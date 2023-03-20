Story Saved
Monday, Mar 20, 2023
Top 7 Daikin ACs for summer: Buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 20, 2023 13:11 IST
Summary:

The article provides a guide for the top 7 Daikin ACs, available on Amazon, which have the best features and are reasonably priced too.

Daikin ACs are best suited for Indian summers and well priced as well.

Air conditioners are no longer just a luxury, but a necessity in today's world. With the rising global temperatures and increasing humidity levels, having an air conditioner in your home or office is essential for maintaining a comfortable and healthy environment. Not only does it provide relief from the scorching heat, but it also filters out pollutants, allergens, and dust particles from the air, promoting good respiratory health. Additionally, an air conditioner helps regulate humidity levels, which can prevent the growth of mold and mildew in your living spaces. Let’s check out the top 7 Daikin air conditioners handpicked for you to beat the heat this summer.

Product list

1. Daikin 1.8 tons 5-star inverter Split AC

A high-end split AC would be the best for all your summer needs. It has an inverter swing compressor with High ISEER (5.2) and Dew clean technology to keep the air fresh and healthy. This air conditioner is ideal for large-sized rooms and has a PM 1.0 filter. It works in Econo mode, which limits the maximum power consumption yet operates efficiently. One of the unique features of this AC is that it auto-detects any error and showcases it on IDU Display. Another attribute is its intelligent eye which works on human detection technology. If its sensor does not detect any human movement for 20 minutes, it starts operating on power-saving mode.

Specifications:

Colour: White

Item dimensions: 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 cms

Item weight: 60 kg

Capacity: 1.8 tons

Annual Energy Consumption: 923.07-kilowatt hours per year

ProsCons
Error detection technologyExtended warranty after 1 year need to paid for
Environment-friendly 
Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 1.0 Filter, 2022 Model Model, JTKJ60U, White)
4.6 (40)
4.6 (40)
69,145 92,200
2. Daikin 1 Tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC

If you are looking for an affordable air conditioner that has got it all and is also affordable, you are then looking at the right Daikon model. This Split AC has a patented inverter swing compressor and a Dew clean technology for your lungs to breathe fresh and healthy air. It is suitable for small and requires low maintenance. This power-packed air conditioner even cools efficiently at 52 degrees Celsius and has a Coanda airflow with power chill and anti-corrosion treatment. This air conditioner comes with a Neo Swing Compressor, which causes low friction and also prevents refrigerant gas from leaking. This compressor uses a Neodymium magnet which majorly enhances the efficiency of the AC.

Specifications:

Item Weight: 38.5 kg

Item Dimensions: 22.9 x 80 x 29.8 cms

Voltage: 230 Volts

Watts: 680.4 Kilowatt hours

Colour: White

ProsCons
Environment-friendlyNo visual indication on AC about the temperature
Provided with anti-rust paint 
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL35U, White)
4.2 (560)
4.2 (560)
37,990 44,990
3. Daikin 1.5 tons 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Another advanced version, this Daikin AC model is the best in class efficiency with a 5-star rating. It has a copper condenser Coil which enhances better cooling, and this AC requires zero to low maintenance. This Daikin AC has a cooling capacity of even 43 degrees Celsius and a Dew clean technology that purifies the air within the room. One of the special features of this AC is that it has a Triple Display and a High ISEER of 5.2. With a PM 2.5 filter, this AC ensures you breathe clean and pure. Not only is this AC efficient, but it is also energy efficient, which makes it an Eco-friendly green refrigerant. This AC also enables Econo mode, which limits energy consumption by limiting the maximum power consumption.

Specifications:

Item Weight: 44 kg

Item Dimensions: 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 cms

Voltage: 230 volts

Watts: 1325 watts

Colour: White

ProsCons
Energy EfficientCooling can be better
Power chill mode 
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM50U, White)
4.1 (735)
4.1 (735)
49,200 67,200
4. Daikin 1.5 tons 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This Daikin AC is most suitable for small room sizes. It has an Inverter compressor with an airflow direction of 16 meters. It requires low maintenance, thanks to the copper condenser coil. One of the distinguishing features of this AC is the Sleep off timer, which automatically increases the temperature to prevent excessive cooling. Its automatic error code display is one of its kind as it becomes easy to self-diagnose the problem. It has a Dew clean technology with triple display and 3D airflow along with a PM 2.5 filter which filters the air pure and clean.

Specifications:

Item Weight: 20 kg

ISEER rating: 4.00

Voltage range: 130- 285 V

Colour: White

Refrigerant: R- 32

Compressor type: Swing Compressor

ProsCons
Great Cooling powerNo temperature display
Air filter system, Coanda Airflow 
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (DTKL50, White)
4 (3)
4 (3)
42,390 58,400
5. Daikin 1 Tons 5 Star Inverter Split AC

With a high ISEER of 5.2 which is way above the standard ISEER for 5 stars Air conditioners, this Daikin AC with its Dew Technology ensures purified air in your rooms. It traps fine air particles with its PM 2.5 filter, and this model can cool your room even if it is 54 degrees Celsius outside. With its 3D airflow function, every corner of your room would get an even distribution of cold, clean, and purified air. With its Econo mode, it is light on your pocket as it would reduce your electricity bills to a greater extent. This makes it a green and environmentally friendly product which makes it a high-end and demand-inducing air conditioner.

Specifications:

Item Weight: 33.5 kg

Item Dimensions: 80 x 22.9 x 29.8 cms

Colour: White

Reviews: 4.1 out of 5 stars

Voltage: 230 volts

Wattage: 940 watts

ProsCons
Environment-friendlyHeavy Installation costs
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM35U, White)
4.1 (94)
4.1 (94)
6. Daikin 1.5 tons 3-Star Fixed speed Split AC (Model- FTL50U)

A great option who are looking for Air conditioners under a budget for a medium-sized room, this Daikin AC is perfect for your space. The copper condenser coil has an anti-corrosion treatment, enhancing cooling, and requires low maintenance. It has high durability and requires low maintenance. This AC has a power airflow dual flap, which ensures uniform cooling and cuts down on noise. Its unique dry mode function cuts off the excessive humidity, especially in monsoons by automatic dehumidification.

Specifications:

Item Weight: 51.5 kg

Item Dimensions: 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 cms

Voltage: 230 volts

Wattage: 1278 watts

Noise Level: 38 dB

Colour: White

ProsCons
Dew Air TechnologyCan be better efficient
Dry mode function 
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL50U, White)
4.1 (538)
4.1 (538)
40,400 55,600
7. Daikin 1 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Another popular Daikin AC is the 1 ton 5-star Inverter Split AC. One of the special features of the AC is the triple display which shows the power consumption %, set room temperature, and auto error code. Its dew-clean technology ensures the air you breathe in is pure and clean. It also has an automatic moisture adjustment, a dust filter, a dehumidifier, and a fast cooling system. The air conditioner contains a copper condenser coil which ensures fast and efficient cooling, and this coil requires low effort.

Specifications:

Item Weight: 33.5 kg

Item Dimensions: 22.9 x 80 x 29.8 cms

Wattage: 940 watts

Annual Energy Consumption: 523.54-kilowatt hours per year

Noise Level: 30 dB

Colour: White

ProsCons
Energy EfficientHigher Installation costs
Lower power consumption 
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5, 2022, FTKM35U, White)
4.1 (94)
4.1 (94)
39,850 55,500
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Daikin 1.8 tons 5 star inverter Split AC (Model- JTKJ60U)Triple DisplayIntelligent EyeDew clean technology
Daikin 1 Tons 3 star Inverter Split AC (Model- MTKL35U)Copper condenser coilEnergy EfficientUniform cooling
Daikin 1.5 tons 5 star Inverter Split AC (Model- MTKM50U)Dew clean technologyHigh ISEER 5.2Environment friendly
Daikin 1.5 tons 3 star Inverter Split AC (Model- DTKL50 )Even coolingLow maintenanceDisplay of error
Daikin 1 Tons 5 star Inverter Split AC (Model- MTKM35U)Triple displayTriple DisplayEnergy efficient
Daikin 1.5 tons 3 star Fixed speed Split AC (Model- FTL50U)Power Airflow Dual FlapAnti- Bacterial FilterDry mode function
Daikin 1 tons 5 star Inverter Split AC (Model- FTKM35U)Dry mode functionVariable speed compressorDew clean technology

Best value for money

If we were to choose from this perfectly curated list for which Daikin AC is money worthy, it would be Daikin 1.5 tons 3-star Fixed speed Split AC (Model- FTL50U). It is perfect for medium-sized rooms having one of the highest reviews and a 3-star rating which means it is highly energy efficient and light on your pocket. Its sleek white design would add more stars to your living room, and with its unique features such as power airflow dual flap and dry mode function, it has everything more than you can wish for. Costing at a reduced price of Rs. 40,000, the price is quite reasonable for the whole package.

Best overall product

With the highest rating and reviews, Daikin’s 1.8 tons 5-star inverter Split AC (Model- JTKJ60U) makes the top-notch product. The AC is perfect for large rooms, and with a 5-star rating, it has already made the cut. The price is reasonable for a product with all the unique features it poses. The AC requires very low maintenance and has a 15% higher ISEER than the standard ISEER of 4.5 for 5-star AC. It has dew-clean technology, which keeps your air fresh and clean, and also has uniform cooling, which keeps every nook and corner of your room- cool.

How to find the perfect Daikin AC?

Air conditioners are a huge investment, and it is important to consider the perfect selection and a product worth every penny. All the products listed here are worth their price, specifically selected with unique and useful features. While selecting the best Daikin AC online, it is important to go through the reviews and ratings. Higher ratings mean higher savings and energy efficiency. The more reviews the product contains, the more will be the reliability.

While price is the fundamental thing for many households, there are many other things to keep in mind while purchasing the perfect air conditioner. Some of these are listed here: Make sure to check whether the AC would be perfect for your room size, which includes the weight and the size. Other features to look out for are the Anti-bacterial filter, Air purification technology, Dust filter, Fast cooling, and auto cleaning option. Lastly, product warranty is also important to choose the best Daikin AC.

Product Price
Daikin 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 1.0 Filter, 2022 Model Model, JTKJ60U, White) ₹ 69,145
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL35U, White) ₹ 37,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM50U, White) ₹ 49,200
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (DTKL50, White) ₹ 42,390
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKM35U, White)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL50U, White) ₹ 40,400
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5, 2022, FTKM35U, White) ₹ 39,850

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Top Daikin AC for this summer

What are the components included in the Daikin AC package?

How do I pick the best Daikin AC?

Is star rating important for choosing the best AC?

electronics FOR LESS