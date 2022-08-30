Top picks for samsung 3G mobile phones

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Samsung 3G mobilephones have a brand value attached to them, and you can never go wrong by choosing a brand that has been in the smartphone industry for quite a while.Samsung 3G mobile phones focus mainly on providing a good front and rear camera. These entry-level smartphones feature excellent cameras for great outdoor pictures. Some of the phones are created to be entertainment devices. Generally, these budget-friendly smartphones provide good performance while multitasking.
If you want a fully featured smartphone that can take beautiful pictures, the samsung galaxy A03 will suit you. The front camera is equipped with automatic controls to capture the best features of all your loved ones in a selfie. You can also get Galaxy A03 with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. This smartphone has one of the biggest screens you can get for less than ₹11,000, and it has the infinity V display technology to present crisp photos and videos.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent quality camera
|No fingerprint sensor
|Large battery life for medium usage
|No facial unlock
|The big screen is good for watching videos
|The camera is not suitable for indoor use
2.Samsung galaxy A12
With a beautiful and sleek design, the samsung galaxy A12 is a great choice for a budget-friendly and feature-rich smartphone. Create beautiful memories with high-resolution photos and videos captured using this phone's camera. It is an excellent choice for selfie lovers and those who frequently use video calling.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great design
|Slow charging
|Excellent camera features
|Chipset shows slow performance under heavy use
|No video stabilisation
|No night mode shooting option
3.Samsung galaxy M13
The samsung galaxy M13 is a great smartphone for those who want additional processing power. The variant with the 6GB RAM can be expanded to up to 12GB for a great performance. Add a layer of security to your phone with the phone's fingerprint sensor.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual SIM support with each slot that can hold both SIM and dedicated SD cards side by side
|No AMOLED display
|Fingerprint sensor
|No 5G support
|Large battery
|Includes bloatware
4.Samsung galaxy F22
The samsung galaxy F22 is a budget-friendly smartphone useful for those who multitask frequently. For under ₹12,000, you can get AMOLED and HD+ display, which is commonly found in high-end mobile phones. The quad camera setup is great for taking pictures, but the 2MP sensors at the back are not great for professional-quality photos.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent rear camera
|Old chipset lacks performance
|Great for taking selfies
|Cheap plastic back panel
|Long battery life
|Slower charging
5.Samsung guru music 2
Elders who are unwilling to use a touchscreen smartphone that may be too complex will love this Samsung Guru Music phone that also comes with 3G capabilities. The sleek design is attractive and easy to use. It is a great phone for those who love to enjoy music on their phone. You can store up to 3000 songs in the expandable memory, and the MPS 3 player has an easy-to-use interface.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual SIM
|No camera
|Loudspeaker for ringtone and music
|No WLAN
|Built-in games
|No Bluetooth
|No GPS
6.Samsung galaxy M32
The Galaxy M32 mobile phone is designed for those who love binge-watching. This phone is ideally nicknamed 'Binge Monster' due to its super cool AMOLED screen and 90Hz display. It has a monster battery that gives you several hours of playback without recharging.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with content suggestions
|The camera disappoints in indoor lighting
|Camera Samsung pay mini
|Performance is not good for playing games
|Ideal for watching entertainment shows all day long
|Plastic build quality
7.Samsung galaxy A10s
The display of Galaxy A10s features infinity V technology that provides an immersive viewing experience when you watch videos. The dual cameras shoot crystal clear conditions when you are outdoors. The phone can be charged fully within two hours and can last all day long, even with heavy usage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|High performance for the price
|Dual camera performance is not up to expectations
|Accurate GPS feature
|No fingerprint sensor
|Pocket-friendly design
|No brightness sensor
8.Samsung galaxy note 8
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is more than a smartphone. It doubles as a small tablet that extends the smartphone's functionality. The S pen enables you to draw and write handwritten notes. The camera takes crisp images even during moving conditions.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Great for taking selfies
|Difficult to access fingerprint reader
|Dual SIM along with dual (4G+4G)standby
|Big and heavy compared to smartphones
|Smart Switch to move all data from an old device
|Poor speaker
9.Samsung galaxy ce GT-S5830
The Samsung Galaxy Ace phones feature a minimalistic design but are packed with powerful features. With a swipe keyboard and TouchWiz 3.0 interface, this older model is still popular because of its sophisticated design. It is excellent for normal multitasking and a great option for the elderly who want to become social media butterflies.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Slim and compact size
|No hardware support for games
|Good features for the price
|No HD video recording
|Hot-swappable microSD cards
|Display not good under direct sunlight
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung galaxy A03
|6.5” HD+ Infinity V
|32GB expandable to 1TB
|48MP rear and 5MP front camera
|Samsung galaxy A12
|6.5” HD+ TFT
|64GB expandable to 1TB
|Quad camera setup 48+5+2+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
|Samsung galaxy M13
|6.6” FHD+ LCD
|64GB expandable to 1TB
|Triple camera setup 50+5+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera
|Samsung galaxy F22
|6.4” HD+ Super AMOLED
|64GB expandable to 1TB
|Quad camera setup 48+8+2+2MP and 13MP front camera
|Samsung guru music 2
|2” QQVGA
|16GB expandable to 16GB
|None
|Samsung galaxy M32
|6.4” Super AMOLED
|128GB expandable to 1TB
|Quad camera setup 64+8+2+2 MP and 2MP front camera
|Samsung galaxy A10s
|6.2” HD+
|32GB expandable to 512GB
|Dual rear camera 13+2MP and 8MP front camera
|Samsung galaxy Note 8
|6.3” QHD+
|64GB expandable to 256GB
|Dual rear camera 12+12 MP and 8MP front camera
|Samsung galaxy Ace GT-S5830
|3.5” TFT
|150MB expandable to 32GB
|5MP primary camera with LED flash
The samsung galaxy F22 is the model that can give the best value for money. You can get the popular and fantastic AMOLED display with a quad camera setup. The phone's overall design is sleek and stylish, with a good grip. One of the best features of this phone is its large battery, which will provide you with hours of entertainment. It also has an FM radio app, which is not usually present in many smartphones.
You will love the Samsung Galaxy M32 if you love entertainment. This huge phone with a wide screen and a monstrous battery is created for those who love binge-watching. You will not be required to get up from your series marathons because the battery can last all day long. It also shoots excellent pictures outdoors with its quad camera. The phone can also take cute selfies and socialise with friends while binge-watching your favourite movies. It is great for multitasking and unwinding at the end of the day.
Every budget-friendly phone from Samsung focuses on specific features. The perfect product for you depends on what you want to do with your phone. The elderly who are struggling with touchscreen devices will find Samsung 3G mobile phones easy to use with their responsive display and seamless UI. Many Samsung phones have excellent cameras that take detailed pictures outdoors. They are also great for selfies and video calls. If you focus on efficient performance, good quality cameras, uninterrupted connectivity, and large internal memory, you will be satisfied with the M series and A series phones from Samsung.
|Mobile phone
|Amazon price
|Samsung galaxy A03
|Rs. 10, 499
|Samsung galaxy A12
|Rs. 12, 999
|Samsung galaxy M13
|Rs. 11, 999
|Samsung galaxy F22
|Rs. 11, 315
|Samsung guru music 2 315
|Rs. 2, 199
|Samsung galaxy M32
|Rs. 15, 499
|Samsung galaxy A10s
|Rs. 10, 790
|Samsung galaxy note 8
|Rs. 33, 399
|Samsung galaxy ace GT-S5830
|Rs. 9, 200
