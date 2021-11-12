Monitors are integral to viewing, can enhance watching experience
These days the magic word often used to describe is great viewing experience is ‘immersive’. Any live performance or movie becomes more enjoyable if the monitor is a high-end one. It is in this context that computer monitors become very important.
Not everybody enjoys working or viewing on a laptop. Desktops still have a huge draw and monitors form an integral part of them. In case, you are planning on buying one, here are a few options to consider.
1) HP M22f 21.5-Inch(54.6cm) Eyesafe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor
This monitor comes in three different variants - 21.5 inch, 23.8 inch, 27 inch - with different price points. All the three variants are full HD monitors. They come with anti-glare display, which is easy on the eye and is built for an immersive experience. They also feature sustainable design and cable management.
Some features (:21.5-inch):
Product dimensions: 53.6 x 17.7 x 39.7 cm
Weight: 2.5 kgs
Viewing angle: 178 degrees
Image brightness: 300 cd / m²
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Refresh rate: 75 Hz
2) Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor
If immersive experience is the idea, then this monitor is the answer. This monitor comes with a deeper screen curve with 1800 mm radius and is a full HD one. It is an ideal choice for gamers. It offers a natural viewing comfort, thanks to its curve. It is available in two screen variants - 23.6 inch ( ₹12,197.00) and 27 inch ( ₹17,299.00).
Some features (23.6 inch):
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Product is a computer monitor not a TV
Image brightness (typical): 250 cd/m2
Viewing angle: 178 degree (horizontal) and 178 degree (vertical)
Curvature: 1800R
3) BenQ 27 inch (68.6 cm) Edge to Edge Slim Bezel LED Backlit Computer Monitor
This monitor comes in different size variants - 27 inches, 22 inches, 23.6 inches, 23.8 inches and 27 inches.
Some features (27 inch):
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Resolution: Full HD
Immersive experience: Ergonomic design, unique brightness intelligence, low blue light technology
4) Enter 15.4 inch Full HD Monitor
This relatively lesser known brand is quite popular on Amazon. Available at a much lower price point, it is ideal for a budget user.
Some features:
Screen size: 15.4 inches
Display Type: LED backlit
Display: Full HD
Low power consumption
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.