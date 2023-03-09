Get the ultimate beard style with these best trimmers under 500

The 10 Best Trimmers Under ₹ 500

There are several best trimmers under ₹500 on Amazon. They are built with specialised blades such as titanium coated, stainless steel and ceramic. Trimmers come in various pricing ranges determined mainly by their features. Undoubtedly, not everyone can afford an expensive trimmer. This explains why there are several trimmers available at reasonable prices. You can check the list below for the best trimmers under ₹500. This list contains their specifications and pros and cons to help you select the one you consider the perfect one for yourself. The list of best trimmers under ₹500 here 1. GADGETRONICS Beard Trimmer Who wouldn't want salon-style hair and a beard at home? The GADGETRONICS trimmer provides that polished appearance in a matter of minutes. This cordless, extremely effective trimmer with a high-grade stainless steel blade is easy to use. The titanium blades of superior quality provide high precision and crisp cuts. This trimmer is even more useful because the blades self-sharpen. Once fully charged, the trimmer operates nonstop for 45 hours. This trimmer is much simpler to use and maintain, thanks to the washable clipper brushes. Specifications: Type: Beard, body

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: 45 minutes

Weight: 300g

Dimensions: 13.61 x 6.82 x 3.23 cm

Pros Cons Efficient battery backup of 45 hours Not easy to clean High-grade titanium blades Four trimming combs

2. Maxel Nova 301 Men's Electric Trimmer The Maxel Nova 301 men's trimmer is the best value-for-money trimmer under ₹500. You may quickly obtain that salon-style look at home because of the stainless steel blade material's sharp cutting edge. You can plug an external power adapter into the amphibious filling to refuel the internal power supply. You can also apply this trimmer directly. Corrosion does not affect the stainless steel cutting head that is safe. Experiments with low-noise designs demonstrate that the blade is activated in a particular environment noise. While trimming for optimum suction, a strong motor creates high-velocity airflow through the hair chamber. Specifications: Type: Beard, body

Wired/Cordless: Wired

Weight: 300g

Dimensions: 20 x 15 x 5 cm

Pros Cons Safe-cutting head A little noisy High-velocity airflow Resistant to corrosion

3. SKMEI Professional Hair Trimmer This trimmer is the best choice if you want something trustworthy and effective. The trimmer contains self-sharpening blades to keep the product's efficiency for a long time. This device is your finest choice if you're looking for a reliable men's trimmer due to its rechargeable batteries with long-lasting backup. The SKMEI trimmer is your hassle-free and dependable tool at a reasonable price. The trimmer's excellent runtime of roughly an hour makes it more reliable. Specifications: Type: Beard, Body

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: 45 minutes

Weight: 290g

Dimensions: 8 x 2 x 8 cm

Pros Cons Three length settings Noisy operation Smooth shave No batteries required

4. HOVR® Professional Electric Beard Hair Trimmer This energy-efficient male hair trimmer is also reasonably priced and has great functionality. High performance and great grooming are excellent features of this electric trimmer. It runs solely on power, so plug it in and start using it. The item is lightweight, compact, and offers a secure grasp. The trimmer's strong motor provides excellent cutting performance. Specifications: Type: Beard, body

Wired/Cordless: Wired

Weight: 250g

Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 5 cm

Pros Cons Powerful motor Loose contact Plug and play Lightweight

5. Lifelong Trimmer- 45 Minutes Runtime The Alpha Beard Trimmer is a stylish tool that offers excellent value. For more than five years, devoted consumers have had a high level of faith in it. While you are being styled in the convenience of your own home, the equipment provides your beard with an exceptional cut. This cordless trimmer has a USB cable and gets fully charged in eight hours. A full charge powers it for 45 minutes of continuous use. Additionally, the washable stainless steel guarantees total hygiene. Specifications: Type: Beard, body

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: 45 minutes

Weight: 113g

Dimensions: 6.6 x 10 x 3.3 cm

Pros Cons Charges in eight hours Very sharp blades Washable blades and comb No batteries required

6. Kubra KB - 2048 Professional Trimmer The battery-operated, high-performance Kubra KB-2048 professional trimmer has five blades to meet various trimming requirements. The trimmer has a run time of 50 minutes and takes eight hours to charge fully. This is undoubtedly a powerful trimmer for men. It includes cutting-edge shaving technology. The Kubra KB-2048 trimmer offers the smoothest shave thanks to its precise T-blade. The trimmer with stainless steel angled blades that are constantly being self-sharpened. It provides no hair sticking and wear resistance to prevent skin injuries. Specifications: Type: Beard, body

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: 50 Minutes

Weight: 200g

Dimensions: 145 x 125 x 45 cm

Pros Cons Five trimming ranges Tight blade fixing and removal USB charging and charge indicator Precision T-blade

7. Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable Cordless This trimmer is designed to operate without any difficulty. The self-sharpening blades make sharp cuts. The trimmer is made of environmentally safe materials, making it incredibly mild on the skin and exceedingly precise. This trimmer optimises power consumption to prolong its life. Thanks to this device's ergonomic design, this trimmer is incredibly simple to grip and operate. The trimmer also enables you to shave and trim areas which are hard to reach. The blades are sufficiently sharp to cut your hair efficiently. Additionally, it has rounded tips for performance that are gentle on the skin. Specifications: Type: Beard

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: 30 Minutes

Weight: 200g

Dimensions: 45 x 110 x 140 mm

Pros Cons Sharp blades Not-so-good battery life Smooth trim Waterproof attachments

8. Kubra KB-2022 USB Rechargeable Cordless Beard and Hair Trimmer A battery-powered beard trimmer might be the ideal companion for bearded men who have hectic lives and want to save time on shaving without visiting a barbershop. The trimmer's sophisticated cutting technique makes styling and maintaining a beard hassle-free, regardless of how long or short it is. Neither the razors nor the blades need to be changed. Therefore, using the Kubra KB-2022 Trimmer, which is more cost-effective, shaving won't be a difficult task anymore. Specifications: Type: Beard and hair

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: 45 Minutes

Weight: 325g

Dimensions: 14.5 x 4.5 x 18.5 cm

Pros Cons High-grade stainless steel blades Battery drains fast Removable rechargeable battery Easy cleaning

9. Wahl 5608-524 Cordless Mini 3-in-1 Trimmer Wahl Clipper Corporation is globally renowned for producing some excellent trimmers. This trimmer has four distinct heads and is suitable for male ear and nose hair trimming. In a matter of seconds, it delicately removes unwanted hair from the sideburns, nose, ear, and eyebrow. Spending money on additional nose hair trimmer sets is unnecessary when you have this trimmer. The rotary head can swiftly and accurately trim the hair without pulling on the nose hair. The reciprocating head provides an efficient, painless detail shave for sideburns and ear trimming. To complement every appearance, choose a sleek black finish. Specifications: Type: Beard, body

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: Batteries required

Weight: 180g

Dimensions: 9.5 x 3.4 x 20.5 cm

Pros Cons Smooth finish precision blade Heats a little after four minutes Lightweight, slim design Rotary head for nose

10. Morbius Hair Trimmer For Men The Morbius Hair Trimmer for Men is quite fashionable. The handle includes superb carving designs that give the metal engraving body a stylish appearance – because of this, using and holding the trimmer is comfortable. This is an excellent option for someone who likes owning some custom trimmers. Any haircut can be cut and outlined with the sharp T-blade, regardless of the hair's type or cutting direction. Its usability is further increased by its waterproof and low-noise design. Specifications: Type: Beard, body

Wired/Cordless: Cordless

Power backup: Batteries required

Weight: 260g

Dimensions: 18.9 x 15.6 x 5.9 cm

Pros Cons Creates fine lines Difficult for skin with acne One-touch switch button Sharp T-blade

Best 3 features of the best trimmers under 500

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 GADGETRONICS Beard Trimmer Efficient battery charging High-grade titanium blades Four trimming combs Maxel Nova 301 Men's Electric Trimmer Safe-cutting head High-velocity airflow Resistant to corrosion SKMEI Professional Hair Trimmer Three length settings Smooth shave No batteries required HOVR® Professional Electric Beard Hair Trimmer Powerful motor Plug and play Lightweight Lifelong Trimmer- 45 Minutes Runtime Charges in eight hours Washable blades and comb No batteries required Kubra KB - 2048 professional trimmer Five trimming ranges USB charging and charge indicator Precision T-blade Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable Cordless Sharp blades Smooth trim Waterproof attachments Kubra KB-2022 USB Rechargeable Cordless Beard and Hair Trimmer High-grade stainless steel blades Removable rechargeable battery Easy cleaning Wahl 5608-524 Cordless Mini 3-in-1 Trimmer Smooth finish precision blade Light Weight Slim Design Rotary head for nose IKONIC STROM BLACK HAIR DRYER High-velocity motor Built-in overheating protection device Two interchangeable nozzles

Best value for money trimmer The HOVR® Professional Electric Beard Hair Trimmer comes at an affordable price that serves the purpose of beard trimming the most professionally. A power source is a corded electric wire that is convenient to use anywhere with a plug point. You can use it on wet and dry skin; thus, it is a value-for-money product. Best overall trimmer Gone are those days when you had to save money to buy a single piece of trimmer. GADGETRONICS has come up with the most affordable trimmer for every man. It is battery-operated. Ideal for everyday beard trimming and comes with a hair clipper brush. It takes up to eight hours for 100% charge and 45 minutes run time. This model can be used wireless. It has high-grade titanium blades with high-precision self-sharpening blades. This trimmer is available for under ₹500, a great deal. How to find the perfect trimmers under ₹500? Men need grooming kits, and the best beard trimmer is what they need to look presentable daily. You should look for how many modes a trimmer provides. A professional trimmer should provide features like manual buttons for power transition, trimming transitions, guard caps, etc. One should also look for whether it is battery-operated or rechargeable. The quality of the blade is quite important. You should always look for a stainless-steel blade to get a nice edge cut with a smooth finish and look. The product should be travel-friendly and cost-effective. The accessories should be a prior look for the trimmer, as cleaning them is needed at the end. Price list of the best trimmers under ₹500

S.no Product Price 1. GADGETRONICS Beard Trimmer ₹ 499 2. Maxel Nova 301 Men's Electric Trimmer ₹ 499 3. SKMEI Professional Hair Trimmer ₹ 499 4. HOVR® Professional Electric Beard Hair Trimmer ₹ 399 5. Lifelong Trimmer- 45 Minutes Runtime ₹ 419 6. Kubra KB - 2048 Professional Trimmer ₹ 449 7. Nova NHT-1045 Rechargeable Cordless ₹ 429 8. Kubra KB-2022 USB Rechargeable Cordless Beard and Hair Trimmer ₹ 499 9. Wahl 5608-524 Cordless Mini 3-in-1 Trimmer ₹ 399 10. Morbius Hair Trimmer For Men ₹ 449