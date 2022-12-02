Story Saved
Best noise cancelling headphones: A buyer's guide

  Published on Dec 02, 2022 18:22 IST
Are you looking for the best Noise Cancelling Headphones? Listed below are the top picks that will surely help you with your buying decisions.

It is always best to opt for headphones that come with noise cancellation feature.

Good-quality headphones are essential. Furthermore, noise-cancelling headphones ensure that ambient sound does not interfere with your environment. Additionally, some headsets include smart features such as voice assistants and call management. Headphones are comfortable to wear for long periods.

It has become a necessity to own a pair of headphones whether you are watching your favourite movie, listening to your favourite music, or attending your most important meeting.

Apart from being affordable, wireless headphones offer a variety of features such as quick pairing, touch controls and quick pairing. There is an excellent balance between comfort and sound quality when it comes to these headphones.

Top Picks for Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1. Sony WH-1000XM3

As a multi-chamber headphone capable of providing incredible acoustics, Sony WH-1000XM3 features Adaptive Sound Control technology and High Definition Noise Cancelling Processor (QN1). With its unique Adaptive Personal Optimising Technology, it can figure out the person's head size, hairstyle, and eyewear and tailor noise-cancellation to these factors. It is a lightweight and super soft pair of headphones with a high-quality 1.57-inch driver and a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm that offers high-resolution sound.

It also comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, which provides smart voice assistance as part of the Sony WH-1000XM3. They are laced with Sense Engine. Therefore, you can control features with your finger touch. The headphones provide 30 hours of battery life, and they can be charged quickly.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎32 x 20 x 25 cm

Connector Type: Wireless

Play Time: Up to 30 hours

Voice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built)

Driver Size: Powerful 40-mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

ProsCons
Good Sound QualityPricey headphones
30-hour non-stop playtime 
Alexa enabled (In-built) 
cellpic
Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
10% off 26,990 29,990
Buy now

2. JBL Tune 600 BTNC

The flat-folding compact design of these headphones makes them ideal for everyday use. JBL True Bass audio reproduced through this headset is delivered by 32 mm first-class drivers. You will be able to manage your calls and music using the buttons on the ear cup. The powerful battery can provide more than 12 hours of uninterrupted music free of background noise. JBL Tune 600 BTNC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones are lightweight and durable and come in various colours, including blue, black, pink and white.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 cm

Connector Type: Wireless

Play Time: Up to 12 hours

Special Feature: Foldable and Lightweight

ProsCons
Noise cancellationBass quality could have been better
12-hour playtimeA bit pricey
Premium and stylish design 
cellpic
JBL Tune 600BTNC by Harman On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Sennheiser HD 4.50

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones make for a good listening experience. As part of its active noise cancellation technology, the Noisegard around-ear headset features a sharp filtering system designed to suppress surrounding noise. It is equipped with intuitive controls on the ear cups, making it easy to change tracks and make calls. The headset offers a battery life of 19 hours. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones can deliver true Hi-Fi sound, which can be connected to other devices via Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎17.98 x 10.01 x 26.04 cm

Play Time: Up to 19 hours

Special Feature: Bluetooth 4.5V, 2 year warranty

Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Universal type C ChargingPricey headphones
Sound Quality is Good 
Active noise cancellation 
cellpic
Sennheiser HD 4.50 BT NC Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. JBL Live 650BTNC

With 40 mm premium drivers, the headsets come packed with high-quality sound. You can switch music and manage your calls with a touch of buttons. Several voice assistance services are available as part of the headphones, such as Amazon Alexa. With its stylish and comfortable design, the headset comes with a lightweight and comfortable fit. With a powerful battery, you can stream music for up to 30 hours without running out of power. Using the Multi-Point Connection feature of the Bluetooth device, you can easily switch between Bluetooth devices without any hassle.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎‎21 x 5 x 22 cm

Play Time: Up to 30 hours

Special Feature: JBL signature sound, hands-free calls

Connector Type: Wireless

Voice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built) and Google Assistant

ProsCons
Multi-Point Connection featureThe build quality could have been better
Good Sound Quality 
Active noise cancellation 
cellpic
JBL Live 650BTNC, Over Ear Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic, Signature Sound, Quick Charge, Dual Pairing, AUX, Built-in Alexa and Google Assistant (White, Wireless)
52% off 5,999 12,599
Buy now

5. Bose Quietcomfort 35 Ii

With advanced noise-cancelling technology, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphones provide a great listening experience. You can access unlimited songs, playlists, and a whole lot more through this product's built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant features. They are also equipped with Bose AR. The dual microphone setup of this product helps with sound clarity and noise-cancelling function.

The headphones feature volume-optimised EQ drivers that enhance audio performance at all volume levels. In addition, they can last for 20 hours. In addition to black, silver, and rose gold variants, Bose's QC 35 II headphones are also available in blue and white.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.13 x 17.02 x 18.03 cm

Type: Wired

Special Feature: World-class noise cancellation

Voice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built) and Siri

ProsCons
Water ResistantHeadphones are wired
Noise cancellationA bit pricey headphones
cellpic
Bose Quietcomfort 35 Ii Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones With Mic And Alexa Voice Control, Black
27% off 21,499 29,363
Buy now

6. boAt Rockerz 550

This boAt Rockerz 550 portable music player ensures you don't stop entertainment. Upon a single charge of 2.5 hours, the device can give you 20 hours of playtime. In addition, they can connect to your smartphone quickly and have a noise-reducing feature that ensures a quiet environment.

Specifications:

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.6 x 19.1 x 16.2 cm

Play Time: Up to 20 hours

Special Feature: Bluetooth V5.0, Charging Time : 2.5 hours

Connector Type: Wireless

ProsCons
Ergonomically structured and designedHeadphones aren't foldable
Active noise cancellationThe sound quality could have been better
Premium and stylish design 
cellpic
boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation, Without Mic (Black)
64% off 1,799 4,999
Buy now

Price of noise cancelling headphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Sony WH-1000XM3 26990
JBL Tune 600 BTNC 3999
Sennheiser HD 4.50 8858
JBL Live 650BTNC 6999
Bose Quietcomfort 35 Ii 21499
boAt Rockerz 550 1799

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony WH-1000XM3Product Dimensions: ‎32 x 20 x 25 cmConnector Type: WirelessPlay Time: Up to 30 hours
JBL Tune 600 BTNCProduct Dimensions: ‎8.6 x 3.16 x 7.12 cmConnector Type: WirelessPlay Time: Up to 12 hours
Sennheiser HD 4.50Product Dimensions: ‎17.98 x 10.01 x 26.04 cmConnector Type: WirelessPlay Time: Up to 19 hours
JBL Live 650BTNCProduct Dimensions: ‎‎21 x 5 x 22 cmConnector Type: WirelessPlay Time: Up to 30 hours
Bose Quietcomfort 35 IiProduct Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.13 x 17.02 x 18.03 cmConnector Type: WiredVoice assistant: Alexa enabled (In-built) and Siri
boAt Rockerz 550Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎8.6 x 19.1 x 16.2 cmConnector Type: WiredPlay Time: Up to 20 hours

Best value for money

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that if you are looking to buy the best Noise Cancelling Headphones, the JBL Live 650BTNC is what you should choose. As always, the JBL Live 650BTNC continues to be true to the company's goal of offering the best value along with the best performance. At a price of only 6,999, you will not be able to resist the possibility of having a headphone with features like the high-quality JBL signature sound and 30 hours of non-stop playtime.

Best overall product

In terms of overall performance and quality, the At Rockerz 550 is by far the best product. There is an included battery that can last up to 20 hours of continuous play, and it is easy to connect with a smartphone. Wireless Bluetooth devices have the convenience of dual pairing features to ensure that they are convenient for switching between two devices at the same time. With these headphones, you can listen for a long period without getting tired of them.

How to find the perfect noise cancelling headphones?

Have you ever thought about buying a pair of noise-cancelling headphones? Well, what kind of features are you looking for in your headphones?

To choose the best headphone, it is essential to take into account the sound quality as the most important feature. Almost all headphones allow you to listen to music with crystal clear sound, provide a long playtime and ensure your comfort. Further, there are other important features to be considered, such as the charging time, comfort, and wireless feature. As a result, choosing the right headphones for you means listing the features that are important to you.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Does it make sense to invest in noise-cancelling headphones?

When it comes to music, does noise cancelling work?

Is JBL a trusted headphone brand?

Can you tell me if there are any headphones that cancel out all kinds of noise?

