Smartwatches under 500 in India: Buying guide

Smartwatches dont just tell us the time, they help us manage our lives better.

A decent smartwatch can play a vital role in improving and maintaining your health and fitness by tracking your heart rate, sleep, and activities. It is important to choose one that provides accurate tracking. If you are purchasing a smartwatch for the first time or are looking for one that is affordable, this list will give you all the necessary details to make the right choice. Below are the smartwatches under Rs. 500 in India. 1. MARVIK® Smart Watch D116 This MARVIK® smartwatch features a 1.3-inch LED display. This device offers tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. Although it does not offer a calling feature, it does provide notifications. This waterproof smartwatch is compatible with any smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher. Price: ₹ 499

Pros Cons Waterproof No calling feature Call notifications Average build quality All-day activity tracking Good battery backup Compatible with Android & iOS

2. M i Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof It features a 1.3-inch LED display. The device offers various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. It does not offer a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. A smartphone with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is compatible with this waterproof smartwatch. Price: ₹ 499

Pros Cons Waterproof Average build quality Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, heart rate monitoring No calling feature Compatible with Android & iOS Call notifications

3. SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch This smart band tracks your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes throughout the day. You can review your activity on the device's display or via the app. You can use it for up to two days on a single charge. It does not support calling, but it does provide notifications. Price: ₹ 495

Pros Cons All-day activity tracking Trackers are not accurate Call notifications No calling feature Compatible with Android and iPhone Average quality Tracks steps, distance, and calories burned

4. MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch It has a 1.3-inch LED display. This device offers various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. With one charge, you can run it for up to 15 days. While it does not provide calling functionality, it does provide notifications. This smartwatch is compatible with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher. Price: ₹ 599

Pros Cons Supports sleep monitor, distance tracker, blood pressure monitor Average battery backup Call notifications No calling feature Compatible with Android and iPhone Average quality Decent design

5. M iSmart Watch Plus Bluetooth This smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch LED display. There are tracking options available on this device, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. You can pair this waterproof smartwatch with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher. Price: ₹ 549

Pros Cons LED display No calling feature Waterproof Average build quality Call notifications All-day activity tracking Compatible with Android & iOS

6. Melbon MD115 Smart Band This smart band from Melbon offers a step counter, multi-sport mode, Sleep Monitor, Heart Rate Sensor, Calorie Tracker, and auto screen brightness adjustment. It offers up to 8 to 15 days of battery backup. Although it does not offer a calling feature, it does provide notifications. This waterproof smart band is compatible with android 4.4 or iOS 8.0 or above. Price: ₹ 629

Pros Cons Heart rate sensor & sleep monitor Average quality Waterproof No calling feature 3 months warranty Average battery backup All-day activity tracking

7. M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth This smartwatch features a 1.4-inch HD display. Tracking options include steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep monitoring, and heart rate monitoring. It displays these options on its inbuilt display or using an app. It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. With Bluetooth, this smartwatch works with any smartphone. Price: ₹ 599

Pros Cons Daily Activity Tracker No calling feature It has a heart rate sensor and sleep monitor Average quality Call notifications Compatible with Android and iPhone

8. Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch for men and woman There is a 1.3-inch LED display on this smartwatch. Tracking options available include steps, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. It does not provide a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. An Android 4.4 or iOS 8 and above smartphone with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is required to use this waterproof smartwatch. Price: ₹ 499

Pros Cons Waterproof Average quality Activity Tracker, Calorie Tracker, heart rate monitoring Average battery backup Call notifications No calling feature Compatible with Android and iPhone

9. NITADAV Mi SmartWatch It features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display. There are tracking options available on this device, such as steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. You can access these options via its inbuilt screen. There is no calling feature on it, but it does provide notifications. This waterproof smartwatch is compatible with any smartphone. Price: ₹ 499

Pros Cons All-day activity tracking Average build quality Waterproof No calling feature Call notifications Compatible with Android and iPhone

10. ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker With its all-day activity tracking, you can keep track of your steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes and review them on its display. There is no calling feature, but it does provide notifications. Price: ₹ 419

Pros Cons All-day activity tracking No calling feature Compatible with Android and iPhone Average quality Call notifications Average battery backup

Price of smartwatches at a glance:

Smart Watch Price MARVIK® Smart Watch D116 ₹ 499 M i Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof ₹ 499 SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch ₹ 495 MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch ₹ 599 Mi Smart Watch Plus Bluetooth ₹ 629 Melbon MD115 Smart Band ₹ 597 M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth ₹ 599 Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch ₹ 499 NITADAV smartwatch ID16 Smart Watch ₹ 499 ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker ₹ 419

Best value for money MorningVale ID116 Plus is the best value-for-money smartwatch under ₹500. This smart watch with a 1.3-inch LED display claims 15 days of battery backup with one charge.. Furthermore, it comes with various tracking options, including steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. Best overall With its 1.3-inch LED display, the MARVIK Mi Smart Watch D116 is the best in the market. It is claimed to be waterproof and features an activity tracker, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitor. You can run it for up to 15 days on a single charge. It does not offer a calling feature, but it does provide notifications. A smartphone with Android 4.0 or iOS 7.1 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 or higher is compatible with this smartwatch. It is available for ₹500. How to find the perfect smartwatch under ₹500? If you are shopping for a smartwatch in this price range, you should know that most of them are from generic brands. Customer reviews and warranty are the most important factors when choosing a smartwatch. A smartwatch's display determines its usability, so choosing one that meets the quality standards is crucial. You should carefully consider aspects such as communication, compatibility, battery life, and connectivity options. 3 best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MARVIK® Smart Watch D116 1.3-inch LED display Waterproof All-day activity tracking Mi Smart Watch for Mens - ID116 Plus Water Proof 1.3-inch LED display Waterproof Call notifications SHOPTOSHOP M3I Smart Band Fitness Tracker Watch Tracks steps, distance, and calories burned Waterproof Compatible with Android and iPhone MorningVale ID116 Plus Bluetooth Fitness Smart Watch Call notifications 1.3-inch LED display Compatible with Android and iPhone Mi Smart Watch Plus Bluetooth Waterproof All-day activity tracking Compatible with Android & iOS Melbon MD115 Smart Band 3 Months warranty Waterproof Heart rate sensor & sleep monitor M1 Smart Watch for Boys Y68 Bluetooth 1.4 Inch LED display Call notifications Daily Activity Tracker Mi smartwatch D20 - smartwatch Waterproof Call notifications 1.3-inch LED display NITADAV smartwatch ID16 Smart Watch All-day activity tracking Waterproof 1.3-Inch AMOLED display ID116 Plus Smart Bracelet Fitness Tracker Monitors SpO2 Compatible with Android and iPhone All-day activity tracking