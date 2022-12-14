Story Saved
The 10 best digital SLRs you can buy right now

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:38 IST
Summary:

The best digital SLRs are powerful, easy to use, and produce stunning photos and videos. Make your selection from the best digital SLRs on the market today- Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Pentax DSLRs with incredible features and specs. We've got a great selection of the best ones to buy now.

Best digital SLRs

For many years, digital SLRs have been the holy grail for serious photographers. They offer the best image quality, the most features, and the most flexibility. But with so many models on the market, it can take time to know which is the best for you.

To help you make the right choice, we've put together a list of the 10 best digital SLRs you can buy now. We'll be taking a look at a variety of different cameras, from entry-level to high-end, so that you can find the perfect one for your needs and budget on this list.

Best digital SLRs

1. Canon EOS 1500D

Anyone looking for an entry-level Digital SLR camera should consider Canon EOS 1500D. It has a top-notch image sensor, its shooting speed is very fast, and it can shoot Full HD video at 30fps. The camera is also very lightweight, making it easy to carry around.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3 Inches, 920,000 dots
  • Sensor type: CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 24.1 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum): 3 fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
  • Battery life: Up to 500 shots (With viewfinder) (CIPA)
  • Weight: 475g (Including battery & card)
Beginner-friendly DSLR camera at a reasonable price. Incompetent burst mode
Easy to use and lightweightAuto White Balance occasionally fails to deliver.
Manages to level out the noise, even at ISO 1600 
Good battery life 
Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens
6% off 37,490 39,995
Buy now

2. Nikon D5600

The Canon EOS 1500D is one of the best digital SLRs for anyone looking to take their photography to the next level. It features a CMOS sensor with 24.2 megapixels and a 5 fps shooting speed. The video quality is excellent, the battery life is impressive, and it weighs only 465g, making it very light and portable.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3.2 Inches, 1,036,800 dots
  • Sensor type: CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5 fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive)
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
  • Battery life: Up to 970 shots (CIPA)
  • Weight: 465g (Including battery & card)
Top-notch image qualitySome valuable controls, such as a second command dial, are missing.
Excellent autofocus, start-up, and single-shot speeds.Unsophisticated live-view camera
In-camera processing is superb. 
Nikon D5600 Digital Camera 18-140mm VR Kit (Black)
92,250
Buy now

3. Canon EOS 200D II

The Canon EOS 200D II Digital SLR is a great camera for anyone looking to get into photography or improve their skills. It has a large sensor that allows for great image quality, and the shooting speed is very fast. The 4K video resolution is also a great feature, and the battery life is very good.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3 Inches, 1,040,000 dots
  • Sensor type: CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 24.1 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5 fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K (3840 x 2160)@25fps
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
  • Battery life: 1630 shots/charge (without flash) (CIPA)
  • Weight: 654g (Including battery & card)
Easy-to-use controlsCompressed 4k resolution output.
Lightweight and sturdily builtThere are only 9 AF points for shooting through the viewfinder.
Touchscreen with variable angles 
cellpic
Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black)
6% off 56,390 59,995
Buy now

4. Nikon D3500

The Nikon D3500 is one of the best digital SLRs for anyone interested in photography or videography. It has a large sensor that allows you to capture high-quality images and videos. Moreover, it also has a fast shooting speed, making it great for catching action shots.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3 Inches, 921,000 dots
  • Sensor type: CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum): 5fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps (Progressive)
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentamirror
  • Battery life: Up to 1550 shots/charge (CIPA)
  • Weight: 415g (Including battery & card)
Excellent image qualityThe optical viewfinder's coverage accuracy is below average.
Adequate burst speedContinuous autofocus is mediocre.
User-friendly menus and controls 
Nikon D3500 with AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR Lens Digital SLR Camera
33% off 96,104 143,987
Buy now

5. Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M

The Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M is a high-quality digital SLR camera with excellent features and performance. The 24.2 MP CMOS sensor and 11fps shooting speed make it a great choice for capturing amazing photos and videos. Additionally, its 4K video resolution is impressive, and the camera's overall weight of 403g is very manageable.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3 Inches, 921,600 dots
  • Sensor type:CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 24.2 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum):11fps (with after view)
  • Video Resolution (Maximum):4K (3840 x 2160)@30fps
  • Viewfinder type: 1.0 cm (0.39-type) Electronic
  • Battery life:Approx. 360 shots (With viewfinder)
  • Weight: 403g (Including battery & card)
The design is compact.In-body image stabilization is unavailable.
Continuous drive at 11fpsExternal controls are limited.
Autofocus performance is outstanding. 
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-135mm Power Zoom Lens (APS-C Sensor, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, 4K Vlogging Camera, Tiltable LCD) - Black
9% off 105,990 116,490
Buy now

6. Nikon D7500

The Nikon D7500 digital SLR is one of the best digital SLRs for advanced amateur and professional photographers, delivering excellent image quality and fast shooting speed. It also records 4K UHD video at 30fps, making it a great choice for videographers.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3.2 Inches, 922,000 dots
  • Sensor type: CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 20.9 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum): 8fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum): 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive)
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
  • Battery life: Approx. 950 shots (CIPA)
  • Weight: 720g (Including battery & card)
Excellent for night photographyLarge and bulky
Large, comfortable gripLimited 4K recording capability
Touchscreen implementation is quick and efficient. 
Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens
11% off 84,640 94,950
Buy now

7. Canon EOS 7D

Specifications:

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3 Inches, 920,000 dots
  • Sensor type: CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 18 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum): 8fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@30fps
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
  • Battery life: Up to 800shots (With viewfinder)
  • Weight: 820g (Body only)
Professionally built and weather-sealedMore complex AF modes and settings
Rapid burst modeVideo autofocus is sluggish
Amazing image quality 
Canon EOS 7D 18MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with Body
Check Price on Amazon

8. Pentax K-70

The Pentax K-70 is one of the best digital SLRs, famous for its high shooting speed and excellent video quality. It also has a wide variety of features that make it a great choice for photography enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3 Inches, 921,000 dots
  • Sensor type: CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 24.24 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum): 6fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum): Full HD (1920 x 1080)@60fps
  • Viewfinder type: Pentaprism Finder
  • Battery life: Up to 480 shots (without flash)
  • Weight: 688g (Including battery & card)
Exceptional vibrant still image qualityFor a DSLR, it's a little slow to power up.
Weatherproof designThe raw shooting buffer is small.
Class-leading low-light autofocus 
Pentax K-70 24MP DSLR with 18-55mm WR Lens and Extended Warranty
28% off 104,042 144,642
Buy now

9. Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a high-end digital SLR with excellent features and performance. It features a powerful CMOS sensor with 30.4 MP and 7fps shooting speed, making it great for capturing photos and videos in high quality.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3.2 Inches, 1,620,000 dots
  • Sensor type:CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 30.4 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum):Approx. 7fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum):4K (4096 x 2160)@30fps
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
  • Battery life:Approx. 900 shots (With viewfinder)
  • Weight: 800g (Body only)
Autofocus with dual pixel CMOSAF in low-light conditions is underwhelming.
Excellent ISO qualityMotion JPEG is the only format available for 4K video.
Shutter lag is minimal. 
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV 30.4MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with Body Only
12% off 362,697 412,697
Buy now

10. Nikon Store D850

The Nikon Store D850 is a great DSLR camera for anyone looking to take their photography to the next level. With a 45.7 megapixel sensor, 7fps shooting speed, and 4K UHD video capture, this camera gives you the power and flexibility to capture stunning photos and videos of your adventures.

Specifications:

  • Screen: 3.2 Inches, 2,359,000
  • Sensor type:CMOS sensor
  • Effective Pixels: 45.7 MP
  • Shooting Speed (Maximum):7fps
  • Video Resolution (Maximum):4K UHD (3840 x 2160)@30fps (Progressive)
  • Viewfinder type: Eye-level Pentaprism
  • Battery life:Up to 1840 shots (CIPA)
  • Weight: 1005g (Including battery & card)
Strong body and robust designA little on the expensive side.
A sophisticated and fast AF systemWi-Fi can be a sluggish experience at times.
Shutter lag and cycle times are minimal. 
Nikon Store D850 45.7 MP Camera with 1 X Optical Zoom - Black
12% off 385,616 437,316
Buy now

Top three features of the best digital SLRs

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Canon EOS 1500D24.1 MPFull HD@30fps Up to 500 shots (With viewfinder) (CIPA)
Nikon D560024.2 MPFull HD@60fps Up to 970 shots (CIPA)
Canon EOS 200D II24.1 MP4K@25fps Up to 1630 shots (without flash) (CIPA)
Nikon D350024.2 MPFull HD@60fpsUp to 1550 shots/charge (CIPA)
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M24.2 MP4K@30fps Approx. 360 shots (With viewfinder)
Nikon D750020.94K@30fps Approx. 950 shots (CIPA)
Canon EOS 7D18 MPFull HD@30fpsUp to 800shots (With viewfinder)
Pentax K-7024.24 MPFull HD@60fpsUp to 480 shots (without flash)
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV30.4 MP4K@30fps Approx. 900 shots (With viewfinder)
Nikon Store D85045.7 MP4K UHD@30fps (Progressive)Up to 1840 shots (CIPA)

Best value for money digital SLRs

The Canon EOS 200D II DSLR camera is the best value for a money camera that won't break the bank. It offers a great combination of features and performance at a reasonable price. It is also one of the lightest and most compact DSLR cameras on the market, making it an excellent choice for entry-level photography.

Best overall digital SLRs

The Nikon D3500 is the best overall digital SLR camera for various reasons. It has excellent image quality, a fast autofocus system, and a variety of tangible controls. It is also relatively inexpensive, making it an ideal choice for beginner and experienced photographers.

How to find the perfect digital SLRs?

If you're in the market for a new digital SLR, you will need to research which cameras fit your budget and what type of photography you are interested in. If you are new to photography, buy a cheaper camera body and lens kit to learn the basics without breaking the bank. Once you understand what you need better, you can start looking at more expensive cameras that offer more features and better image quality. Many great online resources can help you research, compare different camera models and narrow down your choices.

Price list of the best digital SLRs

S.No.ProductPrice
1Canon EOS 1500D36,999/-
2Nikon D560092,250/-
3Canon EOS 200D II56,490/-
4Nikon D350096,034/-
5Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M1,12,990/-
6Nikon D7500 88,836/-
7Canon EOS 7D1,32,489/-
8Pentax K-7094,736/-
9Canon EOS 5D Mark IV3,94,057/-
10Nikon Store D8503,68,120/-

