the business of printers offering a range of printers, from wireless to portable. The best Epson printers can print everything from documents, receipts, and labels, to even photos.
Epson printers are among some of the most popular printers in the world. One of the most reputed and trusted names in the business, their wide range of products gives you ample choice. Designed by experts, these best Epson printers are easy to install and operate. Whether you need a printer for your home or for your business, whether you’re looking for a laser printer or inkjet printer, find something that fits your needs from our curated list of the best Epson printers.
The 10 Best Epson Printer
1. Epson EcoTank L3211
Ideal for home and small office users, the EcoTank L3211 is one of the best Epson printers. With the option of printing both black as well as colour, it provides a high print yield of up to 7,500 pages in colour and 4,500 pages in monochrome without frequent refills. Its compact design saves space. Powered by heat-free technology, it consumes minimal power and can also run on a UPS. The printer comes with a CD DVD tray, power and USB cables, and ink bottles
Output: More than 300 pages per month
Warranty: 1 year
Used for print, scan, copy
Print resolution: 5760 x 1440
High-yield ink bottles
Spill-free, error-free refilling
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports multiple page sizes
|No automatic duplex printing function
|Borderless printing up to 4R
|
|Compact integrated tank design
|
2. EPSON EcoTank L805 WiFi
Wi-Fi integrated, the EcoTank L805 brings in a colour range of 6 inks. This printer offers the ease of printing from your mobile, laptop, or desktop. You can print lab-quality photos at a minimal cost. As the ink is made by Epson itself, the colours are at their best and don’t fade or dry, even after weeks of storage. The best Epson printer comes with a CD DVD tray, power and USB cable.
CD/DVD printing capability
Six colour ink bottles
Wireless Printing with Epson iPrintTM
Maximum Print Resolution: 5760 x 1440
Warranty: 1 year
Functionality: Print only
|Pros
|Cons
|Operates on Windows and OS
|Picture quality can be better
|Borderless printing
|
|Lowest Printing Costs
|
3. Epson PictureMate PM-520
PictureMate PM-520 is one of the best Epson printers to capture your special moments on the go. You can take pictures and print them on the portable printer and share it immediately with your friends. It offers borderless prints that are both, high-quality and long-lasting. The rechargeable battery pack ensures your printer is ready for outdoor use. This printer can customise printing in multiple sizes with just one click.
Print speed up to 36 secs
Print resolution up to 5760dpi
Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Epson Connect
Rechargeable battery option
Portable and lightweight
Warranty: 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Uses Epson Micro Piezo™ technology
|Complicated to use
|Print pictures anytime, anywhere
|
|Connect up to 4 devices to the printer without a router
|
4. Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2120
This compact and sleek printer is designed keeping in mind both office and home usage. This Wi-Fi-enabled energy-efficient printer has all the features-print, copy, and scan. Ideal for regular and heavy usage, this printer comes with a unique bottle nozzle that ensures spill-free and error-free refilling. The Heat-Free Technology ensures you receive ultra-high impeccable prints of up to 6,000 pages.
Functionality: All-in-One
Print resolution: 1440 X 720
High-yield pigment ink bottle
Spill-free, error-free refilling
Wifi enabled
3 years warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Uses 30 times less power
|Doesn’t print colour
|Water and smudge-resistant printing
|
|The ultra-high yield of 6,000 pages
|
5. Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex
This compact Wi-Fi integrated tank design is the perfect partner for your home and office. It delivers fast and borderless printouts and is designed to fit into small spaces. Being one of the best Epson printers, these help increase productivity without compromising on the environmental impact. The L6260 prints razor-sharp text that is water and smudge-resistant. Additionally, Epson’s PrecisionCore printhead offers versatility and high speed.
Print, Scan, Copy
Auto-Duplex printing
Resolution: 4800 dpi
Seamless setup with Epson Smart Panel
Warranty of 1 year
Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Borderless printing
|It supports only up to A4
|Spill-free refilling
|Expensive
|Auto-duplex print function
|
6. Epson LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer
Epson LX-310 is the next-generation dot matrix printer which is vastly improved both in speed and reliability. This narrow carriage 9-pin model is designed to achieve high printing speeds. Known for its dependability, this is one of the best Epson printers that can withstand tough usage. It also achieves optimum efficiency with its ability to create up to a 5-part form printout.
Mean time before failure: 10,000 POH (power on hours)
Function: Print and copy
Power consumption: 27 W
Extreme speed
Flexible connectivity
Printhead Life: Approx. 400 million strokes/wire.
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly reliable printing
|Expensive for the available features
|9-pin narrow carriage
|
|Portable
|
7. Epson EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi
Epson M105 can take your business to the next level with its quality and high-speed printing at a low cost. Increasing your productivity, this ink tank system printer is considered among the best Epson printers. This printer comes with a kit of 2 bottles of ink that provides exceptional print quality that is water and fade-resistant.
Mono printer with Wi-Fi Direct
Print yields of 6,000 pages
Print resolution of 1440 dpi
Can be shared amongst a workgroup
High-yield pigment ink bottles
Warranty of 1 year
|Pros
|Cons
|Space-saving design
|Only monochrome prints
|Low-cost printing
|
|High print speed
|
8. Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi
Designed to save cost and enhance print productivity, this printer is one of the best Epson printers for businesses and homes. It is built with integrated ink tanks and nozzles that are designed to ensure spill-free refilling. Ideal for heavy usage, EcoTank L3256 provides direct printing even from smart devices. The Epson Smart Panel app helps you manage your printing and setup functions.
Print resolution - 5760 x 1440
Function: Print, scan, copy
High-yield ink bottles
Spill-free, error-free refilling
Seamless setup via Epson Smart Panel
Powered by Epson Heat-Free Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports multiple page size
|Manual duplex print
|Borderless printing up to 4R
|
|High print yield
|
9. Epson L5290 Wi-Fi
This multifunction EcoTank L5290 printer is multi-functional and lets you print, copy, scan, and fax with ease. This printer is one of the best Epson printers as it comes with a full suite of connectivity features. The Epson Smart Panel app helps you manage all your printing functions and devise setup with ease. This compact integrated tank design also offers spill-free and error-free refilling.
High-yield genuine ink bottles
Impressive print speed
30-sheets ADF
100-page fax storage memory
Seamless setup via Epson Smart Panel
Powered by Epson Heat-Free Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic document feeder(ADF)
|Expensive
|Borderless printing up to 4R
|
|Ultra-high yield
|
10. Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi
This printer has the added advantage of Wi-Fi Direct which allows you to connect up to 8 devices to the printer without the need to use a router. With easy and flexible shared printing and mobile printing, this printer is rated as one of the best Epson printers. With Epson’s heat-free technology, this printer also achieves high-speed printing and consumes minimal power as no heat is required during the ink ejection process.
Save up to 90% on printing costs
Flexible connectivity features
Printing resolution of 5760 dpi
Warranty: 1 year
Epson Heat-Free technology
Seamless setup via Epson Smart Pane
|Pros
|Cons
|Prints high-quality prints
|No automatic document feeder(ADF)
|Flexible connectivity features
|
|Spill-free, error-free refilling
|
Price of Epson printer at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Epson EcoTank L3211
|Rs.13499
|EPSON EcoTank L805 WiFi
|Rs.21449
|Epson PictureMate PM-520
|Rs.15998
|Epson EcoTank Monochrome M2120
|Rs.18550
|Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex
|Rs.27999
|Epson LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer
|Rs.20699
|Epson EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi
|Rs.12999
|Epson EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi
|Rs.17399
|Epson L5290 Wi-Fi
|Rs.28996
|Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi
|Rs.15899
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Max Print speed
|Printing Technology
|Connectivity
|EcoTank L3211
|33ppm
|Inkjet
|USB
|EcoTank L805 WiFi
|5 ppm
|Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi, USB
|PictureMate PM-520
|1.8 image pm
|Photo Printer
|USB
|EcoTank Monochrome M2120
|32ppm
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi
|EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex
|33ppm
|Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi
|LX-310 Dot Matrix Printer
|357 CPS
|Dot Matrix
|Wired
|EcoTank M105 Wi-Fi
|34ppm
|Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi, USB
|EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi
|33ppm
|Inkjet
|Wi-Fi
|L5290 Wi-Fi
|33ppm
|Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi
|EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi.
|33ppm
|Ink Tank
|Wi-Fi
Best value for money
The Epson EcoTank L3250 is a multi-function printer that is designed to bring savings in every print and power consumption, and it comes at a very reasonable cost. This printer also has Wi-Fi functionality and is designed to print borderless photos up to 4R in size.
Best overall product
EcoTank L3256 Wi-Fi enabled multifunction ink-tank printer is designed to have a small footprint saving space. Epson Smart Panel helps you in controlling your printer from smartphones or tablets. Connect to the Wi-Fi and you can print, copy, and scan from any device. This printer also has a remote print driver that enables it to print to a compatible Epson printer anywhere in the world.
How to find the perfect Epson printer
Below are a few things you should check before you pick the best Epson printer.
Features and Specifications: Choose a printer based on your requirement and need. Don’t randomly pick one, look for something that matches your functionality.
Customer Reviews: This is another key factor before making a purchase. Always check for customer reviews and feedback. While shopping online, check the reviews on reputable sites as these are mostly verified.
Budget: The printer should fit both your requirement as well as your budget. You will find products that are high-end as well as low-cost. The product should be both economical and effective.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.