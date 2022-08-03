Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Xiaomi phones under 15,000 are budget-friendly and pack in decent features

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 03, 2022 13:45 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Xiaomi is India's most popular budget smartphone brand and its smartphone lineup has something for everyone. Do take a look at our top picks if you are keen on buying one.

product info
Xiaomi phones are known for their good camera, battery life and high-resolution display,

Known for its superior camera quality, excellent battery life, high-resolution displays, and a highly functional user interface with MIUI, Xiaomi phones offer a fantastic value for your money. With offerings in nearly all market segments, picking the right phone for you can be a seemingly impossible task. This will be the ultimate guide for you to understand which Xiaomi phone you should buy when you are on a budget. Our picks are backed by deep research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews.

Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

1. Redmi Note 10T 5G

The Redmi note 10T 5G is the ultimate budget choice, given that it offers incredible specs at a fantastic price. It does not look like a budget phone, as it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a variable refresh rate and a stunning design. The phone’s processor is Dimensity 700, which helps it power through most use-cases. It also offers outstanding camera performance and makes for a fantastic budget phone.

  • Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC (Antutu Score: 294507)
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • ROM: 64GB/128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 22.5W
ProsCons
Five 5G bandsBloatware and ads
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCBuild quality
90hz refresh rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10T 5G (Graphite Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Dual5G | 90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate | MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm Processor | 22.5W Charger Included
Check Price on Amazon

2. Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 680, which might be a 4G processor, but is a pretty powerful one. With a stunning design that distinguishes it from other phones in its segment and a beautiful AMOLED display, it delivers on all fronts. It also offers support for Widevine L1, which most budget phones lack. The phone’s cameras produce decent results, which help create a well-rounded smartphone experience.

  • Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 267301)
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • ROM: 64GB/128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.4 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (100% charge in 60 minutes)
ProsCons
AMOLED displayNo 5G support
Premium glass-body design with matte finishAds and bloatware
90hz Refresh-rateUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging 
Support for Widevine L1 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off 13,499 17,999
Buy now

3. Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with support for a 90hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel performs reasonably well with 400 nits peak brightness. The Helios G88 might not be the most powerful processor, but will not hold you back unless you are a heavy power user. The wide array of rear camera sensors yields fantastic results, while the front-camera performance could use some improvement. The phone also lacks 5G support, which is reasonable at this price point. The massive 6000 mAh battery will help you power through most days without charging your phone.

  • Display: 6.5 inches LCD panel with 90hz adaptive refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (Antutu Score: 231552)
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB
  • ROM: 128GB
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.4 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 18W
ProsCons
Stereo speakers supportLCD display
Massive 6000 mAh batteryeMMC 5.1 storage solution
Well-rounded budget specsUnderwhelming selfie camera results
Good rear cameraLacks 5G support
cellpic
Redmi 10 Prime (Bifrost Blue 4GB RAM 64GB ROM |Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB |FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
23% off 11,499 14,999
Buy now

4. Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime is a well-rounded budget smartphone. Sporting a 6.53-inch IPS panel and a Helio G80 processor powering the entire operation, it performs reasonably well with no trouble handling everyday tasks. The 5020 mAh battery helps you power through your day without having to plug your phone in. The cameras are not exactly the best at this price point but offer great value for money. The phone possesses an AMOLED display at this highly unusual price point.

  • Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G80 4G SoC (Antutu Score: 234203)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 64GB/128GB
  • Battery: 5020 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP(f/2.2) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) Ultrawide Lens, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 18W
ProsCons
AMOLED displayLacks 5G support
Quad-camera setupDated specs and design
5020 mAh battery, coupled with 18W fast chargingBuild quality
cellpic
Redmi 9 Prime (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)- Full HD+ Display & AI Quad Camera
Check Price on Amazon

5. Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S is a great budget smartphone. With a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED panel and 1100 nits peak brightness, it offers a great value proposition despite not improving much over the Note 10. It supports 33W fast charging, which is a great feature to have in phones nowadays. The Helio G95 is one of the most powerful processors in this price bracket and ensures that the phone will not let you down during intensive tasks. However, it does lack support for 5G, if that is a major concern for you. The low-light photography results could use some improvement, but the cameras perform well under well-lit conditions.

  • Display:6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 1100 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G95 SoC (Antutu Score: 342528)
  • RAM: 4GB/6GB/8GB
  • ROM: 64GB/128GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera: 13 MP, f/2.5 Aperture
  • Fast Charging: Yes, 33W
ProsCons
AMOLED display panelLacks 5G support
Premium design and excellent build qualityLacks support for a high refresh-rate panel
Powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processorUnderwhelming low-light photography results
5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging4K video recording does not support stabilisation 
IP 53 rated 
cellpic
Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) -Super Amoled Display | 33W Charger Included
24% off 12,999 16,999
Buy now

6. Redmi 9 Activ

The Redmi 9 Activ is a great smartphone if you are not looking to spend much money and would like a smartphone that gets the basics right. The Helio G35 is an underpowered processor that might throttle under a sustained load. It packs a 5000 mAh battery, comes with a 10W charger in the box, and supports 20W fast charging. It uses the micro-USB for power delivery, but lacks support for type-C charging.

  • Display:6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:Mediatek Helio G35 SoC (Antutu Score: 108461)
  • RAM:4GB/6GB
  • ROM:64GB/128GB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:13 MP f/2.2 Wide Angle Lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera:5 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 20W
ProsCons
Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner10W fast charger in the box
Decent camera performance720p resolution display panel
Great value for moneyLacks the latest software patches
5000 mAh battery, coupled with 20W fast chargingLacks USB Type-C connectivity
cellpic
Redmi 9 Activ (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
18% off 8,999 10,999
Buy now

7. Redmi 9i Sport

The Redmi 9i Sport is a decent option if you are not using your phone for extended periods in a day or only need a smartphone for light usage. However, the G25 processor in the phone is not too powerful and will slow your phone down a bit. In addition, it packs a 6000 mAh battery and a dated design that does not look too good. The ads and bloatware make the phone hard to use, given the already-slow processor.

  • Display:6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness
  • Processor:Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190)
  • RAM:4GB
  • ROM:64GB/128GB
  • Battery:6000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:Single 13 MP(f/2.2)
  • Front Camera:5 MP, (f/2.2)
  • Fast Charging:No
ProsCons
Reliable processorSingle rear camera design
Basic, age-old designAds and bloatware
Water-repellent coatingDated design and specs
Huge 6000 mAh batterySimilar specs to cheaper phones in lineup
cellpic
Redmi 9i Sport (Metallic Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
19% off 8,863 10,999
Buy now

8. Redmi 9A Sport

The Redmi 9A Sport features a 6.53-inch IPS panel. It sports a 5000 mAh battery, but has no support for fast charging. The performance of this phone is not the best, given that the Helio G25 processor powers it. The UI contains ads and bloatware, which sometimes makes the performance sluggish. If you are looking for something that functions well as a decent smartphone and you are not a power user, you could consider this phone.

  • Display: 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190)
  • RAM: 2GB/3GB
  • ROM: 32GB
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera: Single 13 MP(f/2.2)
  • Front Camera: 5 MP, (f/2.2)
  • Fast Charging: No
ProsCons
Value-for-money entry-level smartphoneSingle rear camera design
Latest MIUI versionAds and bloatware
Water-repellent coatingDated design and specs
Huge 5000 mAh batteryUnderwhelming camera performance
cellpic
Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
18% off 6,999 8,499
Buy now

9. Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A does not introduce any meaningful improvements over its predecessor. Powered by a Helio G25, it suffers the same issues as any budget Xiaomi phone, but they are generally what are expected at this price point. The 6.53-inch IPS panel is something that it does have in its corner. The camera layout has been changed, but the phone uses the same sensors as its previous iteration. Some phones from competing brands offer a better value for your money than this phone.

  • Display:6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:Mediatek Helio G25 SoC (Antutu Score: 93190)
  • RAM:3GB/4GB/6GB
  • ROM:32GB/64GB/128GB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:Single 13 MP(f/2.2)
  • Front Camera:5 MP, (f/2.2)
  • Fast Charging:No
ProsCons
Expandable storageSingle rear camera design
Latest MIUI versionAds and bloatware
Water-repellent coatingDated design and specs
Huge 5000 mAh batterySimilar specs to cheaper phones in lineup
cellpic
Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
25% off 8,299 10,999
Buy now

10. Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A is similar in features to every single, entry-level Xiaomi phone. It is a reasonably decent smartphone, but features many ads and bloatware, often slowing it down. The performance is reasonably good, considering its price. If you are looking for an entry-level smartphone that performs reasonably well on all fronts, the Redmi 9A might be your best option.

  • Display:6.53 inches IPS LCD panel with 400 nits peak brightness
  • Processor:Octa-core Helio G25 Processor
  • RAM:2GB/3GB/4GB/6GB
  • ROM:32GB/64GB/128GB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:Single 13 MP(f/2.2)
  • Front Camera:5 MP, (f/2.2)
  • Fast Charging:No
ProsCons
Expandable storageSingle rear camera design
Latest MIUI versionAds and bloatware
Water-repellent coatingDated design and specs
Huge 5000 mAh batteryUnderwhelming camera performance
Good value for money 
cellpic
Redmi 9A(Midnight Black 3GB RAM 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
4% off 7,999 8,299
Buy now

Price of xiaomi phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Note 10T 5G 11,999
Redmi Note 11 13,000
Redmi 10 Prime 11,500
Redmi 9 Prime 10,790
Redmi Note 10S 12,999
Redmi 9 Activ 9,499
Redmi 9i Sport 9,499
Redmi 9A Sport 6,999
Redmi 10A 8,499
Redmi 9A 7,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Note 10T 5GMediaTek Dimensity 700 processor48 MP rear camera22.5W fast charging
Redmi Note 116.53 inches IPS LCD panel50 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Redmi 10 PrimeMediaTek Helio G88 processor6000 mAh battery18W fast charging
Redmi 9 PrimeMediaTek Helio G80 4G processor 6.53 inches IPS LCD panel5020 mAh battery
Redmi Note 10SMediatek Helio G95 processor64 MP rear camera33W fast charging
Redmi 9 Activ6.53 inches IPS LCD panel5000 mAh battery20W fast charging
Redmi 9i Sport6.53 inches IPS LCD panel6000 mAh batteryMediatek Helio G25 processor
Redmi 9A Sport6.53 inches IPS LCD panelMediatek Helio G25 processor5000 mAh battery
Redmi 10A6.53 inches IPS LCD panelMediatek Helio G25 processor5000 mAh battery
Redmi 9A6.53 inches IPS LCD panelMediatek Helio G25 processor5000 mAh battery

Best value for money

The MediaTek Helio G25 SoC in theRedmi 10A makes it a fantastic budget option. Compared to other devices in a similar price range, it stands out with one of the most beautiful designs available. If we take into consideration the battery and storage, then this is definitely the best budget phone on our list.

Best overall

Overall, theRedmi Note 10S undoubtedly steals the show with its impeccable performance. Drawing on the design front from its predecessor, the Redmi note 10S boasts a stunning super AMOLED display and a familiar quad-camera setup on the rear that provides decent results in outdoor lighting conditions. The 13MP selfie camera delivers as required, and the 5000 mAh battery, combined with the 33W fast charging, is just the cherry on the cake. If you simply want the best phone on the list, you cannot go wrong with the Redmi Note 10S.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi phone under 15,000

  1. Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is important to be self-aware and decide what sets of features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone.
  2. Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural for you to decide what you would like to change with your smartphone going forward.
  3. Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with certain ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a certain piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

FAQs

1. Is Xiaomi a trusted phone brand?

Xiaomi is India’s most popular smartphone brand and has built a loyal fanbase. They've earned users' trust by making reliable and highly-functional phones that come at a fair price. In fact, one in every four smartphones in India is a Xiaomi smartphone.

2. Which are the best budget Xiaomi phones?

The budget segment comprises phones in the under 15,000 range. If you are on a shoestring budget and want our pick, it has to be the Redmi 10A.

3. Which Xiaomi phone has the best camera?

The flagshipXiaomi 12 Pro has the absolute best camera of any phone in the company’s lineup. However, if you would like to know our pick for the best budget phone camera, it has to be the Redmi Note 11.

4. How is the after-sales support of Xiaomi?

Xiaomi has one of the largest after-sales support networks in the country. They offer the best prices, combined with quick and commendable service at every service outlet. They even have the Service+ app, which can be used to book service appointments.

5. Which is the best Xiaomi phone in 2022?

Xiaomi's flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro is the best Xiaomi phone in 2022. Boasting a stunning design, coupled with the latest and greatest specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, flagship camera setup, and a 2k+ AMOLED display, it makes the 12 Pro an absolute beast of a flagship.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best LG smartphones under 15,000
Red Tape shoes for men offer great quality at affordable price
Buying guide for 10 best window ACs
7 top performing hot and cold air conditioners 
Bata shoes for men remain sought-after to date for many reasons
electronics FOR LESS