Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
  • Amazon sale: Wearing sunglasses can boost your mojo, avail up to 84% off on them

Amazon sale: Wearing sunglasses can boost your mojo, avail up to 84% off on them

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Dec 13, 2022 20:04 IST
Summary:

A decent collection of sunglasses, a utility item required all year round, is what you need to radiate oomph.

Sunglasses are a useful fashion accessory that can dial up the style quotient in an instant.

Many would second the thought that a pair of sunglasses has become an essential part of their everyday fashion accessories. Just like how we pick OOTD, accessories to go with it and so on, we have also started to pick sunglasses that can best complement a particular attire. The beauty of sunglasses is that most of them go well with every outfit. Besides, the charm of owning multiple pairs of sunglasses in different styles, frames, colours is simply irresistible and unparalleled. We seriously don't blame you if you own many pairs of sunglasses so much so that you're shy of revealing it. It’s okay and on that note, we think it's never a bad idea to introduce another classy-looking pair to your collection. Do you agree?

After navigating through a sea of options, we have rounded up some sunglasses, some of which are unisex, in our list below. You will love them and will want to immediately add them to your cart after knowing that they come at slashed down prices. So, scroll down and take a look at them.

Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses
This pair of square sunglasses can be worn by both men and women. It supports advanced HD vision, is anti glare, durable and lightweight too. The colour of the frame is gold whereas that of the lens is black. Stylish and comfortable to wear for long hours, it will make for a nice addition to one’s collection of sunglasses. Grab a whopping 84% off on it.

Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses For Men & Women | Goggles for Men & Women (Gold & Black) (59-17-144)
84% off 549 3,499
Buy now

Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses
Don on this pair of sunglasses and you will love how striking you will look wearing it. It has both frame and lens in black colour and that is what adds to the appeal of this pair. A unisex pair, this one not only enhances the way one feels about oneself, but also protects ones eyes from the nasty UV rays. Grab this one at 84% off.

Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses For Men & Women | Goggles for Men & Women (Black) (56-14-155)
84% off 549 3,499
Buy now

Sunglasses For Women
Looking for a pair of sunglasses that is lightweight, durable, stylish and all things nice? This one will make for a nice pick. This one will protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun and amp up your overall appearance too. It doesn't matter if you're dressed too plainly, for this pair of sunglasses can do wonders for both your confidence and your charisma. Fetch this one at 84% off.

Sunglasses For Women
84% off 549 3,499
Buy now

Intellilens Pilot UV Protected Sunglasses
This pair of sunglasses has a frame in black and you can choose the lens colour from the three options - green, black or blue. A stylish pair, you will find the experience of wearing these sunglasses as super comfortable. It will protect your eyes from the UV rays. A durable pair, you can get it at a decent 83% off.

Intellilens Pilot UV Protected Sunglasses For Men & Women|Goggles for Men & Women (Blue) (58-17-132)
83% off 499 2,999
Buy now

Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses
You will be tempted to own this pair and we can bet you on it. This stylish, sleek and lightweight pair will indeed positively impact your appearance. It will enhance the style quotient and how! These anti-glare sunglasses prevent harmful rays of the sun from reaching the eyes. Grab this pair at 84% off. It is a must buy pair.

Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses For Men & Women | Goggles for Men & Women (Grey) (52-18-138)
84% off 549 3,499
Buy now

Price of sunglasses at a glance:

 SunglassesPrice
 Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses  3,499.00
 Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses  3,499.00
 Sunglasses For Women  3,499.00
 Intellilens Pilot UV Protected Sunglasses  2,999.00
 Intellilens Square Polarized & UV Protected Sunglasses  3,499.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

