Wireless mouse can make working on laptop effortless, some picks

Working on a laptop becomes a smooth ride with a wireless mouse. If you are planning on buying one, here's a selection to help you choose. 
Invest in a wireless mouse for making work-life easy with a laptop.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Published on Dec 01, 2021 05:18 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

You may have the best laptop in town but working on it can turn into a nightmare if your accessories aren't good enough. What we have in mind is a computer mouse, an essential item that makes life easy while working. A good mouse can improve your productivity manifold, especially if you are working on a laptop.

Thankfully, e-commerce platforms provide a lot of options to choose from. On Amazon, Logitech seems to be a preferred choice of many. In case you are planning to pick one, here's a selection for you.

1) Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse

B01J0XWYK

This wireless mouse provides connectivity up to 10 meters, thanks to its USB mini-receiver. It comes with optical tracking features that make sure that its movements are precise, no matter what the surface. 

Some features:
1) 2.4 GHz with USB nano receiver
2) 12-months battery life
3) It is ambidextrous in design, which means that it can be used in either hands
4) Compatible with PC/Mac/laptop

MRP: 795.00
Deal price: 599.00

2) Logitech M221 Wireless Mouse
 

B01M72LILF

This mouse comes in three different colours - charcoal, blue and red. This mouse is available on Amazon in another set of combination - solo wireless mouse, wireless mouse with headset, wireless mouse with H111 headset and wireless mouse with H110 headset. One of the features of this mouse is the nearly 90% reduction of clicking sound while working.

Some features:
1) Gives wireless connection up to 33 feet (10m)
2) Logitech advanced optical tracking provides precise moves on almost any surface.
3) USB mini receiver
4) 18-month battery life
5) Ambidextrous
6) Works with Windows, Mac, Chrome OS or Linux-based computers
7) 18-month of battery life

MRP: 1,095.00
Price: 649.00

3) Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse

 

B004IO5BMQ

This mouse comes in three colours - grey, blue and red. There is one more combination in which the mouse is available on Amazon - just the mouse and mouse with a keyboard. Its hand-friendly ergonomic design provides a gentle grip. Its smooth scroll wheel makes browsing comfortable.

Some features:
1) Battery life: 12 months
2) Compatible with Windows 7,8,10, 11 or later, Mac OS 10.5 or later, Chrome OS, certified works with Chromebook 37
3) Connectivity: USB Unifying, Bluetooth
4) Design: Ambidextrous

MRP: 995.00
Deal price: 645.00

4) HP Z3700 Wireless Mouse

B01FNRWFO8

This mouse comes in three different colours - black, modern gold and silver. With its contemporary design, it goes well all kinds of devices, more so with HP products. 

Some features:
1) Wireless connection: 2.4GHz
2) Battery life: 16 months
3) 1200DPI optical sensor for speed
4) Compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS 10.3 or later and Chrome OS

MRP: 1,499.00
Price: 999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
 

