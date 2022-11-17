Best water geyser 20 ltr options for your home

Water geyser

At this time of year, even the sensation of a drop of room-temperature water can leave you feeling extremely cold. You want to bathe or wash your face with warm water. Geysers and water heaters make modern life easier. If you prefer taking regular, hot showers throughout the year, you may want to consider installing a water geyser. When purchasing a water geyser for your home, consider the power consumption, water storagecapacity, and heating time. Numerous company offers a selection of geysers in numerous designs. Additionally, it would help if you analyzed the design and safety measures. Here are some options to help you select the best water geyser 20 ltr. 1. Racold Andris Slim This four-star geyser by Racold features a white body with a black panel. The Andris Slim water geyser has excellent strength and resistance. The titanium steel tank and heating element are designed to withstand pressure and water contaminants. In addition, this water heater's extremely potent heating element ensures that water is heated immediately. Product details Manufacturer: Racold

Racold Volume: 20 L

20 L Weight: 12 Kgs

12 Kgs Type: Storage Water Heater

Storage Water Heater Dimensions: ‎ 75.7 x 33.1 x 34.1 Centimeters

75.7 x 33.1 x 34.1 Centimeters Energy Saver Rating: 4 Star

4 Star Colour: White

White Components Included: Product, Warranty Manual, and Warranty Card

Pros Cons Space-efficient design that is extremely modern it is expensive With several advanced features Temperature control button for better safety

2. I C Instant Water Geyser This is portable, simple to install, compact, and easy to fit. It can be used in the shower, kitchen, washing area, hotels, and hospitals and can be fitted without the need for additional plumbing or fitting with the help of a Basic instruction guide. This Water Geyser is suitable for kitchens and bathrooms. It is equipped with a cable resistant to short circuits and accidents. With the greatest electric geyser, you may take a warm bath any time. Product details Manufacturer: I C

I C Volume: 20 L

20 L Weight: 1 kg 200 g

1 kg 200 g Type: Storage Water Heater

Storage Water Heater Mounting: Indoor Installation

Indoor Installation Dimensions: ‎ 50 x 50 x 90 Millimeters

50 x 50 x 90 Millimeters Power Source: Electric

Electric Colour: Multicolor

Multicolor Components Included: Pipe Toti huk

Pros Cons Instant Portable Geyser The water heating process is little slow anti-rust thermoplastic material

3. Cascade stainless steel storage water heater The Cascade Stainless Steel Water Geyser is perfect for a refreshing morning bath. One of the greatest water geysers in India due to its small design and multidimensional mounting choices. Its 20-liter volume is excellent for 4-5 persons. The Swirl flow technology in the heater makes it last longer and work more efficiently. This electric design can be used in place of cost-effective storage and recirculation systems. Product Details Manufacturer: Cascade

Cascade Volume: 20 L

20 L Weight: ‎3 Kilograms

‎3 Kilograms Type: Storage Water Heater

Storage Water Heater Dimensions: ‎ 31.8 x 33 x 46.5 Centimeters

31.8 x 33 x 46.5 Centimeters Colour: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Components Included: Multi function valve

Pros Cons Elegant design that looks fantastic in a modern bathroom The segment is expensive Has excellent heat retention and energy efficiency

4. IDUS Magnum multipurpose storage water heater IDUS offers the cost-effective Magnum Multifunctional Storage Water geyser for Residences and Offices. It is compact and stylish, with a strong body that provides durability and heat resistance, and the protective shield prevents the tank and heating core from corrosion. The Magnum Multifunctional Storage is designed for usage in high buildings and can handle up to 8 bars of pressure. Product details: Manufacturer: IDUS

IDUS Volume: 20 L

20 L Weight: ‎‎12.6 kg

‎‎12.6 kg Type: Storage Water heater

Storage Water heater Dimensions: ‎ 61 x 32.5 x 33 Centimeters

61 x 32.5 x 33 Centimeters Colour: White & Camel

White & Camel Components Included: Water heater

Pros Cons Loaded with many advanced features Heating may take 20 to 30 minutes, especially in the winter Energy efficiency is 5 Star Can withstand up to 8 bar pressure

5. AO smith storage vertical geyser This water heater has a capacity of 25 litres of hot water. This is meant to provide a continual flow without waiting for the water to heat up. This saves morning time. This means there will be fewer dishes to wash, and it will be easier to get dressed. This tool is about to change your morning routine! White AO Smith Vertical Water Geyseroffers a continuous supply of hot water. As a result, it saves valuable morning time for uploading. Product details Manufacturer: A.O. Smith

A.O. Smith Volume: 25 L

25 L Weight: ‎‎37.9 Kilograms

‎‎37.9 Kilograms Type: Storage Water Heater

Storage Water Heater Dimensions: 33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 Centimeters

33.8 x 33.8 x 64.4 Centimeters Power Source : Electric

: Electric Colour: White

White Components Included: Water Heater, Manual, Mounting screws

Pros Cons Highly energy efficient Requires an additional fee for installation 5-in-1 Multi-function Safety valve Multilayer protection

6. Crompton Arno Neo storage water heater Storage water heating systems have to make way for something new. The Crompton Arno Neo Storage Water geyser will give you magnificently hot water. That goes with any room style and is also safe and good for the environment. Due to this high-efficiency product, the days of cold showers and blistering baths are now over. This product has inbuilt tankless technology. This electric model may replace the storage and recirculation systems, resulting in more cost savings. Product details: Manufacturer: Crompton

Crompton Volume: 15 L

15 L Weight: ‎‎37.9 Kilograms

‎‎37.9 Kilograms Type: Storage Water Heater

Storage Water Heater Dimensions: 31.5 x 33 x 46.2 Centimeters

31.5 x 33 x 46.2 Centimeters Power Source : Electric

: Electric Colour: White

White Components Included: Water heater

Pros Cons Larger size for more capacity Heats slowly All the fittings are made of brass for quality and durability 3 Level performance and environmental safety

Best 3 features for best water geyser 20 ltr

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Racold Andris Slim Horizontal 2 Years Warranty Plastic I C Instant Water Geyser Vertical 1 Years Warranty Plastic Cascade Stainless Steel Storage Water Heater Multi Dimensional 5 Years Warranty Stainless Steel IDUS Magnum Multipurpose Storage Water Heater Horizontal 5 Years Warranty Plastic AO Smith Storage Vertical Geyser Vertical 7 Years Warranty Metal Crompton Arno Neo Storage Water Heater Vertical 5 Years Warranty Metal

Best value for money When it comes to water geysers, you should choose a reliable product. A product that is of high quality and comes with a genuine warranty is always the best option. Suppose you're looking for anything that has more value at first look. It relates to the topic of how creativity develops at home. High-quality insulation prevents pipes and fittings from warping in AO Smith water heaters. The innovative gas operation featured in Racold Andris slim water heaters results in 12 per cent more hot water availability than conventional heaters. The AO Smith Storage Vertical Geyser and the Racold Andris Slim are the greatest water geysers for bathrooms and kitchens. Since all of these products come from the top geyser companies and have a 5-star rating from BEE, you have the assurance of their durability and pricing. Best overall product The purchase of a high-quality geyser for the home involves minimal maintenance and maximum usage for at least four to five years, after which a replacement may or may not be required. Consequently, it is vital to know the latest geyser costs and which models top the list of the best geysers. Many options exist, from well-known brands to tremendous capacities, from the amount of power they use to how long they take. An example of a good storage water geyseris the Crompton Arno Neo. 15-litre water geyser with a 5-star energy rating and magnesium anode. In addition, this 15-litre water heater features a nickel-coated special element with ISI markings. This smart shielded and rustproof geyser uses Nano Polybond technology. How to find the best 20-litre water geyser? There are so many models on the market that it can take time for customers to choose. This mini-guide outlines what to look for in a water geyser. The first thing to consider is the family size or the number of people who will utilise the geyser. For example, a 15 L capacity is a smart investment for a family of four to receive a continuous supply without waiting. Many five-star geysers reduce energy use by limiting heat loss. Always choose a reputable geyser brand that provides prompt after-sales servicing and replacement parts. Modern geysers have numerous interesting features, such as an automatic shutoff that is a significant energy saver. A good geyser also has a thermostat that can be adjusted, a rustproof exterior, safety valves, and heating elements that are covered in glass. Moreover, a sleek and attractive geyser will increase the overall visual attractiveness of your bathroom. Geysers are one of those items that, like everything else, we want to be the best version of. Products price list

Sl. No. Product name Price (Rs) 1. 20-Litre Water Geyser Rs. 9,989 2. I C Instant Water Geyser Rs. 999 3. Cascade Stainless Steel Storage Water Heater Rs. 12,172 4. IDUS Magnum Multipurpose Storage Water Heater Rs. 11,382 5. AO Smith Storage Vertical Geyser Rs. 8,499 6. Crompton Arno Neo Storage Water Heater Rs. 6,199