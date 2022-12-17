Top 10 best lithium polymer power bank

Best lithium polymer power bank

Here is a list of the best lithium polymer power banks under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall best power banks on a budget. We will look at vital characteristics of each power bank, such as Build Quality, Battery capacity, Special Features, Fast Charging, Connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each power bank’s specifications and the best power banks under varying budgets by the same brand. Top 10 Best Lithium Polymer Power Banks 1. MI Power Bank 3i The all-new Mi Power Bank 3i features a 20000mAh high-capacity lithium polymer battery that offers 18W fast charging. It comes with a triple port output and dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C) that allows you to charge multiple devices at the same time. The power bank also features a smart power management system that intelligently adjusts power output to match the connected device. Specifications: Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Special Feature: Fast Charging

20000mAh Lithium Polymer battery

18W Fast Charging

Triple port output

Dual input port (Micro-USB/USB-C, Charging Time: 6.9 hours

Advanced 12 Layer chip protection

Smart power management

Pros Cons Value for money Gets heated sometimes Fast charging 3 ports

2. MI Pocket Pro The new and improved MI Pocket Pro is a super lightweight and pocket-sized power bank that is perfect for on-the-go charging. It features a massive 10000mAh battery capacity that can charge your smartphone multiple times, as well as support fast charging with a 22.5W output. The MI Pocket Pro also features power delivery 3.0 for even faster charging times, and can charge your devices in as little as 6 hours. Specifications: Connector Type USB

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Special Feature Fast Charging, Pocket Size

22.5W Ultra Fast Charging

Super light-weight and Pocket-sized

Power delivery 3.0

Charging time - 6 hours

Pros Cons Fast charging Thickness Value for money Tiny size

3. Croma 12W Fast Charge 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank The Croma power bank is a high-capacity 10000mAh portable charger that can charge two devices simultaneously at a 2.4 Amp current output. It is made of durable ABS material and comes with elegant rounded curves. The power bank also features LED charging indicators and a charging time of 5 hours. It is compatible with mobile phones and tablets. Specifications: Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Special Feature Fast Charging

Dual Fast charging inputs: Type-C and Micro-USB ports.

LED charging indicators

Charging time: 5 hours

Pros Cons Affordable Slow charge Round Corners Easy to carry

4. Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank The Ambrane 20000mAh Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank that features fast charging for your devices. With a massive 20000mAh Lithium Polymer capacity, this power bank can charge your devices multiple times over. It also features a powerful 20W fast charging output for quick and efficient charging. The power bank also has a fast charging input via a Type C port, so you can charge the power bank itself in just 7 to 8 hours. With 2 USB ports and 1 Type C port for output, this power bank can charge 3 devices at the same time. Specifications: Connector Type USB Type C Battery Capacity: 20000 Special Feature Fast Charging Item Weight ‎370 g

Pros Cons Massive battery Feels heavy Fast charging Solid design

5. SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank

The SYSKA Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank that can charge your phone 2-3 times. It has 12 layers of protection to prevent overcharge, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits. It has 3 output ports and 2 input ports. The Quick Charge 3.0 output combines to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. The power bank is universally compatible with all products via the USB charging cable, including all iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, other devices, and so on. Specifications: Connector Type: USB, Micro USB

Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours

Special Feature: Fast Charging

Item Weight: ‎290 g

Pros Cons Value for money product Charging capacity could be better Lightweight No heating issue

6. CROMA 20000 mAh lithium_polymer Power Delivery CRCA0086 Power Bank The Croma Power Bank is a high-capacity power bank that can charge two devices at the same time. It has a lithium polymer battery that provides up to 20000mAh of power, and it supports fast charging with its USB-A and Type-C ports. The power bank is also made in India, and it has a durable aluminum casing that is scratch-resistant

Specifications: Connector Type: USB-C, Micro USB

Special features: ‎In-Built Short Circuit Protection, Dual USB Ports with 18W shared power output

Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours

Item Weight: ‎425 g

Pros Cons Affordable Heavy product Safety features Great design

7. realme Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh Power Bank

The realme Power Bank is a two-way quick charge power bank that can charge your devices at up to 18W. It comes with a two-in-one charging cable and 14-layer charge protection for your devices. Specifications: Connector Type: USB

Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours

Special features ‎Fast Charging, Low Current Mode for AIoT Devices, 18W Quick Charge, Triple Output Ports

Item Weight: ‎450 g

Pros Cons Solid Design Heavy Value for money Performance is good

8. URBN Lithium Polymer 20000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Power Bank The URBN Power Bank is a high-quality power bank that is made in India. It has a battery capacity of 20000mAh and can charge a 3000mAh phone battery up to 4.7 times. The power bank is slim and lightweight, weighing only 354 grams. It also has a carbon fiber textured finish that gives it a premium look. Specifications: Output: 2 USB Ports + 1 Type-C 20W Fast Charging Port

Battery Capacity: 20000 mAh

Item Weight: ‎353 g

Pros Cons Premium Finish Feels heavy Value for money Good performance

9. Ambrane Lithium Polymer Stylo Max 50000mAh Power Bank The Ambrane Power Bank is a powerful and convenient way to charge your devices. With a triple output port, it can charge three devices at the same time, and with a 20W Power Delivery output, it can charge your devices quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the power bank is compatible with all devices that can be charged via USB or Type-C port, making it a versatile and convenient option for all of your charging needs. Specifications: Connector Type USB

Battery Capacity: 50000 mAh

Special Features: ‎Fast Charging, triple output ports- 2 USB and 1 Type-C

Output- Powerful 20W Power Delivery

Item Weight: ‎970 g

Pros Cons Value for money product Very heavy due to large battery capacity Fast charging No heating issues

10. Redmi 10000 mAh lithium_polymer Power Bank This Redmi Power Bank comes with a 10000mAh battery capacity that can charge a 3000mAh phone battery 2.1 times and a 4000mAh phone battery 1.75 times. It has a double USB output of 5.1V/2.6A and a 10 Watts Fast Charge. The power bank is made of plastic and weighs 246.5 grams. It takes approximately 7.5 hours to charge with a 10W (5V/2A) charger and a standard USB cable. The power bank has dual input ports (Micro USB & Type-C). Specifications: Compatible Devices ‎All Devices

Special Features ‎Fast Charging, 12 Layer Advanced Circuit Chip Protection, can be charged via both Type C & Micro USB cable

Battery Capacity ‎10000 Milliamp Hours

Item Weight ‎247 g

Pros Cons Affordable Product Fast charging would be better Decent performance Good capacity

Three best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI Power Bank 3i Value for money Fast charging 3 ports MI Pocket Pro Fast charging Value for money Tiny size Croma Affordable Round Corners Easy to carry Ambrane Massive battery Fast charging Solid design SYSKA Value for money product Lightweight No heating issue CROMA Affordable Safety features Great design realme Solid Design Value for money Performance is good URBN Premium Finish Value for money Good performance Ambrane Stylo Max Value for money product Fast charging No heating issues Redmi Affordable Product Decent performance Good capacity

Best value for money The Croma 10,000 mAh 12W power bank offers the best value for money under ₹1,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good power bank. It gives good charging speed along with battery capacity. Additionally, it includes safety features and does not get heated, which benefits your well-being and your wallet. Best overall However, if we have to select the best power bank in a budget, we would opt for the RealMe 20,000 mAh power bank. This power bank is a whole package, from build quality and battery capacity to various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from RealMe, a brand that is well known for the affordable quality products it makes. How to find the perfect power bank under a budget? You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for TVs. Suitable Battery:What purpose does a power bank serve if the battery is not of a good caliber? Customers should constantly search for the best battery capacity and fast charging on a limited budget. Build Quality:If you're planning to use the power bank for a reasonable amount of time, ensure it is of good quality and is not easily damaged or heated. Connectivity:It is usually nice to have a power bank connecting to other devices simultaneously. Customer Reviews:You may forget everything except this. Read customer reviews attentively and continue to open our wallet after you're pleased. These are the tips you need to remember before findingthe best Best Lithium Polymer Power Bank. Best lithium polymer power bank

Product Price MI Power Bank 3i 1,999 MI Pocket Pro 1,499 Croma 549 Ambrane 1,799 SYSKA 899 CROMA 1,799 realme 2,462 URBN 1,499 Ambrane Stylo Max 3,999 Redmi 1,049