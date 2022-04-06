Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Mobile phones under 5,000: Affordable smartphones with decent specs
Mobile phones under 5,000: Affordable smartphones with decent specs

Looking for a smartphone under 5,000? Then we have some options listed for you. Read on.
Smartphones under 5,000 come packed with decent specs.(Pexels)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Smartphones are a necessity these days. In this digital world, where everything is fast moving online, it is always a smart thing to own one. Even if you’re somebody who doesn’t want to spend too much on it, or simply can’t afford one, then we have a good news for you. You can now own a decent smartphone under just 5,000. It comes packed with basic features and is user-friendly to operate too. There are many options available online. To help you shortlist a few, we have prepared a list below for your perusal. These smartphones have a good internal memory storage capacity, a decent camera to click photographs and a large enough display screen to make the viewing experience pleasurable. In some smartphones, the memory can also be expanded by inserting a SD card.


Prices of smartphones under 5,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in India
 Swipe Elite Star 4G  2,950.00
 I KALL Z8 Smartphone   4,899.00
 itel A23 Pro_Open Version  3,934.00
 SHIVANSH MICROMAX Q4101 Gold 2,990.00

For a detailed analysis of these smartphones, scroll through our picks below.

Swipe Elite Star 4G(Black, 1GB, 8GB,2000mAh)

 

This smartphone comes with 16 GB internal storage capacity. It has a 4 inches full HD display screen and a 2000 mAh Li-polymer battery. It runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0 operating system and has 1 GB RAM. You can also click good photographs with its 5MP rear camera and 1.3 MP front camera.

 

I KALL Z8 Smartphone (3GB, 16GB) (5.5 Inch, Android 10.0) (Cyan)

 

This I KALL smartphone is available in three colours. It runs on Android 10.0 operating system and has a 1.3 gHZ quad core processor. You can stream videos and enjoy any visual experience on its good 5.5 inches multi-touch capacitive touchscreen. Besides, it has an internal memory storage capacity of 16 GB which can be expandable up to 64 GB. With its 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera, you can click decent photographs on it. It has 3 GB RAM.

 

itel A23 Pro_Open Version (5'' FWVGA Bright Display | 8GB+1GB Memory | Smart Face Unlock | 2400mAh Battery | 2MP Rear Camera | Selfie Camera)_Sapphire Blue

This smartphone from Itel has a 5 inches bright display screen. It has a good 2400 mAh battery and 8GB internal memory storage capacity. It also comes with a face unlock feature. You can click nice selfies with its 2MP camera. Besides, it has 1GB RAM.

SHIVANSH MICROMAX Q4101 Gold (1GB, 8GB)

 

This smartphone comes in a stunning gold colour. It has 8 GB internal memory storage capacity and 1 GB RAM. You can enjoy a visual experience on its 4.5 inches display screen. Besides, you can insert dual SIMs in this phone. It also has a rear camera.

 

Topics
mobiles online gadgets online
