Friday, Aug 19, 2022
OPPO mobile phones under 12,000 in India: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 19, 2022 18:12 IST
Summary:

OPPO is one of the most well-known smartphone brands in India. It is known for its good camera quality and affordable prices. OPPO mobile phones under 12,000 come with good battery backup and decent processors for a smooth smartphone experience.

OPPO mobile phones under 12,000: Good camera features and decent price are its key attractions. 

OPPO smartphones are one of the market's most affordable and good-performing smartphones. OPPO smartphones come with many good features under a budget. The OPPO mobile phones under 12,000 are the most popular for their good camera quality and processors. Here, we have curated and compared the top OPPO mobile phones under 12,000 with all the important information, including the specifications, price, and special features of every smartphone. We have also chosen the best budget buy and the best value for money to help you choose the most suitable smartphone.

Here's a list of the best OPPO Mobile smartphones under 12,000 in India:

1. OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The OPPO A31, launched in February 2020, comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a triple main camera, one 8 MP selfie camera, a Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor, and a 4230 mAH lithium-polymer battery. This phone comes for Rs. 12,989. The A31 gives a balanced performance with decent camera quality.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A13

● Colour: Mystery black

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.5 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor

● Processor: Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor

● Weight: 180 grams

ProsCons
Decent camera setupAn average chipset
Huge battery capacityFast Charging is not included
 Type-C port missing
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off 11,990 15,990
Buy now

2. Oppo A54 (Crystal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers

Launched in April 2021, the OPPO A54 is a 6.51-inch HD display phone with 1600x720 pixels. The A54 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor and 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery. It comes with a 13 MP main + 2 MP macro + 2 MP bokeh lens and a 16 MP front camera.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A54

● Colour: Crystal Black

● RAM Capacity: 6 GB

● ROM Storage: 128 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Front Camera: 16 MP

● Screen Size: 6.51 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

● Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor

● Weight: 192 grams

ProsCons
Eye-catching colour schemeAverage camera performance
5000 mAh battery capacityAverage performance
 Android 10
Oppo A54 (Crystal Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
33% off 11,990 17,990
Buy now

3. OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Launched in December 2020, the OPPO A15s comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a triple main camera setup of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP selfie camera with photo, video, panoramic, portrait, and time-lapse options. The phone has a huge screen of 6.52 inches and runs on the Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The ROM storage of the phone is expandable up to 256 GB, and the 4230 mAH battery lasts a full day for an average user.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A15s

● Colour: Fancy white

● RAM Capacity: 4 GB

● ROM Storage: 64 GB

● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.52 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

● Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor

● Weight: 175 grams

ProsCons
Huge 6.52-inch displayPlastic build
Record videos up to 1080pNot fast charging compatible
Fast Fingerprint scanner and Fast Reaction Face-IDLacks Gorilla Glass protecti
OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
29% off 9,990 13,990
Buy now

4. Oppo A16 (Royal Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers, Large

OPPO A16 was launched on September 20, 2021. The A16 has a 6.52-inch HD+ water drop display smartphone with a fingerprint sensor. The Oppo A16 has the MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core processor with a powerful 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery. The phone has a triple camera of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera. Hence, the Oppo A16 is a good fit for day-to-day use.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A16

● Colour: Royal blue

● RAM Capacity: 4 GB

● ROM Storage: 64 GB

● Battery Description: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 16 MP

● Screen Size: 6.52 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

● Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 Octa-core processor

● Weight: 190 grams

ProsCons
Latest Android 11 operating systemNo gorilla glass protection
Dedicated micro SD cardNo fast charger
5000 mAh BatteryHeating problem
Oppo A16 (Royal Gold, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers, Large
27% off 12,359 16,990
Buy now

5. OPPO A16e (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Launched on March 25, 2022, the OPPO A16e is a 6.52-inch HD+ display smartphone with a lightweight 175 grams body and MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The A16e has the latest Andriod 11 operating system and comes with a long-lasting 4230 mAh battery and 64 GB of storage space.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A16e

● Colour: Midnight green

● RAM Capacity: 4 GB

● ROM Storage: 64 GB

● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 13 MP

● Selfie Camera: 5 MP

● Screen Size: 6.52 inches

● Biometric Security: No fingerprint sensor

● Processor: Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processor

● Weight: 175 grams

ProsCons
Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processorNo fast charging
Stylish and gorgeous 3D designNo fingerprint sensor
Android 11 OSAverage front and back camera
OPPO A16e (Midnight Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off 10,490 15,990
Buy now

6. OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers

With a 6.52-inch HD+ touchscreen smartphone, the OPPO A15 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone is operated with the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and a 4230 mAh battery. The phone gives a decent performance but lacks in terms of RAM.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A15

● Colour: Mystery Blue

● RAM Capacity: 3 GB

● ROM Storage: 32 GB

● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.52 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint Sensor

● Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor

● Weight: 175 g

ProsCons
Good designOnly 32GB of internal memory
Decent shots in daylight camerasNot suitable for heavy games
ColorOS 7.2 UIithout glass protection
OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7. Oppo A16k (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The OPPO A16k has a huge 6.52 HD+ display and a lightweight 175 grams body. The A16k comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone has a large 4230 mAh battery. Also, the A16k has a bright LCD and gives a balanced performance.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A16k

● Colour: Black

● RAM Capacity: 3 GB

● ROM Storage: 32 GB

● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 13 MP

● Selfie Camera: 5 MP

● Screen Size: 6.52 inches

● Biometric Security: No fingerprint sensor

● Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 processor

● Weight: 175 grams

ProsCons
Good sound outputNo fingerprint sensor
ColorOS 11.1 custom UI supportNo fast charging support
400 nits brightness ratingAverage camera performance
Oppo A16k (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,490 13,990
Buy now

8. OPPO A5S (Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

The OPPO A5S, available in red colour, has 2 GB RAM and a 32 GB expandable storage operating with Android ColorOS v5.1. Unfortunately, the A5S gives a subpar performance. The main camera gives decent images, and the battery lasts a full day with the Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor.

Specifications:

● Brand: OPPO

● Model Name: A5S

● Colour: Red

● RAM Capacity: 2 GB

● ROM Storage: 32 GB

● Battery Description: 4230 mAh Lithium-ion

● Main Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

● Selfie Camera: 8 MP

● Screen Size: 6.2 inches

● Biometric Security: Fingerprint sensor

● Processor: Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor

● Weight: 170 grams

ProsCons
Good-looking design2 GB RAM
Good selfie cameraLacks 5G network
Long-lasting battery lifeSub-par performance
OPPO A5S (Red, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
13% off 11,264.75 12,990
Buy now

Price of OPPO Mobile Phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OPPO A31 11,990
OPPO A54 11,990
OPPO A15s 10,990
OPPO A16 12,359
OPPO A16e 10,490
OPPO A15 9,499
OPPO A16k 9,490
OPPO A5S 11,264

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OPPO A31ROM Storage: 128 GBRAM capacity: 6 GBHuge battery capacity
OPPO A54Eye-catching colour schemeRAM capacity: 6 GB5000 mAh battery
OPPO A15sHuge 6.52-inch displayRecord videos up to 1080pFast Fingerprint scanner
OPPO A16Dedicated micro SD cardLatest Android 11 operating system5000 mAh battery
OPPO A16eOcta-Core MediaTek Helio P22 processorAndroid 11 operating systemLightweight
OPPO A15ColorOS 7.2 UIGood designLightweight
OPPO A16kColorOS 11.1 custom UI supportGood sound outputLightweight
OPPO A5SAndroid ColorOS v5.1Huge 6.2-inch screen with Mediatek 6765 octa-core processorLightweight

Best value for money

The OPPO A15s is the best value for money Oppo mobile phone for under 12,000. The A15s has a good triple main camera setup of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP selfie camera, and has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. A long-lasting battery of 4230 mAh is also provided that lasts for a full day for an average user. The OPPO A15s is priced at 10,990 and makes for a good budget-friendly smartphone.

Best overall

The OPPO A54 is the best overall OPPO mobile phone under 12,000. The OPPO A54 comes with features such as a good triple rear camera setup, a 16 MP front camera, 6 GB RAM capacity, and a good 128 ROM storage and fingerprint sensor. In addition, the OPPO A54 comes with a huge 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery at this range.

How to find the perfect phone?

Finding the perfect smartphone for yourself is challenging. There are many things you have to consider before investing your money into a smartphone. Some of the key things to consider are:

● RAM and ROM capacity

● Processor

● Battery life

● Camera

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

