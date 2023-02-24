Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Get up to 72% off on kurtas, garments for women

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
In the recent past, western wear - t-shirts, jeans, skirts, etc - may have become very popular with Indians but the charm and attraction of Indian wear is eternal. A beautiful saree or a flowing kurta look graceful and feminine. Small wonder, these garments are a big hit and are evergreen.
What's better is that ever since online platforms have made an entry into the Indian markets, the accessibility and ease of shopping has seen many of us picking up clothes online. Kurtas are no different. They come in such variety that it can be mind boggling.
Having said so, finding kurtas for men and women with fuller frame is always a challenge. If that has been your concern, then now is the time to rejoice. Amazon is currently hosting a new sale - Plus Size Store sale - where you can get clothes for men and women of plus size.
We have curated a list of kurtas. Do take a look at list and pick some for your self. Time to indulge? Yes, of course.
Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta
The straight kurti palazzo pants set with dupatta is a stylish and comfortable ethnic wear. The pant set is made of soft cotton fabric and feature beautiful printed designs. The set comes with a matching dupatta to complete the look. It's perfect for casual outings, festivals, and other special occasions. The set is available in various sizes and colors to suit different preferences.
GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
The kurta with pant and dupatta is a stylish and comfortable outfit suitable for various occasions. The kurta is made of a soft cotton blend fabric and features beautiful embroidery work. The straight cut design adds elegance to the outfit, and the included pant and dupatta complete the ensemble. Overall, this kurta set is a great addition to any wardrobe, offering a blend of style, comfort, and versatility.
GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
The kurta pant set is a fashionable and comfortable ethnic outfit that is perfect for a variety of occasions. Made from a soft and breathable cotton blend fabric, the kurta features intricate embroidery and comes with matching pants and a dupatta. The outfit is versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making it a great addition to any wardrobe.
Amayra Women's Rayon Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzos and Dupatta Set
This straight kurti with palazzos and dupatta set is a fashionable and comfortable outfit perfect for any occasion. The set includes a beautifully printed kurti that falls straight down to the knees, matching palazzo pants, and a dupatta to complete the look. Made from high-quality rayon fabric, this set is lightweight, breathable, and soft to the touch. The intricate print and colorful design make it a versatile and stylish addition to any wardrobe.
Janasya Women's Light Green Poly Crepe Floral Print A-line Kurta
This A-line kurta is a beautiful and comfortable piece of clothing that can elevate any casual outfit. The kurta features a lovely floral print on a light green background, adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. The A-line silhouette flatters the figure and the poly crepe material feels soft and breathable against the skin. This kurta is perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
|Product
|Price
|Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta, Blue, 3X-Large
|₹ 829
|GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Straight Embroidered Kurta with Pant & Dupatta
|GoSriKi Women's Cotton Blend Kurta with Pant & Dupatta (Garden Pink_5XL-GO_Pink_XXXXX-Large)
|₹ 799
|Amayra Women's Rayon Printed Straight Kurti with Palazzos and Dupatta set (XXXXX-Large)
|₹ 840
|Janasya Women's Light Green Poly Crepe Floral Print A-line Kurta
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.