Best OPPO mobile phones under 50,000

OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 50,000 come with great camera specifications.

OPPO has several smartphones that can fit almost any budget, with various styles and specs. Choose from the latest OPPO mobile phones under ₹50,000 that make it easy to stay in touch and get organised. OPPO mobile phones are the preferred choice for some of the world's most fashionable and successful people. Now you have a chance to make that moment yours too. 1.OPPO Reno 8 5G This phone comes in a shimmer gold colour with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a camera of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 32 MP front camera. This device has a 16.33 cm Full HD display and a 4500 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for ₹29,990. With 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1300 processor, this phone offers smooth multitasking, launches apps quickly, and performs tasks well. The OPPO Reno 8 5G has excellent build quality, a crisp display that can handle anything you throw, and a battery that lasts all day.

Cellular technology LTE Model name Reno8 5G Screen size 6.43 inches Network service provider Total wireless Memory storage capacity 8 GB

Pros Cons Good camera quality Single speaker Good display No 3.5mm audio jack Good battery life

2.OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G This device comes in the starlight black colour, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. It has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and 32 MP front camera. It has a 16.51 cm or 6.5 inches full HD and AMOLED display. It comes with updated features at a price of ₹34,997. The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G smartphone offers increased processing power when playing visual games or switching between apps on your phone, thanks to its 12 GB RAM and 1200-Max processor.

Cellular technology 5G Model name Reno7 Pro 5G Screen size 6.5 inches Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers Memory storage capacity 256 GB

Pros Cons Good speaker Battery life Turbocharging No OIS support Good display

3.OPPO F21 Pro 5G This device comes with rainbow spectrum colour and 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and no cost EMI. It has additional exchange offers, too. It comes with 16.33cm with FHD and AMOLED punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels, and it has a 64MP triple camera, which includes 64 MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP monochrome, along with AI colour portrait. With Dual View Video and 48 MP triple camera, this phone has a 4500 mAh battery and dual sim 5G. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only ₹26,999. You can also employ other tools such as timed burst ,slow-motion, and night mode to improve your photographic skills.

Cellular technology LTE Model name F21 Pro 5G Screen size 16.33 centimeters Connectivity technologies Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Good performance Sound quality Good looks No ultra-wide lens Good camera quality 5G

4. OPPO A74 5G This device comes in a fantastic purple colour with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and it comes with no cost EMI or additional exchange offers. Along with this, it comes with a 48 MP quad camera, which includes a 48 MP main and 2 MP macro camera with 2 MP depth lens, a 8 MP front camera, and a 16.5 cm Full HD display. It has a large screen, with a ratio of 90.5%. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side. The intelligent display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the most extended possible battery life. With its enormous 5000 mAh battery, this phone has a connector type, USB type C, and comes for only Rs. 14,990.

Cellular technology 5G Model name A74 fantastic purple Screen size 6.49 inches Connectivity technologies Wi-Fi, bluetooth Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Battery quality Hang issues Camera quality The front camera could have been better Superb display Good sound quality

5. OPPO Reno7 5G This phone comes in the start rails blue colour and 256 GB plus 8 GB RAM. It has 64 MP with 8 MP and 2 MP, along with a 32 MP front camera. It also has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor and 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery. It has a 16.33 cm Full HD display. It is a 5G phone available for ₹25,800 only. Except for the flat edges, which are now rounded in this case, the Reno7 borrows some of the design aesthetic from its Pro model. Although OPPO preserved the matte-glass surface, it has a glossy appearance that attracts inevitable smudges and fingerprints.

Cellular technology 5G Model name Reno7 5G Screen size 6.43 inches Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers Memory storage capacity 256 GB

Pros Cons Good battery life Camera quality Good performance No stereo speakers Good display Lightweight

6.OPPO A31 This phone comes in a mystery black colour and 6 RAM plus 128 GB storage. It offers no-cost EMI or additional exchange offers. It has a 4230 mAh battery and 12+2+2MP triple rear camera, and 8MP front camera. It has a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution with 269 PPI density and a 16.5 cm display. This phone provides a battery that can help you with a talk time of 45 hours. This phone costs only ₹11,990. It phone has the Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor, which offers extra processing capability for playing games and switching between apps on your phone.

Cellular technology 4G Model name CPH2015 Screen size 6.5 inches Connectivity technologies 4G Network service provider WhatsApp SIM

Pros Cons Eye protection Slow speed Lightweight Less display PPI Good camera quality Budget-friendly

7. OPPO K10 This phone comes in black carbon colour and 8 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage. It has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP and 16MP front camera. It has a power-packed 5000 mAh battery. This phone is a solid everyday smartphone that should satisfy all your needs. It is easy to use, has a terrific display, and takes great photos. AQualcomm Snapdragon octa-core680 processor and an Adreno 610 GPU are used to power the device. It has 128 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8 GB of RAM as standard.

Screen size 16.74 centimetres Memory storage capacity 128GB Colour Black carbon Brand Oppo OS Internet connectivity 4G, 3G, GPRS, Wi-Fi, EDGE.

Pros Cons Good display Camera quality Fast charging Low refresh rate No heating issues

8. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G This device comes in aurora colour and 12 GB RAM plus 256 GB storage. It has 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, along with a 32 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 4500 mAh polymer battery. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor efficiently processes tasks, loads apps, and supports smooth multitasking. With this phone, you can do more in less time and enjoy a seamless Android experience. This phone comes with many new features at ₹39,989.

Cellular technology 5G Model name Reno6 Pro 5G Screen size 6.55 Inches Connectivity technologies Wi-Fi Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Great camera quality Higher cost Budget-friendly No SD-card slot Good quality processor Good speaker No heating issue

9.OPPO A77 This phone comes in a sky blue colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It offers exchange offers and no-cost EMI. It also has MediaTek Helio G35 Processor, 50MP + 2MP rear dual camera and an 8MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery. In addition to utilizing the normal camera, you can also use other features such as slow-motion, night mode, timed burst, and others to enhance your photography abilities.

Cellular technology LTE Model name A77 Screen size 16.66 centimetres Connectivity technologies Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Network service provider Unlocked for all carriers

Pros Cons Budget friendly No 4K video recording Good performance No gorilla glass Good camera

Best 3 features

Products Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 OPPO Reno8 5G 5G Turbo charging Camera quality OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G Storage Brilliant speaker Good battery life OPPO F21 Pro 5G Camera quality 5G Overall performance OPPO A74 5G Fingerprint sensor Storage Camera quality OPPO Reno7 5G 5G Lightweight Good storage capacity OPPO A 31 Budget-friendly Eye protection Camera quality OPPO K 10 Turbo charging No heating issues Good battery life OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G 5G Storage Good quality processor OPPO A77 Budget-friendly Good processor quality Good camera quality

Best value for money If you are looking for a reliable budget phone with good looks, the OPPO A74 5G is the best choice. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, great charging speed, and no heating issues. According to reviews and users, it offers value for money because it has no heating issues, unlike other devices in this range. It is lightweight too, with a good battery package. Best overall The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G is the best OPPO mobile phone under ₹50,000. With the Aurora colour and 12 GB RAM plus 256 GB storage, 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera, along with 32 MP front camera, 4500 mAh polymer battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, this phone lets you do more in less time. There is a lot of positive online feedback about this product, with many saying that it is an excellent value for money and easy to use. It has no heating issues even when charging it quickly. How to find the perfect OPPO phone When you are shopping for a new mobile phone, it is essential to know what you want from the phone and how much you are willing to spend. Once you know that, it is easier to compare different models and brands of phones. To start, make a list of the specifications for the phone you want. Every aspect is essential, so don't focus on one above another until you have considered all of them. Then, research your options and decide what brand and model to purchase. An excellent place to start is Amazon, as it has almost every available and nearly any model. The filters on Amazon make finding your favorite phone easy. When you are in the offline market, be sure to look at a range of models. Check out the discounts and pick one that suits your needs best. Best value for money

OPPO smartphones Price OPPO Reno 8 5G ₹ 29,990 OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G ₹ 33,980 OPPO F21 Pro 5G ₹ 26,999 OPPO A74 5G ₹ 14,990 OPPO Reno7 5G ₹ 25,690 OPPO A 31 ₹ 11,990 OPPO K 10 ₹ 17,775 OPPO Reno6 pro 5G ₹ 39,989 OPPO A77 ₹ 15,490