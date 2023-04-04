Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Tuesday, Apr 04, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 selfie camera phones in 2023: Buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 04, 2023 18:24 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you're looking to capture stunning selfies, then HT's list of 10 smartphones can serve as a point of reference for you.

product info
For gram-worthy pictures, get your hands on to a smartphone that has a good front camera.

In 2023, with advancements in technology,selfie camera phones are getting more advanced including all the latest features while clicking selfies. Portrait, Single take, Panorama, Macro, Pro, and more are the features available while taking selfies. Along with these features, some more additional ones are AI featured. Sharper Lenses for picture clarity, Fast Processors, and, of course, more megapixels than ever. In the latest mobile phones, there are models forpop-up selfie camerasanddual selfie cameras.

We offer everything you need if you are seeking thebest selfie camera phone! Here is a comprehensive list of thetop 10 selfie camera phonesavailable in 2023.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Phone

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Pro-grade Camera packs the biggest sensor and light-absorbing pixels of any Galaxy model, along with advanced video stabilization technology. Together, these features create the ultimate selfie experience. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Mobile comes with a 12 MP Selfie Camera and 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, a 200 MP Wide angle Camera, 10 MP Optical Zoom Camera. With the help of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Mobile cutting-edge camera sensor, you can capture perfect selfies. The other amazing feature of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera Phone is the quick Processor. The Quick Processor eliminates noise and generates high-quality images even in dull lighting. The selfie camera lens also helps eliminate flare, always resulting in crisp and clear pictures. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra mobile phone is one of thebest selfie camera phones.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Dimensions of the product: 0.9 *7.5 *16.5 cm; 233 Grams
  • Item Model Number: SM-S918B
  • GPS: GLONASS
  • Selfie Camera: 12 MP

Pros

Cons

Best Selfie Camera

Performance can be improved

cellpic 17% off
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage)
4.5 (460)
4.5 (460)
17% off
124,999 149,999
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's primary camera comes with 48MP for up to 4x higher resolution. The Selfie Camera comes with 12 MP True Depth with outstanding picture clarity. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has fantastic processing. The Pro Max Mobile phone from iPhone has better improvement in the camera compared to the previous version. This Mobile Phone comes with a feature that sports an additional 3rd camera lens which means a 3x optical zoom facility. The pixel clarity is outstanding in the apple iPhone. Even in the dark areas, you can take a selfie with the help of new sensors and more focus pixels.

Specifications

  • Brand: iPhone
  • Product Dimensions:77.6 inches (width), 0.31 inches (depth);240 grams
  • Selfie Camera:12 MP True Depth

Pros

Cons

Best Selfie Camera

No major design changes from the 13 version

cellpic
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB) - Space Black
3.6 (8)
3.6 (8)
189,900
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile Phone

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Phone is also one of the bestselfie camera Phones availablein the market. It has the feature of 8K video recording. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile Phone comes with an excellent zoom lens. In the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the photos are very clear, and the zoom lens is sharper. The Pro Photography Mode is also available in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile Phone. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra mobile phone comes with a peak brightness of up to 1750 nits, and the Dynamic AMOLED 2x display enhances outdoor visibility.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Dimensions of the Product: 0.9 *7.8 * 16.3 cm; 228 Grams
  • Model Number: SM-S908EDRGINU
  • Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros

Cons

Excellent Zoom Lens

Battery Life can be improved

cellpic 24% off
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Burgundy, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.4 (1,369)
4.4 (1,369)
24% off
99,999 131,999
Buy now

4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Mobile Phone

The Google Pixel 7 Pro Mobile Phone offers a wide range of features. The rear camera system offers a 5x telephoto lens. The Pixel 7 Pro captures stunning images in various scenarios and focal lengths. The photos are highly detailed and have a wide dynamic range. In the Google Pixel Mobile Phone, there is a mode called portrait mode to take selfie pictures. The Portrait Mode offers two magnifications labelled 1x and 2x viewfinder. Both the 1x and 2x modes offer a great range of picture quality.

Specifications

  • Brand: Google
  • Dimensions of the product: 16.3 * 7.66 * 0.87 cm; 210.5 Grams
  • OS: Android
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Camera: Dual LED Flash Camera
  • Front Camera: 10.8 MP

Pros

Cons

Even in night mode, the quality of the pictures is excellent.

Pixels need more editing 

cellpic 28% off
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Obsidian, 128 GB) (12 GB RAM)
4.3 (585)
4.3 (585)
28% off
71,980 99,999
Buy now

5. Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G

Sony Xperia mobile phone is one of the mobile phones that offer good cameras. The mobile phone comes with a physical shutter button, which can be partially pressed in case of focusing, and if you want to take a picture, press it fully. This shutter button provides a camera-like experience. The Sony Xperia 1 II provides a real-time experience and a feature available to track the object for photos and video. There are creative apps in the Sony Mobile called Photography Pro and Cinema Pro for taking pictures and videos. For bloggers, this mobile with the front cameras helps a lot in taking pictures or videos.

Specifications

  • Brand: Sony
  • Product Dimensions: 16.5 *7.1 * 0.82 cm; 185 Grams
  • Front Camera: 12 MP
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP

Pros

Cons

Useful Shutter Camera

Angular Design can be improved 

cellpic
Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G (Frosted Purple, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
5 (1)
5 (1)
Get Price

6. One Plus 10 Pro

In the OnePlus 10 Pro Mobile Phone, there are three cameras called a trio of rear cameras. In the One Plus 10 Pro, some unique modes are available that help to take photos in better picture quality. One of the features called XPan takes wide Panorama pictures. The 150-degree mode uses the ultra-wide camera to create the fish-eye effect. Nightscape mode, smart scene recognition, and long feature modes are also available in the One Plus 10 Pro.

Specifications

  • Brand: OnePlus
  • Dimensions of the product: 7.4 * 0.9 * 16.3 cm; 200 Grams
  • Display Technology: AMOLED
  • OS: Oxygen OS
  • RAM: 12 GB

Pros

Cons

Impressive Cameras

No Official Water Resistance 

cellpic
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
4.2 (5,844)
4.2 (5,844)
Get Price

7. One Plus 11 R 5G Mobile

One Plus 11 R 5G Mobile has the best camera and sound features. There is a triple Camera system included in this mobile. The advanced camera has a 50 MP IMx890 system by which you can take amazing photos. The Advanced Camera clicks the beautiful photos. The sharp-edge camera features result in the best outcomes. 4 cm Macro lens and 120 degrees ultra wide-angle camera capture clear and high-detail images. The updated sensor gives stability, and performance-wise, it also gives excellent results for group images. Even in low light, the details in the images are clear with the help of low-light settings.

Specifications

  • Brand: Oppo
  • Dimensions of the product: 7.4 * 0.9 *16.3 cm; 205 Grams
  • Cellular Technology: 5 G
  • Model Name: OnePlus 11R
  • OS: Oxygen OS
  • RAM: 16 GB

Pros

Cons

Very Good Front Camera, Best features including Sony Flagship Sensor Enabled Camera

The Processor can be improved 

cellpic
OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
4.5 (1,308)
4.5 (1,308)
44,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone has a 50 MP camera that captures photos with crystal clear clarity and more depth. The front camera has 13 MP, which captures awesome moments. There is a triple rear camera available with the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile. This camera helps in taking brighter photos and clearer photos. There is a large display for cinematic viewing.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung Galaxy
  • Product Dimensions: 0.9 * 7.8 *16.8 cm;202 Grams
  • OS: Android 13
  • Cellular Technology: 5 G
  • Camera: 50 MP
  • Front Camera: 13 MP

Pros

Cons

Very Good Front Camera

Slow Motion Video Making is Missing 

cellpic 9% off
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Light Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 16 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
3.6 (163)
3.6 (163)
9% off
20,999 22,999
Buy now

9. Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro camera comes with a microscope camera. Even in low light, this Realme GT 2 Pro works very well. The Realme GT 2 Pro captures loads of light in daylight, and night mode is available. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 50 MP camera, and the mobile also has ultra-wide cameras. The wide cameras are great. There is a magnification microscopic camera that captures the minimal details.

Specifications

  • Brand: Realme
  • Product Dimensions: 0.8 * 7.5 * 16.3 cm;199 Grams
  • OS: Android 12
  • GPS: GLONASS
  • Item Model Number: RMx3301

Pros

Cons

Camera is good

Bloated Software

cellpic 14% off
realme GT 2 Pro (Paper Green 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera
3.4 (45)
3.4 (45)
14% off
49,959 57,999
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features five cameras in total. 3 of the cameras are on the back side, a selfie camera is in the front display, and the other is in the inner display. The selfie camera on the cover display is also 10 MP, and the inner display camera has 4 MP. The phone has a foldable design and you can use it as a tripod. With the pro-grade camera, you can zoom more, and night mode helps you click pictures at night.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Dimensions of the product: 15.5 *13 * 0.6 cm; 263 Grams
  • OS: Android 12
  • Item Model Number: SM-F936BZAGINU

Pros

Cons

Good Quality Camera

Folds depreciate too fast

cellpic 12% off
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G (Graygreen, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
2.8 (86)
2.8 (86)
12% off
164,999 187,999
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera PhoneBest Selfie CameraStylus Pen is also availableBig and Beautiful Display
Apple iPhone 14 Pro MaxPerfect camera for selfiesElegant DesignVery Nice Display
Samsung Galaxy S22 Mobile PhoneExcellent Zoom LensStylus Pen is also available8K Video Recording
Google Pixel 7 Pro Mobile PhoneNight mode is very good Portrait picture quality is also very goodBattery life is also good
Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5GUseful Shutter ButtonLoads of Creative AppsGood Picture Quality
One Plus 10 ProStylish DesignImpressive CamerasMore Affordable
One Plus 11 R 5 G Mobile The best features include Sony Flagship Sensor Enabled CameraVery Good Front CameraCatchy Design
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile PhoneGood Picture QualityExcellent touch sensorOverall product is good
Realme GT 2 ProCamera is goodSuper Slim DesignPretty Affordable
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5GThe Quality of the camera is goodE-sim is also availableThin Screen is available

Best overall product

It might be difficult to pick aselfie camera phone from many such possibilities. Samsung Products have the features of single-take food. The food type feature enables the capture great looking photos without no effort. Meanwhile, Oppo and OnePlus have filters that look stunning. However, if we want to choose theSelfie Camera Phone, then Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Phone is the best choice. ThisSelfie Camera Phone pricecomes under Rs. 1,24,999. In addition to these, there is a great raw power that converts the raw snap to a featured snap.

Best value for money

After a reduction, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone is Rs. 20,999. This makes it an affordable choice. This mobile phone also includes several fascinating features that make it worthwhile to purchase. Choose Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Mobile Phone if you want the bestselfie camera phone,which is value for money.

How to buy the best camera phone?

To purchase the best camera phone, you need to compare the other camera phones and their pixels. The budget should be your topmost consideration while purchasing anything. When you purchase a phone, you don't just purchase it for its camera. Therefore, ensure that you evaluate all its features before making a final decision.

Product Price
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 256GB Storage) ₹ 124,999
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB) - Space Black ₹ 189,900
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Burgundy, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 99,999
Google Pixel 7 Pro (Obsidian, 128 GB) (12 GB RAM) ₹ 71,980
Sony Xperia 1 III XQ-BC72 5G (Frosted Purple, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Emerald Forest, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage) ₹ 44,999
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (Light Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) | Upto 16 GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately ₹ 20,999
realme GT 2 Pro (Paper Green 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen | 50MP Camera ₹ 49,959
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G (Graygreen, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 164,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

TOPICS
Mobiles
TOPICS
Mobiles
RELATED STORIES
Top 7 Samsung ACs for bigger spaces in home: Buying guide
Top 10 sound box speakers to enhance your listening experience
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Best tablet under 15,000? Let's find out
Top 7 juicer mixers under 2500: Buyer's guide
10 best-selling premium smartphones in India

Top selfie camera phones

Which phone has the greatest selfie camera?

Which phone needs to be chosen for the best camera?

How much does the best selfie camera mobile cost?

Are pictures in the digital camera and Selfie Camera Phones are same?

How do I take care of the lens of the camera?

View More
electronics FOR LESS