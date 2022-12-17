Story Saved
New Delhi 21oCC
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022
New Delhi 21oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 best lithium polymer power bank

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 16, 2022 19:54 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you are looking for Best Lithium Polymer Power Banks with good battery and charging capacity but working under a budget, you have come to the right place.

product info
Best lithium polymer power bank

Here is a list of the best lithium polymer power banks under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best power banks on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each power bank, such as Build Quality, Battery capacity, Special Features, Fast Charging, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each power bank’s specifications and the best power banks under varying budgets by the same brand.

Top 10 Best Lithium Polymer Power Banks

1. MI Power Bank 3i

The all-new Mi Power Bank 3i features a 20000mAh high-capacity lithium polymer battery that offers 18W fast charging. It comes with a triple port output and dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C) that allows you to charge multiple devices at the same time. The power bank also features a smart power management system that intelligently adjusts power output to match the connected device.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB, Micro USB
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging
  • 20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery
  • 18W Fast Charging
  • Triple port output
  • Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C, Charging Time: 6.9 hours
  • Advanced 12 Layer chip protection
  • Smart power management
ProsCons
Value for moneyGets heated sometimes
Fast charging 
3 ports 
cellpic
MI Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Lithium Polymer 18W Fast Power Delivery Charging | Input- Type C | Micro USB| Triple Output | Sandstone Black
11% off 1,949 2,199
Buy now

2. MI Pocket Pro

The new and improved MI Pocket Pro is a super lightweight and pocket-sized power bank that is perfect for on-the-go charging. It features a massive 10000mAh battery capacity that can charge your smartphone multiple times, as well as support fast charging with a 22.5W output. The MI Pocket Pro also features power delivery 3.0 for even faster charging times, and can charge your devices in as little as 6 hours.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type USB
  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Special Feature Fast Charging, Pocket Size
  • 22.5W Ultra Fast Charging
  • Super light-weight and Pocket-sized
  • Power delivery 3.0
  • Charging time - 6 hours
ProsCons
Fast chargingThickness
Value for money 
Tiny size 
cellpic
MI 10000mAh Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer Power Bank Pocket Pro with 22.5 Watt Fast Charging, Dual Input Ports(Micro-USB and Type C), Triple Output Ports, (Black)
40% off 1,499 2,499
Buy now

3. Croma 12W Fast Charge 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank

The Croma power bank is a high-capacity 10000mAh portable charger that can charge two devices simultaneously at a 2.4 Amp current output. It is made of durable ABS material and comes with elegant rounded curves. The power bank also features LED charging indicators and a charging time of 5 hours. It is compatible with mobile phones and tablets.

Specifications:

  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Special Feature Fast Charging
  • Dual Fast charging inputs: Type-C and Micro-USB ports.
  • LED charging indicators
  • Charging time: 5 hours
ProsCons
AffordableSlow charge
Round Corners 
Easy to carry 
cellpic
Croma 12W Fast Charge 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank with Sleek Design, Made in India, Micro USB Cable 6 Months Warranty (CRSP10kPBA258901, Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank

The Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank that features fast charging for your devices. With a massive 20000mAh Lithium Polymer capacity, this power bank can charge your devices multiple times over. It also features a powerful 20W fast charging output for quick and efficient charging. The power bank also has a fast charging input via a Type C port, so you can charge the power bank itself in just 7 to 8 hours. With 2 USB ports and 1 Type C port for output, this power bank can charge 3 devices at the same time.

Specifications:

Connector Type USB Type C

Battery Capacity: 20000

Special Feature Fast Charging

Item Weight ‎370 g

ProsCons
Massive batteryFeels heavy
Fast charging 
Solid design 
cellpic
Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank with 20W Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery, Type C Input, Made in India, Multi-Layer Protection, Li-Polymer + Type C Cable (Stylo-20k, Black)
28% off 1,799 2,499
Buy now

5. SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank


The SYSKA Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank that can charge your phone 2-3 times. It has 12 layers of protection to prevent overcharge, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits. It has 3 output ports and 2 input ports. The Quick Charge 3.0 output combines to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. The power bank is universally compatible with all products via the USB charging cable, including all iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, other devices, and so on.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB, Micro USB
  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging
  • Item Weight: ‎290 g
ProsCons
Value for money productCharging capacity could be better
Lightweight 
No heating issue 
cellpic
SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Energetic Blue)
55% off 899 1,999
Buy now

6. CROMA 20000 mAh lithium_polymer Power Delivery CRCA0086 Power Bank

The Croma Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank that can charge two devices at the same time. It has a lithium polymer battery that provides up to 20000mAh of power, and it supports fast charging with its USB-A and Type-C ports. The power bank is also made in India, and it has a durable aluminum casing that is scratch-resistant
Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB-C, Micro USB
  • Special features: ‎In-Built Short Circuit Protection, Dual USB Ports with 18W shared power output
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours
  • Item Weight: ‎425 g
ProsCons
Affordable Heavy product
Safety features 
Great design  
cellpic
CROMA 20000 mAh lithium_polymer Power Delivery CRCA0086 Power Bank with 18 Watt Fast Charging, Black
50% off 1,499 3,000
Buy now

7. realme Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh Power Bank
The realme Power Bank is a two-way quick charge power bank that can charge your devices at up to 18W. It comes with a two-in-one charging cable and 14-layer charge protection for your devices.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type: USB
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours
  • Special features ‎Fast Charging, Low Current Mode for AIoT Devices, 18W Quick Charge, Triple Output Ports
  • Item Weight: ‎450 g

ProsCons
Solid DesignHeavy 
Value for money 
Performance is good 
cellpic
realme Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh Power Bank | Triple Charging Ports (USB A & USB C) (Quick Charge 2.0, Power Delivery 2.0, 18 W) Black
Check Price on Amazon

8. URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank

The URBN Power Bank is a high-quality power bank that is made in India. It has a battery capacity of 20000mAh and can charge a 3000mAh phone battery up to 4.7 times. The power bank is slim and lightweight, weighing only 354 grams. It also has a carbon fiber textured finish that gives it a premium look.

Specifications:

  • Output: 2 USB Ports + 1 Type-C 20W Fast Charging Port
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh
  • Item Weight: ‎353 g
ProsCons
Premium FinishFeels heavy
Value for money 
Good performance 
cellpic
URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank with 20W Type C Power Delivery (Input& Output) and QC 3.0 Dual USB Output with Free Type C Cable (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Ambrane Lithium Polymer Stylo Max 50000mAh Power Bank

The Ambrane Power Bank is a powerful and convenient way to charge your devices. With a triple output port, it can charge three devices at the same time, and with a 20W Power Delivery output, it can charge your devices quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the power bank is compatible with all devices that can be charged via USB or Type-C port, making it a versatile and convenient option for all of your charging needs.

Specifications:

  • Connector Type USB
  • Battery Capacity: 50000 mAh
  • Special Features: ‎Fast Charging, triple output ports- 2 USB and 1 Type-C
  • Output- Powerful 20W Power Delivery
  • Item Weight: ‎970 g
ProsCons
Value for money productVery heavy due to large battery capacity
Fast charging 
No heating issues 
cellpic
Ambrane Lithium Polymer Stylo Max 50000mAh Power Bank - Blue
43% off 3,999 6,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 10000 mAh lithium_polymer Power Bank

This Redmi Power Bank comes with a 10000mAh battery capacity that can charge a 3000mAh phone battery 2.1 times and a 4000mAh phone battery 1.75 times. It has a double USB output of 5.1V/2.6A and a 10 Watts Fast Charge. The power bank is made of plastic and weighs 246.5 grams. It takes approximately 7.5 hours to charge with a 10W (5V/2A) charger and a standard USB cable. The power bank has dual input ports (Micro USB & Type-C).

Specifications:

  • Compatible Devices ‎All Devices
  • Special Features ‎Fast Charging, 12 Layer Advanced Circuit Chip Protection, can be charged via both Type C & Micro USB cable
  • Battery Capacity ‎10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Item Weight ‎247 g
ProsCons
Affordable ProductFast charging would be better
Decent performance 
Good capacity 
cellpic
Redmi 10000 mAh lithium_polymer Power Bank with 10 Watt Fast Charging, White
48% off 1,049 1,999
Buy now

Three best features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MI Power Bank 3i Value for moneyFast charging3 ports
MI Pocket Pro Fast chargingValue for moneyTiny size
Croma AffordableRound CornersEasy to carry
Ambrane Massive batteryFast chargingSolid design
SYSKA Value for money productLightweightNo heating issue
CROMA Affordable Safety featuresGreat design 
realme Solid DesignValue for moneyPerformance is good
URBNPremium FinishValue for moneyGood performance
Ambrane Stylo MaxValue for money productFast chargingNo heating issues
RedmiAffordable ProductDecent performanceGood capacity

Best value for money

The Croma 10,000 mAh 12W power bank offers the best value for money under 1,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good power bank. It gives good charging speed along with battery capacity. Additionally, it includes safety features and does not get heated, which benefits your well-being and your wallet.

Best overall

However, if we have to select the best power bank in a budget, we would opt for the RealMe 20,000 mAh power bank. This power bank is a whole package, from build quality and battery capacity to various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from RealMe, a brand that is well known for the affordable quality products it makes.

How to find the perfect power bank under a budget?

You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for TVs.

Suitable Battery:What purpose does a power bank serve if the battery is not of a good caliber? Customers should constantly search for the best battery capacity and fast charging on a limited budget.

Build Quality:If you're planning to use the power bank for a reasonable amount of time, ensure it is of good quality and is not easily damaged or heated.

Connectivity:It is usually nice to have a power bank connecting to other devices simultaneously.

Customer Reviews:You may forget everything except this. Read customer reviews attentively and continue to open our wallet after you're pleased.

These are the tips you need to remember before findingthe best Best Lithium Polymer Power Bank.

Best lithium polymer power bank

ProductPrice
MI Power Bank 3i 1,999
MI Pocket Pro 1,499
Croma 549
Ambrane 1,799
SYSKA 899
CROMA 1,799
realme 2,462
URBN1,499
Ambrane Stylo Max3,999
Redmi1,049

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

RELATED STORIES
10 Best 15+ Litre Geysers to buy this year
Best electric blankets for single bed in 2022: A complete guide
Guide for choosing the best Kenstar geysers
9 best V-Guard geysers you must consider buying
Amazon sale: Get eternal favourite sarees at up to 80% off

FAQs

1. What is the best power bank under 2,000 in the year 2022?

2• What are the best features in a power bank that one should look for?

3• What are the best features of Redmi Power banks?

4• What is the largest battery capacity in the market for under 4,000?

5• Which is the best 10,000 mAh power bank?

View More
electronics FOR LESS