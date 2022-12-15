Story Saved
New Delhi 19oCC
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
New Delhi 19oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best storage water heaters - Top 10 to consider buying

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 18:17 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Are you planning to buy the best storage water heaters? Besides heating water, these also store hot water for a couple of hours which makes them convenient to use.

product info
water heater

When buying the best storage water heaters, the prime consideration we all look for is storage. Besides that, electricity consumption, looks, and brand value play an important role. 

If you are looking for the best storage water heaters, many well-known electronic appliance brands have several reliable models in the market that come at attractive prices and a myriad of advanced features. Moreover, these will not just solve the basic purpose of heating and storing water but can also add aesthetic value to your bathrooms. 

So, without any further ado, scroll down for some of the best storage water heaters you can choose from!

1. AO Smith 15 litre storage water heater

You cannot talk about the best storage water heaters without mentioning AO Smith. This water heater is durable, and stylish and comes with a sturdy tank. With a 5-star heat rating and insulated PUF, it ensures heat retention and can save electricity costs. The brand gives a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and a 3-year warranty on the heating elements. Priced at 7,349, this is a reliable purchase. Also, note that it is available in a 25-litre variant. 

Specifications:

Brand: AO Smith

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Electric

Weight: 11.8kg

Colour: White

ProsCons
Minimalist and stylish design Only comes in white colour 
Extended Warranty  
Value for money  
cellpic
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
33% off 7,349 10,900
Buy now

2. Crompton Amica 15-L 5-star rated storage water heater

Crompton is another reliable household brand when it comes to best storage water heaters. It is a 5-star rated water heater that is perfect for small families. It comes with a 15-litre storage tank and a powerful heating element. The anti-rust technology makes the model ideal for places with hard water. The product is priced at 6,899 and is also available in a 25-litre version. 

Specifications:

Brand: Crompton

Colour: White and black

Capacity: 15 litres

Weight: 8.2 Kg

Power source: Electric

ProsCons
Energy Efficient Poor customer support 
Corrosion Protection  
Powerful heating element  
Economical  
cellpic
Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White)
45% off 6,370 11,500
Buy now

Economical

3. Crompton Arno Neo 15L Storage Water Heater

For those looking for the best storage water heater at a decent price, Crompton Arno Neo is an ideal choice. This is a high-energy efficient storage water heater with a 15 litres capacity. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and fast heating technology that helps you save on electricity bills. It also has a plethora of features like a thermostat, multi-function valve, corrosion resistance, and auto-cut feature. The product is priced at 6199 and comes with 2 years overall warranty. 

Specifications:

Brand: Crompton

Colour: White

Energy rating: 5 stars

Weight: 7.8 kg

Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Heat retention technology Not stylish looking 
Anti-corrosion Quite big in terms of size 
3-level safety feature  
cellpic
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
39% off 5,798 9,500
Buy now

4. AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater

AO Smith is one of the most reliable brands when it comes to buying the best storage water heaters. This model is compact and stylish and comes with a premium-looking design. With a 5-star energy rating and a long-lasting anode rod, this model is worth the price. Available at the price of 10,299, it has a glass-coated heating element to protect the body from scaling which further extends the life of the heating element. 

Specifications:

Brand: AO Smith

Colour: White

Power Source: Corded, electric

Energy rating: 5-star

Warranty: 7 years

ProsCons
Premium look and design Costlier than other models 
Best selling brand  
Long-lasting anode rod  
7-year warranty  
cellpic
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
28% off 10,299 14,300
Buy now

5. Panasonic Duro Digi 25L Water Heater

When it comes to home appliances, Panasonic is a renowned brand, and Duro Digital is one of the best storage water heaters available in the market. Priced at 10,999 it comes with a 5-star energy rating, digital display, and spill-resistant technology. It also comes with corrosion resistance and 8 bar pressure that makes the unit highly durable. Also, the geyser comes with free installation and pipes. 

Specifications:

Brand: Panasonic

Colour: White

Installation: Vertical

Weight: 15.2 kg

Warranty: 3 years

ProsCons
Energy efficient Comparatively expensive 
Corrosion resistance  
Free Installation  
IPX 4 Technology  
Digital display  
cellpic
Panasonic Duro Digi 25L Water Heater with Free Pipe and Installation (White)
27% off 10,799 14,795
Buy now

6. Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical 5-Star Storage Water Heater

If you are looking for a geyser that is not just one of the best storage water heaters but also compact and stylish, Racold Eterno Pro is the right pick for you. Priced at 8,999, it comes with a Titanium enamelled heating element which is more efficient and reliable. The unique polymer coating protects the tank from hard water and smart bath technology helps save on electricity costs. 

Specifications:

Brand: Racold

Colour: White and violet

Capacity: 25 litres

Weight: 10 kg

Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Smart bath technology Takes time to heat water 
Ideal for large families Comparatively expensive 
Corrosion resistant   
5-star energy rating  
cellpic
Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes
49% off 8,699 16,899
Buy now

7. Orient Electric Enamour Plus Vertical Storage Water Heater

Orient too is one of the best storage water heater brands in the market. The product is fairly priced at 7,890 in spite of the massive 25-litre storage capacity. It comes with 3-setting thermostats for regulating temperature, glass lined tank, a 5-star rating, and PUF insulation. With all these features, the product is reliable, competitive, and fairly priced. It also has an anti-bacterial Japanese technology which makes the heater stand out in the market. 

Specifications:

Brand: Orient

Colour: White and grey

Capacity: 25 litres

Energy rating: 5-star

Weight: 13.2 kg

ProsCons
Corrosion resistance The electric cord is very small 
Shockproof plastic body  
Equipped with multiple features  
Energy efficient  
cellpic
Orient Electric Enamour Plus 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater BEE 5 Star (White)
49% off 9,199 17,990
Buy now

8. V-Guard Calino 25L Storage Water Heater

V-Guard is a brand known for its affordable and durable home appliances. V-Guard Calino is surely the best storage water heater from this brand. It comes with a 5-star energy rating and PUF insulation technology that keeps the water hot for a longer time. The inner tank and heating element are enamel coated to make it corrosion resistant and the geyser is apt for hard water usage. The geyser cuts off electricity automatically once the water is heated, saving electricity costs further. This model also comes with free installation PAN India at a price of 11,328. 

Specifications:

Brand: V-Guard

Colour: White

Capacity: 25 litres

Energy rating: 5 stars

Weight: 14.12 kg

Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Highly energy efficient Very large in size 
Perfect for large families More expensive 
Suitable for high-rise buildings  
cellpic
V-Guard Calino 25L Storage 5 Star Water Heater, 100% ABS Body with IPX4 Rating; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White
6% off 10,999 11,750
Buy now

9. Crompton Solarium Qube 15L smart storage water heater

For those who want more than the ordinary, Crompton Solarium comes as a unique blend of style, technology and features. Besides a 15-litre tank, anti-rust technology and a high energy rating, this one comes with Wi-Fi connectivity at a price of 13,699. This Alexa-enabled smart storage heater is one of the best storage water heaters on the market. You can now control the heater from anywhere through the Crompton mobile app on your mobile. It comes with a digital display and various features like an energy consumption tracker, pre-set timer, smart scheduler and customised bath modes. 

Specifications:

Brand: Crompton

Colour: White

Capacity: 15L

Weight:  8kg

Control: Wifi, Voice control

Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
Voice control It is expensive 
Smart features Takes time to heat water 
Rust proof body  
Stylish design  
cellpic
Crompton Solarium Qube IOT 15L Smart Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Alexa Enabled Control (White)
24% off 12,999 17,000
Buy now

10. Havells Adonia 15L smart storage water heater

This is the best storage water heater if you are looking for a stylish smart water heater for your bathrooms. It can be controlled through your Android and iOS devices when you connect it to Wi-Fi. It lets you control temperature, schedule heating and use Alexa and Google Home for voice control. There are colour-changing LEDs that indicate heating levels and a digital display that shows the temperature. It can withstand high pressure and is more durable due to the anti-corrosion technology used in the heater. The product is competitively priced at 14,999. 

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Colour: Off White

Capacity: 15L

Control: Wifi, Voice control

Warranty: two years

ProsCons
Voice control and WiFi It is expensive 
Smart features Takes time to heat water 
Rust proof body Wi-Fi connectivity is not reliable 
Stylish design  
Digital display  
cellpic
Havells Adonia I 15 Litres Smart Storage Water Heater/Gyesers with Alexa Enabled, Ivory
33% off 14,999 22,310
Buy now

Feature comparison table

ProductSmart control Value for money Stylish design 
AO Smith 15L storage water heater No Yes  No 
Crompton Amica 15L No Yes  No 
Crompton Arno Neo No Yes  No 
AO Smith SDS Green No No Yes  
Panasonic Duro Digital No No No 
Racold Eterno Pro No Yes  No 
Orient Electric Enamour Plus No Yes  No 
V-Guard Calino No Yes  Yes  
Crompton Solarium QubeYes No Yes  
Havells Adonia Yes No Yes  

Best value for money

The Crompton Arno Neo is the most value-for-money choice among the best storage water heaters in the market. Priced at only 9,500, it is a decent purchase from a reliable brand. However, you can get it for only 6,199 after the discount. Besides being priced modestly, the model entails all the essential specifications and the latest features. 

Best overall 

AO Smith HSE-VAS is a glass-coated 2000 W storage water heater with a 15 L capacity tank. The compact design and long-lasting anode rod come with a diamond-lined glass tank that gives corrosion protection. It also has a 5-star energy rating along with an extensive warranty. The product also comes with PUF injection technology. AO Smith is known to bring reliable and sturdy water heaters and this one is surely the best storage water heater from AO Smith. 

How to find the perfect and best storage water heater?

If you are looking for the perfect and best storage water heater for your bathrooms, here are some factors to keep in mind:

Capacity: Storage water heaters come with a capacity range of 6 to 35 L. For medium to small families, you need a water heater with an ideal capacity of at least 15 L. 

Safety: This is one of the most important considerations. Look for multi-function safety valves and thermostats when you buy a water heater. 

Anti-corrosion and anti-scale features: These two features are a must when you are looking for the best storage water heater in the market. 

Power consumption: Pick a water heater that will not raise your electricity bills too much. Look for energy efficiency ratings and insulated tanks. 

Product price list

Product namePrice
AO Smith HSE VAS  10,900 
Crompton Amica 15L  11,500 
Crompton Arno Neo   9,500 
AO Smith SDS Green  14,300 
Panasonic Duro Digi  14,795 
Racold Eterno Pro  16,899 
Orient Electric Enamour Plus  12,999 
V-Guard Calino  12,700 
Crompton Solarium Qube  17,000 
Havells Adonia  22,310 
RELATED STORIES
10 best JBL headphones: A complete buying guide
Best air purifiers under 5,000
Buying guide for best Havells geysers
Best Bajaj geysers rank high on efficiency
Best Venus geysers for your home: A buyer's guide

FAQs

Which is the best vertical heater in India?

Do the Crompton storage water heaters consume a lot of electricity?

re storage water heaters safe??

Are storage water heaters better than instant water heaters?

What are the most common problems with storage water heaters?

View More
electronics FOR LESS