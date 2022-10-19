Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Suit sets available at up to 82% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Festive season is here and this is the time of the year when women revel in dressing up in Indian wear. The whole act of accessorising an Indian look in traditional wear is equally special and charming. If you're someone who hasn't been able to zero in on the outfits to wear during the festive season in the midst of hectic days at work, then we are here to help you with some really striking options. All our favourite picks are listed on Amazon and are really pretty. They will amp up your style quotient in a jiffy.
Besides, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is live, so one need not worry about the budget. One can grab pretty and classy suit sets for women at discounted prices.
We have a list of some suit sets prepared just for you. They feature striking prints and we assure you, you will look graceful and elegant in them. Scroll below to take a look at our options and here's wishing you merriment and joy this festival season.
Rajnandini Blue Cotton Printed Salwar Suit
This printed salwar suit is made from cotton fabric. It is a cool, easy breezy attire and you will look stylish in this one. The print on both the kurta and the salwar is different and striking. It will make for a nice addition to one's wardrobe. Besides, one can get a whopping 82% off on it. It is a must buy.
Amayra Women's Rayon Anarkali Kurti with Palazzos and Dupatta Set
This anarkali style kurti with palazzos and dupatta makes for a stunning attire. It is made for rayon fabric that is both durable and skin-friendly. The floral pattern on this set looks refreshing and attractive. It is available in maroon colour and you can jazz up the look with the help of dainty earrings. Get it at a whopping 73% off.
BIBA Women's Cotton Salwar_Suit_Set
This salwar suit set form BIBA has a striking appeal. The A-line kurta has three quarter sleeves. It is available in two colours yellow and coral and both of them look equally striking. Made from cotton fabric, it makes for an easy breezy attire. Get this one at 63% off. It makes for a classy attire and will also fetch you a lot of compliments.
BIBA Women's Synthetic Salwar Suit Set
A simple and elegant salwar suit set, there will be many takers of this from varying age groups. It features a beautiful pattern and is made from synthetic fabric. There are two colours available in this one - Royal blue and Cinnamon pink. Opt for minimal accessories to round off the look in style. Get this one at a decent 55% off.
BIBA Women's Synthetic Kurta
This kurta from BIBA is made from synthetic fabric. It features a nice floral print in gold and makes for a decent and elegant sartorial option that you can wear in the festive season. You can go for gold bangles, a choker necklace and drop earrings to round off the look in style. Besides, there's an off of 53% on this one.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.