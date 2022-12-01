Your guide to the best epilators for women

A good epilator is the answer to all those women who are tired of waxing, shaving and trimming.

An epilator is an electronic device that helps in hair removal- in areas like arms, legs, underarms, face, and bikini lines. It helps with long-lasting smoothness, softness, and hair-free skin for four weeks. These devices have become an essential part of the beauty regimen for women worldwide. Women tired of waxing, shaving, and trimming, can opt for the best epilators. But which are those? Read on to learn more about the best epilators for women. 7 best epilators for women 1. Philips Cordless Epilator– All-Rounder for Face and Body Hair Removal Philips 710 Epilator comes with an Opti-light to view the finest hairs on your beautiful body. It has an optimal contact cap- which helps reduce discomfort and pulling of your skin during epilation. The ceramic tweezers on the extra-wide epilation head help grab more hair with each stroke. Specifications Brand name - Philips Waterproof - YES Head - Extra wide Colour - White Shaving Head - YES Trimming Comb - YES Weight - 0.450 kilograms Delicate Area Cap - YES Hair-catching Actions Per Minute - 70,000 Covering Areas - Face, Underarms, Bikini line

Pros Cons S-shaped handle for comfort It may be painful for some women Epilation under ten minutes It lasts for four weeks.

2. Braun Silk-PIL 7 7-561 Wet and Dry Cordless Epilator Braun Silk 7 Epilator is a bikini trimmer for women. It is also a waterproof and battery-operated epilator. Most users over Amazon report that this epilator is long-lasting, suitable for sensitive skin, and helps rid of recurrent shaving episodes. It is perfect for short hair. If you wish to use it while bathing or showering, you can gladly use it as it is a wet epilator. Specifications Brand name - Braun Waterproof - YES Colour - Silver Number of Tweezers - 40 Attachments - 6 Weight - 0.37 kilograms Power Source - Battery-operated Shaver and Trimmer Head - YES Covering Areas - Bikini

Pros Cons Removes hairs as thin as 0.5mm It may provide a painful experience for some Smoothness lasts long It comes with six extras like caps for the face, pubis, and more.

3. Braun Face 810 – Mini Facial Epilator for Women with Cleansing Brush With 2-speed settings and micro grip technology, Braun 810 Mini Epilator is well-known for removing that even wax cannot. Since the epilator is waterproof, you do not have to hesitate to operate it while bathing or showering. It is a multi-purpose epilator since it can also cleanse deep pores of your skin. Specifications Brand name - Braun Trimming Range - 0.02mm Auto-overload Off - NO Protective Cap - YES Plucking Movement Per Second - 200 Colour - White Attachments - 3 Warranty - 2 Years Weight - 0.299 kilograms Tweezers Count- 10 Oscillations - 100 per minute Covering Areas - Chin, Eyebrows, Upper lip, Forehead

Pros Cons Removes hairs as thin as 0.2mm It may not suit all kinds of skin Six times better than manually cleansing the face- it helps remove makeup and impurities. It lasts for four weeks.

4. Braun Epilator for Women- Silk-Epil 5-500 Talk about an epilator with a SensoSmart Guide, and Braun Silk 5 Epilator should be your choice. The SensoSmart Guide is such that it controls the amount of pressure you apply while epilating. It blinks red when the amount of pressure you put is too much. This way, you protect your skin as well as your hair on the skin. Specifications Brand name - Braun Waterproof - YES Wider Head - 40% Cordless Charger Validity - For 1-hour charge, 30 minutes of usage Colour - Pink and White Skin Contact Cap - YES Ideal for - Beginners High-frequency Massage Cap - YES Attachments - 3 Weight - 0.480 kilograms Tweezers Count- 28 Covering Areas - Legs, Underarms

Pros Cons It comes with a 2-speed setting. It may be painful for some. Has anti-slip grip Innovative pressure-sensor technology

5. Painless Rechargeable Eyebrow Epilator & Painless Facial Hair Removal Razor for Women Painless Eyebrow Epilator has a built-in light to help guide you to the finest hairs. It has two primary functions - eyebrow epilator and facial epilator. The covering is stainless steel, protecting your precious skin from cuts and scratches. It is so travel-friendly that you can carry it wherever you go. Specifications Brand name - Painless Waterproof - YES Head - Hypoallergic Battery Life - 45 minutes Colour - White Attachments - 4 Weight - 0.100 kilograms Head Type - Rotatory Included Components - Free rechargeable battery set Covering Areas - Face, Bikini, Eyebrow, Armpits, Legs, Lips, Nose

Pros Cons Pocket-size friendly Blades are not sharp Cordless, Micro USB charging cable The epilating Head is removable and washable.

6. Braun Silk-Epil 9 Flex 9-010 Epilator for Women The first epilator with a fully-flexible head is none other than- Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator. For glowing, youthful, and fresh skin- make good use of the exfoliation brush that comes with this epilator. It has everything you need in an epilator - micro grip technology, Smartlight, 40 tweezers, and A sensoSmart guide. Specifications Brand name - Braun Colour - White Flexible Head - YES Waterproof - YES Wider Head - 40% Cordless Charger Validity - For 1-hour charge, 50 minutes of usage Attachments - 6 Body Accessories - Brush for Exfoliation Weight - 0.593 kilograms Tweezers Count- 40 Shaver and Trimmer Head - YES Covering Areas - Arms, Legs, Underarms, Sensitive Areas

Pros Cons Slim handle, anti-slip grip No body massage attachment Efficient epilation for all body areas Trimmer cap for trimming your hair

7. Braun 69089 Silk-Epil 9 Skin Spa 9-961 v 5-in-1 Epilation, Exfoliation and Skin Care System The micro grip technology of Braun 69089 Epilator helps catch hairs as short as 0.5mm. You can expect to have long-lasting smoothness of your skin for four weeks. It possesses high-performance bristles for excellent exfoliation of your dead skin cells. It is a dermatologically recommended hair removal epilator. Specifications: Brand name - Braun Color - White and Bronze Waterproof - YES Attachments - 12 Fine Bristles - 10,000 Pivoting Head - YES 40% Wider Head -YES High-frequency Massage Cap - YES Body Accessories - 3 Brush for Exfoliation Weight - 0.57 kilograms Vibrations per Minute - 3000 Covering Areas - Arms, Legs, Underarms, Face, Bikini Area

Pros Cons Smartlight It may not be suitable for sensitive skin Pivoting Head for covering finer areas 2-speed settings

Price of epilators at a glance:

Product Price Philips 710 Epilator Rs. 4,546 Braun Silk 7 Epilator Rs. 17,980 Braun 810 Mini Epilator Rs. 3,009 Braun Silk 5 Epilator Rs. 4,191 Painless Eyebrow Epilator Rs. 756 Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator Rs. 14,534 Braun 69089 Epilator Rs. 18,582

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Corded Or Cordless Extras Tweezers/head Philips 710 Epilator Cordless 3 Ceramic Braun Silk 7 Epilator Cordless 6 40 Braun 810 Mini Epilator Cordless 3 10 Braun Silk 5 Epilator Cordless 3 28 Painless Eyebrow Epilator Corded 1 18K Gold-plated Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator Cordless 6 40 Braun 69089 Epilator Cordless 12 40% wider Head with deep and long tweezers

Best value For money In money matters, there is no competition for Braun Silk 7 Epilator. It offers virtually painless and gentle epilation for women. It has the maximum number of features in a discounted offer at Amazon. 40 Tweezers of this epilator can capture hair as short as 0.5mm and offer long-lasting, smooth, and hair-free skin for up to 4 weeks. With some of the best features and the lowest price range, this epilator is an excellent choice if you are looking for a great deal. Indeed, one of the best epilators for women. Best overall One of the best epilators for women is Braun Silk 9 Flex Epilator. It comprises many functions. Functions are Smartlight, Senso-Smart Guide, Anti-slip handle, Micro grip Tweezer System, Fully Flexible Head, 40 Tweezers, 100% Waterproof, Exfoliation brush, and only six attachments. It also has a 40% wider head. With some incredible features, incredible ratings, and a great price, this is indeed one of the best epilators for women. How to find the perfect epilator? Shaving gives thorny and thick hair. Waxing can give red bumps. But epilation? Smooth, gentle, and soft skin for four long weeks, almost as good as a month! So, how do you find the perfect epilator for your beautiful skin? Here are some of the questions that you must contemplate: What areas do you want it to cover? Arms, underarms, bikini line, legs, or face? Speed settings: 1 for thin hair and 2 for thick hai Attachments: What more can you do with an epilator? What is the number of extras? 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, or 12? Wet or dry: Epilation is less painful when you do it during a bath or shower Tweezer count: 10, 20, 30, 40