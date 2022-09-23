Amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale: Up to 70% discount on electronic home appliances

Amazon great Indian festival

If you're looking to buy home electronic appliances, this is the right time to buy them. The festive season is ideal for upgrading old electronics to new ones with great features and unmissable discounts at Amazon. On the Amazon great Indian festival 2022 Sale, get up to 70% discount on electronic home appliances. Buy more, save more on top Electrical Home Appliances brands, and get an additional 10% instant discount on selected bank debit and credit cards. Here are the top 10 electronic home appliances available on Amazon. 1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard It is a patented active copper with zinc booster technology that provides the goodness of copper in water. Its UV boiling technology boils water for about 20 minutes, ensuring that every drop of water is healthy and safe. It also has a taste adjuster (MTDS), which enables the taste adjustment depending upon the water's source. Specifications: ● Brand - Eureka forbes ● Colour - Black ● Material - plastic ● Special features - energy save mode, LED indicator, UV, flexible installation

Pros Cons Easy to install and use Kill some natural components of water Taste of the water is good and natural Excessive water wastage

2. KENT Supreme Plus It has multiple purification systems by RO+UV+ UF+TFS control which helps to remove dissolved impurities such as bacteria, viruses, chemicals and salt making water 100% pure and sustainable for drinking. It ensures Zero Water Wastage during the purification process. Specifications: ● Brand - KENT ● Colour - White ● Material - Plastic ● Special Features - RO, RO+

Pros Cons Zero water wastage of water The filter needs to be changed every year, costing at least ₹ 2000 Capacity to store 8 litres of water

3. Amazon Basic Premium 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Made from stainless steel, super fine mixing and grinding results even in high temperatures. It comes with a durable mixer grinder with three sturdy jars for dry and wet grinding and an additional juicer jar. Specifications: ● Brand - Amazon basics ● Colour - Black & White ● Material - Metal+Plastic ● Special features - Stainless steel gives super fine mixing and grinding

Pros Cons Provides leak-proof grinding and mixing experience. Create too much noise during usage. Comes with 3 stainless steel jars and 1 juice jar Blades are not detachable

4. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder With its sleek design and high performance, this stainless steel butterfly smart mixer grinder is very durable. The mixer grinder is energy-efficient and has razor-sharp blades best for precise cutting, chopping, and mixing ingredients of all shapes and sizes. Specifications: ●Brand - Butterfly ●Colour - Grey ●Material - Plastic ●Special Features - Stainless steel gives super mixing, blending and grinding

Pros Cons Automatic overload cut-off feature When used for a long time, the jar starts heating up Transparent polycarbonate lid makes grinding easier

5. AO Smith Water Heater (Geyser) This modern water geyser comes with a glass-coated Incoloy heating element to provide a longer functioning life. In addition, it has a long-lasting ergonomic Anode Rod that works efficiently even in hard water and provides 2X protection and lifespan compared to any regular magnesium rod. Specifications: ● Brand - AO Smith ● Colour - White ● Material - Plastic

Pros Cons Quick heating Sometimes, a cracking sound comes from the geyser due to hard water Capacity of 25 litres

6. Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus Water Heater It has Titanium Armour Technology that ensures the long life of the tank. Additionally, it offers the capacity to store 15 litres of water and features 8 bar maximum operating pressure withstanding capacity for high-rise buildings. The product also has a unique weld-free joint for rust resistance. Specifications: ● Brand - Bajaj ● Colour - White ● Material - Stainless Steel, Titanium, Metal and Copper ● Special features - Have the capacity for 15 litres of water

Pros Cons Water gets heated within 5 minutes Users need to spend extra on accessories and installation Have the capacity to hold 15 litres of water

7. Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan This Mini Portable Fan is in-built with two copper brushless motors that are powerful enough to drive the fan blades at high speeds and generate strong wind. The hand fan includes three adjustable wind speeds; simply push the power button to change the wind setting. It is perfect for a summer companion to keep you cool while exercising or travelling. Specifications: ● Brand - Gaiatop ● Colour - Pink ● Material - Plastic ● Special features - Portable

Pros Cons Portable Small in size Lightweight yet strong Not very powerful

8. Atomberg Renesa Energy Saving Ceiling Fan It comes with a smart remote with three smart features: timer, sleep mode and boost mode to provide you with the best experience. It delivers high speed & airflow and runs at a consistent speed even with fluctuating input voltage. Specifications: ● Brand - Atomberg ● Colour - Black ● Material - Aluminium ● Special features - Remote controlled

Pros Cons Super energy saver LED lights may not work properly Powerful motor

9. Philips Steam Iron with Spray This Philips Steam Iron is a great investment this festive season. The iron heats up rapidly and produces excellent results in a single stroke. This Philips steam iron soleplate is made of aluminium, providing easy gliding on most fabrics. Specifications: ●Brand - Philips ●Colour - Blue ●Material - Aluminium ●Special feature - Effective ironing and streaming

Pros Cons Good quality iron with effective steaming Water movement creates jerks during ironing Solid body with a good quality finish

10. Goodscity Steam Iron Press Goodscity Steam Iron Press is highly portable and lightweight and will easily fit into your suitcase. Steaming clothes and materials can be done vertically or horizontally using this steam press. Its 230 ml detachable water tank can run for up to 10 minutes and is very easy to use. Specifications: ●Brand - Goodscity ●Colour - Pistachio ●Material - Plastic ●Special feature - Travel-friendly

Pros Cons Remove wrinkles in a few seconds Absurd shape; may cause burns Portable and travel-friendly

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Easy to use Light weight Immovable KENT Supreme Plus Easy to use Light weight Immovable Amazon Basic Premium 750 Watt Mixer Grinder Easy to use Light weight Portable Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder Easy to use Light weight Portable AO Smith Water Heater (Geyser) Easy to use Light weight Immoveable Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus Water Heater Easy to use Light weight Immoveable Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan Easy to use Light weight Portable Atomberg Renesa Energy Saving Ceiling Fan Easy to use Light weight Immoveable Philips Steam Iron with Spray Easy to use Light weight Portable Goodscity Steam Iron Press Easy to use Light weight Portable

Best money value for money electric home appliances Eureka Forbes Quick Clean Vacuum Cleaner is the best deal you can get on Amazon out of all the abovementioned products. This vacuum cleaner is convenient and easy to store. It is comfortable to operate and comes with a thermal cut-off mechanism that automatically turns off the device to enhance the safety of the customer and the product. It is lightweight and almost comes with all the accessories and an extra dust collection bag. Thus, it is the best money-value electric home appliance one can opt for. Overall best electronic home appliance Philips Handheld Garment Steamer, a compact and foldable steamer that needs no ironing board and is easy to use and store, is the best home appliance to gab this Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon in 2022. Best part? It is safe to use on most fabrics and helps save time. The product is also convenient for travelling as well as it is lightweight. How to find the best electronic home appliances? Whether you are buying for personal or commercial use, some of the most significant criteria in selecting any electronic product are the electronic appliances' reliability, price and energy efficiency. Considering the variety of options available in the market these days, picking the right appliance for your home can be tricky. So, to make your life easier, make sure that the appliances you purchase are: 1. Budget-friendly 2. Energy Efficient 3. Space Saving Best home electronic appliances price list (September 2022)

Sl. No. Model Price 1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard ₹ 11,999 2. KENT Supreme Plus ₹ 15,499 3. Amazon Basic Premium 750 Watt Mixer Grinder ₹ 2,799 4. Butterfly Smart Mixer Grinder ₹ 2,478 5. AO Smith Water Heater (Geyser) ₹ 11,299 6. Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus Water Heater ₹ 5,499 7. Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan ₹ 839 8. Atomberg Renesa Energy Saving Ceiling Fan ₹ 3,576 9. Philips Steam Iron with Spray ₹ 1,400 10. Goodscity Steam Iron Press ₹ 2,449