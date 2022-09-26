Samsung 32 MP front camera phone: Here are your top 5 picks

Samsung 32 MP front camera phone 5G

The front-facing smartphone cameras have advanced along with the rest of the hardware. With the rise of social media, everyone is looking for opportunities to snap photos and post them online. So we have listed some of the best Samsung 32 MP front camera phones. Samsung's phone production has historically followed feedback from buyers. If you're looking for a phone with a great selfie camera, go no further than Samsung. And Samsung has some of the best Samsung mobiles with 32 MP front cameras. Read below for more about the best Samsung mobile with 32 MP front cameras. 1. SAMSUNG M52 5G In September of 2021, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M52, its first 5G mobile device. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolutions, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Qualcomm's 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 778G powers the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Depending on the model, you can get between 6 and 8 gigabytes of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has a 64-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera, a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) camera, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) camera located on the device's back. it has a single 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Specifications: OS : Android 11

Performance: 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM.

Memory : 128 GB Internal memory with expandable storage up to 1000 GB.

Camera : 64 MP , 12 MP and 5 MP back camera and 32 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

Pros Cons 6.7-inch AMOLED screen Plastic back panel Good processing speed featuring Snapdragon processor Heavier in Weight 5000 mAh battery Lacks a 3.5 mm audio jack

2. SAMSUNG S20 FE 5G Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 FE. The 6.5-inch AMOLED screen on this phone can display images at a Full HD+ (1080x2400) quality. The phone has a Snapdragon 865 processor. It powered the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020. Along with its speedy processor, it boasts a whopping 8 GB of RAM, guaranteeing top-tier performance. It has 128GB of built-in storage and a micro SD card slot for adding more space. The phone's triple rear camera consists of a 12-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 12-megapixel sensor for taking pictures. The 4500mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may be quickly recharged over USB Type C. Specifications: OS : Android 11

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB RAM.

Memory : 128 GB Internal memory with expandable storage up to 1000 GB.

Camera : 12 MP , 12 MP and 8 MP back camera and 32 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Battery: 4500 mAh non-removable battery.

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Hybrid Sim slot for storage 120 Hz refresh rate No audio jack Good hardware performance Android 11 Water resistance and dust resistance Good selfie camera Good battery life Wireless charging

3. SAMSUNG M 53 5G The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is the company's newest M-series smartphone. The smartphone features an AMOLED screen 6.7 inches in size and can display in Full HD. It has a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 32-megapixel front-facing camera has an f/2.0 aperture. The Galaxy M32 5G battery is 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging at 25W. The phone supports two SIM cards and has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for communication. Specifications: OS : Android 12

Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor with 6GB RAM.

Memory : 128 GB internal memory with expandable storage up to 1000 GB.

Camera : 108 MP , 8 MP and 2 MP and 2 MP back camera and 32 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Only 25W fast charging Good performance No audio jack 5G IP rating not available

4. SAMSUNG A 73 5G The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is the latest smartphone from Samsung's Galaxy A-series. The AMOLED Galaxy A73 5G screen is 6.7 inches in size. The smartphone has 128GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM. The device's power comes from a Snapdragon 750G system-on-a-chip (SoC) paired with an Adreno 619 graphics processing unit (GPU). The back camera module has a 108 MP, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel camera for taking group selfies. The A73 5G includes a 5000mAh battery that can be quickly recharged thanks to 33W power. Specifications: OS : Android 12

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 8GB RAM.

Memory : 128 GB internal memory with expandable storage up to 1000 GB.

Camera : 108 MP , 12 MP and 5 MP and 5 MP back camera and 32 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Battery: 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

Pros Cons Amoled display No audio jack Latest Android with 5G feature No wireless charging.

5. SAMSUNG A 52s 5G The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the latest smartphone to join Samsung's Galaxy A-series portfolio. The Galaxy A52s 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full High Definition Plus (1080p x 2400p) resolution. The A52s employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core SoC and an Adreno 619 GPU. Galaxy A52s 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A52s starts at 26,994 in India. Regarding processing power, Samsung's A52s 5G relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with eight processing cores. The tablet offers 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and a micro SD card slot for additional storage. Specifications: OS : Android 11

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 G processors with 6GB RAM.

Memory : 128 GB Internal Memory with Expandable storage up to 1000 GB.

Camera : 64 MP, 12 MP and 5 MP and 5 MP Back camera and 32 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity : 5G

: 5G Battery: 4500 mAh non-removable battery.

Pros Cons Amoled display 15 W charging Snapdragon 750G It is very costly Android 11

Best features comparision

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SAMSUNG M52 5G Great refresh rate. 5G. Good power backup. SAMSUNG S20 FE 5G Super Amoled display. Good internal storage and great RAM. IP 68 water resistant. SAMSUNG M 53 5G Super Amoled display with 120Hz refresh rate. Latest operating system. 108 MP primary camera. SAMSUNG A 73 5G FHD+ and Amoled display. Latest operating system. Good battery life. SAMSUNG A 52s 5G Super fast charging.

Best value for money Samsung M53 5G is the Best Samsung 32 MP front camera phone. The price is within the budget and comes with the latest software and hardware. The performance is also excellent. The price is only Rs. 23499 (it may change on updates) on Ekart sites. It comes with Face unlock, Fingerprint, 6 GB RAM and internal memory of 128 GB. The hardware is also excellent and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It is easy to use and worth the money. Best overall product Samsung A 73 5G is the best overall among these above mobiles, and it is one of the Best Samsung 32 MP front camera phones. Samsung has hit a home run with the Galaxy A73 5G. This phone offers a terrific blend of performance and value, with a camera that easily outclasses the competition in the mid-range segment. Inevitably, Samsung had to make some concessions, but for the most part, those won't be deal-breakers for buyers. How to get the best Samsung 32 MP front camera phones? Here are some essential elements to consider when looking for the Best Samsung 32 MP front camera phones: Choose between an iOS or an Android device. Does it have a lock? Otherwise, which one?

Think about the features you require; would it be amazing if this phone could take pictures or video? Require a touchscreen? Do any of the characteristics sound practical to you? Consider this to be a crucial consideration.

Examine the names and varieties in nearby stores. Several companies offer seasonal discounts on specific devices. It is wise to postpone purchases if something costs ₹ 20,000 now but ₹ 18000 on a tax-free weekday the following week. Price list of all phones

Phone name Amazon price SAMSUNG M52 5G RS. 24,999 SAMSUNG S20 FE 5G RS. 29,999 SAMSUNG M 53 5G RS. 21,999 SAMSUNG A 73 5G RS. 44,999 SAMSUNG A 52s 5G RS. 29,689