Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Best Xiaomi mobile phones under 12,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 30, 2022 22:00 IST
In today's world, the importance of the mobile phone has gone beyond receiving calls and sending messages. It is used in communications, education and entertainment. Xiaomi has emerged as a leading manufacturer. In this article, we will go through the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 12,000.

Xiaomi mobile phones under 12,000: Simple interface and decent pricing make these phones a hit in India.

Xiaomi is a prominent Chinese company that produces smartphones and other different gadgets. Xiaomi phones have been quite popular in the mobile phone market due to their pocket-friendly prices and easy interface. So, here, we have made a list of the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 12,000.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Launched in September 2019, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A has a touchscreen display of 6.22 inches, offering 720x1520 pixel resolutions. It is powered by a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 processor. It is available on various RAM and ROM combination such as 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM.

Specifications:

OS: Android 9

Ram: 4 GB

Model Number: Redmi 8A

Product Dimension: ‎15.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm cm

Form Factor: Smartphone

Weight: 188g

Battery Power: 4000 MaH

Screen Size: 6.52 inch

Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth

Sleek, understated designNO IP rating
Excellent displayPoor Battery life
Value for moneyPoor macro camera
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB 32GB Phone (Sunset Red)
2. Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime is the most significant mobile phone loaded with numerous impressive features that can make your daily tasks more convenient and easy. It offers you a unique 6.5-inch LCD with 1080x2400 resolution. It has a protected front screen, a powerful battery, and a great camera. It will give you the best user experience at a pocket-friendly price. The Redmi 10 Prime offers all the connectivity features, such as Wifi, A-GPS, USB OTG, Hotspot, Bluetooth, USB and more.

Specifications:

OS: MIUI 12.5

Ram: 4 GB

Model Number: Redmi 10 Prime

Product Dimension: 16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cm

Form Factor: Bar

Weight: 192g

Battery Power: 6000 mAh

Screen Size: 6.5 Inch

Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth

Excellent performanceBloatware
Solid main cameraPrice is higher
Compact designNo telephoto lens
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (Bifrost Blue 4GB RAM 64GB ROM |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
3. Redmi Poco C3

The Redmi Poco C3 has a display of 16.43 cm and a screen resolution of 1600x720 pixels. You can enjoy vivid clear visuals while playing games, streaming movies and watching online videos. An Octa-core processor powers the phone, so you can access multiple applications simultaneously. It came with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. It consists of a powerful 5000 Ah battery that enhances the working time of the mobile while watching movies, playing games, browsing the internet etc.

Specifications:

OS: ‎Android

Ram: 4GB

Model Number: Poco C3

Product Dimension: ‎0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm

Form Factor: Bar

Weight: 380 grams

Battery Power: 5000 mAh

Screen Size: 6.51 inch

Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth/hotspot

Colour scheme is goodDoes not support 5G
Battery life is decentRunning on Android 10
Hybrid storagePerformance is lacking
Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
4. Redmi 8A

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is one of the entry-level mobile phones produced by Xiaomi. It has a display of 6.22 inches and comes packed with a 5000 mAh battery with a Type-C USB cable. This smartphone has a good built quality and feels good and premium while handling.

Specifications:

OS: Android

Ram: 3GB

Model Number: M190BC3KI

Product Dimension: ‎15.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm

Form Factor: Smartphone

Weight: 188 gm

Battery Power: 5000 mAh

Screen Size: 6.22 inch

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi/Hotspot/Bluetooth

Dedicated slotCamera is average
Good displaySecurity issue
Value for moneyBloatware
Xiaomi Redmi 8A 3GB 32GB Phone (Ocean Blue)
5. MI Redmi Y1

Mi Redmi Y1 is one of the best mobiles under 12,000. It has a display size of 5.5 inches and a resolution of 720x1612 pixels. An Octa Core processor powers it. It has 3GB RAM and 32 GB storge. It consists of various connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM radio, Micro-USB etc.

Specifications:

OS: Android

Ram: 4 GB

Model Number: MZB5753IN

Product Dimension: 15.3 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm

Form Factor: Bar

Weight: 155 grams

Battery Power: 3080 mAh

Screen Size: 5.51 inch

Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

ProsCons
Value for moneyMissing many features
Thickness is goodBattery capacity is low
High performanceAndroid version is old

6. MI Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 is one of the most compatible mobile phones. The phone is available in two variants, i.e., 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM, and has an expandable memory of up to 128 GB. The phone is packed with a rear camera of 16 MP. The rear camera setup of the mobile phone is autofocused. The phone is a dual sim mobile that holds Nano-SIM cards. The dimension of the mobile is 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm. The phone is available in three colour varieties.

Specifications:

OS: Android 8.1

Ram: 3 GB

Model Number: Y2

Product Dimension: 16.1 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm

Form Factor: Smartphone

Weight: 168 grams

Battery Power: 3080 mAh

Screen Size: 5.99 inch

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth/USB/Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Dedicated sim and memory cardLow battery
294 pixel per inch (ppi) displayDoes not support the latest apps
3080 mAh batteryOverweight

7. Redmi Mi 6A

The Redmi Mi 6A offers specifications in light of the price range. Users may watch movies, play various games, and read their preferred books on a multi-touch capacitive touchscreen, supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage.

Specifications:

OS: Android 11.0

Ram: 2 GB

Product Dimension: 14.8 x 0.8 x 7.2 cm

Weight: 145 grams

Battery Power: 3000 mAh

Screen Size: 5.45 inches

ProsCons
Attractive displayAverage performance
Good build qualityNo stereo speakers
Decent camerasLacks high refresh rate
Redmi Mi 6A (Gold, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
8. Redmi 6 Pro

The company launched the Redmi 6 Pro in October 2021. This mobile comes with a 5.84-inch touchscreen display having a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. It runs on Android 8.1 and is powered by a battery of 4000 mAh. It also comes with sensor technology such as an accelerometer, magnetometer, fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

Specifications:

OS: Android 8.1

Ram: 3 GB

Model Number: ‎‎CPH2325

Product Dimension: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm

Form Factor: Smartphone

Weight: 178 grams

Battery Power: 4000 mAh

Screen Size: 5.84 inch

Wireless Connectivity: Wifi/Bluetooth

ProsCons
Captivating displayOverheating
5 MP selfie cameraSize is not that big
Massive 4000 mAh battery 

9. Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is the perfect smartphone for photography lovers. It consists of a robust AI-powered camera that captures images of DSLR quality. The top-quality processor allows you to enjoy non-stop gaming, internet surfing, and movie watching on its high-resolution display. The phone is packed with a rear camera of 50 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens. Apart from the rear camera, it has a single 13 MP front camera.

Specifications:

OS: Android 12

Ram: 4 GB

Model Number: ‎CPH2373

Product Dimension: ‎‎16 x 0.8 x 7.4 cm

Form Factor: Smartphone

Weight: 179 grams

Battery Power: 5000 mAh

Screen Size: 6.43 inches

Wireless Connectivity: ‎Internet Connectivity 4G, 3G, EDGE, GPRS, Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipsetOverpriced
6GB LPDDR4X expandable RAMBattery issue
13MP front cameraHanging issue
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
10. Redmi Note 5 Pro

The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. This budget device has the most suitable camera setup and a standard battery panel for uninterrupted, seamless functionalities. This smartphone features 64 GB ROM, which can expand up to 128 GB.

Specifications:

OS:‎ Android 11

Ram: 4GB

Model Number: ‎CPH2349

Product Dimension: ‎‎15.9 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm

Form Factor: Bar

Weight: 181 grams

Battery Power: 4000 mAh

Screen Size: 5.99 inches

Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

ProsCons
Expandable internal storageOver-rated
Impressive LCD displayPerformance is not up to the mark
20MP Selfie Camera 
MI Redmi Note 5 Pro (Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Price of Xiaomi mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi Redmi 8ARs. 7890
Redmi 10 PrimeRs.10,999
Xiaomi A54Rs.9790
Redmi 8AsRs.10000
MI Redmi Y1Rs.8999
MI Redmi Y2Rs.9980
Redmi Note 5 ProRs.7999
Redmi Note 11Rs.12000
Redmi 6 ProRs. 9999
Redmi 6ARs. 10999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi Redmi 8A6GB RAM64GB ROMAndroid 9
Redmi 10 Prime6GB RAM64GB ROMAndroid 11
Xiaomi A544GB RAM32GB ROMAndroid 10.0
Redmi 8As4GB RAM32GB ROMAndroid 10.0
MI Redmi Y14GB RAM64GB ROMAndroid 12
MI Redmi Y24GB RAM64GB ROMAndroid 11
Redmi Note 5 Pro6GB RAM128GB ROMAndroid 11
Redmi Note 114GB RAM32GB ROMAndroid 11
Redmi 6 Pro8GB RAM128GB ROMAndroid 12
Redmi 6A4GB RAM64GB ROMAndroid 11

Best value for money

The Redmi 6A is among the best value-for-money mobile phone available for under 12,000. With its compact 5.45-inch Full-HD display, you can enjoy seamless and uninterrupted movies, games, and videos. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The price of this 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio A22 quad core mobile is Rs. 7,450.

Best overall

Considering the overall features, the Redmi Note 11 is the best choice when it comes to the best Xiaomi mobile phones under 12,000. It has advanced features, including IPS LCD, 90Hz, 480 nits display, and 4GB dedicated RAM. The internal storage of this mobile phone is 64 GB. The screen resolution of this mobile phone is 1080 x 2412 pixels, making it most suitable for playing games and watching movies. Talking about its cost, it has an affordable price of Rs. 13,499.

How to find perfect Xiaomi mobile phones under 12,000

If you are looking for the best Xiaomi phones under 12,000, there are some factors which you have to keep in mind while choosing the phone:

Design and build are one of the most crucial factors when you're looking for a smartphone for the long term.

The camera is one of the essential features you must take care of.

If you are addicted to movies or games, the display is one of your most hyped features. The mobile compies provide three types of displays, i.e., Amoled, IPS, and TFT, so keep your need in your mind while choosing the phone.

