Monitors are integral to viewing, can enhance watching experience

These days the magic word often used to describe is great viewing experience is ‘immersive’. Any live performance or movie becomes more enjoyable if the monitor is a high-end one. It is in this context that computer monitors become very important.

Not everybody enjoys working or viewing on a laptop. Desktops still have a huge draw and monitors form an integral part of them. In case, you are planning on buying one, here are a few options to consider.

1) HP M22f 21.5-Inch(54.6cm) Eyesafe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor

This monitor comes in three different variants - 21.5 inch, 23.8 inch, 27 inch - with different price points. All the three variants are full HD monitors. They come with anti-glare display, which is easy on the eye and is built for an immersive experience. They also feature sustainable design and cable management.

Some features (:21.5-inch):

Product dimensions: ‎53.6 x 17.7 x 39.7 cm

Weight: 2.5 kgs

Viewing angle: ‎178 degrees

Image brightness: ‎300 cd / m²

Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate: 75 Hz





2) Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor

If immersive experience is the idea, then this monitor is the answer. This monitor comes with a deeper screen curve with 1800 mm radius and is a full HD one. It is an ideal choice for gamers. It offers a natural viewing comfort, thanks to its curve. It is available in two screen variants - 23.6 inch ( ₹12,197.00) and 27 inch ( ₹17,299.00).

Some features (23.6 inch):

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Product is a computer monitor not a TV

Image brightness (typical): 250 cd/m2

Viewing angle: 178 degree (horizontal) and 178 degree (vertical)

Curvature: 1800R





3) BenQ 27 inch (68.6 cm) Edge to Edge Slim Bezel LED Backlit Computer Monitor

This monitor comes in different size variants - 27 inches, 22 inches, 23.6 inches, 23.8 inches and 27 inches.





Some features (27 inch):

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: Full HD

Immersive experience: Ergonomic design, unique brightness intelligence, low blue light technology





4) Enter 15.4 inch Full HD Monitor

This relatively lesser known brand is quite popular on Amazon. Available at a much lower price point, it is ideal for a budget user.

Some features:

Screen size: 15.4 inches

Display Type: LED backlit

Display: Full HD

Low power consumption

