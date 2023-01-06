The best philips trimmers to keep you in style

Best philips trimmers

Trimmers are fantastic tools that can be used to maintain the desired hair length and enhance your looks. The best Philips trimmers are available to give you that clean and precise trim you want. These are perfect for fine hair and provide you with a sharp and accurate cut, and above all, they are also durable. Below are the details of various Philips trimmers, along with their specifications, prices and features, allowing you to choose the best fit. Scroll down to know more about the ones that made the cut. 1. Philips BT3231/15 Trimmer Getting an equal trim is made easy with the Philips BT3231/15 beard trimmer. The trimming results are uniform with the technology of lift and trim. It lifts the low-lying hair and trims them effectively. Its Power Adapt sensor can measure the density of your hair and adjusts the motor every second 125 times to guarantee a steady trimming efficiency. Specifications Colour: Green

Green Weight: 206 g

206 g Dimensions: 10 x 19.1 x 6.1 centimetres

10 x 19.1 x 6.1 centimetres Blade Material: Alloy steel

Alloy steel Technology: Power Adapt

Pros Cons Cutting power of 125 times per second Battery draining issues Lift and Trim Technology Noisy 1-hour cordless running capability after 60-minute charging Power Adapt sensor 20 lock-in length settings

2. Philips BT1232/15 Trimmer The Philips BT1232/15 skin-friendly beard trimmer is known for its capability to protect your skin from any cuts or scrapes while trimming. Every trim feels like the first owing to the steel blades that are stainless and self-sharpening. The battery power lasts longer thanks to its DuraPower technology, making it one of the best Philips trimmers. Additionally, it is rechargeable with a micro-USB cord, which allows it to operate for a maximum of 30 minutes. Specifications Colour: Blue

Blue Weight: 129 g

129 g Length x Width x Height: ‎ 8.4 x 17 x 6 centimetres

8.4 x 17 x 6 centimetres Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Technology:DuraPower

Pros Cons The 30-minute cordless running time following an 8-hour charge Longer charging time DuraPower technology It cannot be used while charging Blades are self-sharpening No 3mm shaper attachment Skin-friendly protects from cuts User-friendly, comfortable

3. Philips BT3203/15 Trimmer Whether you are looking forward to maintaining a short beard or a three-day stubble, Philips BT3203/15 cordless rechargeable beard trimmer is a great solution. This efficient trimmer allows you to groom yourself by providing a consistent cutting experience. This is possible as it measures your hair density and trims the low-lying beard hair. This trimmer is quicker, given its lift and trim innovation. This trimmer is durable and has self-sharpening technology that maintains the edge of its blade. Specifications Colour: White

White Weight: 282 g

282 g Dimensions: ‎‎ 5.5 x 10.1 x 19 centimetres

5.5 x 10.1 x 19 centimetres Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Technology: DuraPower

Pros Cons The 45-minute cordless running time following a 10-hour charge Longer charging time Ten lock-in length Inability to use while charging Easy to use Expensive Skin-friendly rounded tip blades Self-sharpening blades

4. Philips QP2525/10 Trimmer The Philips QP2525/10 Cordless OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver is a great product to provide you with silky skin along with styling, trimming or shaving opportunities. The OneBlade technology helps you to maintain your facial hair and is one of the most well-known and best Philips trimmers. This trimmer cuts hair 200 times every second to give you an accurate and crisp edge. The blade does not come in contact with your skin as it consists of a safety shield via its dual protection mechanism. Specifications Colour: Lime Green

Lime Green Weight: 160 g

160 g Dimensions: 7.5 x 10 x 18 Centimetres

7.5 x 10 x 18 Centimetres Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Technology: Dual Protection, OneBlade

pros Cons The 45-minute cordless running time following an 8-hour charge Longer charging time 1-4mm shaper range Expensive blade for replacement Includes replacement blade Blades only last up to four months Water-resistant Three trimming combs

5. Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit You may create your unique style with the help of this multipurpose Philips MG3710/65 multi-grooming trimmer. It comprises nine high-quality styling tools for your beard, hair and body and provides amazing accuracy. For your control and convenience, the handle is made of rubber and features a blade made of stainless steel. It is also self-sharpening to maintain the edge of the blade. Specifications Colour: Black

Black Weight: 740 g

740 g Dimension: ‎‎ 29.1 x 15.1 x 23.8 centimetres

29.1 x 15.1 x 23.8 centimetres Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Technology: 9 in 1 styling tools

Pros Cons 9-in-1 trimmer for face, hair as well as body Noisy Variety of combs Longer charging time 1-hour cordless running time Gets heated up Rubber grip Self-sharpening blades

6. Philips BG1025/15 Trimmer If you are looking for a trimmer designed for removing body hair, the Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men is a great solution. This trimmer is designed to gently remove hair from your body, especially from delicate regions. The skin protection technology is designed to safeguard your skin from being exposed to sharp blades. Additionally, the blades are durable and do not require to be changed frequently. This is one of the best Philips trimmers available on market. Specifications Colour: Black

Black Weight: 240 g

240 g Dimensions: 3.5 x 9 x 21 centimetres

3.5 x 9 x 21 centimetres Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Technology: Skin protection

Pros Cons Removes all body hair No warranty Bi-directional trimmer Not made for women Entirely showerproof Slow Blades require no replacement Ergonomic grip

7. Philips BT3241/15 Trimmer With this Philips trimmer, you can get an even and tidy trim without much effort. The trimmer comes with the Power Adapt technology that cuts your hair 125 times every second. To provide you with the best trimming experience, it comes with lift and trims technology that collects and trims the low-lying hair. Moreover, this trimmer requires no oil and uses universal voltage. You can get the desired look with this efficient product. Specifications Colour: Grey & Black

Grey & Black Weight: 237 g

237 g Dimensions: 10 x 19.1 x 6.1 centimetres

10 x 19.1 x 6.1 centimetres Blade Material: Titanium-coated steel

Titanium-coated steel Technology: Power Adapt

Pros Cons One-and-a-half-hour cordless running with a 60-minute charging Heating of blades Easy to use 20 lock-in length Blades are titanium coated Faster owing to its lift and trim capability

8. Philips MG3721/77 Trimmer The Philips MG3721/77 trimmer will give you a crisp cut with its self-sharpening blade technology and is among the best Philips trimmers. You can get sharp and accurate lines with this trimmer. They are durable and give a consistent trimming experience even after years of usage. This is a package deal that makes trimming, styling, and clipping your hair very easy. Specifications Colour: White

White Weight: 400 g

400 g Dimensions: 5.5 x 14 x 22.3 centimetres

5.5 x 14 x 22.3 centimetres Blade Material: Alloy steel

Pros Cons Battery powered It needs a 16-hour charge for cordless running time Self-sharpening blades Noisy Seven styling tools User-friendly

9. Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Trimmer For a smooth and easy trim, the Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Beard Trimmer is one of the most convenient choices. The blades of this trimmer are made from stainless steel and offer sharp and even trimming. They are also built with self-sharpening technology to provide an efficient trimming experience. It also offers the lift and trim technique that trims your low-lying hair. A battery with DuraPower technology ensures durability. Specifications Colour: Black & Grey

Black & Grey Weight: 300 g

300 g Dimensions: 19 x 6 x 10 centimetres

19 x 6 x 10 centimetres Blade Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Technology: DuraPower

Pros Cons 30-minute time for cordless operation with an 8-hour charge No USB charging Stainless steel blades Poor battery life Replaceable and rechargeable battery Easy to use

10. Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer One of the best Philips trimmers is the Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer. It offers a 40-minute cordless running time after 8 hours of charging. This trimmer gives you the best body trimming and shaving experience. To provide you with a skin-friendly experience, this trimmer offers rounded tips and a hypoallergenic foil. You may also use this product in the shower. Its rubber grip gives you better comfort and control. Specifications Colour: Grey & Black

Grey & Black Weight: 100 g

100 g Dimensions: 6.6 x 8.5 x 19.2 centimetres

6.6 x 8.5 x 19.2 centimetres Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Feature: Hypoallergenic, Bi-directional comb

Pros Cons 40-minute cordless running with an 8-hour charge. No speed-variable controls Hypoallergenic foil Battery level indication is absent One body comb with a 3mm shaper Battery-powered and cordless Rubber grip

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips BT3231/15 Power Adapt 125 times/sec cutting power 20 lock-in length Philips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly blades Self-sharpening blades DuraPower Philips BT3203/15 DuraPower Stainless steel self-sharpening blades Ten lock-in length Philips QP2525/10 Dual protection OneBlade Water-resistant Replaceable blade Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit Full body groomer Combs for different body parts Rubber handle with a stainless steel self-sharpening blade Philips BG1025/15 Skin protection technology Bi-directional Showerproof and easy to use Philips BT3241/15 1-hour charge for 90-minute cordless running 20 lock-in length Titanium-coated blades Philips MG3721/77 Self-sharpening blades Battery powered Seven tools for styling Philips BT3102/15 Replaceable and rechargeable batteries Stainless steel blades DuraPower Philips BG3005/15 Hypoallergenic foil Bi-directional comb Rubber grip for better control

Best value for money philips trimmer One of the best Philips trimmers that offers value for money is the Philips BT1232/15 Cordless Bodygroomer. Although it may be pricier, it offers a range of features, including a 30-minute running time without a cord. It is also built to give you whole-body trimming capability and is skin friendly. You also get a bi-directional comb with a rubber grip for a better trimming experience. Self-sharpening round tips are comfortable on the skin and guard against cuts, and the stainless steel blades maintain sharpness for a longer time. Best overall philips trimmer The Philips BT3241/15 Smart Beard Trimmer is the overall best choice. It provides a 90-minute cordless running time following 60 minutes of charging. It is easy to use and offers 20 lock-in lengths. Moreover, the blades are coated with titanium. This keeps the blade new for a longer period. The trimmer trims the low-lying hair and gives you the desired appearance. How to find the perfect philips trimmer? There are several factors to consider while selecting the ideal Philips trimmer. Quality is important if you want a beard trimmer that will last, and models with stainless steel blades are one of the most important features to search for.

Dry versus wet trimming - Choosing a trimmer for wet or dry styling depends on whether you want to trim before, during or after taking a shower. There are beard trimmers, though, that can handle both wet and dry trimming.

Most importantly, determine your budget and the features you desire. Pricing list

Product Price Philips BT3231/15 Trimmer ₹ 1,596 Philips BT1232/15 Skin-friendly Trimmer ₹ 845 Philips BT3203/15 cordless Rechargeable Trimmer ₹ 1,295 Philips QP2525/10 Cordless ₹ 1,899 Philips MG3710/65 Multi Grooming Kit ₹ 1,799 Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Trimmer ₹ 1,309 Philips BT3241/15 Smart Trimmer ₹ 2,121 Philips MG3721/77 Trimmer ₹ 1,478 Philips BT3102/15 Cordless Trimmer ₹ 1,244 Philips BG3005/15 Cordless Bodygroomer ₹ 2,130