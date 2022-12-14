The 10 best digital SLRs you can buy right now

Best digital SLRs

For many years, digital SLRs have been the holy grail for serious photographers. They offer the best image quality, the most features, and the most flexibility. But with so many models on the market, it can take time to know which is the best for you. To help you make the right choice, we've put together a list of the 10 best digital SLRs you can buy now. We'll be taking a look at a variety of different cameras, from entry-level to high-end, so that you can find the perfect one for your needs and budget on this list. Best digital SLRs 1. Canon EOS 1500D Anyone looking for an entry-level Digital SLR camera should consider Canon EOS 1500D. It has a top-notch image sensor, its shooting speed is very fast, and it can shoot Full HD video at 30fps. The camera is also very lightweight, making it easy to carry around. Specifications: Screen: 3 Inches, 920,000 dots

3 Inches, 920,000 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 24.1 MP

: 24.1 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 3 fps

3 fps Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps

Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentamirror

: Eye-level Pentamirror Battery life: Up to 500 shots (With viewfinder) (CIPA)

Up to 500 shots (With viewfinder) (CIPA) Weight: 475g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons Beginner-friendly DSLR camera at a reasonable price. Incompetent burst mode Easy to use and lightweight Auto White Balance occasionally fails to deliver. Manages to level out the noise, even at ISO 1600 Good battery life

3.2 Inches, 1,036,800 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 24.2 MP

: 24.2 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5 fps

5 fps Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive)

Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive) Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentamirror

: Eye-level Pentamirror Battery life: Up to 970 shots (CIPA)

Up to 970 shots (CIPA) Weight: 465g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons Top-notch image quality Some valuable controls, such as a second command dial, are missing. Excellent autofocus, start-up, and single-shot speeds. Unsophisticated live-view camera In-camera processing is superb.

3. Canon EOS 200D II The Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR is a great camera for anyone looking to get into photography or improve their skills. It has a large sensor that allows for great image quality, and the shooting speed is very fast. The 4K video resolution is also a great feature, and the battery life is very good. Specifications: Screen: 3 Inches, 1,040,000 dots

3 Inches, 1,040,000 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 24.1 MP

: 24.1 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5 fps

5 fps Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K (3840 x 2160)@25fps

4K (3840 x 2160)@25fps Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentamirror

: Eye-level Pentamirror Battery life: 1630 shots/charge (without flash) (CIPA)

1630 shots/charge (without flash) (CIPA) Weight: 654g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons Easy-to-use controls Compressed 4k resolution output. Lightweight and sturdily built There are only 9 AF points for shooting through the viewfinder. Touchscreen with variable angles

4. Nikon D3500 The Nikon D3500 is one of the best digital SLRs for anyone interested in photography or videography. It has a large sensor that allows you to capture high-quality images and videos. Moreover, it also has a fast shooting speed, making it great for catching action shots. Specifications: Screen: 3 Inches, 921,000 dots

3 Inches, 921,000 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 24.2 MP

: 24.2 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5fps

5fps Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive)

Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive) Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentamirror

: Eye-level Pentamirror Battery life: Up to 1550 shots/charge (CIPA)

Up to 1550 shots/charge (CIPA) Weight: 415g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons Excellent image quality The optical viewfinder's coverage accuracy is below average. Adequate burst speed Continuous autofocus is mediocre. User-friendly menus and controls

5. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M The Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M is a high-quality digital SLR camera with excellent features and performance. The 24.2 MP CMOS sensor and 11fps shooting speed make it a great choice for capturing amazing photos and videos. Additionally, its 4K video resolution is impressive, and the camera's overall weight of 403g is very manageable. Specifications: Screen: 3 Inches, 921,600 dots

3 Inches, 921,600 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 24.2 MP

: 24.2 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 11fps (with after view)

11fps (with after view) Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps

4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps Viewfinder type : 1.0 cm (0.39-type) Electronic

: 1.0 cm (0.39-type) Electronic Battery life: Approx. 360 shots (With viewfinder)

Approx. 360 shots (With viewfinder) Weight: 403g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons The design is compact. In-body image stabilization is unavailable. Continuous drive at 11fps External controls are limited. Autofocus performance is outstanding.

6. Nikon D7500 The Nikon D7500 digital SLR is one of the best digital SLRs for advanced amateur and professional photographers, delivering excellent image quality and fast shooting speed. It also records 4K UHD video at 30fps, making it a great choice for videographers. Specifications: Screen: 3.2 Inches, 922,000 dots

3.2 Inches, 922,000 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 20.9 MP

: 20.9 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 8fps

8fps Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive)

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive) Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentaprism

: Eye-level Pentaprism Battery life: Approx. 950 shots (CIPA)

Approx. 950 shots (CIPA) Weight: 720g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons Excellent for night photography Large and bulky Large, comfortable grip Limited 4K recording capability Touchscreen implementation is quick and efficient.

3 Inches, 920,000 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 18 MP

: 18 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 8fps

8fps Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps

Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentaprism

: Eye-level Pentaprism Battery life: Up to 800shots (With viewfinder)

Up to 800shots (With viewfinder) Weight: 820g (Body only)

Pros Cons Professionally built and weather-sealed More complex AF modes and settings Rapid burst mode Video autofocus is sluggish Amazing image quality

8. Pentax K-70 The Pentax K-70 is one of the best digital SLRs, famous for its high shooting speed and excellent video quality. It also has a wide variety of features that make it a great choice for photography enthusiasts. Specifications: Screen: 3 Inches, 921,000 dots

3 Inches, 921,000 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 24.24 MP

: 24.24 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 6fps

6fps Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps

Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps Viewfinder type : Pentaprism Finder

: Pentaprism Finder Battery life: Up to 480 shots (without flash)

Up to 480 shots (without flash) Weight: 688g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons Exceptional vibrant still image quality For a DSLR, it's a little slow to power up. Weatherproof design The raw shooting buffer is small. Class-leading low-light autofocus

9. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a high-end digital SLR with excellent features and performance. It features a powerful CMOS sensor with 30.4 MP and 7fps shooting speed, making it great for capturing photos and videos in high quality. Specifications: Screen: 3.2 Inches, 1,620,000 dots

3.2 Inches, 1,620,000 dots Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 30.4 MP

: 30.4 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): Approx. 7fps

Approx. 7fps Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K (4096 x 2160)@30fps

4K (4096 x 2160)@30fps Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentaprism

: Eye-level Pentaprism Battery life: Approx. 900 shots (With viewfinder)

Approx. 900 shots (With viewfinder) Weight: 800g (Body only)

Pros Cons Autofocus with dual pixel CMOS AF in low-light conditions is underwhelming. Excellent ISO quality Motion JPEG is the only format available for 4K video. Shutter lag is minimal.

10. Nikon Store D850 The Nikon Store D850 is a great DSLR camera for anyone looking to take their photography to the next level. With a 45.7 megapixel sensor, 7fps shooting speed, and 4K UHD video capture, this camera gives you the power and flexibility to capture stunning photos and videos of your adventures. Specifications: Screen: 3.2 Inches, 2,359,000

3.2 Inches, 2,359,000 Sensor type: CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Effective Pixels : 45.7 MP

: 45.7 MP Shooting Speed (Maximum): 7fps

7fps Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive)

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive) Viewfinder type : Eye-level Pentaprism

: Eye-level Pentaprism Battery life: Up to 1840 shots (CIPA)

Up to 1840 shots (CIPA) Weight: 1005g (Including battery & card)

Pros Cons Strong body and robust design A little on the expensive side. A sophisticated and fast AF system Wi-Fi can be a sluggish experience at times. Shutter lag and cycle times are minimal.

Top three features of the best digital SLRs

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 MP Full HD@30fps Up to 500 shots (With viewfinder) (CIPA) Nikon D5600 24.2 MP Full HD@60fps Up to 970 shots (CIPA) Canon EOS 200D II 24.1 MP 4K@25fps Up to 1630 shots (without flash) (CIPA) Nikon D3500 24.2 MP Full HD@60fps Up to 1550 shots/charge (CIPA) Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2 MP 4K@30fps Approx. 360 shots (With viewfinder) Nikon D7500 20.9 4K@30fps Approx. 950 shots (CIPA) Canon EOS 7D 18 MP Full HD@30fps Up to 800shots (With viewfinder) Pentax K-70 24.24 MP Full HD@60fps Up to 480 shots (without flash) Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4 MP 4K@30fps Approx. 900 shots (With viewfinder) Nikon Store D850 45.7 MP 4K UHD@30fps (Progressive) Up to 1840 shots (CIPA)

Best value for money digital SLRs The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera is the best value for a money camera that won't break the bank. It offers a great combination of features and performance at a reasonable price. It is also one of the lightest and most compact DSLR cameras on the market, making it an excellent choice for entry-level photography. Best overall digital SLRs The Nikon D3500 is the best overall digital SLR camera for various reasons. It has excellent image quality, a fast autofocus system, and a variety of tangible controls. It is also relatively inexpensive, making it an ideal choice for beginner and experienced photographers. How to find the perfect digital SLRs? If you're in the market for a new digital SLR, you will need to research which cameras fit your budget and what type of photography you are interested in. If you are new to photography, buy a cheaper camera body and lens kit to learn the basics without breaking the bank. Once you understand what you need better, you can start looking at more expensive cameras that offer more features and better image quality. Many great online resources can help you research, compare different camera models and narrow down your choices. Price list of the best digital SLRs

S.No. Product Price 1 Canon EOS 1500D 36,999/- 2 Nikon D5600 92,250/- 3 Canon EOS 200D II 56,490/- 4 Nikon D3500 96,034/- 5 Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 1,12,990/- 6 Nikon D7500 88,836/- 7 Canon EOS 7D 1,32,489/- 8 Pentax K-70 94,736/- 9 Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 3,94,057/- 10 Nikon Store D850 3,68,120/-