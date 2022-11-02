The best budget action cameras to record your non-stop adventures

best budget action camera

You'll need an action camera if you're a vlogger, want to capture the vibrant life of nature, or enjoy thrill-seeking adventure or sports. And, as the popularity of action cameras grows, many people are looking to buy one. However, with so many options for action cameras on the market, it can be challenging to find the best budget action camera worth purchasing. Don't worry; we've done all of the legwork for you.

This article compiles a list of the eight best budget action cameras to buy in 2022, complete with detailed specifications and pros and cons. Whatever your budget, you'll find the perfect action camera in the list below. Eight best budget action cameras 1. GoPro HERO9 Action Camera GoPro's flagship 2020 model's major upgrade, the Hero 9 Black, comes in first on our list of best budget action cameras. The GoPro Hero9 features a 23.6MP sensor that enables high-detail 5K30 video and 20MP photo capture, alongside new professional settings and practical functions compilations. Specifications: Weight : 363 g

363 g Screen display size : 2.27 Inches

2.27 Inches Camera : 23.6MP sensor

23.6MP sensor Video capture resolution : 5K30 + 4K60 video

5K30 + 4K60 video Maximum resolution : 20MP

20MP Optical sensor resolution : 23MP

23MP Waterproof : 33 Feet without an external housing

33 Feet without an external housing Battery life : Up to 97 minutes

Pros Cons Advanced video stabilisation from HyperSmooth 3.0. Slow HDR processing. Time-lapse and night-lapse. Touchscreens can still be difficult to use. 8x Slo-Mo Dazzling live view front display and larger rear touch display.

2. DJI OSMO Action Camera Do you make videos for social media? Do you love shooting videos or clicking photos while running, driving, biking, skiing, surfing, or playing any sport? The Osmo Action Camera from DJI has you covered. This tiny action camera packs a powerful 1/2.3 inches CMOS sensor and a wide f/2.8 lens, allowing you to record stunning 4K videos wherever the action is. Specifications: Weight : 125 g

125 g Screen display size : 2.25 Inches

2.25 Inches Camera : 1/2.3 Inches CMOS Sensor

1/2.3 Inches CMOS Sensor Video capture resolution : Up to 4K60 video

Up to 4K60 video Maximum resolution : 12MP

12MP Optical sensor resolution : 12MP

12MP Waterproof : 11 Metres without housing

11 Metres without housing Battery life : Up to 135 minutes (1080P/30fps) and 63 minutes (4K/60fps)

pros Cons Wide dynamic range in 4K30. There is no stabilisation in HDR mode Front and back touchscreen displays. Image quality is not quite as good as that of GoPro. RockSteady digital video stabilisation. There is no GPS or HDMI port. Hyperlapse and time-lapse.

3. Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera Explore a world of limitless possibilities with a pocket 360 Insta360 One X2 action camera that shoots, captures and edits 360 5.7K resolution video. Regardless of your action, the ONE X2's best-in-class action camera image stabilisation ensures smooth video even at impossible aerial angles. Specifications: Weight : 149 g

149 g Screen display size : 2 Inches

2 Inches Camera : 1/2.3 Inches CMOS Sensor

1/2.3 Inches CMOS Sensor Video capture resolution : 5.7K (Video)

5.7K (Video) Maximum aperture : f/2

f/2 Optical sensor resolution : 18MP

18MP Waterproof : 10 Metres with no housing

10 Metres with no housing Battery life : Up to 80 minutes(5.7K/30fps )

Pros Cons Compact in size. Spherical lenses easily get scratched. Easy-to-use LCD touchscreen. Sometimes the Insta360 apps are buggy Excellent FlowState image stabilisation 360° Horizon lock

4. AKASO EK7000 4K Sports Action Camera If you want a GoPro alternative at a lower price, the Akaso EK7000 is a surprisingly good action camera that's worth a look. This action camera from AKASO is built to withstand any adventure you throw, recording up to UHD 4K video and 12MP JPEG images, and is a surprisingly good action cam. Specifications: Weight : 544 g

544 g Screen display size : 2 Inches

2 Inches Camera : CMOS sensor

CMOS sensor Video capture resolution : UHD 4K Video@25fps

UHD 4K Video@25fps Maximum resolution : 12MP

12MP Optical sensor resolution : 12MP

12MP Waterproof : Up to 100 feet with the included case

Up to 100 feet with the included case Battery life : 90 Minutes per charge

Pros Cons 170° Field of view. There is no built-in image stabilisation Time-Lapse Mode No touchscreen. 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Delivers intuitive remote control.

5. DJI Action 2 Action Camera The DJI Action 2 deviates from the GoPro-clone mould, offering a new unique view of what an action camera can be. Use this smaller, lighter, magnetic, and fully modular action camera to capture stunning 4K@60fps video of your daily life, sports activities, or travel adventures. Specifications: Weight : 360 g

360 g Screen display size : 1.76 Inches

1.76 Inches Camera : 1/1.7 Inches CMOS Sensor

1/1.7 Inches CMOS Sensor Video capture resolution : Up to 4K60

Up to 4K60 Maximum resolution : 12MP

12MP Optical sensor resolution : 12MP

12MP Waterproof : Up to 60 metres with an included case

Up to 60 metres with an included case Battery life : 60 Minutes per charge

Pros Cons Modular magnetic design. DJI Mimo app's functionality is limited Excellent image stabilisation. The image quality isn't as sharp as GoPro. 32GB internal storage Performance in low light could be better. Zoomable 4-mic matrix stereo audio.

6. Apexcam M80 Air Action Camera Capture life's beautiful moments with the Apexcam M80 Air Professional 4K action cam. It is one of the best budget action cameras, ideal for outdoor and underwater sports such as cycling, skiing, diving, etc. It uses cutting-edge technology to deliver high-definition photos and professional video quality with the highest fidelity. Specifications: Weight : 430 g

430 g Screen display size : 2 Inches

2 Inches Camera : 6G Fisheye 170° super wide-angle

6G Fisheye 170° super wide-angle Video capture resolution : Up to 4K@30fps

Up to 4K@30fps Maximum resolution : 16MP

16MP Optical sensor resolution : 16MP

16MP Waterproof : Up to 40 metres with a waterproof sleeve

Up to 40 metres with a waterproof sleeve Battery life : Up to 200 minutes(for capturing continuous photos)

Pros Cons Easy to use and handle. Stabilisation is undesirable. Slow motion photography. It becomes a little shaky. Long battery life.

7. Insta360 GO2 Action Camera The tiny Insta360 Go 2 enhances its predecessor by recording impressive 3K 2560 x 1440 video and 9MP stills. Thisbest-budget action camera, jam-packed with fantastic features, allows you to add a small action cam for everyday applications anywhere, at any time. Specifications: Weight : 457 g

457 g Screen display size : 2.3 Inches

2.3 Inches Video capture resolution : Up to 2560x1440@50fps

Up to 2560x1440@50fps Camera aperture : f/2.2

f/2.2 Maximum resolution : 9MP

9MP Optical sensor resolution : 9MP

9MP Waterproof : Up to 13 feet

Up to 13 feet Battery life : 150 Minutes with the case (video mode)

Pros Cons The size is extremely compact. In-camera stabilisation is not up to GoPro standards. Portable charger case with wireless remote. There is no screen for scene composition. FlowState provides smooth stabilisation. The quality suffers in low-light conditions. Versatile accessory set.

8. GoPro Fusion Action Camera The GoPro Fusion is a premium device that captures excellent 360-degree 5.2K resolution videos with accurate colours. The brand is renowned for its quality standards and the durability of its products. Specifications: Weight : 226.8 g

226.8 g Screen display size : 10.5 Inches

10.5 Inches Video capture resolution : 5.2K@30fps

5.2K@30fps Camera : 1/2.3 Inches CMOS sensor

1/2.3 Inches CMOS sensor Maximum resolution : 18MP

18MP Optical sensor resolution : 18MP

18MP Waterproof : Up to 16 feet

Up to 16 feet Battery life : Up to 80 minutes

Pros Cons Can capture spherical video in 3K. There is no lens protection. Time-lapse and night-lapse modes. Requires two SD cards to function. Audio in 360 degrees. Relatively expensive compared to other GoPro cameras. Grip extendable with foldable legs

Top three features of the best budget action cameras:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 GoPro HERO9 Action Camera 2.27 Inches 5K30 + 4K60 Video 33 Feet without an external housing DJI OSMO Action Camera 2.25 Inches Up to 4K60 Video 11Metres without housing. Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera 2 Inches 5.7K (Video) 10 Metres with no housing. AKASO EK7000 Action Camera 2 Inches UHD 4K Video@25fps Up to 100 feet with the included case. DJI Action 2 Action Camera 1.76 Inches Up to 4K60 Up to 60 metres with an included case. Apexcam M80 Air Action Camera 2 Inches Up to 4K@30fps Up to 40 metres with a waterproof sleeve. Insta360 GO2 Action Camera 2.3 Inches Up to 2560x1440@50fps Up to 13 feet. GoPro Fusion Action Camera 10.5 Inches 5.2K@30fps Up to 16 feet.

Best value for money budget action camera: The GoPro HERO9 Black is one of the best ROI (return on investment) action cameras today, and you couldn't be more thrilled to have this new action cam in your arsenal. Whether you want a versatile, waterproof camera for vlogging or an all-around travel camera, the HERO9 is a worthy choice. Best overall budget action camera to buy in 2022: The AKASO EK7000 action camera is worth considering if you're looking for the best overall budget action camera. It resembles a GoPro and is a less expensive alternative to the popular GoPro Hero series. It has many features of older GoPro models, and if you don't want to pay the premium price for a GoPro, the Akaso EK7000 is a good option. How to find the perfect budget action camera? There are a few details you should look for when selecting the best budget action camera: Go for the highest video resolution that lets you capture in detail. Currently available is 5K, but 4K is far more common.

It would be best if you did not look for an action camera that shoots anything less than 1080p at 60fps (frame per second).

EIS (electronic image stabilisation) is a must if you want a remotely smooth-looking video.

Check for water resistance(with and without a case).

Size and shape are important considerations.

Other than that, consider battery life as essential. Ready to discover the best cheap action camera? Look at the price list of the above-mentioned best budget action cameras. Price list of the best budget action camera products:

S.No. Product Price 1. GoPro HERO9 Action Camera ₹ 32,990 2. DJI OSMO Action Camera ₹ 28,999 3. Insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera ₹ 32,990 4. AKASO EK7000 Action Camera ₹ 11,769 5. DJI Action 2 Action Camera ₹ 29,990 6. Apexcam M80 Air Action Camera ₹ 9,785 7. Insta360 GO2 Action Camera ₹ 23,000 8. GoPro Fusion Action Camera ₹ 29,999