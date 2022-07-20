Story Saved
Laptops under 90,000: The ultimate buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 20, 2022 20:23 IST
Summary:

Choosing which laptop to buy is a tough decision. With this exclusive guide, you will learn everything you need to know before buying a laptop that is truly worth the money you spend on it. This article is about laptops that come under 90,000 category.

Laptops in this category are high on productivity.

While working or playing at home, on a road trip, and in a classroom, laptops are the best for getting things done. There are numerous advantages to using a laptop. Despite being portable and light, they can run complex and time-consuming tasks. Tablets and smartphones can't compete with their capabilities and use cases.

Do you want to know our picks?

Scroll down and take a look.

Best laptops under 90000

Here is the ultimate guide if you are in the market for buying a laptop. It covers everything you need to know about each laptop, including its key specs and pros and cons.

1. Samsung Galaxy Book2

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 makes for an interesting offering in the productivity notebook space. Samsung’s attempt at creating an ecosystem resembling Apple is commendable. They have created machines that compete well with industry leaders like Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

  • Price: Rs. 79,990
  • Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U
  • GPU: ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4X memory
  • Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") 1920 x 1080 display panel
  • Weight: 1.55 kg
ProsCons
Clean, minimalistic design720p webcam
Excellent build qualityLacks support for Thunderbolt 
Extremely well-integrated with Samsung phonesBloatware
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core i7 39.6cm (15.6") FHD LED Thin & Light Laptop (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC2IN
17% off
79,990 95,990
2. HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5

The HP Envy deserves a spot on this list solely for its fantastic build quality. The lightweight, ergonomic design ensures that you can effortlessly carry the laptop anywhere. This laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and a GTX 1650 Ti Max Q, makes for an interesting choice.

  • Price: 89,990
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4x system memory
  • Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
  • Display: 14-inch IPS panel, 3840 x 2160 Resolution, anti-glare panel
  • Weight: 1.59 kg
ProsCons
Elegant design Expensive
Great battery lifeUnderwhelming low-light photography results
Sturdy build quality 
Great keyboard 
HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5 14-inch(35.6 cm) WUXGA Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/1TB SSD/4GB Graphics/Windows 10/MS Office/Finger Print Reader/Natural Silver/1.59 Kg), 14-eb0020TX
32% off
88,490 130,290
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

The Surface Laptop Go might seem somewhat overpriced, and it even is, in some ways. But the Surface Laptop Go might be the best laptop in the entire Surface lineup. The laptop features a stunning display and great build quality for a fantastic ownership experience.

  • Price: 64,434
  • Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1
  • GPU: Intel UHD Graphics
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB NVME SSD, PCIe
  • Display: 12.4” PixelSense™ Display Resolution: 1536 x 1024 (148 PPI) Aspect ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10 point multi-touch
  • Weight: 1.11 kg
ProsCons
Attractive designDisplay resolution
Solid build qualityLacks keyboard backlight
Great battery lifeUnderwhelming specs
Class-leading keyboardLacks expandable storage
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th Gen i5-1035G1 12.4 inches Touchscreen Business Laptop (8GB/128GB SSD/Windows 10 Home in S Mode/UHD Graphics/Platinum/1.110 kg, 25% Off on Microsoft 365) THH-00023
11% off
64,434 71,999
4. LG Gram 16 Intel Evo

The idea behind the LG Gram 16 is that it is lighter than almost any laptop on the market, weighing in at just about 1.19 kg. The Gram promises an entire day of battery life and, unlike most Windows laptops, actually delivers on the promise. The elegant design and sturdy build quality make the Gram an attractive option for buyers.

  • Price: 81,999
  • Processor: Intel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G7
  • GPU: Intel Xe Graphics
  • RAM: 16 GB LPDDR4X system memory
  • Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD
  • Display: (40.6cm) WQXGA (2560 X 1600) IPS LCD panel
  • Weight: 1.19 kg
ProsCons
Cool, fresh designNoisy when put under stress
Great ergonomicsStrongly reflective display
Extremely long battery lifeColour reproduction of the display
Extremely lightweight 
LG Gram 16 Intel Evo 11th Gen i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display [16 GB RAM/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 / Iris Xe Graphics/ Thunderbolt 4, USC -C x 2 / 1.19 kg, Black/ 3Yr Warranty] 16Z90P
43% off
81,999 145,000
5. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop is one of the most popular gaming laptops. The gaming laptop is backed by the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 and the GeForce RTX 3050. The Nitro 5 has amazing thermal power designs and a stunning display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

  • Price: 79,990
  • Processor: 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory
  • Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1920 x 1080 Resolution, high-brightness (300 nits), 144 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Weight: 2.5 kg
ConsCons
i7-12700H and RTX 3050 Ti make for a great packageNoisy when under stress
144 Hz refresh rate display with G-sync Underwhelming battery life
Room for expansion 
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop/ 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H Processor 12 core/ 15.6"(39.6cms) FHD 144Hz Display (8GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3050 Graphics/Windows 11 Home/RGB), AN515-58 + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
20% off
79,990 99,999
6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 packs many great features into a fantastic package. The Ideapad Gaming 3 features the powerful Ryzen 7 5800H coupled with the GTX 1650. The elegant and sturdy design makes it look like a great option.

  • Price: 71,000
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 16 GB DDR4 system memory
  • Storage: 512 GB NVME SSD, PCIe
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Weight: 2.25 kg
ProsCons
Excellent build qualityLacks Thunderbolt support
CPU does not throttle under the heaviest of loadsOverkill CPU
120 Hz refresh rate with free sync supportSingle-channel memory
Room for upgrades and expansionNoisy when put under stress
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Win 11/Backlit Keyboard/3months Game Pass/Shadow Black/2.25Kg), 82K200X2IN
38% off
70,550 112,990
7. MSI Sword 15 Gaming

The MSI Sword 15 gaming makes for an interesting choice. The laptop, although very capable, struggles with tasks like 3D modelling or content creation which is not true for most gaming laptops. The RTX 3050 makes it an incredibly attractive option for gamers.

  • Price: 85,990
  • Processor: Intel Tiger Lake i7-11800H
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX3050 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD
  • Display: 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), IPS-Level 144Hz Thin Bezel Display
  • Weight: 2.25 kg
ProsCons
Excellent build qualityThermal throttling
Great value for moneyNoisy when put under stress
Awesome specs8GB RAM might not be enough for most use cases
MSI Sword 15 Gaming, Intel i7-11800H, 15.6" FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia RTX3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.25Kg), 11UC-891IN, White
20% off
85,990 106,990
8. ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022)

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features a beautiful, ergonomic design which is a big improvement over the previous generation. The device is priced competitively in its class and can be heavy when put under a decent load.

  • Price: 88,170
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1240P
  • GPU: Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • RAM: 16GB onboard LPDDR5
  • Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD
  • Display: 14.0-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness
  • Weight: 1.39 kg
ProsCons
Beautiful OLED displayPoor battery life
90 Hz refresh rateUnderwhelming webcam performance
Highly colour accurate displayMediocre battery life
Room for upgrades and expansionThermal issues
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022), 14" (35.56 cms) 2.8K OLED 16:10 90Hz, Intel Core Evo i5-1240P 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Blue/1.39 kg), UX3402ZA-KM531WS
23% off
87,999 115,000
9. Lenovo Legion 5

The Legion 5 from Lenovo is a fantastic option for gamers and content creators alike. It has powerful CPUs and GPUs for demanding tasks like video editing, programming, or 3D rendering. The fans get a little noisy when under heavy load, but it stops thermals from throttling the performance, which is ideal for intensive tasks.

  • Price: 59,690
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory
  • Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe + 1 TB HDD
  • Display: 39.6 cm (15.6") IPS panel, FHD 1980 x 1080 Resolution, 120 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
ProsCons
Great build qualityPoor battery life
120 Hz refresh rateUses previous-gen hardware
Decent value for moneyPoor audio output
Room for upgrades and expansionThermal issues
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500BHIN
37% off
59,485 93,690
10. Dell XPS 9305

The XPS line dominates Dell's premium range of laptops. The XPS laptops are as good when it comes to performance as they are beautiful. This one packs an Intel 11th Gen i5 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It is mindblowing that a laptop with so many features can exist.

  • Price: 88,999
  • Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM
  • RAM: 8 GB DDR4 system memory
  • Storage: 256 GB NVME SSD, PCIe
  • Display: 13.3", FHD 1920x1080, 60Hz, Non-Touch, InfinityEdge.
  • Weight: 1.6 kg
ProsCons
Very good performance-per-wattMediocre battery life
Biometric scannerUnderwhelming webcam performance
Colour-accurate displayQuestionable build quality
Great keyboardUnderwhelming thermals performance
Dell XPS 9305 13.3"i5-1135G7 11thgen 8gb 256gbssd 1920x1080 FHD Non Tch No Optical Drive Intel Graphics Win10 Silver Windows 10 Home Silver Windows 10 Home Silver
36% off
88,999 140,000
Price of laptops under 90000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy Book2Rs. 79,990
HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i5Rs. 89,990
Microsoft Surface Laptop GoRs. 64,434
LG Gram 16 Intel EvoRs. 81.999
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop(i5)Rs. 79,990
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3Rs. 71,000
MSI Sword 15 GamingRs. 85,990
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLEDRs. 88,170
Lenovo Legion 5 Rs. 59,690
Dell XPS 9305Rs. 88,999

Best 3 important features for consumers

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Samsung Galaxy Book212th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor16 GB LPDDR4X RAMWeighs just 1.55 Kg
HP Envy 11th Gen Intel Core i511th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max Q  GPU16 GB LPDDR4x RAM 
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 processorIntel UHD Graphics256 GB NVME SSD
LG Gram 16 Intel EvoIntel 11th Gen Core i7-1165G716 GB LPDDR4X RAMWeighs just 1.19 Kg
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop12th Generation Intel® Core™ i5-12500H processorNVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU512 GB NVME SSD 
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU16 GB DDR4 RAM
MSI Sword 15 GamingIntel Tiger Lake i7-11800H CPUNVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3050 GPU512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD 
ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (2022)12th Gen Intel EVO Core i5-1240P processorIntel Iris Xe graphics16GB onboard LPDDR5 RAM
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 GPU8 GB DDR4 system memory 
Dell XPS 9305 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processorNVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 8 GB DDR4 system memory 

Best budget laptop

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a solid gaming machine with extreme specs. The powerhouse laptop can run most modern games at decent frame rates while performing well in tasks like video editing and 3D modelling. Therefore, it is undoubtedly the best value for money on the list.

Best overall

The best overall laptop on the list would have to be the Dell XPS 9305. Dell laptops are known for their compact design language and explosive performance.

The Dell XPS 9305 possesses a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display that gives most high-end laptops a run for their money with its beautiful design. Packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a GTX 1650 GPU, and 8 GB RAM, the XPS 9305 won’t let you down on the performance front either.

All in, the XPS 9305 is an excellent option for anyone looking for a productivity-focussed laptop.

How to find the perfect laptop under Rs. 90000

There are a lot of factors to consider when purchasing a laptop, including but not just its specifications. Buying a laptop can seem daunting, so we have outlined all the considerations you will need to make here.

  1. Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your needs. It would help if you also think about all your use cases to make a future-proof purchase.
  2. A comprehensive view: A laptop with chassis or keyboard flex can ruin your entire experience while typing. But one with a slow, laggy UI can do the same thing. Therefore, it is best to consider all the components equally important.
  3. Battery life: Most laptops have less-than-advertised battery lives. You must dig deep to understand the real-world battery life of the device you wish to purchase.

FAQs

1. Which is the best laptop brand?

Choosing the best laptop brand is not easy, given that every brand brings something to the table. It could be value for money, build quality or better thermals. It would be best to take a good look at your requirements and optimise for that rather than going for a specific brand.

2. Is the MacBook the best laptop?

Unless you are looking to do some gaming, you just cannot go wrong by choosing a MacBook. MacBooks are highly-optimised, and in fact, they are perfect for developers and productivity-focused users. The bloatware-free user experience is something most people appreciate.

3. How much does a productivity-focussed laptop cost?

In India, good laptops cost anywhere between Rs. 50,000 to over 1-2 lakhs for flagship-grade specifications. The actual prices vary quite a lot with the brand. You can get an excellent, productivity-focused laptop for around Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 1,00,000.

4. What are the most important features to look for?

From a pure value standpoint, it would help if you look at the laptop's processor, graphics, RAM, build quality and expandability. But all laptops are not created equal, and you will have to prioritise some things over others, making your choice a lot easier.

5. Are SSDs better than HDDs?

Faster installation, booting, and screen loading are all made possible by solid-state drives (SSDs). The lack of moving parts makes them more reliable than HDDs (Hard Disk Drives). In 2022 or later, you must go for a laptop with an SSD.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

