Xiaomi phones under 15,000 are budget-friendly and pack in decent features

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Known for its superior camera quality, excellent battery life, high-resolution displays, and a highly functional user interface with MIUI, Xiaomi phones offer a fantastic value for your money. With offerings in nearly all market segments, picking the right phone for you can be a seemingly impossible task. This will be the ultimate guide for you to understand which Xiaomi phone you should buy when you are on a budget. Our picks are backed by deep research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews.
Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look.
1. Redmi Note 10T 5G
The Redmi note 10T 5G is the ultimate budget choice, given that it offers incredible specs at a fantastic price. It does not look like a budget phone, as it has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a variable refresh rate and a stunning design. The phone’s processor is Dimensity 700, which helps it power through most use-cases. It also offers outstanding camera performance and makes for a fantastic budget phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Five 5G bands
|Bloatware and ads
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
|Build quality
|90hz refresh rate
|Underwhelming low-light photography results
|5000 mAh battery
2. Redmi Note 11
The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 680, which might be a 4G processor, but is a pretty powerful one. With a stunning design that distinguishes it from other phones in its segment and a beautiful AMOLED display, it delivers on all fronts. It also offers support for Widevine L1, which most budget phones lack. The phone’s cameras produce decent results, which help create a well-rounded smartphone experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display
|No 5G support
|Premium glass-body design with matte finish
|Ads and bloatware
|90hz Refresh-rate
|Underwhelming low-light photography results
|5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging
|Support for Widevine L1
3. Redmi 10 Prime
The Redmi 10 Prime sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with support for a 90hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel performs reasonably well with 400 nits peak brightness. The Helios G88 might not be the most powerful processor, but will not hold you back unless you are a heavy power user. The wide array of rear camera sensors yields fantastic results, while the front-camera performance could use some improvement. The phone also lacks 5G support, which is reasonable at this price point. The massive 6000 mAh battery will help you power through most days without charging your phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stereo speakers support
|LCD display
|Massive 6000 mAh battery
|eMMC 5.1 storage solution
|Well-rounded budget specs
|Underwhelming selfie camera results
|Good rear camera
|Lacks 5G support
4. Redmi 9 Prime
The Redmi 9 Prime is a well-rounded budget smartphone. Sporting a 6.53-inch IPS panel and a Helio G80 processor powering the entire operation, it performs reasonably well with no trouble handling everyday tasks. The 5020 mAh battery helps you power through your day without having to plug your phone in. The cameras are not exactly the best at this price point but offer great value for money. The phone possesses an AMOLED display at this highly unusual price point.
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display
|Lacks 5G support
|Quad-camera setup
|Dated specs and design
|5020 mAh battery, coupled with 18W fast charging
|Build quality
5. Redmi Note 10S
The Redmi Note 10S is a great budget smartphone. With a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED panel and 1100 nits peak brightness, it offers a great value proposition despite not improving much over the Note 10. It supports 33W fast charging, which is a great feature to have in phones nowadays. The Helio G95 is one of the most powerful processors in this price bracket and ensures that the phone will not let you down during intensive tasks. However, it does lack support for 5G, if that is a major concern for you. The low-light photography results could use some improvement, but the cameras perform well under well-lit conditions.
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED display panel
|Lacks 5G support
|Premium design and excellent build quality
|Lacks support for a high refresh-rate panel
|Powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor
|Underwhelming low-light photography results
|5000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging
|4K video recording does not support stabilisation
|IP 53 rated
6. Redmi 9 Activ
The Redmi 9 Activ is a great smartphone if you are not looking to spend much money and would like a smartphone that gets the basics right. The Helio G35 is an underpowered processor that might throttle under a sustained load. It packs a 5000 mAh battery, comes with a 10W charger in the box, and supports 20W fast charging. It uses the micro-USB for power delivery, but lacks support for type-C charging.
|Pros
|Cons
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|10W fast charger in the box
|Decent camera performance
|720p resolution display panel
|Great value for money
|Lacks the latest software patches
|5000 mAh battery, coupled with 20W fast charging
|Lacks USB Type-C connectivity
7. Redmi 9i Sport
The Redmi 9i Sport is a decent option if you are not using your phone for extended periods in a day or only need a smartphone for light usage. However, the G25 processor in the phone is not too powerful and will slow your phone down a bit. In addition, it packs a 6000 mAh battery and a dated design that does not look too good. The ads and bloatware make the phone hard to use, given the already-slow processor.
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable processor
|Single rear camera design
|Basic, age-old design
|Ads and bloatware
|Water-repellent coating
|Dated design and specs
|Huge 6000 mAh battery
|Similar specs to cheaper phones in lineup
8. Redmi 9A Sport
The Redmi 9A Sport features a 6.53-inch IPS panel. It sports a 5000 mAh battery, but has no support for fast charging. The performance of this phone is not the best, given that the Helio G25 processor powers it. The UI contains ads and bloatware, which sometimes makes the performance sluggish. If you are looking for something that functions well as a decent smartphone and you are not a power user, you could consider this phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Value-for-money entry-level smartphone
|Single rear camera design
|Latest MIUI version
|Ads and bloatware
|Water-repellent coating
|Dated design and specs
|Huge 5000 mAh battery
|Underwhelming camera performance
9. Redmi 10A
The Redmi 10A does not introduce any meaningful improvements over its predecessor. Powered by a Helio G25, it suffers the same issues as any budget Xiaomi phone, but they are generally what are expected at this price point. The 6.53-inch IPS panel is something that it does have in its corner. The camera layout has been changed, but the phone uses the same sensors as its previous iteration. Some phones from competing brands offer a better value for your money than this phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable storage
|Single rear camera design
|Latest MIUI version
|Ads and bloatware
|Water-repellent coating
|Dated design and specs
|Huge 5000 mAh battery
|Similar specs to cheaper phones in lineup
10. Redmi 9A
The Redmi 9A is similar in features to every single, entry-level Xiaomi phone. It is a reasonably decent smartphone, but features many ads and bloatware, often slowing it down. The performance is reasonably good, considering its price. If you are looking for an entry-level smartphone that performs reasonably well on all fronts, the Redmi 9A might be your best option.
|Pros
|Cons
|Expandable storage
|Single rear camera design
|Latest MIUI version
|Ads and bloatware
|Water-repellent coating
|Dated design and specs
|Huge 5000 mAh battery
|Underwhelming camera performance
|Good value for money
|Product
|Price
|Redmi Note 10T 5G
|₹11,999
|Redmi Note 11
|₹13,000
|Redmi 10 Prime
|₹11,500
|Redmi 9 Prime
|₹10,790
|Redmi Note 10S
|₹12,999
|Redmi 9 Activ
|₹9,499
|Redmi 9i Sport
|₹9,499
|Redmi 9A Sport
|₹6,999
|Redmi 10A
|₹8,499
|Redmi 9A
|₹7,999
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi Note 10T 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor
|48 MP rear camera
|22.5W fast charging
|Redmi Note 11
|6.53 inches IPS LCD panel
|50 MP rear camera
|33W fast charging
|Redmi 10 Prime
|MediaTek Helio G88 processor
|6000 mAh battery
|18W fast charging
|Redmi 9 Prime
|MediaTek Helio G80 4G processor
|6.53 inches IPS LCD panel
|5020 mAh battery
|Redmi Note 10S
|Mediatek Helio G95 processor
|64 MP rear camera
|33W fast charging
|Redmi 9 Activ
|6.53 inches IPS LCD panel
|5000 mAh battery
|20W fast charging
|Redmi 9i Sport
|6.53 inches IPS LCD panel
|6000 mAh battery
|Mediatek Helio G25 processor
|Redmi 9A Sport
|6.53 inches IPS LCD panel
|Mediatek Helio G25 processor
|5000 mAh battery
|Redmi 10A
|6.53 inches IPS LCD panel
|Mediatek Helio G25 processor
|5000 mAh battery
|Redmi 9A
|6.53 inches IPS LCD panel
|Mediatek Helio G25 processor
|5000 mAh battery
Best value for money
The MediaTek Helio G25 SoC in theRedmi 10A makes it a fantastic budget option. Compared to other devices in a similar price range, it stands out with one of the most beautiful designs available. If we take into consideration the battery and storage, then this is definitely the best budget phone on our list.
Best overall
Overall, theRedmi Note 10S undoubtedly steals the show with its impeccable performance. Drawing on the design front from its predecessor, the Redmi note 10S boasts a stunning super AMOLED display and a familiar quad-camera setup on the rear that provides decent results in outdoor lighting conditions. The 13MP selfie camera delivers as required, and the 5000 mAh battery, combined with the 33W fast charging, is just the cherry on the cake. If you simply want the best phone on the list, you cannot go wrong with the Redmi Note 10S.
How to find the perfect Xiaomi phone under ₹15,000
FAQs
1. Is Xiaomi a trusted phone brand?
Xiaomi is India’s most popular smartphone brand and has built a loyal fanbase. They've earned users' trust by making reliable and highly-functional phones that come at a fair price. In fact, one in every four smartphones in India is a Xiaomi smartphone.
2. Which are the best budget Xiaomi phones?
The budget segment comprises phones in the under ₹15,000 range. If you are on a shoestring budget and want our pick, it has to be the Redmi 10A.
3. Which Xiaomi phone has the best camera?
The flagshipXiaomi 12 Pro has the absolute best camera of any phone in the company’s lineup. However, if you would like to know our pick for the best budget phone camera, it has to be the Redmi Note 11.
4. How is the after-sales support of Xiaomi?
Xiaomi has one of the largest after-sales support networks in the country. They offer the best prices, combined with quick and commendable service at every service outlet. They even have the Service+ app, which can be used to book service appointments.
5. Which is the best Xiaomi phone in 2022?
Xiaomi's flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro is the best Xiaomi phone in 2022. Boasting a stunning design, coupled with the latest and greatest specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, flagship camera setup, and a 2k+ AMOLED display, it makes the 12 Pro an absolute beast of a flagship.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.