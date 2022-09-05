Realme mobile phones under 12,000 come packed with amazing features

Realme mobile phones under ₹ 12,000 are budget-friendly.

Launched in 2018, Realme is a famous mobile brand known for developing feature-packed, budget-friendly phones. With so many smartphone options available in the market today, choosing the phone that tailors to your requirements becomes difficult. We have created a complete list of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹12,000. So, no matter if you are tight on budget and looking for feature-rich smartphones, we have got you covered! Best Realme Mobile Phones Under ₹12,000 1. Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) With excellent features and a wide display, the Realme Narzo 50i is one of the most efficient phones priced decently under ₹12,000. It comes in a simple and sleek design so you can flaunt it wherever you go. In addition, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage are enough to easily store all photos and videos. Also, this phone is available in several stunning colours. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: Narzo 50i Colour: Carbon Black RAM capacity: 4GB ROM storage space: 64 GB OS: Android 11 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Weight: 195 grams

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Limited RAM storage Available in many colours Heating issues found Ample storage space Not equipped with the latest OS

2. Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 4GB, 128 GB Storage) Next on the list is the Realme Narzo 50A. It comes in a stunning Oxygen Green colour. It features an excellent storage capacity of 128GB that stores all photos and videos hassle-free. Above all, at ₹10,999, it fits everyone’s budget. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: Narzo 50A Colour: Oxygen Green RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Weight: 207 grams Screen Size: 6.5 Inches Battery Description: 1

Pros Cons Stylish and glamorous design Heavy and bulky Large screen resolution with high definition Insufficient RAM storage

3. Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) With 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the Realme C31 is another fantastic smartphone launched by Realme. This phone comes with great battery backup, good storage (32GB) and a large screen resolution. If you are tight on budget, this one is an ideal phone for you. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: C31 Colour: Light Silver RAM Capacity: 3GB ROM Storage: 32GB OS: Android 11 Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Weight: 197 grams

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Limited storage space available Stunning colours are available Insufficient RAM storage Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades Not equipped with the latest OS

4. Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Available in a stunning cool blue colour, the Realme C11 2021 is an incredible phone that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. It comes in a sleek and stylish look that attracts the most attention. The 6.52 screen size offers an excellent viewing experience. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: C11 2021 Colour: Cool Blue RAM Capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB CPU Speed: 2.3 GHz Weight: 190 grams Screen Size: 6.52 inches OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Ample ROM storage space available Heating issues found Stunning colours are available Lagging interface Large screen resolution Limited RAM capacity

5. Realme C21Y (Cool Blue, 3GB RAM, 332 GB Storage) The Realme C21Y is an excellent phone with several features. It comes with 3GB RAM and a user-friendly interface for hassle-free functioning. It is available in several different colours. The phone comes with a powerful processor, which ensures hassle-free functioning. Above all, the excellent battery life (5000 mAh) keeps you going all day. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: C21Y Colour: Cool Blue RAM Storage: 3GB ROM Storage: 32 GB OS: Android 11 Screen Size: 6.5 inches Weight: 200 grams CPU Speed: 1.8 GHz

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Lagging issues with the interface Budget-friendly Limited storage space Availability in various colours Not suitable for heavy apps

6. Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage) This phone is power-packed with loads of stunning features that will keep you asking for more. You can browse the internet or listen to music on your Realme phone. It also has sufficient storage space (128GB) for all your files. The phone is equipped with the latest operating system for non-stop entertainment. In addition, the large screen size (6.5 inches) is designed for an immersive experience. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: C25Y Colour: Glacier Blue RAM Storage: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB OS: Android 11 Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer Screen Size: 6.5 inches Weight: 440 grams

Pros Cons Large screen size with good resolution Heating issues detected Sufficient ROM storage space available Insufficient RAM storage Available in stunning colours The latest OS is absent

7. (Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Another prominent phone in this list is the (Renewed) Realme C3. It comes in Volcano Grey colour, which looks classy. Features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM store all your photos and videos hassle-free. This phone comes with great battery backup and camera quality. Specifications: Brand: Realme Model Name: C3 Colour: Volcano Grey RAM capacity: 4GB ROM capacity: 64 GB Screen Size: 6.52 inches Battery Description: Lithium-ion OS: Android 11

Pros Cons Large screen size with high-definition resolution Not suitable for heavy gaming Good battery backup Insufficient RAM capacity Sufficient storage space available Heating issues prevail

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 4GB, 128 GB) Rs. 19,999 Realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB) Rs. 9,999 Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB, 32GB) Rs. 10,999 Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 9,999 Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 3GB, 32 GB storage) Rs. 9,999 Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage) Rs. 12,999 (Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 12,999

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme narzo 50i Good battery backup Sleek and sturdy Large screen resolution Realme narzo 50A Equipped with the best operating system More than sufficient storage space Classy colours are available Realme C31 Lightweight and durable Good battery backup Classy colours are available Realme C11 2021 Sufficient storage space available Amazing battery backup Stunning colours are available Realme C21Y Stylish and vibrant shades Large screen size Good battery backup Realme C25Y Sleek, stylish, and glamorous Ample storage space available Large screen resolution (Renewed) Realme C3) Sufficient storage space available Good battery backup Stunning looks

Best value for money If you are tight on budget and looking for a budget-friendly Realme mobile phones under ₹12,000, the best smartphone to invest in is the Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on Amazon. It comes with excellent features that make it stand out. Besides this, it is priced moderately and can fit in everyone’s pocket. Best overall Out of all the seven options available for the Realme mobile phones under ₹12,000, the best overall is the Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 128 GB, 4GB RAM). This phone is packed with several exciting features such as enough storage, vibrant colours, a powerful processor, long-lasting battery life and others. This phone is priced at Rs. 9,999 after a discount. How to find the perfect Realme mobile phones under ₹12,000? Are you searching for the best Realme mobil phone under ₹12,000? Before making your final choice, it is essential to understand the need to buy a phone. Be mindful of your budget. Do not exceed it. Apart from that, there are some basic features that you should look out for. These are as follows - Your budget Objective of buying the phone Storage space Battery backup Operating system Screen resolution Camera resolution