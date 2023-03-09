Buy the best Oneplus large display phones available on amazon

Which of the OnePlus model has the best camera setup?
All the OnePlus phones have improved their camera quality over the time and currently OnePlus 10 Pro comes with the hassleblad camera setup that is perfect for best quality videos and photos.
Summary:
OnePlus phones are known for providing premium smartphone features in a not-so-premium price range; hence, they are known as the “flagship killers”. Most of the one plus users never switch to another brand as they are so happy with the phone’s performance and its battery life.
Every individual has a different need when it comes to smartphones; some people need a better battery life as they travel more, some need a better camera as they like to click more photos, some need a faster phone as they require better processing speeds etc. One plus phones provide all these features in almost every variant but it is important to compare every model for its features to find the best one for your purpose.
Best Oneplus large display phones available for you
1. OnePlus 10R 5G
If you would like to have that flagship smartphone experience and not have to pay that much amount then One Plus 10R 5G is the right option for you. The R series of oneplus phones have always bridged the gap between premium features and affordable prices. This model is no different as it comes with a 6.7 inches screen, 5000 MAH large battery, 12 Gb Ram and a 256 GB storage option.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. OnePlus 10T 5G
This is another winner from OnePlus which comes with a Snapdragon processor which is the best processor for smartphones. This phone has an inbuilt 256 Gb storage which can fulfill a person’s need to store as many apps, games and multimedia as they want. This dual sim phone is 5G enabled for multiple bands in India.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
This is the only model in this list that has the hasselblad Camera setup and gives an amazing photo output. This Pro version of the OnePlus 10 has a 150 degree Ultra-Wide Camera that helps you to take panoramic photos with amazing quality. The screen is a Fluid AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate that makes it best for multimedia and gaming purposes. It also comes with a Snapdragon 8+ processor for faster and more reliable processing. This phone has basic 5G bands available in India and can be used for high speed internet usage.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
This is the most affordable model of the whole list and it comes with all the necessary specifications for a great smartphone. It comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset with a large 5000 MaH battery. This version brings back the 3.5 mm jack as well which is very useful for wired earphone users. The color options available in this model are vibrant and very attractive. This phone also has multiple 5G Bands in compliance with the Indian market.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
This is an advanced version of the Nord model which has many additional features and gives a better processor at an affordable price. The phone comes with an 80 W SuperVOOC charging and dual stereo speakers. It has a smooth 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display. This is the best budget smartphone by the NORD series which has all the basic 5G bands available in India.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3 Best features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|Hasselblad Camera Setup
|Qualcom Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor
|80 W SuperVooc Charging
|OnePlus 10T
|150 W SuperVooc Charging
|16 GB Ram
|120 Hz FHD+ Display
|OnePlus 10R
|50 MP Triple Camera Setup
|BHE charging protection
|Enhanced Night Photography
|OnePlus nord 2T
|80 W SuperVooC charging
|Dual Stereo Speakers
|Ultra-Clear 32 MP Front Camera
|OnePlus Nord 2 Lite
|3.5 mm earphone jack
|5000 Mah Battery
|Snapdragon 695 Chipset
The best value for money
If you see the comparison above, it is clear that PnePlus offers good features for the price range and it is easily one of the best brands in the market. It is important to choose the best product which is affordable and also fulfills all your smartphone needs. According to this comparison, OnePlus Nord 2 Lite would be considered the best value for money phone for the people who are looking for good features as a lesser price. This phone is best for college students or people who have just started their job and are looking to get a phone with basic features and good processing speed.
The best overall product
When it comes to flagship features, OnePlus do offer a wide range of features that have enhanced over some time. OnePlus 10R would be considered the best phone at this price range as it comes loaded with features like Enhanced Night Photography, BHE charging protection and 50 MP Triple camera. OnePlus 10R is one of the highest selling phone from the series and it is one of the most affordable flagship phone of the country.
How to find the perfect OnePlus mobile phone with a large screen for yourself and to gift someone?
The comparison is made simpler for you in the previous sections, it is just a matter of features you want and how much you are ready to pay for it. If you want to spend less and want a basic phone with the necessary features then you can go for OnePlus Nord 2 Lite as it packs all the basic features at a lesser price. If you can spend more and would like to take amazing photos with the Hasselblad camera setup then you should buy OnePlus 10Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the bestselling flagship phones in the country. Considering the price range and the feature balance, OnePlus 10R is the best option for people who can spend a limited amount but want to enjoy a flagship smartphone.
Price list of all products
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|OnePlus 10Pro
|Rs. 66,999
|2.
|OnePlus 10T
|Rs. 50,999
|3.
|OnePlus 10R
|Rs. 34,999
|4.
|OnePlus Nord 2 Lite
|Rs. 18,999
|5.
|OnePlus Nord 2T
|Rs. 33,999
OnePlus phones comes with at least 6.59 inches of high resolution screens. The best resolution out of these models is in OnePlus Pro 5G as it has a 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with a resolution of 3216 x 1440p and an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The OnePlus Nord 2 Lite is the most affordable phone from the list as it comes at a price of Rs. 18,999 but if we consider the features that the company provides, if you want to go for a flagship phone then OnePlus 10R is the best option as it costs Rs. 34,999.
All the phones that are listed above are listed on the official Amazon India portal. The website also offers some discounts every month which could be beneficial for smartphone buyers.
Yes, all the phones listed above have major 5G bands all across India and the company plans on adding more in the coming future in the way of software and firmware upgrades.