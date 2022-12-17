Best 5-star rating 10-litre geyser

Top 10 budget-friendly 5 Star rating 10-litre geyser

Here are the top 5-star rating 10-litre geyser options that are the best in this category. All the geyser options are budget friendly at under Rs. 20,000. They are from famous brands and come with various modern features and technologies. They are curated according to the needs of customers. You can buy them online, where they are mostly available with many discount options. Here is the list from which you can choose the geyser according to your requirements and budget. Best 5-star 10-litre Geyser Options 1. Havells Adonia Spin Havells Adonia Spin is among the best water heaters (geysers) available under the 10-litre category. It has vertical storage. It comes with Feroglas Coating Technology that provides superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust features. This water heater also has an oncology glass-coated heating element that provides resistance to both oxidation and carbonization. It is an option that comes with a price of Rs. 18,590. Specifications Brand: Havells

Colour: White Blue

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions (LWH): 42x41x35 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Stars

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Temperature sensing colour changing LED knob Takes a long time for heating water Higher Energy Efficiency Costly Integrated shock-safe plug

2. Crompton Arno Neo Crompton’s Arno Neo is among the most economical water heaters on the list. It is available for Rs. 8999. It has 3 levels of safety that includes a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and multi-functional valve that ensures a higher safety net. It is fitted with a specially designed magnesium anode to prevent corrosion which makes it suitable for hard water use. This geyser is highly energy efficient because of the standby cutoff that reduces electricity bills. Specifications Brand: Crompton

Capacity: 10 Litres

Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Item Dimensions (LWH): 31.5x33x36.2 cms

Power Source: Electric

BEE Rating: 5 Stars

Pros Cons Water gets heated very quickly Water stays hot only for a short period of time Smart Field Corrosion Protection Advanced level safety Suitable for hard water

3. V-Guard Divino V-Guard’s Divino comes with many advanced safety features. It has an advanced anti-corrosive vitreous enamel coating tank that also helps in leak prevention. Additionally, it has a thicker and heavier magnesium anode that gives extended protection. It also has dual overheating protection. This water heater costs Rs.7500. Specifications Brand: V-Guard

Colour: White

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions (LWH): 32.1x30.1x43.2 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Water stays hot for a long period Installation service is not good Hard water suitable Ensures safe and pungent-free water Temperature control knob

4. Crompton Juno Crompton’s Juno is a budget-friendly and highly energy-efficient water heater. It comes with 3 levels of safety and anti-rust features with a smart shield against corrosion. It has eco-friendly PUF insulation that maintains the temperature of the water and keeps it hot for a long duration. The cost of this geyser is Rs. 9000. Specifications Brand: Crompton

Colour: White

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions(LWH): 26.5x28.5x46.5 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Stars

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watt

Pros Cons Fast water heating Temperature control is not good Keeps water hot for a longer time. Free Installation of geyser

5. Crompton Amica Crompton’s Amica 10-l 5-star rated storage water heater is another good budget-friendly option. It is a fast heating water heating system with 3-level safety measures. They are capillary thermostats, automatic thermal cut-outs, and multi-functional valves that ensure safety. It is designed for hard water quality and prevents corrosion that happens because of it. This water heater comes with a price of Rs. 10,500. Specifications Brand: Crompton

Colour: White

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions(LWH): 30x32.5x44.5 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Stars

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Energy-efficient The installation service is not good. Suitable for hard water Lightweight and metallic body

6. BLOWHOT Geyser Blowhot geyser comes with a beautiful digital display and glass lining tank. It helps in the prevention of corrosion. It has a long-lasting heating element and is also suitable for hard water. The water heater is compact and can be fit in small areas. It is an on-spot water heater that comes with a price of Rs. 9990. Specifications Brand: BLOWHOT

Colour: Grey

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions (LWH): 31.5x33x23 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Instant hot water Hot and cold connection pipes are not included. Auto cut-off safety function Water-proof

7. Havells Monza EC Havells’s Monza is a water heater with a waterproof degree IPX-4 that gives it longer shelf life. It has a special adjustable knob for temperature settings. You can adjust the temperature between 25 to 75 degrees centigrades according to your needs. It comes with Feroglas tech with a single weld design that prevents corrosion and is anti-rust. It has an oncology glass-coated heating element that offers a good heating performance. The geyser also has whirl-flow technology that helps in faster heating resulting in 20% more hot water. It costs Rs. 11,210. Specifications Brand: Havells

Colour: Ivory

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions (LWH): 31x33.4x46.8 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Stars

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Extra durable Takes time to heat water Suitable for extreme and hard water conditions Compact to fit in any corner

8. Venus Celo 10CV Venus Celo 10CV water heater is a very economical option that comes under Rs. 10, 000. It costs only Rs.8360. It comes with a longer guarantee period when compared to other geysers. The water heater has a 5-star BEE rating and its outer body is pre-coated with MS sheet material. Venus Celo Water Heater is India’s first BIS-approved water heater that comes with Porcelain Enamelled GL Tank. Specifications Brand: Venus

Colour: White

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions: 39.5x32.1x32.1 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Rust-free Longer heating time Hard water protection Energy efficient

9. Orient Electric Enamour Classic Orient Electric Enamour Classic 10 l Storage Glassline water heater is another best option under Rs. 10,000. It costs only Rs. 9990 and is mostly available at up to 40% discount online. It has a unique whirl flow technology that increases the hot water flow by up to 20%. It also has an Ultra Diamond Glassline technology that increases the tank’s shelf life by 40%. Orient Electric geyser is very much suitable for hard water conditions. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: White

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions: 33.1x37x38 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Stars

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Suitable for high-rise buildings Indicator lights are too small Shockproof and waterproof Digital temperature display

10. Havells Instanio Havells Instanio water heater is priced at Rs.14,290. It comes with colour-changing LEDs that change from blue to amber when the water gets hot to use. It is made of super cold rolled steel plants that are very thick to prevent corrosion. This geyser also has whirlpool technology that does not let direct contact between hot and cold water result in more hot water. Specifications Brand: Havells

Colour: White Blue

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions (LWH): 31.8x47.8x30.8 Cms

Capacity: 10 litres

BEE Rating: 5 Stars

Pressure: 8 Bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Higher Energy Efficiency Heating time is high High resistance to corrosion Suitable for high-rise buildings

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Adonia Spin Feroglas Tech with single Weld Design Incology glass-coated heating element 7 years Crompton Arno Neo Specially designed magnesium anode Advanced 3-Level Safety 5 years V-Guard Divino Advanced Vitreous Enamel Coating Higher Density PUF Insulation 2 years Crompton Juno Specially designed magnesium anode Eco-friendly PUF Insulation 5 years Crompton Amica Specially designed magnesium anode 3 Level Safety 2 years BLOWHOT Geyser Glass-lined inner tank Digital Display Only application after registration Havells Monza EC Feroglas Tech with single Weld Design Adjustable temperature settings 1 year Venus Celo 10CV Porcelain enamel glass-lined tank Glass-lined Incoloy 800 heating element 7 years Orient Electric Enamour Classic Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology Whirl Flow technology 7 years Havells Instanio ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates Whirlpool technology 7 years

Best value for money geyser among all of them Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater is the best value for money. It costs Rs. 14290 but most of the time it is available at great discounts of up to 50-55%. It comes in 2 different colours with colour-changing LEDs. This geyser offers high resistance to corrosion and faster heating with more hot water output. All these aspects make it one of the best 10 5-star 10-litre geyser options. Best overall 10-litre 5 star geyser V-Guard Divino 10 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) is the best 10 5-star 10-litre geyser overall. It is pocket-friendly with many advanced safety features. It is easy to install and has many great features like leakage reduction, hygienic and pungent-free water, hard water suitability, and anti-corrosion. How to find the perfect 5 star rating 10 litre geyser To find the best 10 5-star 10-litre geyser you need to keep some points in mind. The first thing is your budget. You need to check what your budget is and according to that, you should go for the features. Then, check your requirements for the geyser. Like you have a hard-water problem or you live in a high-rise building or you need instant hot water, etc. According to that, you can select the perfect geyser. Every product has its pros and cons so you should not stick to one product feature and should consider the overall product. Best 5 star rating 10 litre geyser price list

S.no Product Price 1. Havells Adonia Spin Vertical Storage Water Heater Rs. 18,590 2. Crompton Arno Neo Rs. 8,999 3. V-Guard Divino Rs. 7,500 4. Crompton Juno Rs. 9,000 5. Crompton Amica Rs. 10,500 6. BLOWHOT Geyser Rs. 9,990 7. Havells Monza EC Rs. 11,210 8. Venus Celo 10CV Rs. 8,360 9. Orient Electric Enamour Classic 10L Storage Glassline Water Heater Rs. 9,990 10. Havells Instanio Rs.14,290