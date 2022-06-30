Best 14-inch laptops: Top 10 options for a compact laptop

14 inch laptops are often seen as the perfect sized laptops

Compact laptops are preferred among working professionals and students since they are light and small enough to fit into most bags. The most common display sizes for small-screen laptops are 13-inch and 14-inch. The screen size of the 14-inch laptop is slightly larger than that of the 13-inch laptops, which makes them excellent options for entertainment, gaming, and professional tasks while yet remaining sleek and portable enough to carry anywhere. So, if you are looking for the best 14-inch laptop in India, here is a list of the top 10 options for you to choose from. 1. Acer Swift 3 SF314-43 The Acer Swift 3 is a great compact laptop option for those looking for connectivity and portability. It comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS display. It is a very lightweight laptop and comes with a decent battery backup of 12 hours. It comes with a USB-C, Thunderbolt 3. and an HDMI port. The performance of this laptop is suitable for everyday multi-tasking since it has an AMD processor. Specifications RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel 16:9 Number of USB Ports: ‎3 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 21.2 x 32.3 x 1.6 cm Weight: 1.2 Kilograms Price CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Price: Rs. 59,990

Pros Cons Inbuilt fingerprint reader No memory card slot Backlit keyboard No expandable RAM Windows 11 Only 60hs refresh rate MS Office Built-in stereo speakers Cortana assistant

2.Asus Zen Book 14 Oled This is one of the most innovative laptops launched by ASUS. It has a 14-inch 2.9K OLED display. It has a 12th Gen Intel processor with 12 cores. This laptop has a 90% screen-to-body ratio providing a vivid visual experience. It comes with an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics processor. It has 2 thunderbolt USB-C ports along with 1 HDMI and an audio jack. The laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 and all the latest Microsoft applications for maximum productivity. Specificaton CPU: Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 pixels 16:10 Number of USB Ports: ‎3 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 22.1 x 31.4 x 1.7 cm Weight: 1.39 Kilograms Price: Rs. 88,390

Pros Cons It has a memory card slot Hard to operate touchscreen touchpad Integrated GPU Overpriced compared to others OLED display Thin and light Long-lasting battery Backlit keyboard Fingerprint reader

3. Dell Vostro 3400 Dell is one of the most popular and reliable laptop brands in India. The Dell Vostro 3400 comes with a Full HD display and it is also anti-glare resulting in zero reflections while working. It runs on the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and has hybrid storage i.e., 1TB HDD+256GB SSD. The processor and storage of this laptop are sufficient for day-to-day tasks. CPU: Intel i3-1115G4 RAM: 4GB Storage: 1TB HDD+265GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels 16:10 Number of USB Ports: ‎3 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 32.8 x 23.9 x 2 cm Weight: 1.59 Kilograms Price: Rs. 36,690

Pros Cons Microsoft Office Heavyweight Home and Student 2019 No USB-C port Intel UHD Graphics Initially operates on Windows 10 Free upgrade to Windows 11 No thunderbolt Media card reader RAM expandable up to 16GB Dell mobile connect

4. LG Gram 14 The design of the LG Gram 14 laptop is very ultralight and it weighs less than 1 Kilogram. The laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display with very thin bezels on all four sides. It runs on the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics processor. It has fast charging feature and the battery can last up to 25 hours. CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel 16:10 Number of USB Ports: ‎2 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 21.5 x 31.3 x 1.7 cm Weight: 0.9 Kilograms Price: Rs. 84,490

Prons Cons Windows 11 Only has 2 USB ports Thunderbolt 4 60Hz refresh rate Fingerprint reader No pre-loaded Backlit keyboard MS Office Slim and lightweight design Expandable RAM 3 years warranty

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and has very thin bezels on three of the four sides. The laptop has the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor. The design of the laptop is very thin and light making it desirable due to its sleek look. It has 2 thunderbolt 4 and 2 USB 3.0 ports. It is one of the best options for students since it comes with Lifetime MS Office Home and Students 2021. CPU: 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel Number of USB Ports: 4 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 32.1 x 20.1 x 1.5 cm Weight: 1.36 Kilograms Price: Rs. 72,990

Pros Cons Windows 11 home RAM is not expandable Intel Iris Xe Graphics No LAN port available Fingerprint Reader Facial Recognition Privacy Shutter Dolby Atmos 3yrs Onsite Manufacturer Warranty

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best options for working professionals. It is a premium laptop that comes with a 14-inch UHD 4K display and thin bezels on the three sides. The design of the laptop is very lightweight yet rugged. The laptop has great performance, better than many premium laptops since it has the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 pixels Number of USB Ports: ‎4 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: ‎31.5 x 22.2 x 1.5 cm Weight: 1.13 Kilograms Price: Rs. 2,17,999

Pros Cons Pre-loaded Windows 11 Professional No memory card slot Anti-Glare 400 nits Display Overpriced compared to specifications It has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports No pre-loaded MS Office It has a Nano-SIM card slot Backlit Keyboard 3 Year Premium Support

7. Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA Considering its specifications, the Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA is one of the best options in this price segment. It has a 14-inch FHD IPS display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and runs on the latest Windows 11. The specs of this laptop are more than enough for multitasking such as day-to-day tasks of school or work. CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels Number of USB Ports: ‎3 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: ‎20.7 x 31.9 x 1.5 cm Weight: 1.05 Kilograms Price: Rs. 73,400

Pros Cons Weighs around 1 Kg No memory card reader Backlit Keyboard It has no LAN port MS Office 2021 Low audio volume Fingerprint reader MS Office for only 1 month Thunderbolt 4 Intel Iris Xe graphics

8. HP Pavilion 14 The 14-inch Full HD IPS display on the HP Pavilion 14 laptop has thin bezels on three sides. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 512GB of SSD storage power this laptop. The laptop comes with pre-loaded MS Office Home and Student 2019. Additionally, it has a full-size backlit keyboard and two B&O speakers. This is highly recommended for students looking for a high-spec and mid-range 14-inch laptop. CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels Number of USB Ports: ‎3 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 32.6 x 21.7 x 1.7 cm Weight: 1.41 Kilograms Price: Rs. 57,500

Pros Cons Backlit keyboard Low battery backup AMD Radeon™ Graphics No memory card reader Fingerprint reader No LAN port Free Upgrade to Windows 11 Alexa Built-In

9. HP Chromebook 14 This laptop by HP is a budget 14-inch laptop that comes with a touchscreen. This laptop is a great option for both business and personal use; however, it is limited by its specs. The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has only 4GB of SDRAM. But it has other great features such as Google Assistant and a backlit keyboard. CPU: Intel Celeron N4020 RAM: 4GB SDRAM Storage: 64GB eMMC + 256GB SSD Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel 16:10 Number of USB Ports: ‎2 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 21.9 x 32.6 x 1.8 cm Weight: 1.46 Kilograms Price: Rs. 24,889

Pros Cons Intel UHD Graphics 600 No USB Type-A port Fingerprint reader No LAN port Expandable storage through Google Drive No memory card reader Google Assistant

10. Lenovo Chromebook 14e This laptop can be a fantastic option to think about for all your needs if you're looking to get a reasonably priced 14-inch laptop. This laptop is highly recommended for students and multimedia users. It is one of the only laptops in this price range that comes with a touch screen. It is a lightweight laptop and you may easily travel with it and use it for business or school. CPU: AMD A6-9220C RAM: 8GB Storage: 32GB Storage eMMC Display: 14-inch FHD, 1920 x 1080 pixels Number of USB Ports: ‎3 Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1 Size: 22.5 x 32.8 x 1.8 cm Weight: 1.48 Kilograms Price: Rs. 37,990

Pros Cons Touch screen Low battery backup SD card reader No fingerprint reader AMD Radeon R5 Graphics G Suite Water-resistant keyboard

Features The best 3 important features for consumers to look for while buying a laptop are: The Processor - The CPU of the laptop is an important feature and should be considered first. A laptop with a good CPU will allow you to work at a faster speed with a greater number of processing cores. RAM - The RAM of a laptop determines its multitasking ability. You can choose the RAM size according to your usage requirements. 4GB RAM for light use, 8GB RAM for medium use, and 16-32GB RAM for heavy use. Storage capacity - The storage capacity of the laptop determines the background performance of the tasks. SSD is usually preferable to HDD since it is smoother, faster, and ensures better performance. Best Value for Money 14-inch Laptop The best value-for-money 14-inch laptop on this list is the HP Pavillion 14. The main feature including the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage makes it the best option for both business and school purpose. And it costs only Rs. 57,500, which is not a lot considering the specifications. Best Overall 14-inch Laptop The best overall 14-inch laptop from this list would be the ASUS ZenBook 14. The laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.9K resolution. The laptop is powered by one of the fastest Intel processors i.e., the 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i5, ensuring a very smooth and fast experience. The laptop has many pros as well making it very lucrative in the price range such as a fingerprint reader, Memory card slot, integrated graphics processor, etc. Most of all, the vibrant OLED 14-inch thin-bezel display makes this the best overall laptop. How to Find the Perfect 14-inch Laptop There are many factors that play their role while finding and buying a 14-inch laptop. You can start by analysing and figuring out what kind of laptop and specifications you need and what kind of work you will be performing using that. Some of the major things to consider while finding a laptop are: Determine the operating system you are familiar with such as Windows, Mac OS, or Linux. Screen type i.e., FHD IPS, UHD, OLED, etc. Pick a laptop with a long-lasting battery backup Storage capacity that runs on SSD for smoother functions RAM size according to the work you will be performing. Price of 14 inch laptops at a glance:

S.No Laptop Price 1. Acer Swift 3 SF314-43 Rs. 59,990 2. ASUS ZenBook 14 OLED Rs. 88,390 3. Dell Vostro 3400 Rs. 36,690 4. LG Gram 14 Rs. 84,490 5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Rs. 72,990 6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Rs. 2,17,999 7. Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA Rs. 73,400 8. HP Pavilion 14 Rs. 57,500 9. HP Chromebook 14 Rs. 24,889 10. Lenovo Chromebook 14e Rs. 37,990