Amazon sale: Get up to 79% off on jackets for men and women

Summary:
Jackets and sweatshirts are our go-to sartorial option in winter season. They are synonymous with comfort, style and provide one with adequate warmth to beat the winter chill. Easy to throw on, these garments are a must-have in a winter wardrobe. They come with pockets and hoodies and make life so much easier. A cool, casual and everyday wear, having them in huge number makes sense. We have rounded up some of the garments for both men and women in our list below. The best part is they come at discounted prices on Amazon.
There are colour options available in each one of them. Most of them are made from cotton fabric that feel soft on skin and are super breathable as well. Scroll on to take a look at our selected apparels and add them to your cart right away. Happy shopping and don't forget to thank us later.
Ben Martin Men's Nylon Full Sleeve Bomber Jacket
This bomber jacket for men is made from nylon fabric. It is available in a slew of attractive colours. It comes with a zipper closure and comes with a detachable hoodie. Stylish and comfortable to wear, this one will keep one adequately warm. Grab this one at 78% off. You wont have to layer up too much with this jacket on.
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Fleece Hooded Hoodie
This hoodie for men comes in regular fit. It is made from 100% pure cotton fabric that is both soft and breathable. It comes with pockets on the side. Warm and cosy, this one will make for a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. There are many colour options available in this one. Grab 59% off on it. It is a must buy.
AWG ALL WEATHER GEAR Men's Spectra Sports Jacket - Black
This sports jacket for men is a must buy. It is available in three colour options - black, grey and navy blue. It comes in regular fit and that looks flattering as well. Made from good quality cotton fabric, this one is both breathable and soft. It has pockets in the front and has a zipper closure too. Grab 79% off on this one.
Alan Jones Clothing Men's Taped Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt for men is made form 100% cotton fabric that feels soft and super comfortable. It comes with an attached hoodie with drawstrings. There are pockets in the front. It can be machine washed and is available in a regular fit. It comes with a zipper closure and there are colour options available in this one too. Grab 61% off on it.
Alan Jones Clothing Oversized Solid Women Hoodies Sweatshirt
If wearing oversized sweatshirt is your thing then this one will be a perfect pick. It is made from cotton blend fabric and it feels incredibly soft. There is a kangaroo pocket in the front. The colour options available in this sweatshirt are all solid and super attractive. This one comes with a hoodie attached with drawstrings. Women, go, grab this one at 64% off.
|Products
|Price
|Ben Martin Men's Nylon Full Sleeve Bomber Jacket
|₹799.00 - ₹899.00
|Alan Jones Clothing Men's Fleece Hooded Hoodie
|₹649.00 - ₹749.00
|AWG ALL WEATHER GEAR Men's Spectra Cotton Casual Sports Jacket - Black
|₹629.00 - ₹849.00
|Alan Jones Clothing Men's Taped Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt
|₹649.00 - ₹849.00
|Alan Jones Clothing Oversized Solid Women Hoodies Sweatshirt
|₹599.00 - ₹649.00
