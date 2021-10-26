Diwali offers: Check out the top deals on mobile phones, get up to 40% off

As Diwali draws closer, offers galore online. If you have been waiting to invest in a new mobile phone or are simply bored of your current mobile phone and want to go in for a new one, then this is the time to go for the kill.

Amazon has amazing deals across brands. Here's a list of deals you must not miss out on.

Samsung Galaxy M12

B08XGDN3TZ

This Samsung phone, with an MRP of ₹12,999, is available for ₹9,499.00. There is also an exchange offer in place.

Here are some technical details:

Operating System: Android 11

Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

Memory, storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB

Quad camera setup: True 48MP (F 2.0) main camera + 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera + 2MP (F2.4) depth camera + 2MP (2.4) macro camera| 8MP (F2.2) front camera

Display: 16.55cm (6.5") infinity-v display









Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

B089MV3Q2G

This phone, otherwise priced at ₹22,999.00, is currently available for ₹18,999.00. There is an exchange offer in place with up to ₹15,000 off.

Here are some technical details:

Camera: 108 MP Quad rear camera setup with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP portrait and 5MP macro mode | 16 MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Battery: 5020 mAH large battery

Memory, storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot, Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual standby (4G+4G)

OPPO A74 5G

B08VB34KJ1

This phone, otherwise priced at ₹20,990.00, is currently available for ₹15,990.00. Exchange offer available on this phone.





Here are some technical details:

Operating System: Android 11

RAM: 6 GB

Display technology: AMOLED

Battery: 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery

