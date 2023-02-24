Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Get up to 72% off on kurtas, garments for women

In the recent past, western wear - t-shirts, jeans, skirts, etc - may have become very popular with Indians but the charm and attraction of Indian wear is eternal. A beautiful saree or a flowing kurta look graceful and feminine. Small wonder, these garments are a big hit and are evergreen.

What's better is that ever since online platforms have made an entry into the Indian markets, the accessibility and ease of shopping has seen many of us picking up clothes online. Kurtas are no different. They come in such variety that it can be mind boggling.

Having said so, finding kurtas for men and women with fuller frame is always a challenge. If that has been your concern, then now is the time to rejoice. Amazon is currently hosting a new sale - Plus Size Store sale - where you can get clothes for men and women of plus size.

We have curated a list of kurtas. Do take a look at list and pick some for your self. Time to indulge? Yes, of course.

Arayna Women's Cotton Printed Straight Kurti Palazzo Pants Set with Dupatta

The straight kurti palazzo pants set with dupatta is a stylish and comfortable ethnic wear. The pant set is made of soft cotton fabric and feature beautiful printed designs. The set comes with a matching dupatta to complete the look. It's perfect for casual outings, festivals, and other special occasions. The set is available in various sizes and colors to suit different preferences.