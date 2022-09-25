Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Grab up to 84% off on sunglasses

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
A nice pair of sunglasses can do one a lot of good. It gives one the confidence to walk tall, elevates one's overall look, gets you thumps up from fashion police and adds to your charisma and appeal. Among an array of sizes, styles, frames and lens colour - both men and women have a lot of scope to experiment and have fun. An eclectic collection of sunglasses is a must have. Besides, the sunglasses also shield our eyes from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Amazon is offering mega discounts on sunglasses for both men and women as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. One can even find unisex pair of sunglasses at attractive prices.
We have rounded up some stylish sunglasses in our list of favourites. Grab a bunch of them for yourself and for your loved ones. Scroll ahead to take a look at our options.
Dervin Men's & Boy's Square Sunglasses
This pair of sunglasses has a metal frame. A stylish fashion accessory, it can literally amp up one’s overall appeal in no time. The lens of this pair comes in many streaming colours like gold-black, gold-yellow, gold-red and so on. One can get up to 84% off on this pair. The square-framed glasses will suit many people. Besides, this pair has been designed for men.
ROYAL SON Unisex Adult Aviator Sunglasses
A unisex pair of aviator sunglasses is a welcome addition always. Made from high-quality metal material, it has a silver frame. When it comes to the colour of the lens, there are indeed many options available that one can explore. A chic fashion accessory, the material of the lens is plastic. Grab 77% off on this pair. It is a must buy.
Elegante Rectanglular Sunglasses
This pair of narrow rectangular sunglasses for women is one classy option to introduce to one’s collection. It protects one's eye from the harmful UV rays and is made from good quality polycarbonate lens that is also scratch proof. These glasses are available in black frame and black lenses. Grab 83% off on this pair of sunglasses. There are many colour options available in both frame and lens of this pair.
Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Wayfarer
A stylish pair of sunglasses, this one is unisex. It shields one's eyes from the harmful UV rays. The frame is made from polycarbonate material and the lens comes with a coating to keep scratches at bay. A lightweight pair, one can grab 76% off on it. There are colour options too available in this one. It will make for a good investment.
Royal Son Retro Square Sunglasses For Men
Flaunt the retro look in this pair of sunglasses. It is a unisex pair and comes with good quality lens and frame. There are many colour options - in terms of both frame and lens - available in this pair. Grab it at 67% off. Needless to say, this pair will effortlessly spruce up the look of any person, and how! Do buy this one.
