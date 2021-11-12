Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Monitors are integral to viewing, can enhance watching experience
Monitors are integral to viewing, can enhance watching experience

While deciding on a desktop, ensure you spend enough time and energy on selecting a monitor.   
Monitors are all about immersive experience.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 01:51 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

These days the magic word often used to describe is great viewing experience is ‘immersive’. Any live performance or movie becomes more enjoyable if the monitor is a high-end one. It is in this context that computer monitors become very important.

Not everybody enjoys working or viewing on a laptop. Desktops still have a huge draw and monitors form an integral part of them. In case, you are planning on buying one, here are a few options to consider.

1) HP M22f 21.5-Inch(54.6cm) Eyesafe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor

 

B095381Z51

This monitor comes in three different variants - 21.5 inch, 23.8 inch, 27 inch - with different price points. All the three variants are full HD monitors. They come with anti-glare display, which is easy on the eye and is built for an immersive experience. They also feature sustainable design and cable management.

Some features (:21.5-inch):

Product dimensions: ‎53.6 x 17.7 x 39.7 cm

Weight: 2.5 kgs

Viewing angle: ‎178 degrees

Image brightness: ‎300 cd / m²

Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh rate: 75 Hz


2) Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor

 

B01GFPGHSM

If immersive experience is the idea, then this monitor is the answer. This monitor comes with a deeper screen curve with 1800 mm radius and is a full HD one. It is an ideal choice for gamers. It offers a natural viewing comfort, thanks to its curve. It is available in two screen variants - 23.6 inch ( 12,197.00) and 27 inch ( 17,299.00). 

Some features (23.6 inch):

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Product is a computer monitor not a TV

Image brightness (typical): 250 cd/m2

Viewing angle: 178 degree (horizontal) and 178 degree (vertical) 

Curvature: 1800R


3) BenQ 27 inch (68.6 cm) Edge to Edge Slim Bezel LED Backlit Computer Monitor

 

B08D11X17Q

This monitor comes in different size variants - 27 inches, 22 inches, 23.6 inches, 23.8 inches and 27 inches. 


Some features (27 inch):

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: Full HD

Immersive experience: Ergonomic design, unique brightness intelligence, low blue light technology


4) Enter 15.4 inch Full HD Monitor

 

B07MJTKWT9

This relatively lesser known brand is quite popular on Amazon. Available at a much lower price point, it is ideal for a budget user. 

Some features:

Screen size: 15.4 inches

Display Type: LED backlit

Display: Full HD

Low power consumption

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.


 

