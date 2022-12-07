Denim jackets for girls look stylish and keep one warm too

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The charm of wearing a denim jacket is simply unparalleled. It looks smart and classy. There are many jackets available which come with soft and breathable fabrics. Some of them come with round necks, some have collars and some even come with hoodies. One can wear a denim jacket on a pair of denim jeans, regular pants, trousers, skirts and literally any bottom wear. You can always make a statement too in a denim jacket if the overall look is styled well. Besides, these jackets also keep the winter chill at bay to some extent.
For baby girls, we have rounded up many options from Amazon. They come in flattering fits and look really nice. Scroll on to take a look at our favourites. You will love them and may want to introduce each one of them to the wardrobe of girls, because all are different from each other.
STOP by Shoppers Solid Denim Collar Neck Girls Jacket
This denim jacket comes with a nice collar and pockets in front. Available in Mid Stone colour, this one makes for a smart wear. It helps safeguard the girls from the winter chill and keep one warm too. Girls will love wearing this one from time to time. It is a perfect everyday wear. A must buy for sure.
P G Girls Denim Jacket Full Sleeve Washed Girls Denim Jacket
This denim jacket for girls is a super stylish one. It comes in regular fit and has fur on the collar and cuffs. It will make girls look charming. A button down jacket, this one is made from pure cotton fabric that is soft and breathable. A lightweight jacket, this one can be both hand washed and machine washed. It is a must buy.
Oh My Girl !! Full Sleeves Comfort Fit Regular Denim Jacket
This denim jacket for girls comes in regular fit. It is made from denim fabric and has a Chinese collar. It features three stars in the front and has a zipper closure. The quality of the fabric is very soft and breathable. It is a durable garment too. A great everyday wear, this will keep one adequately warm too.
Blink Street Girl's Regular fit Jacket
This smart jacket for girls looks striking and will make for a wonderful addition to one’s wardrobe. It is available in purple colour and is made from 100% cotton fabric that is both breathable and soft. There are chest pockets and the jacket has a round neck. It can be hand washed only. A must buy, this jacket will look nice on girls.
Pepe Jeans Girl's Jacket
This denim jacket is a cool and attractive one. It comes with a hoodie and features a nice print on it. It is made of 100% tencel (a kind of fibre) fabric that feels super soft and breathable too. A chic apparel, this is perfect for everyday wear. It will enhance one’s style quotient and has a flattering fit as well. It is a must buy.
|Denim jackets
|Price
|STOP by Shoppers Solid Denim Collar Neck Girls Jacket
|₹1,499.00
|P G Girls Denim Jacket Full Sleeve Washed Girls Denim Jacket
|₹799.00
|Oh My Girl !! Full Sleeves Comfort Fit Regular Denim Jacket
|₹899.00
|Blink Street Girl's Regular fit Jacket
|₹2,499.00
|Pepe Jeans Girl's Jacket
|₹1,398.58 - ₹1,404.13
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.