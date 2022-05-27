Story Saved
Friday, May 27, 2022
Amazon sale: Get up to 65% off on computer accessories

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 27, 2022 18:29 IST
Summary:

Computer accessories like mouse, keyboard, mouse pad and more can now be bought at a discounted price. Read on.

product info
Avail good discount on computer accessories on Amazon. 

Have you been using that old mouse, or keyboard for years? It is possible that the missing keys in the keyboard and the slow speed of mouse may not bother you, but it does bring down efficiency by some margin. Hence, it is always advisable to replace computer accessories that no longer work at their optimum capacity. Besides, now is the good time to invest in them, as Amazon is offering a good discount on an array of such computer accessories. You can grab as much as 65% off on these items. So, why not make the best of this discount season and get brand new devices to raise performance and efficiency?

From laptop bags, mouse, keyboard, WiFi router to mouse pad, we have shortlisted all these items from established brands in the market. They come at great discounted prices and will certainly prove to be value for money. To take a look at our selections, scroll through our list below.

Price of computer accessories at a glance:

Computer accessories and morePrice after discountPrice
HP 150 Truly Wireless Mouse 549.00 899.00
PAZZO Mouse Pad 699.00 1,999.00
Cosmic Byte Keyboard 899.00 1,599.00
Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router 1,599.00 2,999.00
Half Moon Laptop Bag 689.00 1,799.00

HP 150 Truly Wireless Mouse

This wireless mouse is compatible with laptop and personal computers. It has an ergonomic design and is lightweight too. An ambidextrous device, it can be operated via both left and right hands. It has 1600 DPI optical sensor, making it easy to use this device on any surface with astounding accuracy. It supports 2.4 GHz wireless connection via simple dongle.

cellpic
HP 150 Truly Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz Wireless Connection, 1600 DPI Optical Tracking, 12-Months Battery Life/ 3 Years Warranty (2S9L1AA), Black
33% off
Rs 599 Rs 899
Buy now

Pazzo Mouse Pad

This mouse pad is made of faux leather material. It is available in two colours - navy blue and yellow. Available in large size, it gives you ample room to move the device. It is made from an anti-skin material it is made from is anti-skid and anti-slip. Its upkeep is super easy. Another plus is you can even place your keyboard on it; it is that big.

cellpic
PAZZO Mouse Pad, Desk Mat Extended for Work from Home/Office/Gaming | Vegan PU Leather | Anti-Skid, Anti-Slip, Reversible Splash-Proof – Desk Spread ~ Navy Blue & Yellow
52% off
Rs 954 Rs 1,999
Buy now

Cosmic Byte Keyboard

This wired gaming keyboard has an ergonomic design and is compatible with both laptop and PC. It comes with five levels of brightness, nine backlight effects and supports six kinds of super dazzling backlight effects. Besides, it is super easy to clean the keys too. It comes in stunning black colour and with a one year warranty.

cellpic
Cosmic Byte CB-GK-22 Veritas TKL Membrane Keyboard with RGB LED, Double Shot Keycaps and Sonic Spectrum (Black)
44% off
Rs 899 Rs 1,599
Buy now

Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router

This WiFi router comes with a lithium-ion battery. The battery is replaceable and is compact in size. It is a wireless device that supports all brands of routers with 12V and up to 2A.Its 19 Whr battery gives a battery backup till up to three to five hours. It comes with thermal protection and protects the device from getting overheated.

cellpic
Cuzor 12V Mini ups for WiFi Router | Power Backup up to 4 Hours | Replaceable Battery | Ups for Wi-Fi Router and Modem | Ups for Router up to 2A | ups for uninterrupted wi-fi
47% off
Rs 1,599 Rs 2,999
Buy now

Half Moon Laptop Bag

Spacious and lightweight, this laptop bag comes with three big compartments. It has wide, padded and adjustable shoulder straps that make it super easy to carry any load effortlessly. Made from polyester fabric, it comes with heavy zippers. The brand’s logo can also be seen on the front side of the bag. It is 18 inches in size and is available in navy colour.

cellpic
Half Moon 35 L Casual Waterproof Laptop Bag/Backpack for Men Women Boys Girls/Office School College Teens & Students with Rain Cover (18 Inch) (Navy)
59% off
Rs 729 Rs 1,799
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

