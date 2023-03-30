5 princess theme watches for girls that are must buy

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Princess theme watches for girls make for a great fashion accessory. It is also a novel way to introduce kids to the concept of timekeeping. They will find this alluring, as the theme will delight them to no end. These watches have an attractive appeal. Their straps are made of silicone material that is skin-friendly and also soft in nature.
Apart from their aesthetic appeal, princess theme watches can also serve as a tool for parents to teach their children the importance of punctuality and time management. By encouraging kids to wear their watch and keep track of their activities, parents can instill good habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.
If you're looking for some such watch, then our selections below will help you. They are all available on Amazon. The best part is they are available at nominal prices.
Lionmati Kid Watch Girl Digital Wrist Watch
This wrist watch for girls is an attractive piece to own. It is a digital fashion accessory which comes with attractive multicolour lights. There is one button for glowing led and other two for time and date adjustment. It has a printed silicone strap. Available in pink colour, it looks pretty and has a stylish appeal to it.
Fashramp Digital Girls Watch (Multicolour Pink Dial Colored Strap)
This watch for girls is available in pretty pink colour. It features princesses on it. Suitable to wear on every occasion, this attractive LED digital watch has a silicone strap. This amazing projector watch has more features than simply just telling the time and date. It has a round dial and will delight girls to no end.
Sunny Digital Boy's & Girl's Watch (Pink Dial Pink Colored Strap)
This watch features a princess theme. It comes with a side button. There are LED lights on it that make it look even more attractive. Sleek in design, this pink colour watch is a must have fashion accessory that you must give to your girl child to bring a smile to her face. It has an automatic movement.
SQUIRRO Digital Watch
This analog watch for girls has a white round dial. It is a digital watch with LED lights. The strap of the watch features princess design on it and it is made from rubber material. Suitable to wear for girls above three years of age, this will elevate their style and look. They will love to keep this year after for nostalgic reasons.
MY PARTY SUPPLIERS Set of 12 Kitty, Princess, Pony Frozen Elsa Watch
This watch is for girls. It is a set of 12 watches. Each one of them features either a kitty or a princess on it. An ideal gifting option, this can be worn on every occasion to round off the look in style. It is made from high quality material. It is lightweight in design and attractive in appearance as well. The watches come in multiple colours.
