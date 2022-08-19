OPPO mobile phones under 12,000 in India: A buyer's guide

OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 12,000: Good camera features and decent price are its key attractions.

OPPO smartphones are one of the market's most affordable and good-performing smartphones. OPPO smartphones come with many good features under a budget. The OPPO mobile phones under ₹12,000 are the most popular for their good camera quality and processors. Here, we have curated and compared the top OPPO mobile phones under ₹12,000 with all the important information, including the specifications, price, and special features of every smartphone. We have also chosen the best budget buy and the best value for money to help you choose the most suitable smartphone. Here's a list of the best OPPO Mobile smartphones under ₹12,000 in India: 1. OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers The OPPO A31, launched in February 2020, comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a triple main camera, one 8 MP selfie camera, a Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor, and a 4230 mAH lithium-polymer battery. This phone comes for Rs. 12,989. The A31 gives a balanced performance with decent camera quality. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A13 ● Colour: Mystery black ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.5 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor ● Processor: Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor ● Weight: 180 grams

Pros Cons Decent camera setup An average chipset Huge battery capacity Fast Charging is not included Type-C port missing

2. Oppo A54 (Crystal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers Launched in April 2021, the OPPO A54 is a 6.51-inch HD display phone with 1600x720 pixels. The A54 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery. It comes with a 13 MP main + 2 MP macro + 2 MP bokeh lens and a 16 MP front camera. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A54 ● Colour: Crystal Black ● RAM Capacity: 6 GB ● ROM Storage: 128 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Front Camera: 16 MP ● Screen Size: 6.51 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor ● Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor ● Weight: 192 grams

Pros Cons Eye-catching colour scheme Average camera performance 5000 mAh battery capacity Average performance Android 10

3. OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Launched in December 2020, the OPPO A15s comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a triple main camera setup of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP selfie camera with photo, video, panoramic, portrait, and time-lapse options. The phone has a huge screen of 6.52 inches and runs on the Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The ROM storage of the phone is expandable up to 256 GB, and the 4230 mAH battery lasts a full day for an average user. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A15s ● Colour: Fancy white ● RAM Capacity: 4 GB ● ROM Storage: 64 GB ● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.52 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor ● Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor ● Weight: 175 grams

Pros Cons Huge 6.52-inch display Plastic build Record videos up to 1080p Not fast charging compatible Fast Fingerprint scanner and Fast Reaction Face-ID Lacks Gorilla Glass protecti

4. Oppo A16 (Royal Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers, Large OPPO A16 was launched on September 20, 2021. The A16 has a 6.52-inch HD+ water drop display smartphone with a fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A16 has the MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core processor with a powerful 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery. The phone has a triple camera of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera. Hence, the Oppo A16 is a good fit for day-to-day use. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A16 ● Colour: Royal blue ● RAM Capacity: 4 GB ● ROM Storage: 64 GB ● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 16 MP ● Screen Size: 6.52 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted) ● Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core processor ● Weight: 190 grams

Pros Cons Latest Android 11 operating system No gorilla glass protection Dedicated micro SD card No fast charger 5000 mAh Battery Heating problem

5. OPPO A16e (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers Launched on March 25, 2022, the OPPO A16e is a 6.52-inch HD+ display smartphone with a lightweight 175 grams body and MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The A16e has the latest Andriod 11 operating system and comes with a long-lasting 4230 mAh battery and 64 GB of storage space. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A16e ● Colour: Midnight green ● RAM Capacity: 4 GB ● ROM Storage: 64 GB ● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 13 MP ● Selfie Camera: 5 MP ● Screen Size: 6.52 inches ● Biometric Security: No fingerprint sensor ● Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor ● Weight: 175 grams

Pros Cons Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor No fast charging Stylish and gorgeous 3D design No fingerprint sensor Android 11 OS Average front and back camera

6. OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers With a 6.52-inch HD+ touchscreen smartphone, the OPPO A15 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone is operated with the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and a 4230 mAh battery. The phone gives a decent performance but lacks in terms of RAM. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A15 ● Colour: Mystery Blue ● RAM Capacity: 3 GB ● ROM Storage: 32 GB ● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.52 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor ● Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor ● Weight: 175 g

Pros Cons Good design Only 32GB of internal memory Decent shots in daylight cameras Not suitable for heavy games ColorOS 7.2 UI ithout glass protection

7. Oppo A16k (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers The OPPO A16k has a huge 6.52 HD+ display and a lightweight 175 grams body. The A16k comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone has a large 4230 mAh battery. Also, the A16k has a bright LCD and gives a balanced performance. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A16k ● Colour: Black ● RAM Capacity: 3 GB ● ROM Storage: 32 GB ● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 13 MP ● Selfie Camera: 5 MP ● Screen Size: 6.52 inches ● Biometric Security: No fingerprint sensor ● Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor ● Weight: 175 grams

Pros Cons Good sound output No fingerprint sensor ColorOS 11.1 custom UI support No fast charging support 400 nits brightness rating Average camera performance

8. OPPO A5S (Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) The OPPO A5S, available in red colour, has 2 GB RAM and a 32 GB expandable storage operating with Android ColorOS v5.1. Unfortunately, the A5S gives a subpar performance. The main camera gives decent images, and the battery lasts a full day with the Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor. Specifications: ● Brand: OPPO ● Model Name: A5S ● Colour: Red ● RAM Capacity: 2 GB ● ROM Storage: 32 GB ● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion ● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP ● Selfie Camera: 8 MP ● Screen Size: 6.2 inches ● Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor ● Processor: Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor ● Weight: 170 grams

Pros Cons Good-looking design 2 GB RAM Good selfie camera Lacks 5G network Long-lasting battery life Sub-par performance

Price of OPPO Mobile Phones at a glance:

Product Price OPPO A31 ₹ 11,990 OPPO A54 ₹ 11,990 OPPO A15s ₹ 10,990 OPPO A16 ₹ 12,359 OPPO A16e ₹ 10,490 OPPO A15 ₹ 9,499 OPPO A16k ₹ 9,490 OPPO A5S ₹ 11,264

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OPPO A31 ROM Storage: 128 GB RAM capacity: 6 GB Huge battery capacity OPPO A54 Eye-catching colour scheme RAM capacity: 6 GB 5000 mAh battery OPPO A15s Huge 6.52-inch display Record videos up to 1080p Fast Fingerprint scanner OPPO A16 Dedicated micro SD card Latest Android 11 operating system 5000 mAh battery OPPO A16e Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor Android 11 operating system Lightweight OPPO A15 ColorOS 7.2 UI Good design Lightweight OPPO A16k ColorOS 11.1 custom UI support Good sound output Lightweight OPPO A5S Android ColorOS v5.1 Huge 6.2-inch screen with Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor Lightweight

Best value for money The OPPO A15s is the best value for money Oppo mobile phone for under ₹12,000. The A15s has a good triple main camera setup of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP selfie camera, and has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. A long-lasting battery of 4230 mAh is also provided that lasts for a full day for an average user. The OPPO A15s is priced at ₹10,990 and makes for a good budget-friendly smartphone. Best overall The OPPO A54 is the best overall OPPO mobile phone under ₹12,000. The OPPO A54 comes with features such as a good triple rear camera setup, a 16 MP front camera, 6 GB RAM capacity, and a good 128 ROM storage and fingerprint sensor. In addition, the OPPO A54 comes with a huge 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery at this range. How to find the perfect phone? Finding the perfect smartphone for yourself is challenging. There are many things you have to consider before investing your money into a smartphone. Some of the key things to consider are: ● RAM and ROM capacity ● Processor ● Battery life ● Camera