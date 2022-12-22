Story Saved
New Delhi 15oCC
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022
New Delhi 15oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best printers for small office use: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 21, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

When shopping for printers for small offices, it is important to check out the features and specifications very closely. This article includes our top 10 picks.

product info
Printers for a small office should be compact in size.

A printer that could do multiple tasks and different jobs would be an excellent choice for any small business. But while shopping for printers, it is vital to check their speed, ink capacity, good colour reproduction and good scanner. However, with the number of options available in the market these days, choosing the right printer for yourself can be tricky. But fret not! This article has you covered.

Here is a list of the best printers for small office use.

1. HP Ink Tank 419

Enjoy the ease of printing documents with the HP Ink Tank 419. It is an all-in-one printer suitable for printing, copying, and scanning. It has a transparent ink tank system that lets you see how much ink is left. It is compact and easy to use with USB connectivity and Wi-Fi direct.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 31 x 52.5 x 15.8 cm; 4.67 Kilograms

Connectivity Type: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Brand: HP

Hardware Platform: Tablet, Smartphone

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 5 ppm

Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm

ProsCons
Unique tank systemA bit pricey
Good performance 
Sturdy and durable design 
cellpic
HP Ink Tank 419 Wi-Fi Color Printer with 1 Additional Black Ink Bottle in The Box; Print, Scan & Copy for Home/Office, High Capacity Tank (15,000 Black & 8000 Colour), Easy Mobile Printing
12% off 14,699 16,734.801
Buy now

2. Epson M1120 EcoTank

The Epson M1120 is the printer where efficiency meets the economy. The integrated ink tank design simplified the process of ink filing. Moreover, with the pigment ink, you can enjoy laser-quality text that is smudge-proof and water-resistant. The printer comes with Wi-Fi direct connectivity, giving ease of printing.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 37.5 x 26.5 x 16 cm; 3.45 Kilograms

Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi

Brand: Epson

Hardware Platform: Tablet, Smartphone

Included Components: Printer, CD, Power Cable and USB Cable

Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 32 ppm

Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 32 ppm

ProsCons
Good printing performanceOnly provides monochrome prints
Simplified ink-filling process 
Very lightweight and sturdy design 
Wi-Fi connectivity 
cellpic
Epson M1120 EcoTank Monochrome Wi-Fi Ink Tank Printer
28% off 12,990 18,000
Buy now

3. Canon PIXMA MG2577s

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is an all-in-one printer. The compact and multifunctional design printer prints paper in sizes - A4, A5, B5, letter and legal. Plus, the compact design ensures that it fits anywhere, making it ideal for small office use. The printer provides high-quality printing at a low cost and supports all versions of Windows and iOS.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 42.6 x 30.6 x 14.5 cm; 3.5 kilograms

Brand: Canon

Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 4 ppm

Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Connectivity: USB

Functionality: Multi-function

ProsCons
Compact and lightweightSoftware installation process could be smooth
Auto Power on and off 
Low-cost cartridges 
Print quality is excellent 

4. HP Deskjet 2331

The HP Deskjet 2331is a high-speed, affordable printer that matches your scan and copy needs. It is an all-in-one printer, meaning you can print, copy and scan documents. The printer has a compact and sleek design that gives it a beautiful look. Moreover, you could get sharp and vibrant graphics by using low-cost HP cartridges.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 47.5 x 19.1 x 35.4 cm; 4.22 Kilograms

Brand: HP

Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm

Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 7.5 ppm

Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Connector Type: USB

Compatible Devices: PC

ProsCons
Compact and sturdy designIf not used, ink might dry out
Gives vibrant and sharp printed textDoes not support mobile printing
Enables direct scan without PC 
All-in-one 
cellpic
HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
8% off 3,999 4,332.96
Buy now

5. HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075

The HP Deskjet Plus ensures that you print, scan and copy, and it connects easily to Wi-Fi with self-healing technology. Moreover, it has automatic two-sided printing that saves time and cost. Moreover, with borderless printing, you can get professional photos printed. The printer lets you use the HP smart app to send secure faxes via mobile phones. The best part is the voice-enabled functionality that gives you a hands-free printing experience.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 43.3 x 36.1 x 13 cm; 5.2 Kilograms

Brand: HP

Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 17ppm

Power Source: Corded Electric

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi

Special Feature: Wireless

ProsCons
Automatic two-sided printingPrinting speed is a little slow
Voice-enabled printing functionality 
Dual-band Wi-Fi with self-healing technology 
Good printing quality 
cellpic
HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Dual Band WiFi, Duplex (Automatic Double-Sided Print)
17% off 10,999 13,212
Buy now

6. HP Deskjet 2332

The HP Deskjet 2332 gives excellent quality printing at a great value. The all-in-one printer comes with a friendly user interface. Moreover, you could print quality photos and documents with HP ink cartridges. To get a seamless experience, you can also connect the printer with the HP smart app.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 47.5 x 19.1 x 35.4 cm; 4.22 Kilograms

Brand: HP

Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 5.5ppm

Maximum Printing Speed Monochrome: 7.5 ppm

Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Connector Type: Wired

Resolution: 1200 x 1200 DPI

ProsCons
Excellent qualityScan quality could have been better
User-friendly interface 
All-in-one , Seamless set-up experience 
cellpic
HP Deskjet 2332 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.
8% off 3,999 4,332.96
Buy now

7. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178

The HP Deskjet Ink advantage is a highly WiFi-enabled printer for your print, scan and copy needs. With this printer, you can enjoy effortless and intuitive printing with an LCD screen display. Moreover, it is enabled with dual-band Wi-Fi that provides seamless connectivity. You can print, copy and scan virtually anywhere you wish using your smartphone. It allows you to share documents with a third party with the HP smart app.

Specifications

Product Description: 47.5 x 24.2 x 40.5 cm; 4.81 Kilograms

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 5.5 ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 8.5 ppm

Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

Compatible Devices: PC, smartphones and Tablets

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Brand: HP

ProsCons
Dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset technology.Printer interface could have been improved
LCD screen display for effortless printing 
Print and scan using the smartphone 
cellpic
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178 AIO Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup with HP Smart App, Ideal for Home.
14% off 7,899 9,163.68
Buy now

8. Canon PIXMA MG2577s

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is an all in one low costing printer. The compact and lightweight printer easily fits into any space. The affordable ink cartridges make the printing experience budget-friendly. Moreover, the auto power ON detects the command from the printer with a USB connection and automatically switches off after some time.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 42.6 x 30.6 x 14.5 cm; 3.5 Kilograms

Maximum Printing Speed (Colour): 4 ppm

Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 8 ppm

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Connector Type: USB

Resolution: 4800 x 600 DPI

Brand: Canon

ProsCons
Compact and lightweightPrint quality could be better
Auto Power on and off 
Low-cost cartridges 

9. HP Laserjet 108w

The HP laserjet gives a good print performance at a budgeted price. The printer is easily operated by using the HP smart app. It allows you to print, scan and copy using your phone and is easy to set up. The printer also features direct Wi-Fi that connects your smartphone and tablet with your printer.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 38.4 x 28 x 26.1 cm; 8.71 Kilograms

Connectivity Type: Wi-Fi

Maximum Printing Speed (Monochrome): 21 ppm

Printing Technology: Laser

Brand: HP

Connectivity Technology: USB

Hardware Platform: Tablet and Smartphone

ProsCons
Fast and versatile performanceA bit pricey
Easy print documents 
Print and scan with your smartphone 
cellpic
HP Laserjet 108w Single Function Monochrome Laser Wi-Fi Printer For Home/Office, Compact Design, Printing
10% off 12,999 14,367
Buy now

10. HP Ink Tank 315

The HP Ink Tank 315 is engineered for high-volume printing and can print up to thousands of pages. The transparent ink tanks give you mess-free printing. It is mess-free and gives you the convenience of printing. The printer has advanced technology that lets you scan, copy and print from anywhere you want.

Specifications

Product Dimensions: 52.5 x 55.35 x 25.66 cm; 5.88 Kilograms

Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 15 ppm

Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome): 19 ppm

Printing Technology: Ink Tank

Maximum Resolution: 4800 Dots Per Inch

Brand: HP

Hardware Interface: USB 2.0

ProsCons
Engineered with high-volume printingBody design could have been better
All-in-one printer 
Mess-free printing 
cellpic
HP Ink Tank 315 Color Printer, Scanner, & Copier with High Capacity Tank for Home, B&W Prints Compact
16% off 10,899 13,017
Buy now

Price of printers at a glance:

ProductPrice
HP Ink Tank 419Rs. 16,734
Epson M1120 EcoTankRs. 16,999
Canon PIXMA MG2577sRs. 3,825
HP Deskjet 2331Rs. 4,332
HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075Rs. 13,212
HP Deskjet 2332Rs. 4,332
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 4178Rs. 9,906
Canon PIXMA MG2577sRs. 3,825
HP Laserjet 108wRs. 14,367
HP Ink Tank 315Rs. 13,016

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Maximum Print Speed (Colour)Maximum Print Speed (Monochrome)Printing Technology
HP Ink Tank 4195 ppm8 ppm19 ppm
Epson M1120 EcoTank32 ppm32 ppmNA
Canon PIXMA MG2577s4 ppm8 ppmInkjet
HP Deskjet 23315.5 ppm7.5 ppmHP Thermal Inkjet
HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 607517 ppmNAInkjet
HP Deskjet 23325.5 ppm7.5 ppmHP Thermal Inkjet
HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 41785.5 ppm8.5 ppmHP Thermal Inkjet
Canon PIXMA MG2577s4 ppm8 ppmInkjet
HP Laserjet 108wNA21 ppmLaser
HP Ink Tank 31515 ppm19 ppmInk Tank

Best value for money

The HP Deskjet Plus Ink is the best overall printer. The printer has features to print, scan and copy and connect with Wi-Fi safely. The automatic two-sided printing saves time and paper. Plus, with borderless printing, you could get prints like professionals.

Best overall

The HP Laserjet 108w is a laser printer that comes at an affordable price. The printer gives a fast and versatile performance. The HP smart app can also easily print and scan your mobile phone. The small and compact design ensures that you can easily fit it anywhere.

How to find the perfect printer for a small office?

Before buying a printer, you should always check for its features and your requirements. Moreover, you should determine the size that fits your space and knows your daily office needs. Also, it would be best to decide which features are essential and compare the long-term, upfront and maintenance costs.

So make a list of features that you want in your printer and choose the right printer from the list.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon end of season sale: Get stylish women bottom wear at up to 82% off
Best 10 dog training treats to buy today
Find the bones and chews for dog
Popular Allin exporters humidifiers to improve air quality
Best Arcova home electric blankets online

Best printers for small office use

How do I choose a printer for my business?

Which printer is better- laser or inkjet?

Which type of printer is most commonly used in businesses?

What features should one look for while buying a printer?

Which printer is considered best for commercial use?

View More
electronics FOR LESS