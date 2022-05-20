Grab up to 69% off on gadgets and accessories

There are amazing discounts being offered on gadgets and accessories on Amazon.

Most gadgets can be called devices of utility. From laptop, earbuds, smartwatches to cameras, each one of them offer multiple benefits and are used everyday. While they are not exactly one-time investment devices like an air conditioner and fridge, but they may need replacement in some years and sometimes even months. If you're someone who is price-sensitive, then we have a good news for you. E-commerce platform Amazon is running some exciting discount offers on an array of electronic items and you probably wouldn't want to miss out on. You can grab as good as up to 70% off on a range of devices. What more can you as for?

To help you make a selection, we have brought to you some suggestions which are listed below. Some of the listed products are devices and some are good utility accessories. Want to take a look at our selections? Then scroll down right away. And don't forget to thank us later. Price of gadgets and accessories at a glance:

Gadgets and accessories Deal of the day Price Honor MagicBook ₹ 34,490.00 ₹ 49,999.00 Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet ₹ 11,999.00 ₹ 27,000.00 FCUK Fit Pro Smartwatch ₹ 3,299.00 ₹ 8,499.00 boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds ₹ 1,399.00 ₹ 4,490.00 Mi 360° Home Security Camera ₹ 2,799.00 ₹ 3,999.00

Honor MagicBook This laptop from Honor has a display screen of 15.6 inches and runs on 8 GB RAM. It has Windows 10 Home installed in it. It has Intel Core i3-10110U processor which has 2.1 GHz base speed and 4.1 GHz max speed. Available in silver colour, this thin and lightweight laptop also has an anti-glare screen and comes with a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tablet Available in stunning platinum grey colour, this tablet has a screen size of 10.3 inches. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and has a memory storage capacity of 32 GB. It also comes with a rear camera of 8 MP and front camera of 5 MP. Besides, it has a 2 GB RAM and has an ultrafast 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-Core processor and 650 MHz PowerVR GE8320 Gaming GPU. The powerful battery of 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery ensures a good battery life too.

FCUK Fit Pro Smartwatch Stylish and distinct in appearance, this smartwatch comes with a fully touch-enabled HD colourful screen size of 1.69 inches. It has a metal body and supports many interesting features. From alerting you about call and message notifications to monitoring your oxygen level, blood pressure, heart rate and more, it is a great investment to make. This device is IP68 waterproof.

boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds This truly wireless earbuds from boAt gives user a playback time of up to 42 hours. It comes with a built-in mic and also supports noise cancelling feature. You can charge the earbuds in a jiffy, as in, after just 5 minutes of charge it gives a playtime of up to 75 minutes. It is also IPX4 rated, which makes it resistant to water and sweat.

Mi 360° Home Security Camera This home security camera rotates up to 360 degrees. It offer perfect picture quality - 20 MP and 1080 pixel resolution. Even the objects at a distance can be viewed clearly, thanks to its powerful cameras. It supports devices which have Android 4.0 or above and iOS 9.0 and above. There is a talkback feature and it also features infrared night vision.