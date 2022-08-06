Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get mega offs on entertainment gadgets

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:42 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

In the days leading to the Indian Independence Day, Amazon comes out with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, where users can get terrific deals to shop for. Check out the amazing discounts being offered on a range of entertainment gadgets.

product info
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: A host of gadgets like smart TVs, smart speakers, headphones etc used by gamers and by those of us watching movies and streaming content are part of this sale.

The best deals on entertainment gadgets on Amazon aims to bring the customer various entertainment goods that are a must-have for every individual. The products seem even more attractive with these deals in place, and the best part is that there are various options to choose from. In the Amazon sale, you will get a wide variety of goods, ranging from smartphones to televisions to gaming consoles.

1. Samsung Galaxy M12 (Black,128 GB Storage, 6GB RAM)

Loaded with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is fast in loading files and can store loads of pictures and videos without an external memory card. In addition, its 6000 mAh battery will last longer than most normal smartphones. It works on Android version 11, which is the latest and most up-to-date Android operating system. The Samsung Galaxy M12 is available for 13,999.

Specifications:

· Display: 6.5 Inch TFT LCD screen

· Storage: 128 GB expandable to 1 TB

· Battery: 6000 mAh

· Weight: 221 grams

ProsCons
Files load quickly with the 6 GB RAMThe phone tends to hang during heavy usage
A clear and vivid picture with the 720x1600 pixels HD displayWorks on 2.4 GHz WiFi frequency, which is not the latest offering
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

2. Redmi 80 cm HD ready Smart TV

The Redmi HD Smart TV has an 80 cm display space and works on the Android operating system. With 720 pixels of resolution, it is more than enough to render some very pleasing pictures. The 60 Hz refresh rate and the near 180 degrees of viewing angle make this television pleasing to the eyes. Connectivity can be achieved using various options, including the 3.5 mm audio jack and the USB connectors. The Redmi 80 cm HD ready Smart TV can be purchased for 12,999.

Specifications:

· Width: 80 cm

· Screen resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

· Sound output: 20 watts stereo speakers

· Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Powerful in-class audio speakersDoes not support dual-channel WiFi
60 Hz refresh rate makes for a smooth presentationDoesn't provide for 4k colour upscaling
cellpic
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
6% off 15,999 16,999
Buy now

3. Sony Playstation 4 Dual Shock Controller

When it comes to replacing the Sony PlayStation controller, this piece, with its revolutionary design, provides both comfort and utility to the user. It is lightweight and, at the same time, sturdily built to take more than the fair share of knocks and hits. Compatible with Sony PlayStation 4, the controller comes packed with a directional ability and quick response buttons. The Sony PlayStation 4 Dual Shock Controller comes for Rs. 4,398.

Specifications:

· Weight: 340 g

· Power Source: 1 pc Lithium Battery

· Operating Range: 5 m

· Warranty: 6 months

ProsCons
Since it is lightweight, it is handy to useOnly has a 6-month warranty
Low battery usage means extended operating timesPlastic build that does not suit the upmarket image of the controller
cellpic
Sony Playstation 4 Dualshock Controller - V2 (Green Cammo)
13% off 4,398 5,050
Buy now

4. Echo Dot (Third Gen)

Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be placed conveniently at home and at work. It can be used to control a wide variety of IoT devices and helps with keeping in touch with the outside world with its WiFi connectivity. The Echo Dot can be bought for a price of Rs. 2,249.

Specifications:

· Weight: 300 grams

· Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 3.5 cm jack

· Power Consumption: 15 watts

· Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Has a powerful reachIs not portable
LightweightDust can interfere with the device
cellpic
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – New and improved smart speaker with Alexa (Black)
50% off 2,249 4,499
Buy now

5. One Plus Smart Band

The One Plus Smart Band can record pulse rate, blood pressure, and sleep tracking data. It is water and dust resistant and compatible with both iOS devices as well as Android smartphones. The smart band can be used while exercising or just as an everyday monitor. It can be purchased for 1,498 in the Amazon sale.

Specifications:

· Weight: 23 grams

· Battery: 100 mAh in-built

· Handling: Shock resistant

· The time between recharge: 14 days

ProsCons
Wearable on the personProne to interference from other gadgets
A single charge can last a whole fortnightIt's only water-resistant and not waterproof
cellpic
OnePlus Smart Band: 13 Exercise Modes, Blood Oxygen Saturation (SpO2), Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, 5ATM+Water & Dust Resistant( Android & iOS Compatible)
46% off 1,499 2,799
Buy now

6. Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

This laptop can be used for entertainment purposes as well as for more serious work usage. With 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of disk space, you can store many videos, images and other files, so you will not need to use an external memory device. The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook comes for Rs. 19,990.

Specifications:

· Weight: 1.12 kg

· Operating System: Chrome

· Pointing Device: Touchpad

· Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

ProsCons
Can last the average working dayOverheating issues are known to happen
Simple yet powerfulLacks the lasting power of a laptop.
cellpic
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (4GB/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Upto 10hr Battery/2W x2 HD Speaker/Onyx Black/1.12Kg), 82BA001PHA
20% off 19,990 24,840
Buy now

7. BoAt 370 Wireless Headphones

A wireless set of headphones that is capable of outstanding sound quality. This is a headset for the discerning music buff with padded ear cups and over 10 hours of playback time. You can get it for 898 in the Amazon sale.

Specifications:

· Sensitivity: 79 dB

· Playback time: 12+ hours

· Range: 10 m

· Weight: 137 g

ProsCons
Lightweight designFade is noticed in sound after prolonged use
Renders some of the most memorable performancesThe battery is of a relatively smaller capacity
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 370 On Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 12 Hours Playtime, Cozy Padded Earcups and Bluetooth v5.0(Buoyant Black)
64% off 898 2,499
Buy now

8. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh

This is one solid power bank with 20,000 mAh capacity. It is capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously. The complex control circuit ensures that this power bank is never wholly discharged and, at the same time, ensures a balance of power delivered when charging multiple units. Its price is 1,798 in the Amazon sale.

Specifications:

· Weight: 434 grams

· Output Ports: 4

· Charging Time: 7 hours

· Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Charges quickly with the 18 W chargerTends to heat up while charging
Can power up to 4 devicesThe battery tends to interfere with neighbouring electronic devices
cellpic
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh | 18W Fast PD Charging | Input- Type C and Micro USB| Triple Output | Sandstone Black
18% off 1,798 2,199
Buy now

9. BoAt 141 Wireless Airdopes

People looking to have the ultimate wireless listening experience should go for the BoAt 141 wireless earphones. These Airdopes have 6 hours of playback time, low weight configuration, and are water resistant, making it a complete value for money. Fast to charge and easy to fit into any pocket size, the BoAt 141 Wireless Ear Pods are priced at 1,398 in the Amazon sale.

Specifications:

· Playback Time: 6 hours

· Connector Type: Bluetooth Wireless

· IP Rating: X4 rating

· Warranty: 1 year

ProsCons
Lightweight, which makes it easy to carry aroundSuspectable to dust interference
Water-resistant buildEasily damaged unless carried in the carry case
cellpic
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
69% off 1,398 4,490
Buy now

10. GSH Video Game Console

You can own this video game console without spending too much money. With the ability to plug it in the TV, this game console is to be noted for its simplicity of design. It is priced at 2,499.

Specifications:

· Weight: 500 grams

· Connectivity: Plug and play feature

· Power Source: 2 x AAA size batteries

· Supports: Two individuals maximum

ProsCons
Simple to use and understandLimited variations to a game, unlike a game console
Has enough games in store to suit most usersTends to be a rather extravagant user of the battery power
cellpic
GSH Video Game Console Built-in 3000 Classic Games Retro Game Consoles Player for SEGA 16 Bit FC / SFC / MD / GBA / GBC / GB / MD Retro Video Game Console Classic Games Wireless Controller Gamepad HD TV Game Player Best Gift
5% off 2,374.05 2,499
Buy now

Price of Entertainment Gadgets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M12Rs. 13, 999
Redmi 80cm Smart LED TVRs. 12, 999
Sony Playstation 4Rs. 4,398
Echo DotRs. 2,249
One Plus Smart BandRs. 1,498
Lenovo Slim3 ChromebookRs. 19,990
boAt 370 Bluetooth headphonesRs. 898
Mi Power BankRs. 1,999
boAt 141 wireless earpodsRs. 1,398
GSH Video game consoleRs. 2,499

Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M12128 GB expandable to 1 TB.Excellent camera quality90Hz screen refresh rate
Redmi 80cm Smart LED TV20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration1GB RAM + 8GB Storage
Sony Playstation 4Stylish looksAmazing battery lifeExcellent motion control features
Echo Dot (Third Gen)Compact & LightweightCan access songs in Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and many more languagesLoud 360° sound
One Plus Smart BandFast chargingBattery life of up to 14 daysIP68 Water resistance
Lenovo Slim3 Chromebook64GB Hard DiskBattery life of up to 10 hoursIntel Integrated UHD
boAt 370 Bluetooth HeadphonesInstant Voice AssistanBattery life of up to 12 hoursInstant Connectivity
Mi Power Bank18W Fast ChargingTriple port outputAdvanced 12 Layer chip protection
boAt 141 wireless earpodsLow LatencyClear voice callsOffers up to 75 min of playtime in just 5 min of charge
GSH Video game consoleUser-friendlyPortableComes with plug and play feature

Best Value For Money

The BoAt 370 wireless headphones have to be the product that offers the best value for money for its ability to play long hours of music and its affordability. It is compatible with most smartphones and music systems in the market.

Best Overall

The best overall entertainment gadget has to be the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. It comes with a solid build and a smooth working operating system that is a match for any of the current operating systems available in the market. For the cost of the Lenovo Chromebook, it does pack in quite a punch.

How to Find the Best Entertainment Gadget?

First, a customer must see whether he is getting his money's worth for the product. Second, one must see whether the gadget is compatible with the current range of accessories. In choosing the best entertainment gadget, you should consider the longevity of the product and whether it needs periodic maintenance or not. After evaluating your needs, compare it with the product and then make the final decision.

FAQs

How vital is the cost in deciding which entertainment gadget to buy?

The cost of a product would be of paramount importance to the buyer, but that is not the only consideration. It would help if you also looked into other factors, such as features, warranty, maintenance, etc.

How important is warranty time when purchasing an entertainment gadget?

Warranty is one of the major factors to consider. If there is any issue within the warranty period, the manufacturer takes care of it.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on ACs, refrigerators
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Grab discounts of up to 73% on jeans
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 37% off on gaming consoles
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get off up to 94% on jewellery items 
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Avail as much as 47% off on perfumes
electronics FOR LESS