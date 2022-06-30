Story Saved
Best 14-inch laptops: Top 10 options for a compact laptop

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jun 28, 2022 23:02 IST
Summary:

The 14-inch laptops have become popular nowadays as more companies are launching laptops in this segment. It is recommended for consumers looking for a perfect-sized laptop.

product info
14 inch laptops are often seen as the perfect sized laptops

Compact laptops are preferred among working professionals and students since they are light and small enough to fit into most bags. The most common display sizes for small-screen laptops are 13-inch and 14-inch. The screen size of the 14-inch laptop is slightly larger than that of the 13-inch laptops, which makes them excellent options for entertainment, gaming, and professional tasks while yet remaining sleek and portable enough to carry anywhere.

So, if you are looking for the best 14-inch laptop in India, here is a list of the top 10 options for you to choose from.

1. Acer Swift 3 SF314-43

The Acer Swift 3 is a great compact laptop option for those looking for connectivity and portability. It comes with a 14-inch full HD IPS display. It is a very lightweight laptop and comes with a decent battery backup of 12 hours. It comes with a USB-C, Thunderbolt 3. and an HDMI port. The performance of this laptop is suitable for everyday multi-tasking since it has an AMD processor.

Specifications

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel 16:9

Number of USB Ports: ‎3

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 21.2 x 32.3 x 1.6 cm

Weight: 1.2 Kilograms

Price CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Price: Rs. 59,990

 Pros Cons
 Inbuilt fingerprint reader No memory card slot
 Backlit keyboard No expandable RAM
 Windows 11 Only 60hs refresh rate
 MS Office 
 Built-in stereo speakers 
 Cortana assistant 
cellpic
Acer Swift 3 Sf314-43 Thin and Light Laptop 14 Inches Full Hd IPS Display AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor 8Gb 512Gb Ssd WiFi 6 Backlit Kb Fingerprint Reader Windows 11 Home Ms Office, Silver
21% off
58,990 75,000
Buy now

2.Asus Zen Book 14 Oled

This is one of the most innovative laptops launched by ASUS. It has a 14-inch 2.9K OLED display. It has a 12th Gen Intel processor with 12 cores. This laptop has a 90% screen-to-body ratio providing a vivid visual experience. It comes with an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics processor. It has 2 thunderbolt USB-C ports along with 1 HDMI and an audio jack. The laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 11 and all the latest Microsoft applications for maximum productivity.

Specificaton

CPU: Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 2880 x 1800 pixels 16:10

Number of USB Ports: ‎3

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 22.1 x 31.4 x 1.7 cm

Weight: 1.39 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 88,390

 Pros Cons
 It has a memory card slot Hard to operate touchscreen touchpad
Integrated GPU Overpriced compared to others
OLED display 
 Thin and light 
 Long-lasting battery 
Backlit keyboard  
Fingerprint reader 
cellpic
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022), 14" (35.56 cms) 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz, Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.39 kg), UX3402ZA-KM531WS
21% off
88,170 110,990
Buy now

3. Dell Vostro 3400

Dell is one of the most popular and reliable laptop brands in India. The Dell Vostro 3400 comes with a Full HD display and it is also anti-glare resulting in zero reflections while working. It runs on the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and has hybrid storage i.e., 1TB HDD+256GB SSD. The processor and storage of this laptop are sufficient for day-to-day tasks.

CPU: Intel i3-1115G4

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 1TB HDD+265GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels 16:10

Number of USB Ports: ‎3

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 32.8 x 23.9 x 2 cm

Weight: 1.59 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 36,690

 Pros Cons
 Microsoft Office Heavyweight
 Home and Student 2019 No USB-C port
 Intel UHD Graphics Initially operates on Windows 10
 Free upgrade to Windows 11 No thunderbolt
 Media card reader 
 RAM expandable up to 16GB 
Dell mobile connect 
cellpic
Dell Vostro 3400 Laptop, Intel I3-1115G4, 4Gb, 1Tb HDD+256Gb Ssd, Integrated Graphics, Windows 10 + Ms Office'19, Dune Color (D552164Win9De, 1.59Kg)
37% off
37,490 59,781
Buy now

4. LG Gram 14

The design of the LG Gram 14 laptop is very ultralight and it weighs less than 1 Kilogram. The laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display with very thin bezels on all four sides. It runs on the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with an Intel Iris Xe Graphics processor. It has fast charging feature and the battery can last up to 25 hours.

CPU: Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel 16:10

Number of USB Ports: ‎2

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 21.5 x 31.3 x 1.7 cm

Weight: 0.9 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 84,490

 Prons Cons
 Windows 11 Only has 2 USB ports
 Thunderbolt 4 60Hz refresh rate
 Fingerprint reader No pre-loaded 
 Backlit keyboard MS Office
 Slim and lightweight design 
 Expandable RAM 
 3 years warranty 
cellpic
LG Gram 14 Intel Evo 11th Gen  i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display (16 GB RAM/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 / Iris Xe Graphics/ Thunderbolt 4/ USC -C x 2 / 0.999Kg, Black/ 3Yr Warranty] 14Z90P
39% off
84,990 140,000
Buy now

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display and has very thin bezels on three of the four sides. The laptop has the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor. The design of the laptop is very thin and light making it desirable due to its sleek look. It has 2 thunderbolt 4 and 2 USB 3.0 ports. It is one of the best options for students since it comes with Lifetime MS Office Home and Students 2021.

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel

Number of USB Ports: 4

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 32.1 x 20.1 x 1.5 cm

Weight: 1.36 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 72,990

 Pros Cons
 Windows 11 home RAM is not expandable
Intel Iris Xe Graphics No LAN port available
 Fingerprint Reader 
 Facial Recognition 
 Privacy Shutter 
 Dolby Atmos 
 3yrs Onsite Manufacturer Warranty 
cellpic
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 14" FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Iris Xe Graphics/Fingerprint Reader/Slate Grey/1.36Kg),82A300MBIN
41% off
72,990 123,090
Buy now

6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best options for working professionals. It is a premium laptop that comes with a 14-inch UHD 4K display and thin bezels on the three sides. The design of the laptop is very lightweight yet rugged. The laptop has great performance, better than many premium laptops since it has the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 pixels

Number of USB Ports: ‎4

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: ‎31.5 x 22.2 x 1.5 cm

Weight: 1.13 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 2,17,999

 ProsCons 
 Pre-loaded Windows 11 Professional No memory card slot
Anti-Glare 400 nits Display Overpriced compared to specifications
 It has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports No pre-loaded MS Office
 It has a Nano-SIM card slot 
 Backlit Keyboard 
 3 Year Premium Support 
cellpic
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Intel Core i7 11th Gen 14" (35.56cms) WUXGA IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM / 1TB SSD/ Windows 11 Professional/ Black/ 1.13Kg), 20XWS1XJ00
17% off
216,499 259,999
Buy now

7. Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA

Considering its specifications, the Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TA is one of the best options in this price segment. It has a 14-inch FHD IPS display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and runs on the latest Windows 11. The specs of this laptop are more than enough for multitasking such as day-to-day tasks of school or work.

CPU: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

Number of USB Ports: ‎3

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: ‎20.7 x 31.9 x 1.5 cm

Weight: 1.05 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 73,400

 Pros Cons
 Weighs around 1 Kg No memory card reader
 Backlit KeyboardIt has no LAN port
 MS Office 2021 Low audio volume
 Fingerprint reader MS Office for only 1 month
 Thunderbolt 4 
 Intel Iris Xe graphics 
cellpic
Acer Swift 5 Sf514-55Ta Intel Evo Thin and Light Laptop 14 Inches Full Hd IPS Touch Display 11Th Gen Intel Core I5-1135G7 Processor 8Gb Lpddr4X 512Gb Ssd Fpr Backlit Keyboard Windows 11 Mso 2021
33% off
73,400 109,999
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion 14

The 14-inch Full HD IPS display on the HP Pavilion 14 laptop has thin bezels on three sides. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and 512GB of SSD storage power this laptop. The laptop comes with pre-loaded MS Office Home and Student 2019. Additionally, it has a full-size backlit keyboard and two B&O speakers. This is highly recommended for students looking for a high-spec and mid-range 14-inch laptop.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels

Number of USB Ports: ‎3

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 32.6 x 21.7 x 1.7 cm

Weight: 1.41 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 57,500

 Pros Cons
 Backlit keyboard Low battery backup
 AMD Radeon™ Graphics No memory card reader
 Fingerprint reader No LAN port
 Free Upgrade to Windows 11 
 Alexa Built-In 
cellpic
HP Pavilion 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14 inches FHD IPS Micro-Edge Anti-Glare Display Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Backlit KB/Alexa/B&O Audio/Fast Charge/720p Camera/Windows 11 ready/3D Metal Design/1.41kg/14-ec0035AU)
15% off
57,900 67,931
Buy now

9. HP Chromebook 14

This laptop by HP is a budget 14-inch laptop that comes with a touchscreen. This laptop is a great option for both business and personal use; however, it is limited by its specs. The laptop is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and has only 4GB of SDRAM. But it has other great features such as Google Assistant and a backlit keyboard.

CPU: Intel Celeron N4020

RAM: 4GB SDRAM

Storage: 64GB eMMC + 256GB SSD

Display: 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel 16:10

Number of USB Ports: ‎2

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 21.9 x 32.6 x 1.8 cm

Weight: 1.46 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 24,889

 Pros Cons
 Intel UHD Graphics 600 No USB Type-A port
 Fingerprint reader No LAN port
 Expandable storage through Google Drive No memory card reader
 Google Assistant 
  
  
  
cellpic
HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron N4020-4GB SDRAM/64GB eMMC + 256GB Expandable Storage 14inch(35.6 cm) Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop (Chrome OS/B&O/Google Assistant/BL Keyboard/1.46 kg),14a-na0003TU
16% off
24,889 29,741
Buy now

10. Lenovo Chromebook 14e

This laptop can be a fantastic option to think about for all your needs if you're looking to get a reasonably priced 14-inch laptop. This laptop is highly recommended for students and multimedia users. It is one of the only laptops in this price range that comes with a touch screen. It is a lightweight laptop and you may easily travel with it and use it for business or school.

CPU: AMD A6-9220C

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 32GB Storage eMMC

Display: 14-inch FHD, 1920 x 1080 pixels

Number of USB Ports: ‎3

Number of HDMI Ports: ‎1

Size: 22.5 x 32.8 x 1.8 cm

Weight: 1.48 Kilograms

Price: Rs. 37,990

 Pros Cons
 Touch screen Low battery backup
 SD card reader No fingerprint reader
 AMD Radeon R5 Graphics 
 G Suite 
 Water-resistant keyboard 
cellpic
Lenovo Chromebook 14e 14.0" FHD TouchScreen Business Laptop (AMD A6-9220C Processor/8GB DDR4 RAM/32GB Storage eMMC/AMD Radeon R5 Graphics/Chrome OS/Up to 10 Hours Battery Life/Mineral Grey) 81MH0037HA
5% off
37,990 40,000
Buy now

Features

The best 3 important features for consumers to look for while buying a laptop are:

The Processor - The CPU of the laptop is an important feature and should be considered first. A laptop with a good CPU will allow you to work at a faster speed with a greater number of processing cores.

RAM - The RAM of a laptop determines its multitasking ability. You can choose the RAM size according to your usage requirements. 4GB RAM for light use, 8GB RAM for medium use, and 16-32GB RAM for heavy use.

Storage capacity - The storage capacity of the laptop determines the background performance of the tasks. SSD is usually preferable to HDD since it is smoother, faster, and ensures better performance.

Best Value for Money 14-inch Laptop

The best value-for-money 14-inch laptop on this list is the HP Pavillion 14. The main feature including the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage makes it the best option for both business and school purpose. And it costs only Rs. 57,500, which is not a lot considering the specifications.

Best Overall 14-inch Laptop

The best overall 14-inch laptop from this list would be the ASUS ZenBook 14. The laptop comes with a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.9K resolution. The laptop is powered by one of the fastest Intel processors i.e., the 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i5, ensuring a very smooth and fast experience. The laptop has many pros as well making it very lucrative in the price range such as a fingerprint reader, Memory card slot, integrated graphics processor, etc. Most of all, the vibrant OLED 14-inch thin-bezel display makes this the best overall laptop.

How to Find the Perfect 14-inch Laptop

There are many factors that play their role while finding and buying a 14-inch laptop. You can start by analysing and figuring out what kind of laptop and specifications you need and what kind of work you will be performing using that. Some of the major things to consider while finding a laptop are:

Determine the operating system you are familiar with such as Windows, Mac OS, or Linux.

Screen type i.e., FHD IPS, UHD, OLED, etc.

Pick a laptop with a long-lasting battery backup

Storage capacity that runs on SSD for smoother functions

RAM size according to the work you will be performing.

Price of 14 inch laptops at a glance:

S.NoLaptopPrice
1.Acer Swift 3 SF314-43Rs. 59,990
2.ASUS ZenBook 14 OLEDRs. 88,390
3.Dell Vostro 3400Rs. 36,690
4.LG Gram 14Rs. 84,490
5.Lenovo Yoga Slim 7Rs. 72,990
6.Lenovo ThinkPad X1 CarbonRs. 2,17,999
7.Acer Swift 5 SF514-55TARs. 73,400
8.HP Pavilion 14Rs. 57,500
9.HP Chromebook 14Rs. 24,889
10.Lenovo Chromebook 14eRs. 37,990

FAQs

1. Who should buy a 14-inch laptop?

Due to its lightweight and portability, a 14-inch laptop is a great choice for anyone who has to frequently travel with their laptop and is searching for a very portable solution. Therefore, this laptop is a fantastic option for both working professionals and students.

2. Which Operating System is the best for a 14-inch laptop?

The most popular operating system is Windows 10, whereas macOS is better suited to those who are already a part of Apple's ecosystem. Although it has grown a little more capable over time with support for full Android apps, Chrome OS is still a lightweight operating system designed to enable affordable, quick systems.

3. Other than specs, what else should be considered while finding a 14-inch laptop?

You should ensure that you are not purchasing a laptop that is towards the end of its life cycle. You can tell if you're buying a laptop that was recently updated or one that will soon have fantastic new features by doing a little study on the next generations.

4. How to ensure security in a new 14-inch laptop?

Make sure the 14-inch laptop you are buying has all the necessary security features such as the fingerprint reader and passcode. Some laptop nowadays comes with facial recognition and camera shutter making privacy and security more robust.

5. What are the basic features to look for in a 14-inch laptop?

Besides the processor, RAM, and storage, one should ensure the connectivity features of a laptop before buying it. These features include USB ports such as thunderbolt, type-C; HDMI ports, and Wi-Fi compatibility along with their generations.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

