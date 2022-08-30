Top picks for samsung 3G mobile phones

3G mobile phones from Samsung

Introduction Samsung 3G mobilephones have a brand value attached to them, and you can never go wrong by choosing a brand that has been in the smartphone industry for quite a while.Samsung 3G mobile phones focus mainly on providing a good front and rear camera. These entry-level smartphones feature excellent cameras for great outdoor pictures. Some of the phones are created to be entertainment devices. Generally, these budget-friendly smartphones provide good performance while multitasking. Best samsung 3G mobile phones Samsung galaxy A03 If you want a fully featured smartphone that can take beautiful pictures, the samsung galaxy A03 will suit you. The front camera is equipped with automatic controls to capture the best features of all your loved ones in a selfie. You can also get Galaxy A03 with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. This smartphone has one of the biggest screens you can get for less than ₹11,000, and it has the infinity V display technology to present crisp photos and videos. Specifications: OS: Android 11.0

Android 11.0 RAM: 3GB

3GB Processor: 1.6GHz octa core processor

1.6GHz octa core processor Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G LTE

Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G LTE Colours: Blue, black and red Best features: Large touchscreen display

Good quality front and rear camera

Pros Cons Decent quality camera No fingerprint sensor Large battery life for medium usage No facial unlock The big screen is good for watching videos The camera is not suitable for indoor use

2.Samsung galaxy A12 With a beautiful and sleek design, the samsung galaxy A12 is a great choice for a budget-friendly and feature-rich smartphone. Create beautiful memories with high-resolution photos and videos captured using this phone's camera. It is an excellent choice for selfie lovers and those who frequently use video calling. Specifications: OS: Android V11

Android V11 RAM: 4GB

4GB Processor: One UI 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz octa core processor

One UI 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz octa core processor Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G

Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G Colours:Black, blue, white Best features: Dual nano SIM with 4G+4G dual standby support

Infinity V cut display

Pros Cons Great design Slow charging Excellent camera features Chipset shows slow performance under heavy use No video stabilisation No night mode shooting option

3.Samsung galaxy M13 The samsung galaxy M13 is a great smartphone for those who want additional processing power. The variant with the 6GB RAM can be expanded to up to 12GB for a great performance. Add a layer of security to your phone with the phone's fingerprint sensor. Specifications: OS: Android 12.0

Android 12.0 RAM: 4GB up to 12GB RAM with RAM plus

4GB up to 12GB RAM with RAM plus Processor: 2GHz Octa core processor

2GHz Octa core processor Battery : 6000 mAh

: 6000 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G

Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G Colours:Aqua green, black, brown, light green, midnight blue, stardust brown, white Best features: Multiple colour options

Infinity O display

Multilayer Knox security

Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Dual SIM support with each slot that can hold both SIM and dedicated SD cards side by side No AMOLED display Fingerprint sensor No 5G support Large battery Includes bloatware

4.Samsung galaxy F22 The samsung galaxy F22 is a budget-friendly smartphone useful for those who multitask frequently. For under ₹12,000, you can get AMOLED and HD+ display, which is commonly found in high-end mobile phones. The quad camera setup is great for taking pictures, but the 2MP sensors at the back are not great for professional-quality photos. Specifications: OS: Android 11

Android 11 RAM: 4GB

4GB Processor: MediaTek G80 octa-core processor

MediaTek G80 octa-core processor Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G LTE

Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G LTE Colours:Denim blue Best features: Excellent quad camera for outdoor shooting

Super AMOLED display offers the best display resolution

90Hz refresh rate ensures no blurs

Fingerprint sensor

Pros Cons Excellent rear camera Old chipset lacks performance Great for taking selfies Cheap plastic back panel Long battery life Slower charging

5.Samsung guru music 2 Elders who are unwilling to use a touchscreen smartphone that may be too complex will love this Samsung Guru Music phone that also comes with 3G capabilities. The sleek design is attractive and easy to use. It is a great phone for those who love to enjoy music on their phone. You can store up to 3000 songs in the expandable memory, and the MPS 3 player has an easy-to-use interface. Specifications: RAM: 4MB

4MB Processor: 208 MHz single core processor

208 MHz single core processor Battery: 800 mAh

800 mAh Connectivity: Only GSM 3G

Only GSM 3G Colours: Gold, black, indigo blue, blue, and white Best features: FM radio

Powerful loudspeaker

Dual SIM support

Pros Cons Dual SIM No camera Loudspeaker for ringtone and music No WLAN Built-in games No Bluetooth No GPS

6.Samsung galaxy M32 The Galaxy M32 mobile phone is designed for those who love binge-watching. This phone is ideally nicknamed 'Binge Monster' due to its super cool AMOLED screen and 90Hz display. It has a monster battery that gives you several hours of playback without recharging. Specifications: OS: Android 11 OneU 3.1

Android 11 OneU 3.1 RAM: 6GB

6GB Processor: 1.8MHz

1.8MHz Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Connectivity: 3G WCDMA and 4G LTE

3G WCDMA and 4G LTE Colours: Black and light blue Best features: Infinity U cut display

Quad camera setup to shoot professional pictures

Quick switch

Pros Cons Equipped with content suggestions The camera disappoints in indoor lighting Camera Samsung pay mini Performance is not good for playing games Ideal for watching entertainment shows all day long Plastic build quality

7.Samsung galaxy A10s The display of Galaxy A10s features infinity V technology that provides an immersive viewing experience when you watch videos. The dual cameras shoot crystal clear conditions when you are outdoors. The phone can be charged fully within two hours and can last all day long, even with heavy usage. Specifications: OS: Android v9 Pie

Android v9 Pie RAM: 2GB

2GB Processor: 2GHz + 1.5GHz MediaTek octa-core processor

2GHz + 1.5GHz MediaTek octa-core processor Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE

Bluetooth, 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE Colours: Black, blue, and green Best features: Dual nano SIM with dual (4G + 4G) standby

Face unlock

FM radio receiver

Pros Cons High performance for the price Dual camera performance is not up to expectations Accurate GPS feature No fingerprint sensor Pocket-friendly design No brightness sensor

8.Samsung galaxy note 8 The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is more than a smartphone. It doubles as a small tablet that extends the smartphone's functionality. The S pen enables you to draw and write handwritten notes. The camera takes crisp images even during moving conditions. Specifications: OS: Exyn OS

Exyn OS RAM: 6GB

6GB Processor: 2.3 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa core processor

2.3 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa core processor Battery: 3300 mAh

3300 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G Colours: Black and orchid grey Best features: Dual rear camera with autofocus

Front camera with face smile detection, touch focus, and recording

S pen to draw

Support to connect external Gear VR with controller

Pros Cons Great for taking selfies Difficult to access fingerprint reader Dual SIM along with dual (4G+4G)standby Big and heavy compared to smartphones Smart Switch to move all data from an old device Poor speaker

9.Samsung galaxy ce GT-S5830 The Samsung Galaxy Ace phones feature a minimalistic design but are packed with powerful features. With a swipe keyboard and TouchWiz 3.0 interface, this older model is still popular because of its sophisticated design. It is excellent for normal multitasking and a great option for the elderly who want to become social media butterflies. Specifications: OS: Android v2.3 Gingerbread

Android v2.3 Gingerbread RAM: 278 MB

278 MB Processor: 800 MHz ARM 11 processor

800 MHz ARM 11 processor Battery: 1350 mAh

1350 mAh Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2G, and 3G

Bluetooth, 2G, and 3G Colours: White Best features: The primary camera has panorama shot mode

Fully integrated social hub with a one-page layout

Voice search

Easy to use design

Pros Cons Slim and compact size No hardware support for games Good features for the price No HD video recording Hot-swappable microSD cards Display not good under direct sunlight

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung galaxy A03 6.5” HD+ Infinity V 32GB expandable to 1TB 48MP rear and 5MP front camera Samsung galaxy A12 6.5” HD+ TFT 64GB expandable to 1TB Quad camera setup 48+5+2+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera Samsung galaxy M13 6.6” FHD+ LCD 64GB expandable to 1TB Triple camera setup 50+5+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera Samsung galaxy F22 6.4” HD+ Super AMOLED 64GB expandable to 1TB Quad camera setup 48+8+2+2MP and 13MP front camera Samsung guru music 2 2” QQVGA 16GB expandable to 16GB None Samsung galaxy M32 6.4” Super AMOLED 128GB expandable to 1TB Quad camera setup 64+8+2+2 MP and 2MP front camera Samsung galaxy A10s 6.2” HD+ 32GB expandable to 512GB Dual rear camera 13+2MP and 8MP front camera Samsung galaxy Note 8 6.3” QHD+ 64GB expandable to 256GB Dual rear camera 12+12 MP and 8MP front camera Samsung galaxy Ace GT-S5830 3.5” TFT 150MB expandable to 32GB 5MP primary camera with LED flash

Best value for money The samsung galaxy F22 is the model that can give the best value for money. You can get the popular and fantastic AMOLED display with a quad camera setup. The phone's overall design is sleek and stylish, with a good grip. One of the best features of this phone is its large battery, which will provide you with hours of entertainment. It also has an FM radio app, which is not usually present in many smartphones. Best overall You will love the Samsung Galaxy M32 if you love entertainment. This huge phone with a wide screen and a monstrous battery is created for those who love binge-watching. You will not be required to get up from your series marathons because the battery can last all day long. It also shoots excellent pictures outdoors with its quad camera. The phone can also take cute selfies and socialise with friends while binge-watching your favourite movies. It is great for multitasking and unwinding at the end of the day. How to find the perfect samsung 3G mobile phones? Every budget-friendly phone from Samsung focuses on specific features. The perfect product for you depends on what you want to do with your phone. The elderly who are struggling with touchscreen devices will find Samsung 3G mobile phones easy to use with their responsive display and seamless UI. Many Samsung phones have excellent cameras that take detailed pictures outdoors. They are also great for selfies and video calls. If you focus on efficient performance, good quality cameras, uninterrupted connectivity, and large internal memory, you will be satisfied with the M series and A series phones from Samsung. Products price list:

Mobile phone Amazon price Samsung galaxy A03 Rs. 10, 499 Samsung galaxy A12 Rs. 12, 999 Samsung galaxy M13 Rs. 11, 999 Samsung galaxy F22 Rs. 11, 315 Samsung guru music 2 315 Rs. 2, 199 Samsung galaxy M32 Rs. 15, 499 Samsung galaxy A10s Rs. 10, 790 Samsung galaxy note 8 Rs. 33, 399 Samsung galaxy ace GT-S5830 Rs. 9, 200