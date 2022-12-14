The 10 best digital SLRs you can buy right now

Best digital SLRs
For many years, digital SLRs have been the holy grail for serious photographers. They offer the best image quality, the most features, and the most flexibility. But with so many models on the market, it can take time to know which is the best for you.
To help you make the right choice, we've put together a list of the 10 best digital SLRs you can buy now. We'll be taking a look at a variety of different cameras, from entry-level to high-end, so that you can find the perfect one for your needs and budget on this list.
1. Canon EOS 1500D
Anyone looking for an entry-level Digital SLR camera should consider Canon EOS 1500D. It has a top-notch image sensor, its shooting speed is very fast, and it can shoot Full HD video at 30fps. The camera is also very lightweight, making it easy to carry around.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3 Inches, 920,000 dots
- Sensor type: CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 24.1 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum): 3 fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
- Battery life: Up to 500 shots (With viewfinder) (CIPA)
- Weight: 475g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|Beginner-friendly DSLR camera at a reasonable price.
|Incompetent burst mode
|Easy to use and lightweight
|Auto White Balance occasionally fails to deliver.
|Manages to level out the noise, even at ISO 1600
|
|Good battery life
|
2. Nikon D5600
The Canon EOS 1500D is one of the best digital SLRs for anyone looking to take their photography to the next level. It features a CMOS sensor with 24.2 megapixels and a 5 fps shooting speed. The video quality is excellent, the battery life is impressive, and it weighs only 465g, making it very light and portable.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3.2 Inches, 1,036,800 dots
- Sensor type: CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5 fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive)
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
- Battery life: Up to 970 shots (CIPA)
- Weight: 465g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|Top-notch image quality
|Some valuable controls, such as a second command dial, are missing.
|Excellent autofocus, start-up, and single-shot speeds.
|Unsophisticated live-view camera
|In-camera processing is superb.
|
3. Canon EOS 200D II
The Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR is a great camera for anyone looking to get into photography or improve their skills. It has a large sensor that allows for great image quality, and the shooting speed is very fast. The 4K video resolution is also a great feature, and the battery life is very good.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3 Inches, 1,040,000 dots
- Sensor type: CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 24.1 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5 fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K (3840 x 2160)@25fps
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
- Battery life: 1630 shots/charge (without flash) (CIPA)
- Weight: 654g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy-to-use controls
|Compressed 4k resolution output.
|Lightweight and sturdily built
|There are only 9 AF points for shooting through the viewfinder.
|Touchscreen with variable angles
|
4. Nikon D3500
The Nikon D3500 is one of the best digital SLRs for anyone interested in photography or videography. It has a large sensor that allows you to capture high-quality images and videos. Moreover, it also has a fast shooting speed, making it great for catching action shots.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3 Inches, 921,000 dots
- Sensor type: CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive)
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
- Battery life: Up to 1550 shots/charge (CIPA)
- Weight: 415g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent image quality
|The optical viewfinder's coverage accuracy is below average.
|Adequate burst speed
|Continuous autofocus is mediocre.
|User-friendly menus and controls
|
5. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M
The Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M is a high-quality digital SLR camera with excellent features and performance. The 24.2 MP CMOS sensor and 11fps shooting speed make it a great choice for capturing amazing photos and videos. Additionally, its 4K video resolution is impressive, and the camera's overall weight of 403g is very manageable.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3 Inches, 921,600 dots
- Sensor type:CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum):11fps (with after view)
- Video Resolution (Maximum):4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps
- Viewfinder type: 1.0 cm (0.39-type) Electronic
- Battery life:Approx. 360 shots (With viewfinder)
- Weight: 403g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|The design is compact.
|In-body image stabilization is unavailable.
|Continuous drive at 11fps
|External controls are limited.
|Autofocus performance is outstanding.
|
6. Nikon D7500
The Nikon D7500 digital SLR is one of the best digital SLRs for advanced amateur and professional photographers, delivering excellent image quality and fast shooting speed. It also records 4K UHD video at 30fps, making it a great choice for videographers.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3.2 Inches, 922,000 dots
- Sensor type: CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 20.9 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum): 8fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive)
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
- Battery life: Approx. 950 shots (CIPA)
- Weight: 720g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent for night photography
|Large and bulky
|Large, comfortable grip
|Limited 4K recording capability
|Touchscreen implementation is quick and efficient.
|
7. Canon EOS 7D
Specifications:
- Screen: 3 Inches, 920,000 dots
- Sensor type: CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 18 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum): 8fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
- Battery life: Up to 800shots (With viewfinder)
- Weight: 820g (Body only)
|Pros
|Cons
|Professionally built and weather-sealed
|More complex AF modes and settings
|Rapid burst mode
|Video autofocus is sluggish
|Amazing image quality
|
8. Pentax K-70
The Pentax K-70 is one of the best digital SLRs, famous for its high shooting speed and excellent video quality. It also has a wide variety of features that make it a great choice for photography enthusiasts.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3 Inches, 921,000 dots
- Sensor type: CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 24.24 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum): 6fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps
- Viewfinder type: Pentaprism Finder
- Battery life: Up to 480 shots (without flash)
- Weight: 688g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|Exceptional vibrant still image quality
|For a DSLR, it's a little slow to power up.
|Weatherproof design
|The raw shooting buffer is small.
|Class-leading low-light autofocus
|
9. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a high-end digital SLR with excellent features and performance. It features a powerful CMOS sensor with 30.4 MP and 7fps shooting speed, making it great for capturing photos and videos in high quality.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3.2 Inches, 1,620,000 dots
- Sensor type:CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 30.4 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum):Approx. 7fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum):4K (4096 x 2160)@30fps
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
- Battery life:Approx. 900 shots (With viewfinder)
- Weight: 800g (Body only)
|Pros
|Cons
|Autofocus with dual pixel CMOS
|AF in low-light conditions is underwhelming.
|Excellent ISO quality
|Motion JPEG is the only format available for 4K video.
|Shutter lag is minimal.
|
10. Nikon Store D850
The Nikon Store D850 is a great DSLR camera for anyone looking to take their photography to the next level. With a 45.7 megapixel sensor, 7fps shooting speed, and 4K UHD video capture, this camera gives you the power and flexibility to capture stunning photos and videos of your adventures.
Specifications:
- Screen: 3.2 Inches, 2,359,000
- Sensor type:CMOS sensor
- Effective Pixels: 45.7 MP
- Shooting Speed (Maximum):7fps
- Video Resolution (Maximum):4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive)
- Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
- Battery life:Up to 1840 shots (CIPA)
- Weight: 1005g (Including battery & card)
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong body and robust design
|A little on the expensive side.
|A sophisticated and fast AF system
|Wi-Fi can be a sluggish experience at times.
|Shutter lag and cycle times are minimal.
|
Top three features of the best digital SLRs
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Canon EOS 1500D
|24.1 MP
|Full HD@30fps
|Up to 500 shots (With viewfinder) (CIPA)
|Nikon D5600
|24.2 MP
|Full HD@60fps
|Up to 970 shots (CIPA)
|Canon EOS 200D II
|24.1 MP
|4K@25fps
|Up to 1630 shots (without flash) (CIPA)
|Nikon D3500
|24.2 MP
|Full HD@60fps
|Up to 1550 shots/charge (CIPA)
|Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M
|24.2 MP
|4K@30fps
|Approx. 360 shots (With viewfinder)
|Nikon D7500
|20.9
|4K@30fps
|Approx. 950 shots (CIPA)
|Canon EOS 7D
|18 MP
|Full HD@30fps
|Up to 800shots (With viewfinder)
|Pentax K-70
|24.24 MP
|Full HD@60fps
|Up to 480 shots (without flash)
|Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
|30.4 MP
|4K@30fps
|Approx. 900 shots (With viewfinder)
|Nikon Store D850
|45.7 MP
|4K UHD@30fps (Progressive)
|Up to 1840 shots (CIPA)
Best value for money digital SLRs
The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera is the best value for a money camera that won't break the bank. It offers a great combination of features and performance at a reasonable price. It is also one of the lightest and most compact DSLR cameras on the market, making it an excellent choice for entry-level photography.
Best overall digital SLRs
The Nikon D3500 is the best overall digital SLR camera for various reasons. It has excellent image quality, a fast autofocus system, and a variety of tangible controls. It is also relatively inexpensive, making it an ideal choice for beginner and experienced photographers.
How to find the perfect digital SLRs?
If you're in the market for a new digital SLR, you will need to research which cameras fit your budget and what type of photography you are interested in. If you are new to photography, buy a cheaper camera body and lens kit to learn the basics without breaking the bank. Once you understand what you need better, you can start looking at more expensive cameras that offer more features and better image quality. Many great online resources can help you research, compare different camera models and narrow down your choices.
Price list of the best digital SLRs
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1
|Canon EOS 1500D
|36,999/-
|2
|Nikon D5600
|92,250/-
|3
|Canon EOS 200D II
|56,490/-
|4
|Nikon D3500
|96,034/-
|5
|Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M
|1,12,990/-
|6
|Nikon D7500
|88,836/-
|7
|Canon EOS 7D
|1,32,489/-
|8
|Pentax K-70
|94,736/-
|9
|Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
|3,94,057/-
|10
|Nikon Store D850
|3,68,120/-
