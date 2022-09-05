Story Saved
Realme mobile phones under 12,000 come packed with amazing features

  Published on Sep 05, 2022 16:34 IST
Realme is a renowned brand that has grown immensely in India and worldwide. The phones launched by Realme are known for their exclusive design, vibrant colours, and top-notch features that make them stand out from the crowd. Here is the complete list of the best Realme phones under 12,000.

Realme mobile phones under 12,000 are budget-friendly.

Launched in 2018, Realme is a famous mobile brand known for developing feature-packed, budget-friendly phones. With so many smartphone options available in the market today, choosing the phone that tailors to your requirements becomes difficult. We have created a complete list of the best Realme mobile phones under 12,000. So, no matter if you are tight on budget and looking for feature-rich smartphones, we have got you covered!

Best Realme Mobile Phones Under 12,000

1. Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

With excellent features and a wide display, the Realme Narzo 50i is one of the most efficient phones priced decently under 12,000. It comes in a simple and sleek design so you can flaunt it wherever you go. In addition, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage are enough to easily store all photos and videos. Also, this phone is available in several stunning colours.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Narzo 50i

Colour: Carbon Black

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM storage space: 64 GB

OS: Android 11

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Weight: 195 grams

ProsCons
Sleek and stylish designLimited RAM storage
Available in many coloursHeating issues found
Ample storage spaceNot equipped with the latest OS
cellpic
realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) - 6.5" inch Large Display | 5000mAh Battery
10% off 8,999 9,999
Buy now

2. Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 4GB, 128 GB Storage)

Next on the list is the Realme Narzo 50A. It comes in a stunning Oxygen Green colour. It features an excellent storage capacity of 128GB that stores all photos and videos hassle-free. Above all, at 10,999, it fits everyone’s budget.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: Narzo 50A

Colour: Oxygen Green

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 128 GB

Weight: 207 grams

Screen Size: 6.5 Inches

Battery Description: 1

ProsCons
Stylish and glamorous designHeavy and bulky
Large screen resolution with high definitionInsufficient RAM storage
cellpic
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Green , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
23% off 9,999 12,999
Buy now

3. Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

With 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, the Realme C31 is another fantastic smartphone launched by Realme. This phone comes with great battery backup, good storage (32GB) and a large screen resolution. If you are tight on budget, this one is an ideal phone for you.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C31

Colour: Light Silver

RAM Capacity: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32GB

OS: Android 11

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Weight: 197 grams

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLimited storage space available
Stunning colours are availableInsufficient RAM storage
Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shadesNot equipped with the latest OS
cellpic
Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
16% off 9,199 10,999
Buy now

4. Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Available in a stunning cool blue colour, the Realme C11 2021 is an incredible phone that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. It comes in a sleek and stylish look that attracts the most attention. The 6.52 screen size offers an excellent viewing experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C11 2021

Colour: Cool Blue

RAM Capacity: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

CPU Speed: 2.3 GHz

Weight: 190 grams

Screen Size: 6.52 inches

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Ample ROM storage space availableHeating issues found
Stunning colours are availableLagging interface
Large screen resolutionLimited RAM capacity
cellpic
realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Medium (RMX3231)
10% off 8,986 9,999
Buy now

5. Realme C21Y (Cool Blue, 3GB RAM, 332 GB Storage)

The Realme C21Y is an excellent phone with several features. It comes with 3GB RAM and a user-friendly interface for hassle-free functioning. It is available in several different colours. The phone comes with a powerful processor, which ensures hassle-free functioning. Above all, the excellent battery life (5000 mAh) keeps you going all day.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C21Y

Colour: Cool Blue

RAM Storage: 3GB

ROM Storage: 32 GB

OS: Android 11

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Weight: 200 grams

CPU Speed: 1.8 GHz

ProsCons
Large screen resolutionLagging issues with the interface
Budget-friendlyLimited storage space
Availability in various coloursNot suitable for heavy apps
cellpic
realme C21Y (Cross Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage), Medium
11% off 8,899 9,999
Buy now

6. Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage)

This phone is power-packed with loads of stunning features that will keep you asking for more. You can browse the internet or listen to music on your Realme phone. It also has sufficient storage space (128GB) for all your files. The phone is equipped with the latest operating system for non-stop entertainment. In addition, the large screen size (6.5 inches) is designed for an immersive experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C25Y

Colour: Glacier Blue

RAM Storage: 4GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

OS: Android 11

Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Weight: 440 grams

ProsCons
Large screen size with good resolutionHeating issues detected
Sufficient ROM storage space availableInsufficient RAM storage
Available in stunning coloursThe latest OS is absent
cellpic
Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
15% off 11,860 13,999
Buy now

7. (Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Another prominent phone in this list is the (Renewed) Realme C3. It comes in Volcano Grey colour, which looks classy. Features such as 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM store all your photos and videos hassle-free. This phone comes with great battery backup and camera quality.

Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Model Name: C3

Colour: Volcano Grey

RAM capacity: 4GB

ROM capacity: 64 GB

Screen Size: 6.52 inches

Battery Description: Lithium-ion

OS: Android 11

ProsCons
Large screen size with high-definition resolutionNot suitable for heavy gaming
Good battery backupInsufficient RAM capacity
Sufficient storage space availableHeating issues prevail
cellpic
(Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 4GB, 128 GB) Rs. 19,999
 Realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64 GB) Rs. 9,999
 Realme C31 (Light Silver, 3GB, 32GB) Rs. 10,999
 Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 9,999
 Realme C21Y (Cross Black, 3GB, 32 GB storage) Rs. 9,999
 Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage) Rs. 12,999
 (Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs. 12,999

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme narzo 50iGood battery backupSleek and sturdyLarge screen resolution
Realme narzo 50AEquipped with the best operating systemMore than sufficient storage spaceClassy colours are available
Realme C31Lightweight and durableGood battery backupClassy colours are available
Realme C11 2021Sufficient storage space availableAmazing battery backupStunning colours are available
Realme C21YStylish and vibrant shadesLarge screen sizeGood battery backup
Realme C25YSleek, stylish, and glamorousAmple storage space availableLarge screen resolution
(Renewed) Realme C3)Sufficient storage space availableGood battery backupStunning looks

Best value for money

If you are tight on budget and looking for a budget-friendly Realme mobile phones under 12,000, the best smartphone to invest in is the Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on Amazon. It comes with excellent features that make it stand out. Besides this, it is priced moderately and can fit in everyone’s pocket.

Best overall

Out of all the seven options available for the Realme mobile phones under 12,000, the best overall is the Realme Narzo 50A (Oxygen Green, 128 GB, 4GB RAM). This phone is packed with several exciting features such as enough storage, vibrant colours, a powerful processor, long-lasting battery life and others. This phone is priced at Rs. 9,999 after a discount.

How to find the perfect Realme mobile phones under 12,000?

Are you searching for the best Realme mobil phone under 12,000? Before making your final choice, it is essential to understand the need to buy a phone. Be mindful of your budget. Do not exceed it. Apart from that, there are some basic features that you should look out for. These are as follows -

Your budget

Objective of buying the phone

Storage space

Battery backup

Operating system

Screen resolution

Camera resolution

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

