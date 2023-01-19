Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 50% off on silver, gold coins and jewellery

Indians have always been conservative about buying jewellery and for good reason. If one is to invest so much money, one might as well be extra careful about it. Hence buying jewellery online would certainly be a distant thought for most Indians. However, all that might change (or in some cases, already may have) as we discover that online platforms like Amazon are offering attractive discounts on gold and silver coins and jewellery as well.

If we have convinced you to give it a try, then now is the best time to pick some of these luxury goods for yourself as the Amazon Republic Day Sale is on. It will end of January 20. We have curated a list of some of the best that are available at a handsome price.

You can get silver and gold coins, gold and diamond stud earrings and a choker necklace. If you are in luck, you can get as much as 50% off on them. Isn't that a steal? Hop right in.

DISHIS 14K(585)/18K(750) Yellow/White/Rose Gold Diamond Stud Earring For Women

These stud earrings for women are a classic and elegant addition to any jewelry collection. They feature sparkling diamonds set in either 14K or 18K gold (the one chosen for this profile is the latter), available in three different gold colours - yellow gold, rose gold and white gold. These earrings are a timeless and versatile choice that can be worn with any outfit, making them a great gift option as well. The quality of the earrings is good and the design is simple yet elegant. It is 5 mm in length and 5 mm in width, while its weight is 1.5 gm. You can avail a 41% discount on this item.