Laptops under 90,000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

Laptops in this category are high on productivity.

While working or playing at home, on a road trip, and in a classroom, laptops are the best for getting things done. There are numerous advantages to using a laptop. Despite being portable and light, they can run complex and time-consuming tasks. Tablets and smartphones can't compete with their capabilities and use cases. Do you want to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look. Best laptops under ₹90000 Here is the ultimate guide if you are in the market for buying a laptop. It covers everything you need to know about each laptop, including its key specs and pros and cons. 1. Samsung Galaxy Book2 The Samsung Galaxy Book2 makes for an interesting offering in the productivity notebook space. Samsung’s attempt at creating an ecosystem resembling Apple is commendable. They have created machines that compete well with industry leaders like Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Price: Rs. 79,990

Rs. 79,990 Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U

12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U GPU: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics

‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4X memory

16 GB LPDDR4X memory Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") 1920 x 1080 display panel

39.6 cm (15.6") 1920 x 1080 display panel Weight: 1.55 kg

Pros Cons Clean, minimalistic design 720p webcam Excellent build quality Lacks support for Thunderbolt Extremely well-integrated with Samsung phones Bloatware

2. HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5 The HP Envy deserves a spot on this list solely for its fantastic build quality. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures that you can effortlessly carry the laptop anywhere. This laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and a GTX 1650 Ti Max Q, makes for an interesting choice. Price: ₹ 89,990

89,990 Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4x system memory

16 GB LPDDR4x system memory Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display: 14-inch IPS panel, 3840 x 2160 Resolution, anti-glare panel

14-inch IPS panel, 3840 x 2160 Resolution, anti-glare panel Weight: 1.59 kg

Pros Cons Elegant design Expensive Great battery life Underwhelming low-light photography results Sturdy build quality Great keyboard

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go The Surface Laptop Go might seem somewhat overpriced, and it even is, in some ways. But the Surface Laptop Go might be the best laptop in the entire Surface lineup. The laptop features a stunning display and great build quality for a fantastic ownership experience. Price: ₹ 64,434

64,434 Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1

10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

8GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

128 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 12.4” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10 point multi-touch

12.4” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10 point multi-touch Weight: 1.11 kg

Pros Cons Attractive design Display resolution Solid build quality Lacks keyboard backlight Great battery life Underwhelming specs Class-leading keyboard Lacks expandable storage

4. LG Gram 16 Intel Evo The idea behind the LG Gram 16 is that it is lighter than almost any laptop on the market, weighing in at just about 1.19 kg. The Gram promises an entire day of battery life and, unlike most Windows laptops, actually delivers on the promise. The elegant design and sturdy build quality make the Gram an attractive option for buyers. Price: 81,999

81,999 Processor: Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7

Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Xe Graphics

Intel Xe Graphics RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4X system memory

16 GB LPDDR4X system memory Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Display: (40.6cm) WQXGA (2560 X 1600) IPS LCD panel

(40.6cm) WQXGA (2560 X 1600) IPS LCD panel Weight: 1.19 kg

Pros Cons Cool, fresh design Noisy when put under stress Great ergonomics Strongly reflective display Extremely long battery life Colour reproduction of the display Extremely lightweight

5. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop is one of the most popular gaming laptops. The gaming laptop is backed by the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 and the GeForce RTX 3050. The Nitro 5 has amazing thermal power designs and a stunning display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Price: ₹ 79,990

79,990 Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H

12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), 144 Hz Refresh Rate

39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), 144 Hz Refresh Rate Weight: 2.5 kg

Cons Cons i7-12700H and RTX 3050 Ti make for a great package Noisy when under stress 144 Hz refresh rate display with G-sync Underwhelming battery life Room for expansion

6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 packs many great features into a fantastic package. The Ideapad Gaming 3 features the powerful Ryzen 7 5800H coupled with the GTX 1650. The elegant and sturdy design makes it look like a great option. Price: ₹ 71,000

71,000 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 16 GB DDR4 system memory

16 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate Weight: 2.25 kg

Pros Cons Excellent build quality Lacks Thunderbolt support CPU does not throttle under the heaviest of loads Overkill CPU 120 Hz refresh rate with free sync support Single-channel memory Room for upgrades and expansion Noisy when put under stress

7. MSI Sword 15 Gaming The MSI Sword 15 gaming makes for an interesting choice. The laptop, although very capable, struggles with tasks like 3D modelling or content creation which is not true for most gaming laptops. The RTX 3050 makes it an incredibly attractive option for gamers. Price: ₹ 85,990

85,990 Processor: Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800H

Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD

512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level 144Hz Thin Bezel Display

15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level 144Hz Thin Bezel Display Weight: 2.25 kg

Pros Cons Excellent build quality Thermal throttling Great value for money Noisy when put under stress Awesome specs 8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases

8. ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022) The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features a beautiful, ergonomic design which is a big improvement over the previous generation. The device is priced competitively in its class and can be heavy when put under a decent load. Price: ₹ 88,170

88,170 Processor: 12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1240P

12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1240P GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics

Intel Iris Xe graphics RAM: 16GB onboard LPDDR5

16GB onboard LPDDR5 Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD

256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD Display: 14.0-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness

14.0-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness Weight: 1.39 kg

Pros Cons Beautiful OLED display Poor battery life 90 Hz refresh rate Underwhelming webcam performance Highly colour accurate display Mediocre battery life Room for upgrades and expansion Thermal issues

9. Lenovo Legion 5 The Legion 5 from Lenovo is a fantastic option for gamers and content creators alike. It has powerful CPUs and GPUs for demanding tasks like video editing, programming, or 3D rendering. The fans get a little noisy when under heavy load, but it stops thermals from throttling the performance, which is ideal for intensive tasks. Price: ₹ 59,690

59,690 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD

256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Great build quality Poor battery life 120 Hz refresh rate Uses previous-gen hardware Decent value for money Poor audio output Room for upgrades and expansion Thermal issues

10. Dell XPS 9305 The XPS line dominates Dell's premium range of laptops. The XPS laptops are as good when it comes to performance as they are beautiful. This one packs an Intel 11th Gen i5 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It is mindblowing that a laptop with so many features can exist. Price: ₹ 88,999

88,999 Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory

8 GB DDR4 system memory Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe

256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe Display: 13.3", FHD 1920x1080, 60Hz, Non-Touch, InfinityEdge.

13.3", FHD 1920x1080, 60Hz, Non-Touch, InfinityEdge. Weight: 1.6 kg

Pros Cons Very good performance-per-watt Mediocre battery life Biometric scanner Underwhelming webcam performance Colour-accurate display Questionable build quality Great keyboard Underwhelming thermals performance

Price of laptops under ₹ 90000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy Book2 Rs. 79,990 HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Rs. 89,990 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Rs. 64,434 LG Gram 16 Intel Evo Rs. 81.999 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5) Rs. 79,990 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 Rs. 71,000 MSI Sword 15 Gaming Rs. 85,990 ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED Rs. 88,170 Lenovo Legion 5 Rs. 59,690 Dell XPS 9305 Rs. 88,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Samsung Galaxy Book2 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM Weighs just 1.55 Kg HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q GPU 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor Intel UHD Graphics 256 GB NVME SSD LG Gram 16 Intel Evo Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM Weighs just 1.19 Kg Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H processor NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU 512 GB NVME SSD Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 16 GB DDR4 RAM MSI Sword 15 Gaming Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800H CPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022) 12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1240P processor Intel Iris Xe graphics 16GB onboard LPDDR5 RAM Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU 8 GB DDR4 system memory Dell XPS 9305 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 8 GB DDR4 system memory