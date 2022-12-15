5 must-have jackets for women: A complete fashion guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
Jackets for women are a winter essential in the wardrobe. The more jackets in your closet, the better it is for your fashion game. Given the number of types and styles of jackets available, it is a tempting and wise idea to own each one of them in abundance. The flattering fit of this garment, its style quotient and its comfortable embrace all make this sartorial option one of the sought-after garments. We navigated through many apparels on Amazon to round up 5 must-have jackets for women that will reflect well on your style. They all are different from each other and blend both style and comfort quotients seemingly well. We hope you will be impressed with our taste in apparels and be equally excited to wear some of them.
Scroll ahead to take a look at each one of them. You will find colour options listed in most of them. They can also make for a great gifting option given Christmas and New Year is around the corner.
Allegra K Women's Layered Drawstring Hooded Denim Jacket
This stylish denim jacket will enhance the style quotient of women in a jiffy. It is available in light blue colour. It comes with a hoodie and drawstrings. The fit of this garment is flattering to say the least. It has pockets in the front. One will feel adequately warm in this jacket. A must buy for sure, this one will make for a nice addition to your wardrobe.
Columbia Women's Firwood Bomber
This jacket for women blends both style and comfort seamlessly. It is available in a slew of solid colour options. It has a flattering fit and looks really smart. It comes with zippered pockets in the front and has elastic cuffs. It has a zipper closure and will make for a nice sartorial option in your wardrobe. Besides, it is super durable too.
Anne Klein Women's Regular Cropped Stand Collar Jacket
Dialing up the glam quoteint will be super easy and effortless in this bomber jacket. It is a collar jacket and the texture of the apparel stands out. Available in Magritte Blue colour, this one will look fabulous on women from different age groups. A must buy for sure, the fit of this garment is also amazing.
Leather Retail® Faux Leather Jacket
This jacket is made from faux leather and has a premium feel to it. It is available in cherry, pink, black and brown colours. You can wear this when in a mood to really make heads turn. It is a feel-good apparel and perfect to make a great fashion statement. It is slightly short in length, but not cropped either.
Fabindia Womens Jacket
Look at this statement jacket and you will be immediately tempted to throw this on. A fashionable piece, this one features striking floral print work on it. It is languid, easy-breezy and has a relaxed fit. Available in a chic red colour, this one is a must buy for sure. It has pockets in the front as well. A must buy for sure.
|Jackets
|Price
|Allegra K Women's Layered Drawstring Hooded Denim Jacket
|₹18,030.06
|Columbia Women's Firwood Bomber
|₹15,412.00
|Anne Klein Women's Regular Cropped Stand Collar Jacket
|₹19,987.66
|Leather Retail® Faux Leather Jacket
|₹1,899.00
|Fabindia womens Jacket
|₹2,083.00 - ₹2,090.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.