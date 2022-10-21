Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top wear for men available at up to 74% off

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
It is a good thing to keep introducing new apparels in rotation, as it breaks monotony and allows one to try on different colours and new styles. When it comes to the men's top wear section, shirts, t-shirts and sweatshirts are some of the wardrobe staples that they love to wear. If you’re looking to buy apparels in this category, then now is the best time to do so, as Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is on in full swing. You can avail as much as 74% off on the clothes.
We have rounded up some options for you to help you with the selection. The fabric of the garments we have listed below is very durable, comfortable and of good quality. You can also find colour options in most of them. Make the best use of the sale season and add them to your cart now. Happy shopping and don't forget to thank us later.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Polo Shirt
Cool and casual, men from different age groups will love throwing on this t-shirt as casual wear. It has a classic polo collar and is available in many solid colour options. It is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabric. Available in regular fit, this one comes at 74% off. A must buy, this will effortlessly amp up the everyday style bar.
Amazon Brand - Inkast Denim Co. Men's Slim Fit Casual Shirt
This shirt is perfect for casual wear and it makes for a stylish everyday optin. It is made from good quality cotton fabric and has double pockets with flap and button closure. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Besides, one can avail 70% off on this smart shirt.
Amazon Brand - Symbol Men's Regular Shirt
You will look immaculate and smart in this regular fit shirt. The material composition of this apparel is 100% cotton. It is extremely comfortable to wear and has full sleeves. There are many solid colour options available in this one. Besides, one can enjoy 53% off if one was to buy this in the sale season.
Allen Solly Men's Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt
This crew neck sweatshirt is a simple and elegant pick. It is made from 60% cotton and 40% polyester fabric. Available in many solid colour options, this one is a comfort wear. Men can wear this in their daily wear and look stylish. One can see the brand’s logo too in the front. This is available at a discount of 38%.
Allen Solly Men Shirt
This shirt from Allen Solly makes for a comfortable and stylish pick. It is available in light yellow, marron, blue and black colours. A straight fit shirt, this one is perfect for daily wear. It also features the brand's logo in the front. The quality of the fabric is very good and durable. Grab this one at a decent 44% off.
