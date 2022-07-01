Top 12-inch laptops with high efficiency

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In comparison to standard laptops, 12-inch laptops are sleek and lightweight. It's no surprise that they quickly overtook bulky laptops on the market. Given its size, some are sceptical about its effectiveness. In fact, several premium 12-inch laptops on the market provide the best performance and productivity and each possesses unique features. If you want to buy one, check out our carefully curated list of the best 12-inch laptops. Make an informed choice according to your budget and needs.
Here is a list of high-end 12-inch laptops, each with essential features, pros and cons and other relevant details.
1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7
This 12-inch laptop is Microsoft's greatest product in terms of performance, build and features. Its high-quality display offers an interactive viewing experience, while its huge storage can handle all computing activities.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Light and Portable
|Outdated Processor
|Good Performance
|Small Keyboard
|Great Screen
|Good Battery Life
Best Features
2. HP Elite X2
The HP Elite X2 is made of high-quality hardware. This 12-inch laptop performs smoothly and effectively. If you have a limited budget, want a high-performance laptop with a robust build and are willing to compromise on laptop weight, you may consider purchasing this device.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Vivid FHD Display
|Incorrect Stylus placement
|Comfortable to Use
|Inferior Hinge Quality
|Rich Features
|Bulky than most 12-inch laptops
|Amazingly Quick Performance
Best Features
3. Huawei MateBook Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC Tablet
A superior audio-video interface is built inside a very portable laptop that easily converts to a tablet. Moreover, charging this 12-inch laptop takes only 90 minutes.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Light and Portable
|2 CPU Choices
|Amazing Display
|fewer Ports
|Good Performance
|Less Costly than Competitors
Best Features
4. Asus C302CA-AH74 Chromebook Flip
This 12 inch laptop is stylish and long-lasting, inspired by the current MacBook Pro's frameless variants. Even with 15 or more tabs open and several activities running, it performs admirably.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Vivid 1080P Display
|No USB-A Port
|Sleek and Lightweight
|Expensive than Competitors
|Outstanding Performance
|Good Battery Life
Best Features
5. Samsung Chromebook Plus V2
Low-cost 12-inch system with an amazing display and outstanding performance. This laptop does not slow down when performing many tasks simultaneously.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Light and Portable
|Highly Irresponsive to Android Apps
|Amazing Display
|Cramped Keyboard
|Expandable Memory up to 400 GB
|Exceptional Performance
Best Features
6. Google Pixel Slate
The market's most lightweight and compact laptop features a wide-angle lens, allowing you to communicate with people even in low-light settings. The laptop is simple to operate, but do purchase a keyboard and a stylus for a more immersive experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly Portable
|Software Bugs
|Good Battery Life
|Tricky Folio Keyboard
|Two USB-C Ports
Best Features
7.VAIO SX12
Best suitable for both personal and business use, this laptop offers the highest level of productivity. The high-performance display and 1080p resolution provide an excellent viewing and gaming experience. Finally, its massive storage enables speedier application boot-up and smooth multitasking.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredibly Light and Portable
|Bit Expensive
|Good Build Quality
|Weak Sound
|Physical Ports Galore
|No Thunderbolt 3 Port
|Quick Performance
|Small Touchpad
Best Features:
8.CF-33 Panasonic Toughbook
Thanks to its tough build, this 12-inch laptop can survive accidental drops and water splashes. It’s best for people working at industrial units and construction sites. It’s impressive in terms of performance and camera quality too.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium Web-Cam
|Quite Expensive
|Plenty of Ports
|Bulky
|Amazingly Bright Touchscreen
|Tiny Touchpad
|Rugged Build
Best Features
9. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11IGL05
This laptop weighs just 1.2 kg; hence, it is incredibly portable. It is best suitable for students whose requirements are basic such as writing reports and doing internet research. It is not suitable for heavy users and multi-tasking.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and Portable
|Slow Multitasking
|1 Year of MS 365 Personal for Free
|Relatively Small Screen
|Anti-Glare Screen
Best Features
10. Dell Chromebook 11 3100
Thanks to its tough build this 12-inch laptop can survive accidental drops and water splashes. It’s best for people working at industrial units and construction sites. It’s impressive in terms of performance and camera quality too.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Pretty Affordable
|Sub-Standard Touchpad
|Spill-Resistant
|Bulky
|Plenty Ports
|Missing MicroSD Card Slot Reader
|Compact
Best Features
If on a tight budget, the Huawei MateBook Signature Edition 2 in 1 PC is perfect. It has a stunning display, intelligent noise reduction and world-class camera quality. Its high-performance antenna systems and Wi-Fi 6 link your laptop to the public internet with maximum connectivity of 39,000.
The HP Elite X2 is undoubtedly the best 12-inch laptop compared to others. The only drawback is that it's a little heavy, and the stylus is positioned improperly. However, the positives outweigh the negatives. The battery life is quite long and lasts for 10 hours. The laptop outperforms all others in terms of performance and security. You do not need to be concerned about cyber-attacks. Its sturdy design ensures durability, and its high-end audio-video capabilities are ideal for business meetings and professional photoshoots. This laptop is perfect in every way.
Finding the best 12-inch laptop is a challenging task. You must be clear about what you want and your requirements. You must pick one with specifications that appeal to you. The laptop you wish to buy must have incredible features, like a high-quality battery, sound, and video.
Also, laptops with fewer than 8 hours of battery life are not recommended. You should also look at customer reviews to discover if there are any concerns. Finally, look over the warranty terms and conditions; after all, you don't want to make large purchases anytime soon, do you?
Chromebooks are unquestionably a bargain but not for everyone. If most of your work includes using a web browser and applications, you should consider investing in this.
SSD storage is superior to hard disc storage. It's light, silent and fast. So, purchasing an SSD laptop is the smartest decision you will make.
When purchasing a laptop, you must first evaluate the pricing. Choose one with long battery life, great performance, at least 8GB of RAM, SSD storage and a powerful CPU based on your budget.
Yes, they are handy for charging phones, connecting to other base stations and writing data to flash cards.
Convertible laptops transform into tablets quickly. They combine the user experience of tablets with the computational capacity of traditional desktop computers.
