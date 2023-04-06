Portable performance: Top 10 best notebooks to try in 2023

Notebooks are preferred by many for they are lightweight, take less space and consume less power.

Whether for business, study, or enjoyment, laptops have become a necessary device in our lives in the modern world. Technological advancement has made laptops more powerful and portable. We can help if you're in the market for a new laptop. We'll talk about thetop 10 notebook brands in India to attempt in 2023 in this blog. We have thebest notebook for everyone, whether you're a student, a professional, or just a casual user. So, let's get started with the list right away. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. 1. Dell XPS 13 The Dell XPS 13 is a popular high-performance ultraportable laptop in India that features a thin and lightweight design, a 13.3-inch display, and long battery life. It has a powerful processor, ample storage, and a sleek and durable aluminium chassis. Its keyboard and touchpad are also highly praised for their comfort and accuracy. It is among thetop 10 laptops in India 2023. Specifications Processor: Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 (10th or 11th generation)

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) or 4K UHD+ (3840x2400) Infinity Edge touchscreen display

Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, 1 USB-C 3.1 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack

Pros Cons Excellent build quality and premium design Pricey compared to other laptops in its class Thin and lightweight for easy portability Long battery life for all-day use

2. Apple MacBook Air The Apple MacBook Air is a popular ultraportable laptop that features a thin and lightweight design, a 13.3-inch retina display, and all-day battery life. It is among thetop 10 laptops in India. It is powered by the M1 chip for fast and efficient performance and comes with ample storage and a sleek and durable aluminium body, making it one of thebest notebooks. Specifications Processor: Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU

Memory: 8GB or 16GB unified memory

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD

Display: 13.3-inch Retina display along with True Tone technology and 2560x1600 resolution

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Battery: Up to 15 hours of web browsing or up to 18 hours of video playback

Pros Cons Sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable No option for discrete graphics card Excellent Retina display with True Tone technology Fast and efficient performance with the Apple M1 chip

3. HP Spectre X360 The HP Spectre X360 is a popular 2-in-1 convertiblestudent laptops that features a flexible hinge letting it to be used as a laptop or a tablet. It has a premium design, a 13.3-inch Full HD or 4K display, and long battery life. This one of the best notebooks, also features fast performance, ample storage, and a variety of ports. If you are wonderingwhichlaptop is best for students, go for this one. Specifications Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 13.3-inch Full HD (1920x1080) or 4K UHD (3840x2160) touchscreen display

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, 1 USB-A 3.1 port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery: Up to 12 hours of battery life

Pros Cons High-quality Full HD or 4K UHD touchscreen display Limited upgradability due to soldered RAM Ample storage options Multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A

4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a high-end businesslaptop in India with a slim and lightweight design. It features a durable carbon fibre construction, a 14-inch Full HD or 4K display, and impressive battery life. It also has a variety of security features and powerful performance options, making it one of thetop 10 laptops. Specifications Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) or 4K UHD (3840x2160) anti- glare IPS display

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.0, headphone/microphone combo jack, and optional nano-SIM card slot

Battery: Up to 16 hours of battery life

Pros Cons Battery life is good No SD card slot Security features like the IR camera and fingerprint reader Expensive Anti-glare IPS display available in Full HD or 4K resolution

5. Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Premium The Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Premium is among thebest notebooks. It is a slim and lightweight Ultrabook with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display. This is one of the finest laptops in India 2023 and features a 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. It also has a variety of ports and impressive battery life. It is good forstudents with laptop requirements. Specifications Processor: 11th Generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4X RAM

Storage: 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS touchscreen display with narrow bezels

Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI port, and a headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery: Lasts up to 15 hours of battery life

Pros Cons Slim and lightweight design for portability The speakers are not very loud or high quality Impressive battery life of up to 15 hours Comfortable backlit keyboard and responsive touchpad

6. Microsoft Surface book 3 Laptop The Microsoft Surface 3 laptop is a versatile and lightweight device with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, 10th generation Intel Core processor, and up to 11.5 hours of battery life. It includes a built-in HD webcam, Windows Hello facial recognition, and Microsoft 365 pre-installed. It's a great option for productivity and entertainment on-the-go. This is thebest notebook available with these features. Specifications Display: 13.5-inch PixelSense Display, 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI), 3:2 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 or i7-1065G7 processor

Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics (i5), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (i7)

Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD

Battery life: Lasts up to 11.5 hours of typical device usage

Pros Cons Premium Design Non-upgradable components High-quality Display No Thunderbolt 3 support Powerful Performance

7. LG Gram16 Intel EVO The LG Gram 16 Intel EVO is a thin and light laptop that features a 16-inch display, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It is also Intel Evo certified, which means it meets specific requirements for battery life, performance, and connectivity, making it among thebest notebooks. Specifications Display: 16-inch Full HD IPS LCD display

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 processor

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics

Memory: 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Battery life: Up to 18.5 hours

Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB-A), 2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, microSD card reader, HDMI, headphone jack

Pros Cons Lightweight No discrete graphics Long battery life Weak speakers Fast performance

8. Razer Book 13 The Razer Book 13 is a high-end laptop designed for productivity and creativity. It features a 13.4-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. This one of thebest notebooks also has a CNC-milled aluminium chassis and a compact design for portability. Specifications Display: 13.4-inch Full HD (1920x1200) touchscreen

Processors: 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics

Memory: Up to 16GB LPDDR4X

Storage: Up to 512GB SSD

Ports: Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, MicroSD, headphone jack

Pros Cons Portable Mediocre battery life High-quality display Expensive Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports

9. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a high-end 2-in-1 laptop designed for productivity and creativity. It features a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display, 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a slim and lightweight design, long battery life, and a built-in S Pen., making it undoubtedly thenotebook best for notes. Specifications Display: 13.3" or 15.6" Super AMOLED touchscreen

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5/i7

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics

Memory: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

Ports: Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, USB-A, microSD

Pros Cons Lightweight and slim design Super AMOLED display Can be a little sluggish in use Built-in S Pen for note taking and drawing Expensive Powerful performance

10. Lenovo Yoga 7 Ryzen 7 5800U The Lenovo Yoga 7 Ryzen 7 5800U is a high-performance 2-in-1 laptop in India that is designed for productivity and entertainment. Thisbest notebook features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a long battery life and a versatile 360-degree hinge. Specifications Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Graphics: AMD Radeon

Memory: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

Battery Life: Up to 16 hours

Pros Cons Comfortable keyboard No Thunderbolt 4 Fingerprint reader Excellent Battery Life

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Dell XPS 13 Excellent build quality and premium design Thin and lightweight for easy portability Long battery life for all-day use Apple MacBook Air Sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable Excellent Retina display with True Tone technology Fast and efficient performance with the Apple M1 chip HP Spectre x360 High-quality Full HD or 4K UHD touchscreen display Ample storage options Multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Battery life is good Security features like the IR camera and fingerprint reader Anti-glare IPS display Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Premium Slim and lightweight design for portability Impressive battery life of up to 15 hours Comfortable backlit keyboard and responsive touchpad Microsoft Surface book 3 laptop Premium Design High-quality Display Powerful Performance LG Gram16 Intel EVO Lightweight Long battery life Fast performance Razer Book 13 Portable High-quality display Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Lightweight and slim display Built-in S Pen for note taking and drawing Powerful performance Lenovo Yoga 7 Ryzen 7 5800U Comfortable keyboard Fingerprint reader Excellent Battery Life