Friday, Aug 19, 2022
OPPO mobile phones under 40,000: Top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 19, 2022 10:23 IST
Summary:

In this article, we'll list down the smartphones OPPO offers for less than 40,000. We will walk you through the process step-by-step. Please see the list below for our recommendations.

product info
OPPO is popular mobile phone brand in India.

With OPPO constantly investing in the country to localise its supply chain and providing great after-sales support, it is committed to becoming one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the country. OPPO's approach to designing a beautiful phone with mid-range specifications seems to work well in India. This guide will go into detail on how you can go about choosing a mobile phone from OPPO for under 40,000.

Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

1. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro, much like its predecessors in the series, places a greater emphasis on design and aesthetics than it does on performance. It has a streamlined and eye-catching appearance, a notification light unlike any other, and several features that improve the quality of the phone's life. However, despite these advancements, persistent concessions still hold it down, making it less competitive than the tough competition.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 920 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max

RAM: 8 GB/12 GB

ROM: 256 GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W (100% charging in 31 minutes)

ProsCons
Great performanceMediocre night-time photography results
Snappy fingerprint readerUltrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording
50W SuperVOOC fast chargingAverage battery life
cellpic
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Startrails Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
29% off 34,280 47,990
Buy now

2. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G

The Reno 6 Pro 5G feels and looks nice. Its 90 Hz display and ColorOS software skin are also appealing. Even the hardware is sturdy. The Dimensity 1200 SoC won't outsmart the competition, but it can handle games and more. The 4500 mAh battery and 65W charging combo will ensure that you can run your phone for a longer time. Connectivity solutions are reliable.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 920 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

ProsCons
Great performanceBloatware
Superb designNo support for streaming HDR content
65W fast chargingOverheats at times
cellpic
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), Medium (CPH2249)
15% off 39,989 46,990
Buy now

3. OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

The new MediaTek top chipset gives the Oppo Reno 5 Pro an impressive performance on top of the beautiful design. Oppo's Reno 5 Pro 5G has won many new customers with its affordable pricing and feature set. The phone tends to get a little hot and slows down when you max out the graphics, so those who are into intensive gaming will have to look for other options. However, the rest of its specs makes this phone a must-buy.

Specifications:

Display: 6.55 inches Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1100 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

RAM: 8GB/12GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 4350 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

ProsCons
Elegant designBloatware impacts the UX significantly
Great battery lifeLacks gorilla glass protection
65W fast chargingNo support for wireless charging
cellpic
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Astral Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
8% off 35,990 38,990
Buy now

4. OPPO F21 Pro 5G

The OPPO F21 Pro 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels. In addition, it has an ultra-slim retro design with dual orbit lights around the camera module for notifications.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness.

Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 128 GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

ProsCons
Excellent designSnapdragon 695 processor
Great camera performanceLow-light photography is not at par with other phones on the list
Decent battery lifeLacks stereo speakers support
cellpic
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
16% off 26,999 31,999
Buy now

5. OPPO Reno7 5G

The OPPO Reno7 5G, with a 6.43 inch Full HD display, has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. In addition, it has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 1 TB.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 256 GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 30W with 100% charge in 31 minutes(claimed).

ProsCons
90 Hz AMOLED panelFHD display panel
MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoCLacks support for wireless charging
Ultra-fast 65W chargingLacks stereo speakers
Support for Widevine L1Expensive
cellpic
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
47% off 25,600 47,990
Buy now

6. OPPO F19 Pro

The OPPO F19 Pro is a stylish phone that excels in several key areas: display quality, memory capacity, and camera performance. The phone's responsiveness is impressive in everyday tasks and games, and ColorOS 11 is a welcome update to the phone's stale software. Compared to its predecessor, the OPPO F19 Pro is a worthy contender among the OPPO devices priced at less than 40,000.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM: 8 GB

ROM: 256 GB

Battery: 4500 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

ProsCons
Elegant designBetter performing phones available at the same price point
Decent camera performancePoor audio output
30W fast chargingPerformance is a deal-breaker for power users
cellpic
OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
8% off 23,990 25,990
Buy now

7. OPPO F17 Pro

Besides its gorgeous appearance, the Oppo F17 Pro doesn't stand out in the crowd in any other respect. Given the availability of alternatives such as the OnePlus Nord CE 2, it is not the best phone in its price segment.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches Super AMOLED panel with 800 nits peak brightness

Processor: Mediatek Helio P95 processor

RAM: 8GB

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 4015 mAh

Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W VOOC (100% charging in 53 minutes)

ProsCons
Beautiful designUnderpowered processor
Super AMOLED display60hz refresh rate
Support for 33W fast chargingA tad too overpriced
cellpic
OPPO F17 Pro (Matte Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off 19,990 25,990
Buy now

8. OPPO A96

The newest member of OPPO's A-series is the A96, which boasts a huge 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SUPER VOOC flash charging, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 50 MP rear camera configuration.

Specifications:

Display: 6.59 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 6GB/8GB

ROM: 128GB/256GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0)

Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (1-50% charging in 26 minutes)

 ProsCons
 Supports 90hz refresh rate Bloatware
 Incredible design LTPS LCD display
 Stereo speakers setup No support for 4K video recording
cellpic
OPPO A96 (Starry Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
21% off 18,999 23,999
Buy now

Price of OPPO mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G 34,280
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G 39,989
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G 35,990
OPPO F21 Pro 5G 28,798
OPPO Reno7 5G 25,680
OPPO F19 Pro 23,990
OPPO F17 Pro 19,990
PPO A96 18,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 2
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor50 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5GMediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor64 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5GQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G64 MP rear camera65W fast charging
OPPO F21 Pro 5GQualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC64 MP rear camera33W fast charging
OPPO Reno7 5GMediaTek Dimensity 900 processor48 MP rear camera30W fast charging
OPPO F19 ProMediaTek Dimensity 900 processor48 MP rear camera30W fast charging
OPPO F17 ProMediatek Helio P95 processor48 MP rear camera33W fast charging
OPPO A96Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G50 MP rear camera33W fast charging

Best value for money

According to us, the Oppo phone under 40,000 that offers the best value for money is the F21 Pro 5G, as it comes power-packed with several features for only 26,999.

Best overall

The best overall Oppo phone under 40,000 has to be the Reno7 Pro 5G, as it has a streamlined and eye-catching appearance and is available for 34,280.

How to find the perfect OPPO Mobile Phone Under 40,000

Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. Deciding what features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone is essential.

Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward.

Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

