Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
The best budget action cameras to record your non-stop adventures

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 02, 2022 02:09 IST
Are you planning an adventure trip? Want to record the incredible stunts? The following list of the best budget action cameras will help you capture your adventurous pursuits without spending a fortune.

best budget action camera

You'll need an action camera if you're a vlogger, want to capture the vibrant life of nature, or enjoy thrill-seeking adventure or sports. And, as the popularity of action cameras grows, many people are looking to buy one. However, with so many options for action cameras on the market, it can be challenging to find the best budget action camera worth purchasing. Don't worry; we've done all of the legwork for you.


This article compiles a list of the eight best budget action cameras to buy in 2022, complete with detailed specifications and pros and cons. Whatever your budget, you'll find the perfect action camera in the list below.

Eight best budget action cameras

1. GoPro HERO9 Action Camera

GoPro's flagship 2020 model's major upgrade, the Hero 9 Black, comes in first on our list of best budget action cameras. The GoPro Hero9 features a 23.6MP sensor that enables high-detail 5K30 video and 20MP photo capture, alongside new professional settings and practical functions compilations.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 363 g
  • Screen display size : 2.27 Inches
  • Camera : 23.6MP sensor
  • Video capture resolution : 5K30 + 4K60 video
  • Maximum resolution : 20MP
  • Optical sensor resolution : 23MP
  • Waterproof : 33 Feet without an external housing
  • Battery life : Up to 97 minutes
ProsCons
Advanced video stabilisation from HyperSmooth 3.0.Slow HDR processing.
Time-lapse and night-lapse.Touchscreens can still be difficult to use.
8x Slo-Mo 
Dazzling live view front display and larger rear touch display. 
cellpic
GoPro HERO9 Black - Waterproof Action Camera with Front LCD and Touch Rear Screens, 5K Ultra HD Video, 20MP Optical Photos, 1080p Live Streaming, Webcam, Stabilization
Check Price on Amazon

2. DJI OSMO Action Camera

Do you make videos for social media? Do you love shooting videos or clicking photos while running, driving, biking, skiing, surfing, or playing any sport? The Osmo Action Camera from DJI has you covered. This tiny action camera packs a powerful 1/2.3 inches CMOS sensor and a wide f/2.8 lens, allowing you to record stunning 4K videos wherever the action is.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 125 g
  • Screen display size : 2.25 Inches
  • Camera : 1/2.3 Inches CMOS Sensor
  • Video capture resolution : Up to 4K60 video
  • Maximum resolution : 12MP
  • Optical sensor resolution : 12MP
  • Waterproof : 11 Metres without housing
  • Battery life : Up to 135 minutes (1080P/30fps) and 63 minutes (4K/60fps)
prosCons
Wide dynamic range in 4K30.There is no stabilisation in HDR mode
Front and back touchscreen displays.Image quality is not quite as good as that of GoPro.
RockSteady digital video stabilisation.There is no GPS or HDMI port.
Hyperlapse and time-lapse. 
cellpic
DJI OSMO Action Camera (Silver,Grey) | Dual Screen | 12 MP Camera | 4K Recording Upto 60 FPS | Fast Mode Upto 240 FPS | HDR Recording, Optical
42% off 28,999 49,999
Buy now

3. Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera

Explore a world of limitless possibilities with a pocket 360 Insta360 One X2 action camera that shoots, captures and edits 360 5.7K resolution video. Regardless of your action, the ONE X2's best-in-class action camera image stabilisation ensures smooth video even at impossible aerial angles.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 149 g
  • Screen display size : 2 Inches
  • Camera : 1/2.3 Inches CMOS Sensor
  • Video capture resolution : 5.7K (Video)
  • Maximum aperture : f/2
  • Optical sensor resolution : 18MP
  • Waterproof : 10 Metres with no housing
  • Battery life : Up to 80 minutes(5.7K/30fps )
ProsCons
Compact in size.Spherical lenses easily get scratched.
Easy-to-use LCD touchscreen.Sometimes the Insta360 apps are buggy
Excellent FlowState image stabilisation 
360° Horizon lock 
cellpic
Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera|5.7k 360 Capture| FlowState Stabilization| Ultra Bright Screen| Waterproof 10m|4-Mic 360 Audio |Time Shift | Voice Control | Invisible Selfie Stick, Optical Zoom, Black
18% off 36,900 44,900
Buy now

4. AKASO EK7000 4K Sports Action Camera

If you want a GoPro alternative at a lower price, the Akaso EK7000 is a surprisingly good action camera that's worth a look. This action camera from AKASO is built to withstand any adventure you throw, recording up to UHD 4K video and 12MP JPEG images, and is a surprisingly good action cam.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 544 g
  • Screen display size : 2 Inches
  • Camera : CMOS sensor
  • Video capture resolution : UHD 4K Video@25fps
  • Maximum resolution : 12MP
  • Optical sensor resolution : 12MP
  • Waterproof : Up to 100 feet with the included case
  • Battery life : 90 Minutes per charge
ProsCons
170° Field of view.There is no built-in image stabilisation
Time-Lapse ModeNo touchscreen.
2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 
Delivers intuitive remote control. 

5. DJI Action 2 Action Camera

The DJI Action 2 deviates from the GoPro-clone mould, offering a new unique view of what an action camera can be. Use this smaller, lighter, magnetic, and fully modular action camera to capture stunning 4K@60fps video of your daily life, sports activities, or travel adventures.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 360 g
  • Screen display size : 1.76 Inches
  • Camera : 1/1.7 Inches CMOS Sensor
  • Video capture resolution : Up to 4K60
  • Maximum resolution : 12MP
  • Optical sensor resolution : 12MP
  • Waterproof : Up to 60 metres with an included case
  • Battery life : 60 Minutes per charge
ProsCons
Modular magnetic design.DJI Mimo app's functionality is limited
Excellent image stabilisation.The image quality isn't as sharp as GoPro.
32GB internal storagePerformance in low light could be better.
Zoomable 4-mic matrix stereo audio. 
cellpic
DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera with Front Touchscreen, Magnetic Versatility, 4K Recording Upto 120 FPS& 155° FOV, Portable& Wearable, HorizonSteady, AI Editor, 10m Waterproof,Black
27% off 39,990 54,990
Buy now

6. Apexcam M80 Air Action Camera

Capture life's beautiful moments with the Apexcam M80 Air Professional 4K action cam. It is one of the best budget action cameras, ideal for outdoor and underwater sports such as cycling, skiing, diving, etc. It uses cutting-edge technology to deliver high-definition photos and professional video quality with the highest fidelity.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 430 g
  • Screen display size : 2 Inches
  • Camera : 6G Fisheye 170° super wide-angle
  • Video capture resolution : Up to 4K@30fps
  • Maximum resolution : 16MP
  • Optical sensor resolution : 16MP
  • Waterproof : Up to 40 metres with a waterproof sleeve
  • Battery life : Up to 200 minutes(for capturing continuous photos)
ProsCons
Easy to use and handle.Stabilisation is undesirable.
Slow motion photography.It becomes a little shaky.
Long battery life. 
cellpic
Action Camera 4K Sports Camera 20MP 40M 170°Wide-Angle WiFi waterproof Underwater Camera with 2.4G Remote Control 2 Batteries 2.0'' LCD Ultra HD Camera with Mounting Accessories Kit [2022 NEW VERSION]
36% off 9,785 15,285
Buy now

7. Insta360 GO2 Action Camera

The tiny Insta360 Go 2 enhances its predecessor by recording impressive 3K 2560 x 1440 video and 9MP stills. Thisbest-budget action camera, jam-packed with fantastic features, allows you to add a small action cam for everyday applications anywhere, at any time.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 457 g
  • Screen display size : 2.3 Inches
  • Video capture resolution : Up to 2560x1440@50fps
  • Camera aperture : f/2.2
  • Maximum resolution : 9MP
  • Optical sensor resolution : 9MP
  • Waterproof : Up to 13 feet
  • Battery life : 150 Minutes with the case (video mode)
ProsCons
The size is extremely compact.In-camera stabilisation is not up to GoPro standards.
Portable charger case with wireless remote.There is no screen for scene composition.
FlowState provides smooth stabilisation.The quality suffers in low-light conditions.
Versatile accessory set. 
cellpic
Insta360 GO2 – Small Action Camera, Weighs 27 g, Waterproof Upto 4 Meters, Image Stabilization, (2.54/5.8cm) Sensor, with Charge Case and Wearable Accessories for Travel, Sports, Vlog (32GB Memory)
34% off 23,000 34,990
Buy now

8. GoPro Fusion Action Camera

The GoPro Fusion is a premium device that captures excellent 360-degree 5.2K resolution videos with accurate colours. The brand is renowned for its quality standards and the durability of its products.

Specifications:

  • Weight : 226.8 g
  • Screen display size : 10.5 Inches
  • Video capture resolution : 5.2K@30fps
  • Camera : 1/2.3 Inches CMOS sensor
  • Maximum resolution : 18MP
  • Optical sensor resolution : 18MP
  • Waterproof : Up to 16 feet
  • Battery life : Up to 80 minutes
ProsCons
Can capture spherical video in 3K.There is no lens protection.
Time-lapse and night-lapse modes.Requires two SD cards to function.
Audio in 360 degrees.Relatively expensive compared to other GoPro cameras.
Grip extendable with foldable legs 
cellpic
GoPro Fusion CHDHZ-103 Action Camera (Gray)
Check Price on Amazon

Top three features of the best budget action cameras:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera2.27 Inches5K30 + 4K60 Video33 Feet without an external housing
DJI OSMO Action Camera2.25 InchesUp to 4K60 Video11Metres without housing.
Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera2 Inches5.7K (Video)10 Metres with no housing.
AKASO EK7000 Action Camera2 InchesUHD 4K Video@25fpsUp to 100 feet with the included case.
DJI Action 2 Action Camera1.76 InchesUp to 4K60Up to 60 metres with an included case.
Apexcam M80 Air Action Camera2 InchesUp to 4K@30fpsUp to 40 metres with a waterproof sleeve.
Insta360 GO2 Action Camera2.3 InchesUp to 2560x1440@50fpsUp to 13 feet.
GoPro Fusion Action Camera10.5 Inches5.2K@30fpsUp to 16 feet.

Best value for money budget action camera:

The GoPro HERO9 Black is one of the best ROI (return on investment) action cameras today, and you couldn't be more thrilled to have this new action cam in your arsenal. Whether you want a versatile, waterproof camera for vlogging or an all-around travel camera, the HERO9 is a worthy choice.

Best overall budget action camera to buy in 2022:

The AKASO EK7000 action camera is worth considering if you're looking for the best overall budget action camera. It resembles a GoPro and is a less expensive alternative to the popular GoPro Hero series. It has many features of older GoPro models, and if you don't want to pay the premium price for a GoPro, the Akaso EK7000 is a good option.

How to find the perfect budget action camera?

There are a few details you should look for when selecting the best budget action camera:

  • Go for the highest video resolution that lets you capture in detail. Currently available is 5K, but 4K is far more common.
  • It would be best if you did not look for an action camera that shoots anything less than 1080p at 60fps (frame per second).
  • EIS (electronic image stabilisation) is a must if you want a remotely smooth-looking video.
  • Check for water resistance(with and without a case).
  • Size and shape are important considerations.
  • Other than that, consider battery life as essential.

Ready to discover the best cheap action camera? Look at the price list of the above-mentioned best budget action cameras.

Price list of the best budget action camera products:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.GoPro HERO9 Action Camera 32,990
2.DJI OSMO Action Camera 28,999
3.Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera 32,990
4.AKASO EK7000 Action Camera 11,769
5.DJI Action 2 Action Camera 29,990
6.Apexcam M80 Air Action Camera 9,785
7.Insta360 GO2 Action Camera 23,000
8.GoPro Fusion Action Camera 29,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

