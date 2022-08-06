Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get mega offs on entertainment gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: A host of gadgets like smart TVs, smart speakers, headphones etc used by gamers and by those of us watching movies and streaming content are part of this sale.

The best deals on entertainment gadgets on Amazon aims to bring the customer various entertainment goods that are a must-have for every individual. The products seem even more attractive with these deals in place, and the best part is that there are various options to choose from. In the Amazon sale, you will get a wide variety of goods, ranging from smartphones to televisions to gaming consoles. 1. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Black,128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM) Loaded with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is fast in loading files and can store loads of pictures and videos without an external memory card. In addition, its 6000 mAh battery will last longer than most normal smartphones. It works on Android version 11, which is the latest and most up-to-date Android operating system. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is available for ₹13,999. Specifications: · Display: 6.5 Inch TFT LCD screen · Storage: 128 GB expandable to 1 TB · Battery: 6000 mAh · Weight: 221 grams

Pros Cons Files load quickly with the 6 GB RAM The phone tends to hang during heavy usage A clear and vivid picture with the 720x1600 pixels HD display Works on 2.4 GHz WiFi frequency, which is not the latest offering

2. Redmi 80 cm HD ready Smart TV The Redmi HD Smart TV has an 80 cm display space and works on the Android operating system. With 720 pixels of resolution, it is more than enough to render some very pleasing pictures. The 60 Hz refresh rate and the near 180 degrees of viewing angle make this television pleasing to the eyes. Connectivity can be achieved using various options, including the 3.5 mm audio jack and the USB connectors. The Redmi 80 cm HD ready Smart TV can be purchased for ₹12,999. Specifications: · Width: 80 cm · Screen resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels · Sound output: 20 watts stereo speakers · Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Powerful in-class audio speakers Does not support dual-channel WiFi 60 Hz refresh rate makes for a smooth presentation Doesn't provide for 4k colour upscaling

3. Sony Playstation 4 Dual Shock Controller When it comes to replacing the Sony PlayStation controller, this piece, with its revolutionary design, provides both comfort and utility to the user. It is lightweight and, at the same time, sturdily built to take more than the fair share of knocks and hits. Compatible with Sony PlayStation 4, the controller comes packed with a directional ability and quick response buttons. The Sony PlayStation 4 Dual Shock Controller comes for Rs. 4,398. Specifications: · Weight: 340 g · Power Source: 1 pc Lithium Battery · Operating Range: 5 m · Warranty: 6 months

Pros Cons Since it is lightweight, it is handy to use Only has a 6-month warranty Low battery usage means extended operating times Plastic build that does not suit the upmarket image of the controller

4. Echo Dot (Third Gen) Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be placed conveniently at home and at work. It can be used to control a wide variety of IoT devices and helps with keeping in touch with the outside world with its WiFi connectivity. The Echo Dot can be bought for a price of Rs. 2,249. Specifications: · Weight: 300 grams · Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 3.5 cm jack · Power Consumption: 15 watts · Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Has a powerful reach Is not portable Lightweight Dust can interfere with the device

5. One Plus Smart Band The One Plus Smart Band can record pulse rate, blood pressure, and sleep tracking data. It is water and dust resistant and compatible with both iOS devices as well as Android smartphones. The smart band can be used while exercising or just as an everyday monitor. It can be purchased for ₹1,498 in the Amazon sale. Specifications: · Weight: 23 grams · Battery: 100 mAh in-built · Handling: Shock resistant · The time between recharge: 14 days

Pros Cons Wearable on the person Prone to interference from other gadgets A single charge can last a whole fortnight It's only water-resistant and not waterproof

6. Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook This laptop can be used for entertainment purposes as well as for more serious work usage. With 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of disk space, you can store many videos, images and other files, so you will not need to use an external memory device. The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook comes for Rs. 19,990. Specifications: · Weight: 1.12 kg · Operating System: Chrome · Pointing Device: Touchpad · Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Pros Cons Can last the average working day Overheating issues are known to happen Simple yet powerful Lacks the lasting power of a laptop.

7. BoAt 370 Wireless Headphones A wireless set of headphones that is capable of outstanding sound quality. This is a headset for the discerning music buff with padded ear cups and over 10 hours of playback time. You can get it for ₹898 in the Amazon sale. Specifications: · Sensitivity: 79 dB · Playback time: 12+ hours · Range: 10 m · Weight: 137 g

Pros Cons Lightweight design Fade is noticed in sound after prolonged use Renders some of the most memorable performances The battery is of a relatively smaller capacity

8. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh This is one solid power bank with 20,000 mAh capacity. It is capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously. The complex control circuit ensures that this power bank is never wholly discharged and, at the same time, ensures a balance of power delivered when charging multiple units. Its price is ₹1,798 in the Amazon sale. Specifications: · Weight: 434 grams · Output Ports: 4 · Charging Time: 7 hours · Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Charges quickly with the 18 W charger Tends to heat up while charging Can power up to 4 devices The battery tends to interfere with neighbouring electronic devices

9. BoAt 141 Wireless Airdopes People looking to have the ultimate wireless listening experience should go for the BoAt 141 wireless earphones. These Airdopes have 6 hours of playback time, low weight configuration, and are water resistant, making it a complete value for money. Fast to charge and easy to fit into any pocket size, the BoAt 141 Wireless Ear Pods are priced at ₹1,398 in the Amazon sale. Specifications: · Playback Time: 6 hours · Connector Type: Bluetooth Wireless · IP Rating: X4 rating · Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Lightweight, which makes it easy to carry around Suspectable to dust interference Water-resistant build Easily damaged unless carried in the carry case

10. GSH Video Game Console You can own this video game console without spending too much money. With the ability to plug it in the TV, this game console is to be noted for its simplicity of design. It is priced at ₹2,499. Specifications: · Weight: 500 grams · Connectivity: Plug and play feature · Power Source: 2 x AAA size batteries · Supports: Two individuals maximum

Pros Cons Simple to use and understand Limited variations to a game, unlike a game console Has enough games in store to suit most users Tends to be a rather extravagant user of the battery power

Price of Entertainment Gadgets at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M12 Rs. 13, 999 Redmi 80cm Smart LED TV Rs. 12, 999 Sony Playstation 4 Rs. 4,398 Echo Dot Rs. 2,249 One Plus Smart Band Rs. 1,498 Lenovo Slim3 Chromebook Rs. 19,990 boAt 370 Bluetooth headphones Rs. 898 Mi Power Bank Rs. 1,999 boAt 141 wireless earpods Rs. 1,398 GSH Video game console Rs. 2,499

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M12 128 GB expandable to 1 TB. Excellent camera quality 90Hz screen refresh rate Redmi 80cm Smart LED TV 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage Sony Playstation 4 Stylish looks Amazing battery life Excellent motion control features Echo Dot (Third Gen) Compact & Lightweight Can access songs in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and many more languages Loud 360° sound One Plus Smart Band Fast charging Battery life of up to 14 days IP68 Water resistance Lenovo Slim3 Chromebook 64GB Hard Disk Battery life of up to 10 hours Intel Integrated UHD boAt 370 Bluetooth Headphones Instant Voice Assistan Battery life of up to 12 hours Instant Connectivity Mi Power Bank 18W Fast Charging Triple port output Advanced 12 Layer chip protection boAt 141 wireless earpods Low Latency Clear voice calls Offers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge GSH Video game console User-friendly Portable Comes with plug and play feature