Best 3.5-inch mobile phones under 5,000 in India: Top 10 options you should check out

If your needs in a phone are basic like making and recieving calls, then this phone is for you.

Man is a social animal, and a mobile phone makes us realise this now and then. If not for mobile phones, we would have found it difficult to stay in touch, send or receive texts, and store data. The advent of cell phones has normalised all these facilities that now seem basic in our lives. 3.5-inch mobile phones are a great choice for those looking for budget models that meet the essential fucntion of a phone: making and receiving calls and text messages. Moreover, these phones have a sturdy build and can survive rough handling. What's more, 3.5-inch mobile phones are the best choice for people who want to avoid technological distractions. For instance, students can opt for these basic models as they indicate minimal distraction from social media during academics. Top 3.5-Inch Mobile Phones in India Here is a list of the best 3.5-inch mobile phones in the market. 1. Kechaoda A8 Looking for a keypad phone with a big screen, good design, reliable battery and are tight on budget? We have the perfect solution for you with the Kechaoda K8 coming to your rescue. Specifications Price: 1499

1499 Display Size: 3.5 inches

3.5 inches OS: Symbian 9.1

Symbian 9.1 RAM: 16 MB

16 MB Memory: 64 MB internal memory (expandable to 32GB)

64 MB internal memory (expandable to 32GB) Battery: 2500 mAH

2500 mAH Camera : 0.3 MP Rear Camera with Flash

: 0.3 MP Rear Camera with Flash Other Features: Bluetooth, MP3 Player, and Wireless FM

Pros Cons 1-year manufacturer warranty by Kechaoda is a customer relief. Does not have a front camera which is available in most devices in this segment. Comes with a Bluetooth feature for wireless and smooth transfer of data. The box contains a phone and a USB cable. However, an adapter in the box is missing.

2. IKALL K555 IKALL has been rapidly climbing the ranks of phone brands regarding overall quality and affordability. The K555 has a huge battery and is available in several vibrant colours. Specifications Price: 1149

1149 Display Size: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches OS: Symbian 9.1

Symbian 9.1 RAM: 64 MB

64 MB Memory: 64 MB internal memory (expandable to 16GB)

64 MB internal memory (expandable to 16GB) Battery: 3000 mAH

3000 mAH Camera : 1 MP Rear Camera with Flash

: 1 MP Rear Camera with Flash Other Features: Triple-SIM, Bluetooth, MP3 Player, and Wireless FM

Pros Cons The triple SIM slots help you manage multiple contacts and sort them efficiently. Doesn't have a GPS feature while all other devices give the same. A strong and reliable battery of 3000mAh. Has a bulky design that not everyone fancies.

3. Lava Gem Lava Gem is surely a gem on this list. With its military-grade certification and quality assurance of Lava, great storage and a strong battery, this model lets you be carefree. Specifications Price: Rs1649

Rs1649 OS: Nucleus OS

Nucleus OS RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Battery Power Rating: 1750Milliamp Hours

1750Milliamp Hours Display size: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Memory: expandable up to 32GB

expandable up to 32GB Camera: 1.3 MP Rear Camera

1.3 MP Rear Camera Flash: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 13 x 1.3 x 5.6 cm

13 x 1.3 x 5.6 cm Weight:170g

Pros Cons Military-grade certification means it’s good even after rough and tough use. A bit on the pricier side of the table, making users hesitant. Comes with a dual SIM to help you separate work from your personal life. Does not have a good battery backup.

4. Motorola A70 Motorola A70 is a stylish, reliable, and compact model available in attractive shades. A Mediatek processor makes it a good phone for performance-intensive tasks at a great price. Specifications Price: Rs1999

Rs1999 OS: 2G Keypad Phone

2G Keypad Phone RAM: 32 MB

32 MB Battery Power Rating: 1750Milliamp Hours

1750Milliamp Hours Display size: 2.4 inches

2.4 inches Memory: 32GB

32GB Camera: 1.3 MP Rear Camera

1.3 MP Rear Camera Flash: Yes

Yes Dimensions: ‎12.7 x 5.3 x 1.3 cm

‎12.7 x 5.3 x 1.3 cm Weight: 90g

90g Processor: MediaTek

Pros Cons It is fitted with advanced camera technology so you can enjoy clear photos. It is a costly device in a segment where customers mostly want to go easy on their budget. Language support for up to 6 Indian languages. Comes with a comparatively smaller screen.

5. Nokia 105 Nokia means trust, which is the kind of image the brand has built over the years, and the Nokia 105 totally lives up to that. A great choice for users looking for a phone that's light on their pockets or even students looking for a no-distraction phone. Specifications Price: Rs1299

Rs1299 OS: Series 30+

Series 30+ RAM: 4GB

4GB Battery Power Rating: 800 Milliamp Hours

800 Milliamp Hours Display size: 1.8 inches

1.8 inches Memory: 32GB

32GB Camera: No

No Flash: No

No Dimensions: 14.2 x 49.2 x 119 cm

14.2 x 49.2 x 119 cm Weight:74g

Pros Cons Nokia phones promise a very sturdy design for rough and tough use. Lack of a camera and flashlight can make it look outdated. The phone can store up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMSs. Not an ideal battery backup with only 800mAh of power.

6. itel it5626 A sleek design with a metallic finish and a 2.8-inch-big screen make this one the most stylish phone on this list. The phone boasts a VGA camera that gives you crystal clear photos to capture your fond memories. Specifications Price: ₹ 1729

1729 OS: ‎ Nucleus OS

‎ Nucleus OS RAM: 4GB

4GB Battery Power Rating: 2500Milliamp Hours

2500Milliamp Hours Display size: 2.8-inches

2.8-inches Memory: 32GB

32GB Camera: Yes, VGA lens

Yes, VGA lens Flash: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 14 x 5.8 x 1.5 cm

14 x 5.8 x 1.5 cm Weight:153g

Pros Cons Has a powerful Quad-LED flashlight. Does not have a password protection option. Has a powerful speaker with kingvoice technology. Issues with music players as reported by many users.

7. Micromax X818 Micromax, a brand made in India, has made a strong comeback in the cell phone segment. The X818 is among the best phones on the list. With a big 28-inch screen and an interactive OS, this one is a no-brainer at this price range. Specifications Price: ₹ 1474

1474 OS: Spreadtrum

Spreadtrum RAM: 32MB

32MB Battery Power Rating: 1450Milliamp Hours

1450Milliamp Hours Display size: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Camera: Three

Three Flash: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 15 x 8 x 5 cm

15 x 8 x 5 cm Weight:160g

Pros Cons Auto-records calls and stores them folder-wise to avoid confusion for the user. Micromax can work on the cameras' resolution as they aren't the best in the market. Offers a wireless FM radio feature to save you from boredom and the luxury of listening to your favourite songs. A poor battery backup doesn't help the cause with the strong competition offering the same.

8. DIZO Star 500 Real me is known for offering extraordinarily unique features at a very affordable rate. And therefore, its sub-brand Dizo is no different. The Dizo Star 500 carries a simple yet elegant look and a strong battery with a strip torch. Specifications Price: Rs1499

Rs1499 OS: Android

Android RAM: 32MB

32MB Battery Power Rating: 1900Milliamp Hours

1900Milliamp Hours Display size: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Camera: Yes VGA

Yes VGA Flash: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 1.2 cm

10 x 4 x 1.2 cm Weight:220g

Pros Cons The reliability of realme assures users of good and customer-friendly service. The speakers’ placement on the back is not something many customers fancy. The device's standby time, even with data, is 72 hours which is a great deal in times of emergencies. The design may seem attractive but does not have much durability.

9. Lava A9 Simplicity combined with elegance is Lava A9. The phone is a complete value-for-money and comes with a strong speaker suitable for older people. The A9 also supports multiple local languages and a military-grade certified body. Specifications Price: ₹ 1790

1790 OS: Bar phone

Bar phone RAM: 4MB

4MB Battery Power Rating: 1700Milliamp Hours

1700Milliamp Hours Display size: 2.8 inches

2.8 inches Camera: 2 Megapixels

2 Megapixels Flash: Yes

Yes Dimensions: ‎12 x 9 x 4 cm

‎12 x 9 x 4 cm Weight: 350g

Pros Cons Offers loud and clear sound quality with strong speakers. Lava can offer a better battery backup at this price range. A 2.8-inch-big screen A complete plastic body questioning its durability when it comes to rough and tough use.

10. Lava FLIP Who said flip phones are out of fashion? We bring you the stylish Lava Flip! With a 2.4-inch QVGA display and an advanced VGA camera, the phone flaunts a stylish body along with the quality assurance of Lava. Specifications Price: Rs1699

Rs1699 OS: Nucleus OS

Nucleus OS RAM: 512MB

512MB Battery Power Rating: 1200Milliamp Hours

1200Milliamp Hours Display size: 2.4 inches

2.4 inches Camera: VGA camera

VGA camera Flash: Yes

Yes Dimensions: ‎‎10.3 x 5.1 x 1.9 cm

‎‎10.3 x 5.1 x 1.9 cm Weight:96g

Pros Cons Fitted with an LED display for a vivid and clear view. The placement of the flashlight is too big and may cause discomfort. Wireless FM radio to keep you entertained any time you like. Not an ideal battery backup

Best 3 important features for customers

Kechaoda A8 IKALL K555 Lava Gem Motorola A70 Nokia 105 Itel it5626 Micromax X818 Dizo Star 500 Lava A9 Lava FLIP 3.5 Inch Screen Attractive colours Military-grade certified. MediaTek processor Strong and durable build. Attractive Build Made in India reliability Strip Torch Quality assurance of Lava Unique design 1-year manufacturing warranty 3000 mAh battery Interactive OS VGA lens for the camera Large storage space for contacts and SMSs Big 2.8-inch Screen Auto recording of calls Multiple Cameras Military-grade certified VGA Camera 2500 mAh battery Symbian 9.1 OS QVGA Display 32 GB memory Lightweight 2500 milliamp hours of battery life Wireless FM Radio Supports 5 local languages. 2-megapixel camera QVGA Display

Best budget 3.5-inch mobile phone The Nokia 105wins this case. The brand assurance of Nokia at ₹1299 is undoubtedly the best buy. The build of the phone is durable and comes with unique designs and colours making it one of the best budget mobile phones on the list. This phone, fitted with Series 30+ and a super reliable 800mAh battery, is super reliable and perfect for people of all age groups. Best 3.5-inch mobile phone overall The Lava Gem does the job for you when it comes down to selecting the best overall 3.5-inch phone. It is undoubtedly the best phone on this list, considering its many features. With a great battery backup of 1750mAh and an affordable price, the Lava Gem is hard to resist option. How to find the perfect 3.5-inch mobile phone? If you are tired of smartphones and looking for a phone with basic features, you have come to the right place. The article entails some of the best 3.5-inch screen phones available in the market that are efficient yet affordable. These phones might look like the traditional ones we had in the 2000s, but they are still fashionable. They are also some of the most reliable pieces of technology that will work for years without any drop in performance. So get your pens out and jot down all you need to know and suit your needs as we help you choose the best.

Price of 3.5-inch mobile phones at a glance: