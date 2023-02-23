Amazon Plus Size Store sale: Up to 17% off on bra, get good fit with no spillage

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
From the generation of our grandmothers to our young teenaged daughters, the woman of today has seen quite a revolution when it comes to lingerie wear and undergarments. In the times of our grandmothers (at least for some of us), the concept of a brassiere was relatively alien despite the westerners (Brits) having introduced it here. The trend was more to wear large, full coverage and tucked-in blouse with saree (similar such arrangement for salwar kameez perhaps).
With changing times and post independence, the concept of a bra gained large-scale acceptance and became a staple wear. As times rolled by, the humble cotton bra underwent mega changes in design, cut, fit etc. In time, newer concepts made their entry (sports bra, padded bra, wired bra, push-up bra, convertible bra, strapless bra, front-open bra, nursing bra, stick-on bra, transparent bra… well, the list can go on).
In all of this, while a lot of care was taken to look into different aspects, a crucial segment of customers was coolly forgotten - the plus-size women. Thankfully, manufactures, retailers and, consumers at large, have now realised that this is a large segment and their concerns should be considered while manufacturing such products. The good news is that now bras, meant specially for plus-size women, are easily available online.
We have bunched together some of the best options from Amazon. The best bit is you can also get attractive discounts as part of their The Plus Shop sale. Hurry! The sale ends on February 26.
NYKD by Nykaa Flawless Me Breast Separator Cotton Everyday Bra for Women
The NYKD by Nykaa is an everyday bra and is a comfortable and supportive option for daily wear. Made from soft and breathable cotton, it features wireless construction and gives full coverage for a natural fit. The non-padded design ensures a smooth silhouette, while the breast separator feature helps prevent discomfort and chafing. This bra is perfect for women looking for a comfortable and versatile bra for everyday use.
Nykd Women's Cotton Non-Padded Wire Free Full Coverage Bra
This non-padded bra is a comfortable and supportive undergarment designed to provide all-day comfort. Made from soft and breathable cotton, this bra features a wire-free design and full coverage cups that offer a natural shape and lift. With adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure, it's easy to find the perfect fit. Perfect for everyday wear, this bra is a must-have addition to any woman's lingerie collection. You can get 13% off on this item.
Jockey Women's Cotton Non Padded Wire Free Seamless Bra
This seamless bra from Jockey is a comfortable and practical choice for everyday wear. Made from soft and breathable cotton, it offers wire-free support and a seamless design for a smooth silhouette. The non-padded cups provide a natural shape, while the adjustable straps and back closure ensure a secure and personalized fit. Overall, it's a great option for those seeking comfort and simplicity in a bra. You can get a 8% discount on this one.
Jockey Women's Seamless Non Padded Non Wired Bra
This Jockey bra is a comfortable and supportive bra that provides a seamless look under your clothes. The non-padded and non-wired design allows for natural shaping while still providing excellent support. The bra is made with a soft and breathable fabric that feels great against the skin. The seamless design ensures that there are no lines or bulges, making it perfect for everyday wear. The wide straps and band ensure a secure fit and prevent any discomfort. This is available at 1% discount.
Jockey Women's Cotton Non Padded Wire Free Seamless Bra
Here's yet another option for seamless bra from Jockey. This black coloured bra offers a comfortable and supportive fit. Made with breathable cotton, it features a seamless design that reduces irritation and chafing. It has no wires or padding, making it a great option for those who prefer a natural look and feel. The adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closure ensure a customized fit, while the black colour adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. This product is available at 17% off.
|Product
|Price
|NYKD by Nykaa Flawless Me Breast Separator Rich Cotton Everyday Bra for Women Daily Use Non Padded, Wireless, Full Coverage - NYB105 (Black,42D)
|₹ 648
|NYKD by Nykaa Full Support M-Frame Heavy Bust Everyday Cotton Bra for Women Non Padded, Wireless, Full Coverage (Support Me Pretty Bra) - NYB101 (Black,38D)
|₹ 649
|Jockey Women's Cotton Non-Padded Wirefree Everyday Bra 1250_Blush Pink_38D
|₹ 617
|Jockey Women's Cotton Non-Padded Wirefree Everyday Bra 1722_Beet Red_38C
|₹ 485
|Jockey Women's Cotton Non-Padded Wirefree Everyday Bra 1250_Black_36D
|₹ 555
